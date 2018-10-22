Billy Moyer Jr. Banks $9,000 in 25th Annual Spooky 50

24th Annual Coors Light Fall Classic Up Next

Batesville, Arkansas (10/22/18) –Billy Moyer Jr. continued his late-season hot hand on Saturday night in his Nutrien Ag Solutions #21jr Mesilla Valley Transportation/ Black Diamond Race Car/ Pro Power Racing Engines Super Late Model. He wired the field to pick up the $9,000 triumph in the 25th annual Spooky 50 at Chatham Speedway.

“It’s crazy how this sport goes because about a month or ago my confidence was about as low as it could be, and now we’ve won three races in the past four weeks,” Moyer Jr. noted. “We started a little further back in the field than I would’ve liked on Friday night at Chatham (Speedway), but Saturday night we did everything just right. We had a great car in the feature and B.J. (Robinson) ran me clean. It was a lot of fun, and I’m excited to add another big win to the resume.”

Friday night found Billy Moyer Jr. in action at Chatham Speedway (Chatham, Louisiana) for the Louisiana Late Model Racing Series sanctioned doubleheader. In a field of 32 cars for the Scary 30, Moyer Jr. earned the eighth-starting position for the $2,000-to-win opening night feature via passing points. Breaking into the Top-5, Billy improved five spots to place third behind Cade Dillard and Robbie Stuart with Timothy Culp and Hunter Rasdon rounding out the Top-5.

Returning on Saturday night, Billy secured his spot into the finale with a heat race victory. Starting on the pole, Moyer Jr. held off B.J. Robinson in the caution-plagued feature to pick up his seventh win of the season and a $9,000 payday. Robinson, Jon Mitchell, Timothy Culp, and Manny Falcon completed the Top-5 finishers in the 50-lap affair.

For more results from these events, please visit www.ChathamSpeedway.com .

The upcoming weekend – October 27-28 – will take the team south to Rodney Wing’s Whynot Motorsports Park (Meridian, Mississippi) for the 24th annual Coors Light Fall Classic. The event will be headlined by a $15,000-to-win/ $1,000-to-start finale on Saturday evening.

“We picked up a World of Outlaws win at Whynot earlier this year, so hopefully we can go back to Victory Lane there this weekend,” Moyer Jr. noted.

For more information on the event, please visit www.WhynotMotorsportsPark.com .

