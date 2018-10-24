Paul Nienhiser takes Queen’s Royale win at St. Francois County Raceway!

Hello race fans! This is your race recap for the 23rd and Final Queen’s Royal at St. Francois County Raceway. There were a total of 121 cars in attendance divided into five classes. Even though the wind caused the track to not be in the best condition, there was a lot of racing going on throughout the night with passes after passes. At the end of the night, each winner took home a higher payout, a big trophy, and the signature cowboy hat. Let’s see who those drivers were.

Up first for the night was the A-Modified class. There were 16 A-Modifieds in attendance divided into two heat races. The first had eight cars take the green flag with Brent Thompson picking up the win in the 18 car with Mike Savage finishing in second place in the m1 car. Third place went to the 4g car driven by Eddie Gross.

Heat race number two had eight cars scheduled to start the race, but only seven cars took the green flag. Of those seven, Kyle Stolzer claimed the win in the 147 car. Taking second place was the highest passing points earning of Chasten Boen in the 21 car. Finishing in third place was the 25s car driven by Greg Swaringim.

The main event was a 25 lap race with Eddie Gross picking up the win in the 4g car with Brent Thompson finishing in second place in the 18 car. Taking third place was the 23w car driven by Brian Worley which was enough to pick up the BSB Manufacturing Go Fast Award for passing 13 cars. Greg Swaringim picked up the fourth place finish in the 25s car with Danny Resinger finishing in fifth in the 15 car.

Up next for the night was the Sprint Car class. There were 34 Sprint Cars in attendance divided into four heat races. The first heat race had nine cars take the green flag with Kory Bales picking up the win in the number 5 car. Taking second place was the 35c car driven by Joey Montgomery with Bill Balog finishing in third place in the number 50 car.

Heat race number two also had nine cars scheduled to take the green flag. This time it was Steve Short picking up the win with Jacob Patton finishing in second place in the 79j car. Taking third place was the 21b car with Adam Parmley behind the wheel.

The third heat race had eight cars scheduled to start the race, but seven of them took the green flag. Picking up the win in this heat race was the 56 car driven by Jeff Asher with Jason Keith finishing in second place in the 15m car. Crossing the finish line in third place was the 51b car of Joe B Miller.

The fourth heat race had eight cars take the green flag with Paul Nienhiser picking up the win in the 9x car with Robert Ballou finishing in second place in the 12 car. Finishing in third place was the 21m car driven by Brinton Marvel.

Due to the high car count, there were two B-Mains. The top three out of each B-Main transfer to the A-Main. For the first B-Main, your winner was the 21m of Brinton Marvel with Joey Boyd finishing in second in the 67 car. Taking the third and final transfer spot was the 1t of Tyler Shoemaker.

B-Main number two had the 21b car of Adam Parmley finishing out front with Jeff Wurst finishing in second place in the 88 car with Andy Bishop getting the final transfer spot in the 33 car.

The main event was a 30 lap race with Paul Nienhiser picking up the win, the trophy, and the cowboy hat in the 9x car with Joe B Miller taking second place in the 51b car. Crossing the finish line in third place was the 32 car of Timmy Montgomery. Picking up fourth place, and the Hard Charger Award, was the 88 car of Jeff Wurst. Wurst passed 16 cars to earn the award. Finishing in fifth place was the 56 car driven by Jeff Asher.

Running third was the Super Street class. There were 14 Super Streets in attendance divided into two heat races. The first heat race had seven cars take the green flag with Kevin Mosier finishing out front in the 40 car. Taking second place was the 20 car with Brandon Nixon behind the wheel while Joe Merritt finished in third place in the 71 car.

Heat race number two also had seven cars take the green flag with Kasey Nations finishing out front in the 26 car. Crossing the finish line in third place was the 7c car of Mike Crader with Chuck Adams finishing in third place in the 99 car.

The main event was a 20 lap race with Kasey Nations claiming another victory on the season in the 26 car. Second place went to Chuck Adams behind the wheel of the 99 car with Brandon Nixon finishing in third place in the 20 car. Taking fourth place was the 40 car driven by Kevin Mosier with Adam Halley taking the top five finish in the 20h car. The BSB Manufacturing Go Fast Award Winner was the 21w car for passing five cars to finish seventh.

Up next was the Micro class. There were 18 micros in attendance divided into two heat races. The first heat race had nine cars scheduled to start the race with Andy Bishop picking up the win in the 42b car. Taking second place was the 33m car of Ryan Mueller with Nick Worley finishing in third place in the 9w car.

Heat race number two had nine cars take the green flag. This time it was the 4c car of Rob Cook finishing out front with Josh White finishing in second place in the 52 car. Crossing the finish line in third place was the 97 car of Joe B Miller.

The main event was a 20 lap race with Andy Bishop picking up the win in the 42b car. Taking second place was the 97 car of Joe B Miller while Ryan Mueller finished in third place in the 33m car. Taking fourth place was the 20m car of Mattison Lienemann. Picking up the top five was Josh Fisher in the 95j car. The Hard Charger Award winner was the 21 car of Austin Nixon for passing eight cars to finish seventh.

Running last for the night was the B-Modified class. There were 39 B-Modifieds in attendance divided into four heat races. The first heat race had ten cars scheduled to start the race with only nine taking the green flag. Of those nine, Jeff Whitter picked up the win in the 74 car with the 81 car of Tom Rosabusher finishing in second place. Taking third place was the 10 car of Kyle Jarrett.

Heat race number two had ten cars take the green flag. Picking up the win was the 12e car of Duane Eckhoff with Kyle Wilde finishing in second place in the 39 car. Third place went to the 75 car of Tyler Stadler.

The third heat race was scheduled to start ten cars, but only nine of them took the green flag. Finishing out front was the 147 car with Kyle Stolzer behind the wheel with Craig Bessinger finishing in second place in the 76 car. Taking third place was the 13d car of Dylan Driemeier.

The fourth and final heat race for the night was scheduled to start nine cars with only eight of them taking the green flag. This time it was the 25t car of Tim Stadler taking the win with the 102 of Bryan Richards. Crossing the finish line in third place was the 2m car of Allen Meyer Jr.

With the high car count, there were two B-Mains for the B-Modifieds. The top two out of each B-Main transferred to the A-Main. B-Main number one had Shane Blair taking the win in the 10s with Darron Forest finishing in second in the 23 car. B-Main number two had Cole Sensel finishing out front in the 36 car with Johnny Crump finishing in second in the 27j car.

The main event was a 20 lap race with Kyle Stolzer finishing out front in the 147 car with Tim Stadler taking second place in the 25t car. Third place went to the 10s of Shane Blair. Blair passed 14 cars to get up to third place. This was enough to pick up the BSB Manufacturing Go Fast Award. Finishing in fourth place was the 102 car of Bryan Richards with Kyle Wilde finishing in fifth in the 39 car.

A-MODIFIEDS:

Heat 1:

1. 18 Brent Thompson

2. m1 Mike Savage

3. 4g Eddie Gross

4. 26j Jeff Frohwitter

5. 15 Danny Resinger

6. 2 Eric Sarakas

7. 78 Cory Lowe DNF

8. 716 Dean Resinger DNF

Heat 2:

1. 147 Kyle Stolzer

2. 21 Chasten Boen

3. 25s Greg Swaringim

4. 44 Darryll Dickerson

5. 151 Zach Resinger

6. 32c Chris Hayes

7. 6 Jim Brayton

8. 23w Brian Worley DNS

A-Main:

1. 4g Eddie Gross

2. 18 Brent Thompson

3. 23w Brian Worley

4. 25s Greg Swaringim

5. 15 Danny Resinger

6. 32c Chris Hayes

7. 44 Darryll Dickerson

8. 26j Jeff Frohwitter

9. 21 Chasten Boen

10. 151 Zach Resinger

11. 147 Kyle Stolzer

12. 6 Jim Brayton DNF

13. 716 Dean Resinger DNF

14. 2 Eric Sarakas DNF

15. m1 Mike Savage DNS

16. 78 Cory Lowe DNS

BSB MANUFACTURING GO FAST AWARD WINNER: 23w Brian Worley- 13 spots

SPRINT CARS:

Heat 1:

1. 5 Kory Bales

2. 35c Joey Montgomery

3. 50 Bill Balog

4. 32 Timmy Montgomery

5. 33 Andy Bishop

6. 88 Jeff Wurst

7. 32t Jeff Tuxhorn

8. 44t Adam Carlyon

9. 67 Joey Boyd DNF

Heat 2:

1. 8s Steve Short

2. 79j Jacob Patton

3. 21b Adam Parmley

4. 9t Dylan Tuxhorn

5. 75 Brock Elliott DNF

6. 13k Chris King DNS

7. 7c Tommy Worley Jr DNS

8. 22 Dustin Barks DNS

9. 87 Kent Buckley DNS

Heat 3:

1. 56 Jeff Asher

2. 15m Jason Keith

3. 51b Joe B Miller

4. 81 Andy Phillips

5. 21 Kameron Key

6. 1t Tyler Shoemaker

7. 2k Kaylon McEntire

8. 24 Kasey Burch DNS

Heat 4:

1. 9x Paul Nienhiser

2. 12 Robert Ballou

3. 21m Brinton Marvel

4. 72 Kevin Petty

5. 14t Jimmy Bridgeman

6. 16g Scottie Gretzmacher

7. 98 Bobby Duncan

8. 17* Robbie Standridge DNF

B-Main 1:

1. 21m Brinton Marvel

2. 67 Joey Boyd

3. 1t Tyler Shoemaker

4. 32t Jeff Tuxhorn

5. 44t Adam Carlyon

6. 81 Andy Phillips

7. 13k Chris King DNF

8. 16g Scottie Gretzmacher DNS

9. 22 Dustin Barks DNS

B-Main 2:

1. 21b Adam Parmley

2. 88 Jeff Wurst

3. 33 Andy Bishop

4. 98 Bobby Duncan

5. 7c Tommy Worley Jr DNF

6. 2k Kaylon McEntire DNF

7. 17* Robbie Standridge DNS

8. 24 Kasey Burch DNS

A-Main:

1. 9x Paul Nienhiser

2. 51b Joe B Miller

3. 32 Timmy Montgomery

4. 88 Jeff Wurst

5. 56 Jeff Asher

6. 21b Adam Parmley

7. 79j Jacob Patton

8. 35c Joey Montgomery

9. 1t Tyler Shoemaker

10. 21 Kameron Key DNF

11. 15m Jason Keith DNF

12. 50 Bill Balog DNF

13. 72 Kevin Petty DNF

14. 7c Tommy Worley Jr DNF

15. 75 Brock Elliott DNF

16. 12 Robert Ballou DNF

17. 9t Dylan Tuxhorn DNF

18. 21m Brinton Marvel DNF

19. 5 Kory Bales DNF

20. 8s Steve Short DNF

21. 14t Jimmy Bridgeman DNF

22. 33 Andy Bishop DNF

23. 67 Joey Boyd DNF

HARD CHARGER AWARD WINNER: 88 Jeff Wurst- 16 spots

SUPER STREETS:

Heat 1:

1. 40 Kevin Mosier

2. 20 Brandon Nixon

3. 71 Joe Merritt

4. 32 Robert Hicks

5. 96 John Carrigan

6. 76 Travis Goodman

7. 5o Gary Otte DNF

Heat 2:

1. 26 Kasey Nations

2. 7c Mike Crader

3. 99 Chuck Adams

4. 20h Adam Halley

5. 21w Brad Callahan

6. 5 Colin Parmer

7. 44c Steve Stamper

A-Main:

1. 26 Kasey Nations

2. 99 Chuck Adams

3. 20 Brandon Nixon

4. 40 Kevin Mosier

5. 20h Adam Halley

6. 7c Mike Crader

7. 21w Brad Callahan

8. 96 John Carrigan

9. 32 Robert Hicks

10. 5o Gary Otte

11. 44c Steve Stamper

12. 5 Colin Parmer DNF

13. 71 Joe Merritt DNF

14. 76 Travis Goodman DNF

BSB MANUFACTURING GO FAST AWARD WINNER: 21w Brad Callahan- 5 spots

MICROS:

Heat 1:

1. 42b Andy Bishop

2. 33m Ryan Mueller

3. 9w Nick Worley

4. 20m Mattison Lienemann

5. 12 Dave Couch

6. 5t Billy Beard

7. 8s Isaiah Latham

8. 55 Dylan Politte DNF

9. 63 Breanna Wirth DNS

Heat 2:

1. 4c Rob Cook

2. 52 Josh White

3. 97 Joe B Miller

4. 95j Josh Fisher

5. 10k Brain Wampler

6. 38e Shane Gilliam

7. 18 Steve Finn

8. 21 Austin Nixon

9. 11p Chris Pender

A-Main:

1. 42b Andy Bishop

2. 97 Joe B Miller

3. 33m Ryan Mueller

4. 20m Mattison Lienemann

5. 95j Josh Fisher

6. 9w Nick Worley

7. 21 Austin Nixon

8. 10k Brian Wampler

9. 38e Shane Gilliam

10. 12 Dave Couch

11. 55 Dylan Politte

12. 52 Josh White

13. 11p Chris Pender

14. 18 Steve Finn DNF

15. 5t Billy Beard DNF

16. 8s Isaiah Latham DNF

17. 4c Rob Cook DNF

18. 63 Breanna Wirth DNS

HARD CHARGER AWARD WINNER: 21 Austin Nixon- 8 spots

B-MODIFIEDS:

Heat 1:

1. 74 Jeff Whitter

2. 81 Tom Rosabusher

3. 10 Kyle Jarrett

4. 44 Darryll Dickerson

5. 25 Patrick DeNoyer

6. 123 Joe Chick

7. 77t Jimmy Thurman

8. 25j Josh Hauf

9. 62 Chris Kelly

10. 33 Jerry Oliver DNS

Heat 2:

1. 12e Duane Eckhoff

2. 39 Kyle Wilde

3. 75 Tyler Stadler

4. 84g Gary Gross

5. 02m Allen Meyer Sr

6. 3d Chuck Huff

7. 31 Cody Bell

8. 1 Mike Lentz

9. 7 Jason Owens

10. 75r Joe Riffee DNF

Heat 3:

1. 147 Kyle Stolzer

2. 76 Craig Bessinger

3. 13d Dylan Driemeier

4. 4m Scott Jarrett

5. 8g1 Josh Gibson

6. 69h Tyler Helm

7. 09s Mason Snowdell

8. 27j Johnny Crump DNF

9. 00r Dennis Robbins DNF

10. 56 Clint Ladd DNS

Heat 4:

1. 25t Tim Stadler

2. 102 Bryan Richards

3. 2m Allen Meyer Jr

4. 23 Darron Forest

5. 10s Shane Blair

6. 36 Cole Sensel

7. 30g Ronnie Gibson

8. 11k Kaemyn Halbert

9. 27 Kevin Worley DNS

B-Main 1:

1. 10s Shane Blair

2. 23 Darron Forest

3. 25j Josh Hauf

4. 1 Mike Lentz

5. 8g1 Josh Gibson

6. 00r Dennis Robbins

7. 77t Jimmy Thurman

8. 09s Mason Snowdell

9. 7 Jason Owens

B-Main 2:

1. 36 Cole Sensel

2. 27j Johnny Crump

3. 11k Kaemyn Halbert

4. 75r Joe Riffee

5. 69h Tyler Helm

6. 30g Ronnie Gibson

7. 123 Bryan Richards

8. 02m Allen Meyer Sr DNF

9. 31 Cody Bell DNF

10. 62 Chris Kelly DNF

A-Main:

1. 147 Kyle Stolzer

2. 25t Tim Stadler

3. 10s Shane Blair

4. 102 Bryan Richards

5. 39 Kyle Wilde

6. 2m Allen Meyer Jr

7. 76 Craig Bessinger

8. 13d Dylan Driemeier

9. 27j Johnny Crump

10. 10 Kyle Jarrett

11. 3d Lou Driemeier

12. 81 Tom Rasabusher DNF

13. 36 Cole Sensel DNF

14. 84g Gary Gross DNF

15. 23 Darron Forest DNF

16. 4m Scott Jarrett DNF

17. 44 Darryll Dickerson DNF

18. 74 Jeff Whitter DNF

19. 12e Duane Eckhoff DNF

20. 75 Tyler Stadler DNF

BSB MANUFACTURING GO FAST AWARD WINNER: 10s Shane Blair- 14 spots