Bud Perry Memorial and Lebanon Midway Ready For Exciting Action USRA A Mods To Help Headline Saturday Event

Lebanon, Mo. The 2nd Annual Bud Perry Memorial on Friday and Saturday night has racers excited for a weekend of Dirt track racing action.

Friday night racing action will feature a full racing program of USRA B Modifieds, Street Stocks, Pure Stocks,Midwest Modifieds and Front Wheel drive Hornets.

Drivers will be racing for fall series points both nights while Saturday will award double points in the features. Friday night will be a regular payout for all classes while Saturday night has added money up for grabs. The USRA B Modifieds will be awarded National points as next weekend is the last weekend they are awarded from USRA.

Pit gates will open Friday evening at 5pm with hot laps at 6:30 And Racing at 7:30. Draw cutoff is at 7PM and the passing points system will help set the feature event line ups. The top 6 finishers from Friday night are locked into the Saturday evening championship Perry Memorial weekend.

For Saturday night the pit Gates will open at 4PM with hot laps at approx. 5:30 And Racing to begin at 6:30.

The High Horse Power of the popular USRA A Modifieds headline the Saturday night feature with a 700 to win 100 to start feature event. Passing points from the qualifying heats will help set the feature with the top 6 A Mod drivers redrawing for starting spots. All other classes will see drivers drawing for heat races while passing points on Saturday night help set the field behind the top 6 from Friday Night.

Defending Bud Perry Memorial champion Sam Petty from the B Mods and The Racing Principal Jason Pursley from the A Mods are expected to be fending back a stout field of Drivers. A MOD drivers will also be awarded USRA national points. Raceceiver are mandatory.

Pit passes are $35 each night. Grandstand Adult prices on Friday night are only $10 while Saturday night it is $15. Grandstand gates open at 5 each evening.

For more information visit the Facebook page or website at WWW. MidwaySpeedway.Net.

Lebanon Midway is a 1/3 mile semibanked dirt oval located 5 miles East of Lebanon on Highway 32 and 1/4 mile on B HIGHWAY.

Payout Saturday Night

USRA A Mods 1 700 2 350 3 250 4 170 5 145 6 135 7 125 8 and Back 100

USRA B MODS AND STREET STOCKS

1 500 2 350 3 225 4 175 5 150 6 125 7 100 8-18 75 B FT AND DONT ADVANCE 35

PURE STOCKS

1 300 2 200 3 125 4 100 5 85 6 75 7 65 8 55 9 55 10-18 50

MIDWEST Modifieds

1 350 2 225 3 175 4 125 5 100 6 75 7 60 8-18 50

Hornets

1 250 2 150 3 100 4 75 5 65 6 60 7 50 8-18 40

Friday payout

B MODS STREETS 6-11 CARS

1 200 2 150 3 100 4 80 5 70 6 60 7 50 8 45 9 40 10 40 11 40

B MODS STREETS 12-13 ENTRIES

1 250 2 175 3 125 4 100 5 75 6 70 7 65 8 60 9 55 10 50 11 45 12 40

14-19 ENTRIES

1 300 TO WIN SAME AS 12-13 SCALE BEHIND.

B MODS STREETS 20 PLUS

1 400 2 200 3 150 4 125 5 100 6 75 7 65 8 60 9 55 10 50 11 45 12 BEYOND 40