Dennis Erb Racing Concludes Lucas Oil Season; Heads South to Whynot for Fall Classic

(CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS) The 2018 Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series season came to a close from October 19-21 at Portsmouth Raceway Park in Portsmouth, Ohio. The 38th edition of the RhinoAg ‘Dirt Track World Championship’ took place at the facility on the banks of the Ohio River and a whopping $100,000 winner’s check was up for grabs. Dennis Erb, Jr. ran second in his first qualifying heat race on Friday evening prior to finishing third in his final prelim.

By virtue of racking up the fourth most passing points in preliminary action, Dennis rolled off from the outside of the second row in the 100-lap crown jewel extravaganza, which was pushed back to Sunday afternoon due to inclement weather. In the daytime affair at PRP, Dennis was looking forward to a strong run, but a broken right front shock – from hitting a hole in the track – early in the distance eventually relegated him to eighteenth in the final rundown. The Carpentersville, Illinois ace was then officially placed eleventh in the final version of the LOLMDS point standings. Full results from the DTWC weekend can be obtained by logging onto www.lucasdirt.com.

With the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series portion of their season now complete, Dennis Erb Racing will travel south for several lucrative, late-season specials to close out their schedule. Up next will be a visit to Whynot Motorsports Park in Meridian, Mississippi on October 26-27 for the 24th Annual Coors Light ‘Fall Classic.’ Dennis has been a fixture at this unsanctioned show in recent years and hasn’t finished outside of the top ten since 2010. He sported one of the cars to beat in last year’s ‘Fall Classic,’ as he set Fast Time in qualifying, won his heat race, and led the first three circuits of the 100-lap grind before winding up third and on the podium behind only victor Scott Bloomquist and runner-up Brandon Overton.

Qualifying and heat races are scheduled to take place on Friday night in the Magnolia State, while the consolation events and the 100-lap ‘Fall Classic’ are slated for Saturday evening. As has been the norm through much of the race’s existence, a $15,000 top prize will be on the line this weekend at Whynot Motorsports Park. Additional information on this event can be accessed by pointing your web browser to www.whynotmotorsportspark.com.

Dennis would like to thank all of his sponsors including: J.R. McBride Leasing, McBride Mack, RhinoAg, Deegan’s Garage, Ideal Ready Mix, M&M Painting & Construction, VoMac Truck Sales, Performance Rod & Custom (PRC), Midwest Sheet Metal, Keyser Manufacturing, XR1 Rocket Chassis, Black Diamond Chassis, Jay D1ckens Racing Engines, Vic Hill Racing Engines, Clements Racing Engines, Hoosier Racing Tires, PrintWorx, Allstar Performance, Aurora Rod Ends, Beyea Custom Headers, Brinn Transmissions, Butlerbuilt Safety Systems, CV Products, Delph Communications, Dyer’s Top Rods, Envy Suspension & Race Consultants, Five Star Performance Bodies, Frankland Racing Supply, Hooker Harness, Hypercoils, Integra Racing Shocks, Jones Racing Products, K-B Carburetors, Outerwears, Out-Pace Racing Products, Peterson Fluid Systems, Quarter Master, Quickcar Racing Products, Simpson Race Products, Sweet Mfg., T&D Machine Products, TWM Racing Products, VP Racing Fuels, Wiles Driveshafts, and Wilwood Engineering.

