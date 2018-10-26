Spectacular Full-Day World Short Track Championship Now Set for Saturday, October 27

CONCORD, NC — Oct. 26, 2018 — After a successful day of timed Hot Laps on Thursday, October 25, 347 teams — plus more due to arrive on Friday — were ready for a big weekend of racing at the Dirt Track at Charlotte for the third annual Driven Racing Oil World Short Track Championship. Mother Nature had other ideas, though, as persistent showers and thunderstorms have forced DIRTcar Racing and Charlotte Motor Speedway Officials to postpone Friday’s program to Saturday morning.

With the postponement, a revised scheduled has been put into place with Friday’s schedule of events added to Saturday’s Schedule, creating a very busy morning, afternoon and evening — and a spectacular one-day show for all to enjoy.

As a result, however, Friday’s originally scheduled timed Hot Laps have been cancelled, and Saturday morning’s Heat Races have now been lined up according to Thursday’s best Hot Lap times (visit website for lineups). Additional drivers who show up before Saturday morning’s racing will be added to the back of their Heats.

Thursday, October 25, was a practice day with timed Hot Laps for the nine divisions on the property, led by the 56 Fox Racing Shox DIRTcar/SECA Pro Late Models. Matt Long — originally from Cambridge, OH, who now calls Concord, NC home — was the fastest car on the grounds with a lap of 16.038 seconds around the 4/10-mile high-banked dirt oval. Brothers Jacob and Dillon Brown were second and third quick, while Bryan Mullis and Banjo Duke finished off the top five.

The Summit Racing Equipment DIRTcar UMP Modifieds boasted a strong 52-car contingent with South Bend, IN native, David Stremme out-timing a stout field in the three practice sessions. The Mooresville, NC driver ran a 16.190-second lap. Two-time defending race winner Kyle Strickler was second quick over Michael Altobelli Jr., last year’s Fast Qualifier. Dan Davies and Ryan Ayers rounded out the top five.

One of two new classes added to the Driven World Short Track Championship in 2018, the Chevrolet Performance 602 Thunder Late Models saw 31 cars make the trip as Dobson, NC pilot Chase McCormick timed in the quickest at 16.419 seconds. Lee Gray was second fastest, with Dale Timms, Cody Overton and Jamison McBride completing the top five.

The VP Racing Fuels DIRTcar Northeast Sportsman were led by East Greenbush, NY driver David Schilling as he toured the Tar Heel State oval at 17.408 seconds, the fastest of a 34-car field. Jeff Taylor came in second with Tyler Thompson, Brad Rouse and Kyle Inman completing the top five.

In the Hoosier Racing Tire DIRTcar/SECA Pro Modifieds, defending race winner Jeff Parsons, from Union Grove, NC, continued his mastery of the Concord oval with an 18.191-second lap. Jake Gibbons was only 0.003 seconds behind Parson with the second fastest time of the 33-car field, as Hank Taylor, Jesse Rockett and Kevin Pangrazio rounded out the top five.

The Driven Racing Oil SECA Crate Sportsman boasted a 35-car field with Richburg, SC driver Ronnie Mosley out-timing them with a lap of 18.806 seconds. Two-time defending race winner Mitchell Duvall was second fastest; Calob McLaughlin was third over Bradley Weaver; and Tyler Love closed up the top five.

The second new class added to this year’s Driven World Short Track Championship is the RacerTents.com DIRTcar Northeast Pro Stocks. Just 16 teams made the trip, led by Goshen, NY driver Sean Corr, who toured the 4/10-mile oval at 19.720 seconds. Dan Older timed in second over Kenny Gates, while Jay Casey and Bruno Cyr rounded out the top five.

An impressive 53 COMP Cams MMSA Monster Mini Stocks invaded the Concord, NC oval with Forest City, NC’s Nick Walker clocking in as the quickest of the field with a 19.257-second lap. Rod Tucker was second fastest, followed by Austin Mintz, Wes Helms and Logan Richey.

The DIRTVision.com Front Wheel Drive Hornets had 38 entries make the haul. Jonathan Starrett, from Shelby, NC, was the quickest, turning a lap of 20.022 seconds. Chase Webb timed in second quick, followed by J.J. Williams, Marc White and Jay Johnson.

See the revised schedule for the third annual Driven Racing Oil World Short Track Championship. You can also find DIRTcar Racing on Facebook and Twitter. Don’t forget, if you can’t make it to The Dirt Track at Charlotte, DIRTVision.com has you covered with the LIVE broadcast.