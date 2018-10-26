SPRINGFIELD RACEWAY WILL BE RACING SUNDAY OCTOBER 28th…..
LATEMODELS,B MODS,MIDWEST MODZS,PURE STOCK
Willard High School Project Graduation Night at the Races…
# A Portion of the Main Grandstands will be donated to Willard High School Project Graduation …
# Willard Project Grad will have a bake sale ….
# Willard Project Grad will do a 50/50 raffle…
………………
Classes Running…..
# LATEMODELS $1000 to win. $50 entry
* ULMA Rules
* Southern Outlaw Rules: D/55 or LM 40 on rear / open on front
* Malvern Bank Cashmoney Rules ( may groove & sipe…
# B Mods $400 to win $50 to start
( USRA national points )
Usra Rules
IMCA Rules
Wissota Rules ( no spoiler
Southern IMCA Rules
# MIDWEST MODZS $200 to win $50 to start
# LEGENDS $250 to win
# PURE STOCK $250 to win $40 to start
Area pure stock rules
GRANDSTANDS
Adults – $20
12 & Under-FREE
PITS
Adults $35
14 & under – $15
Pit Gate 1:00
Grandstands 3:00
Hotlaps 4:00
Racing. 4:30
Springfield Raceway Hosting Late Model Battle Of Series on Sunday, October 28th
SPRINGFIELD RACEWAY WILL BE RACING SUNDAY OCTOBER 28th…..