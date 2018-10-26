Home --> Dirt Late Model News --> Springfield Raceway Hosting Late Model Battle Of Series on Sunday, October 28th

Springfield Raceway Hosting Late Model Battle Of Series on Sunday, October 28th

SPRINGFIELD RACEWAY WILL BE RACING SUNDAY OCTOBER 28th…..
LATEMODELS,B MODS,MIDWEST MODZS,PURE STOCK
Willard High School Project Graduation Night at the Races…
# A Portion of the Main Grandstands will be donated to Willard High School Project Graduation …
# Willard Project Grad will have a bake sale ….
# Willard Project Grad will do a 50/50 raffle…
………………
Classes Running…..
# LATEMODELS $1000 to win. $50 entry
* ULMA Rules
* Southern Outlaw Rules: D/55 or LM 40 on rear / open on front
* Malvern Bank Cashmoney Rules ( may groove & sipe…
# B Mods $400 to win $50 to start
( USRA national points )
Usra Rules
IMCA Rules
Wissota Rules ( no spoiler
Southern IMCA Rules
# MIDWEST MODZS $200 to win $50 to start
# LEGENDS $250 to win
# PURE STOCK $250 to win $40 to start
Area pure stock rules
GRANDSTANDS
Adults – $20
12 & Under-FREE
PITS
Adults $35
14 & under – $15
Pit Gate 1:00
Grandstands 3:00
Hotlaps 4:00
Racing. 4:30

