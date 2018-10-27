Gustin, Donlan, Griffith, Stanton, Uhl school foes in Fall Futurity opener at Hamilton County Speedway

Seven drivers scored feature wins and 42 punched their ticket to Saturday’s main event on opening night of the Fall Futurity on Friday at the Hamilton County Speedway driven by Spangler Automotive.

The top 8 finishers in Friday’s main events are locked in for Saturday’s dash to determine the first four rows of the feature races with the remainder of the starting fields coming from “B” Mains and Last Chance Races.

Fresh off of his three-night sweep at the Summit USRA Nationals, Ryan Gustin of Marshalltown continued his winning ways with a victory in the 20-lap USRA Modified main event.

From the eighth starting spot, ‘The Reaper’ caught and passed his brother and polesitter, Ritchie Gustin of Gilman to take the win while Kyle Brown of Madrid roared from third to 11th in the race.

Jeff Aikey of Cedar Falls, Nate Hughes of Humboldt, Joel Rust of Grundy Center, Mark Elliott of Webster City and track champ J.D. Auringer filled the remainder of the top eight positions to earn a spot in Saturday’s dash.

Picking up where he left off two weeks ago, Decorah’s Kevin Donlan wired the field in the Holley USRA Stock Car feature while Kyle Falck of Decorah, Todd Staley of Webster City and Darrin Korthals of Rock Rapids came from ninth, eighth and tenth on the grid to finish second, third and fourth, respectively.

Derek Green of Granada, Minn., was fifth, Mark Elliott of Webster City rolled from 15th to sixth, Craig Berhow of Belmond wound up seventh and Ventura’s Joe Schmit was the the eighth and final automatic transfer into Saturday’s dash.

The Out-Pace USRA B-Mods saw a familiar face in Integrity Trucking Victory Lane when polesitter Ty Griffith of Webster City led the field to the checkered flag over Jared Boumeester of Waseca, Minn., and Jake Sachau of Denison.

Nate Whitehurst of Mason City was fourth, 15th-starting Rocky Caudle of Ellsworth was fifth, 12th-starting Hunter Longnecker of Woodward finished in the sixth spot, Brandon Toftee of Otho clawed his way to seventh from the 25th starting spot and 17th-starting Jared VanDenBerg of Oskaloosa grabbed eighth.

After starting tenth in the main event, 2018 track champion Eric Stanton of Carlisle emerged victorious in the Cook Racing Supplies USRA Hobby Stock main event, followed by Brandon Nielsen of Spencer and four-time national champ Dustin Gulbrandson of Sioux Falls, S.D.

Jeff Fink of Denison, Tyson Overton of Carlisle, Tracy Halouska of Sioux Falls, S.D., Bryan Derry of Collins and John Ades of Rippey completed the top right.

Joshua Uhl of Luverne, Minn., topped the USRA Tuner field with a strong run from the sixth starting spot.

Joining him in Saturday’s pole dash for Friday’s top eight finishers were Steven Struck of Atalissa, Chris Vannausdle of Villisca, Jeremiah Anderson of La Crosse, Wis., Seth Scholl of Holmen, Wis., Justin Anderson of Holmen, Wis., Brad Mayland of Britt and Jake Witte of Clare.

The second and final night of the Fall Futurity and Tuner Nationals happens Saturday night with dashes for Friday’s top 8 finishers, last chance races and championship main events in all classes.

The pits open at 1 p.m. and grandstands open at 3:30 with the drivers meeting at 4 and racing at 4:30. Spectator tickets are just $15, Juniors ages 12-16 are $10 and kids 11 and under get in for free. Pit pass are $35 with a $10 discount for kids ages 6-10.

USRA Modifieds are racing for $2,500 to win, Holley USRA Stock Cars and Out-Pace USRA B-Mods are gunning for a top prize of $2,000 and Saturday’s Cook Racing Supplies USRA Hobby Stock and USRA Tuner feature winners get $1,000 each.

Summit USRA Weekly Racing Series national points are awarded both nights.

The Hamilton County Speedway driven by Spangler Automotive is located off of US 20 at exit 140, then 1.2 miles north, then 0.5 mile east on Bank St., then 0.4 mile south on Bluff St. to the Hamilton County Fairgrounds in Webster City, Iowa. The physical address is 1200 Bluff St, Webster City, IA 50595.

For more information, call (515) 832-6000 or check out www.HamiltonCoSpeedway.com.

Opening in July 1910, the Hamilton County Speedway is the oldest speedway in the state of Iowa. In 1938, work began on the current location at the Hamilton County Fairgrounds. The semi-banked half-mile dirt track was completed in the spring of 1939, and the first races were held on the track in September of that year.

= = = = = = = = = = = = = = =

OFFICIAL RESULTS

United States Racing Association

Summit USRA Weekly Racing Series

Hamilton County Speedway, Webster City, Iowa

Friday, Oct. 26, 2018

Showing finishing position, starting position in parentheses, car number, driver, hometown and money won.

USRA MODIFIEDS

Heat #1:

1. (2) 41 Nate Hughes, Humboldt, Iowa.

2. (3) 57V Mike Van Genderen, Newton, Iowa.

3. (9) 19R Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, Iowa.

4. (7) 21K Kyle Brown, Madrid, Iowa.

5. (5) 49J Jason Murray, Hartford, Iowa.

6. (1) 5DX Chad Ryerson, Wellsburg, Iowa.

7. (8) 7SR Joey Schaefer, Waterloo, Iowa.

8. (4) 48J Jacob Murray, Hartford, Iowa.

9. (6) 15 Carter VanDenBerg, Oskaloosa, Iowa.

Heat #2:

1. (1) 15K Matt Ryan, Davenport, Iowa.

2. (8) 77 Jeff Aikey, Cedar Falls, Iowa.

3. (2) 42 Paul Niznik, Medford, Wis.

4. (4) 21D David Brown, Kellogg, Iowa.

5. (6) 24 Robert Avery, Des Moines, Iowa.

6. (3) 45H Jeremiah Reed, Otho, Iowa.

7. (5) D6 John Connolly, Dubuque, Iowa.

8. (7) 5D Devon Havlik, Iowa Falls, Iowa.

Heat #3:

1. (5) 19G Ritchie Gustin, Gilman, Iowa.

2. (4) 49H Mark Elliott, Webster City, Iowa.

3. (3) 2C Dave Cain, Corcoran, Minn.

4. (7) 00J J.D. Auringer, Waterloo, Iowa.

5. (2) 26J Joel Rust, Grundy Center, Iowa.

6. (8) 78 Tristan Vesterby, Webster City, Iowa.

7. (6) 12E Taylor Elliott, Webster City, Iowa.

8. (1) 99 Josh Angst, Winona, Minn.

“A” Main:

1. (8) 19R Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, Iowa, $500.

2. (1) 19G Ritchie Gustin, Gilman, Iowa, $400.

3. (11) 21K Kyle Brown, Madrid, Iowa, $300.

4. (9) 77 Jeff Aikey, Cedar Falls, Iowa, $250.

5. (10) 41 Nate Hughes, Humboldt, Iowa, $200.

6. (15) 26J Joel Rust, Grundy Center, Iowa, $175.

7. (3) 49H Mark Elliott, Webster City, Iowa, $150.

8. (7) 00J J.D. Auringer, Waterloo, Iowa, $140.

9. (6) 21D David Brown, Kellogg, Iowa, $130.

10. (5) 2C Dave Cain, Corcoran, Minn., $125.

11. (13) 49J Jason Murray, Hartford, Iowa, $120.

12. (4) 57V Mike Van Genderen, Newton, Iowa, $115.

13. (24) 99 Josh Angst, Winona, Minn., $110.

14. (12) 42 Paul Niznik, Medford, Wis., $105.

15. (23) 5D Devon Havlik, Iowa Falls, Iowa, $100.

16. (16) 5DX Chad Ryerson, Wellsburg, Iowa, $100.

17. (20) D6 John Connolly, Dubuque, Iowa, $100.

18. (25) 15 Carter VanDenBerg, Oskaloosa, Iowa, $100.

19. (18) 78 Tristan Vesterby, Webster City, Iowa, $100.

20. (21) 12E Taylor Elliott, Webster City, Iowa, $100.

21. (22) 48J Jacob Murray, Hartford, Iowa, $100.

22. (19) 7SR Joey Schaefer, Waterloo, Iowa, $100.

23. (14) 24 Robert Avery, Des Moines, Iowa, $100.

24. (2) 15K Matt Ryan, Davenport, Iowa, $100.

25. (17) 45H Jeremiah Reed, Otho, Iowa, $0.

HOLLEY USRA STOCK CARS

Heat #1:

1. (3) 32 Derek Green, Granada, Minn.

2. (2) 67 Kyle Falck, Decorah, Iowa.

3. (5) 33 Kevin Donlan, Decorah, Iowa.

4. (6) 24 Josh Zieman, Plymouth, Iowa.

5. (1) 8R Cory Roe, Webster City, Iowa.

6. (7) Y5 Matt Byrne, Webster City, Iowa.

7. (4) 15A Allen Govig, Madrid, Iowa.

Heat #2:

1. (2) 05 Craig Berhow, Belmond, Iowa.

2. (4) 38C Joe Schmit, Ventura, Iowa.

3. (1) 10J Andy Jones, Webster City, Iowa.

4. (3) 42B John Byriel, Madrid, Iowa.

5. (7) 25 Dan McCain, Kimball, Minn.

6. (5) 59L Vincent Loewen, Hubbard, Iowa.

7. (6) 19RG Rick Gustin, Marshalltown, Iowa.

Heat #3:

1. (3) 11K Darrin Korthals, Rock Rapids, Iowa.

2. (4) 19 Reid Keller, Webster City, Iowa.

3. (6) 14 Todd Staley, Webster City, Iowa.

4. (2) 13G Craig Graham, Webster City, Iowa.

5. (5) 612 Mark Elliott, Webster City, Iowa.

6. (1) 57C Cary Heinen, Fort Dodge, Iowa.

“A” Main:

1. (1) 33 Kevin Donlan, Decorah, Iowa, $400.

2. (9) 67 Kyle Falck, Decorah, Iowa, $300.

3. (8) 14 Todd Staley, Webster City, Iowa, $250.

4. (10) 11K Darrin Korthals, Rock Rapids, Iowa, $225.

5. (6) 32 Derek Green, Granada, Minn., $200.

6. (15) 612 Mark Elliott, Webster City, Iowa, $175.

7. (2) 05 Craig Berhow, Belmond, Iowa, $150.

8. (7) 38c Joe Schmit, Ventura, Iowa, $140.

9. (11) 19 Reid Keller, Webster City, Iowa, $130.

10. (5) 10J Andy Jones, Webster City, Iowa, $120.

11. (14) 25 Dan McCain, Kimball, Minn., $115.

12. (12) 13G Craig Graham, Webster City, Iowa, $110.

13. (19) 15A Allen Govig, Madrid, Iowa, $105.

14. (20) 19RG Rick Gustin, Marshalltown, Iowa, $100.

15. (3) 24 Josh Zieman, Plymouth, Iowa, $95.

16. (16) Y5 Matt Byrne, Webster City, Iowa, $90.

17. (4) 42B John Byriel, Madrid, Iowa, $85.

18. (13) 8R Cory Roe, Webster City, Iowa, $80.

19. (18) 57C Cary Heinen, Fort Dodge, Iowa, $75.

20. (17) 59L Vincent Loewen, Hubbard, Iowa, $75.

OUT-PACE USRA B-MODS

Heat #1:

1. (3) 14 Jake Sachau, Denison, Iowa.

2. (5) 8J Darrin Jonsgaard, Fountain City, Wis.

3. (6) 16D Dan Hovden, Decorah, Iowa.

4. (7) 93 Hunter Longnecker, Woodward, Iowa.

5. (8) 68 J.J. Wise, Garner, Iowa.

6. (2) 21K Dave Kennedy, Sioux Falls, S.D.

7. (9) 88N Dan Drury, Eldora, Iowa.

8. (1) 40 George Gilliland, Lehigh, Iowa.

9. (4) 85T Brandon Toftee, Otho, Iowa.

Heat #2:

1. (1) 1 Doug McCollough, Webster City, Iowa.

2. (2) 22 Justin Voeltz, Sioux Falls, S.D.

3. (3) 10R Brad Ratcliff, Kamrar, Iowa.

4. (6) 11 Ethan Braaksma, Newton, Iowa.

5. (4) 52 Carter Koop, Rockwell, Iowa.

6. (5) 22V Jared VanDenBerg, Oskaloosa, Iowa.

7. (7) 99 Bill Engler, Hixton, Wis.

8. (8) 3B Brandon Coffman, Nevada, Iowa.

9. (9) 52R Ryan Sams, Fort Dodge, Iowa.

Heat #3:

1. (3) 56 Ty Griffith, Webster City, Iowa.

2. (2) 49 Nate Whitehurst, Mason City, Iowa.

3. (5) 81 Jared Boumeester, Waseca, Minn.

4. (4) 286 Cory Rose, Boone, Iowa.

5. (8) 8R Rocky Caudle, Ellsworth, Iowa.

6. (6) 4 Jason Bass, Fort Dodge, Iowa.

7. (7) 08 Alec Fett, Thompson, Iowa.

8. (1) 12X Erik Beman, Sioux Falls, S.D.

“A” Main:

1. (1) 56 Ty Griffith, Webster City, Iowa, $400.

2. (5) 81 Jared Boumeester, Waseca, Minn., $300.

3. (8) 14 Jake Sachau, Denison, Iowa, $250.

4. (9) 49 Nate Whitehurst, Mason City, Iowa, $225.

5. (15) 8R Rocky Caudle, Ellsworth, Iowa, $200.

6. (12) 93 Hunter Longnecker, Woodward, Iowa, $175.

7. (25) 85T Brandon Toftee, Otho, Iowa, $150.

8. (17) 22V Jared VanDenBerg, Oskaloosa, Iowa, $140.

9. (4) 22 Justin Voeltz, Sioux Falls, S.D., $130.

10. (10) 16D Dan Hovden, Decorah, Iowa, $120.

11. (24) 12X Erik Beman, Sioux Falls, S.D., $115.

12. (16) 21K Dave Kennedy, Sioux Falls, S.D., $110.

13. (21) 08 Alec Fett, Thompson, Iowa, $105.

14. (22) 40 George Gilliland, Lehigh, Iowa, $100.

15. (13) 68 J.J. Wise, Garner, Iowa, $95.

16. (2) 8J Darrin Jonsgaard, Fountain City, Wis., $90.

17. (6) 11 Ethan Braaksma, Newton, Iowa, $85.

18. (18) 4 Jason Bass, Fort Dodge, Iowa, $80.

19. (11) 286 Cory Rose, Boone, Iowa, $75.

20. (14) 52 Carter Koop, Rockwell, Iowa, $75.

21. (19) 88N Dan Drury, Eldora, Iowa, $75.

22. (20) 99 Bill Engler, Hixton, Wis., $75.

23. (26) 52R Ryan Sams, Fort Dodge, Iowa, $75.

24. (3) 1 Doug McCollough, Webster City, Iowa, $75.

25. (23) 3B Brandon Coffman, Nevada, Iowa, $75.

26. (7) 10R Brad Ratcliff, Kamrar, Iowa, $0.

COOK RACING SUPPLIES USRA HOBBY STOCKS

Heat #1:

1. (6) 6 Dustin Gulbrandson, Sioux Falls, S.D.

2. (2) T8 Brandon Nielsen, Spencer, Iowa.

3. (4) 4D Daniel Ayers, Webster City, Iowa.

4. (5) 85 Seth Jansen, Ogden, Iowa.

5. (3) 86 Tracy Halouska, Sioux Falls, S.D.

6. (1) 10D Bryan Derry, Collins, Iowa.

7. (7) 49 Brayden Henely, Webster City, Iowa.

Heat #2:

1. (2) 42TX Tyson Overton, Carlisle, Iowa.

2. (1) 11R Brayden Richards, Madrid, Iowa.

3. (4) 7B Eric Stanton, Carlisle, Iowa.

4. (6) 21 Myles Michehl, Fort Dodge, Iowa.

5. (3) 55G David Gilliland, Lehigh, Iowa.

6. (5) 10A John Ades, Rippey, Iowa.

Heat #3:

1. (5) 01F Jeff Fink, Denison, Iowa.

2. (2) 56J Jamie Coady, Colfax, Iowa.

3. (4) 88N Nathan Parkhill, Webster City, Iowa.

4. (6) 18D Kevin Derry, Madrid, Iowa.

5. (3) 11N Nathan Roiger, Sanborn, Minn.

6. (1) 9X Abe Ambrose, Webster City, Iowa.

“A” Main:

1. (10) 7B Eric Stanton, Carlisle, Iowa, $300.

2. (9) T8 Brandon Nielsen, Spencer, Iowa, $200.

3. (6) 6 Dustin Gulbrandson, Sioux Falls, S.D., $175.

4. (11) 01F Jeff Fink, Denison, Iowa, $150.

5. (4) 42TX Tyson Overton, Carlisle, Iowa, $125.

6. (13) 86 Tracy Halouska, Sioux Falls, S.D., $100.

7. (16) 10D Bryan Derry, Collins, Iowa, $90.

8. (17) 10A John Ades, Rippey, Iowa, $85.

9. (14) 55G David Gilliland, Lehigh, Iowa, $80.

10. (12) 56J Jamie Coady, Colfax, Iowa, $75.

11. (15) 11N Nathan Roiger, Sanborn, Minn., $70.

12. (18) 9X Abe Ambrose, Webster City, Iowa, $65.

13. (19) 49 Brayden Henely, Webster City, Iowa, $60.

14. (2) 4D Daniel Ayers, Webster City, Iowa, $60.

15. (8) 11R Brayden Richards, Madrid, Iowa, $60.

16. (3) 21 Myles Michehl, Fort Dodge, Iowa, $60.

17. (5) 85 Seth Jansen, Ogden, Iowa, $60.

18. (7) 88N Nathan Parkhill, Webster City, Iowa, $60.

19. (1) 18D Kevin Derry, Madrid, Iowa, $60.

USRA TUNERS

Heat #1:

1. (6) 6JR Denny Berghahn, Plattsmouth, Neb.

2. (2) 24 Steven Struck, Atalissa, Iowa.

3. (4) 5 Oliver Monson, Clear Lake, Iowa.

4. (5) 15 Chris Vannausdle, Villisca, Iowa.

5. (7) 99 Chris Wilson, Britt, Iowa.

6. (1) 92 Justin Anderson, Holmen, Wis.

7. (3) 5E Jake Witte, Clare, Iowa.

Heat #2:

1. (1) 37 Ryan Bryant, Mason City, Iowa.

2. (7) 24J Joshua Uhl, Luverne, Minn.

3. (2) NO7 Brad Mayland, Britt, Iowa.

4. (4) 11 Seth Scholl, Holmen, Wis.

5. (5) G12 Mychal Gorham, Boone, Iowa.

6. (3) 41 Matt Oberhelman, Fort Dodge, Iowa.

7. (6) 22 Jeremiah Anderson, La Crosse, Wis.

“A” Main:

1. (6) 24J Joshua Uhl, Luverne, Minn., $200.

2. (8) 24 Steven Struck, Atalissa, Iowa, $150.

3. (2) 15 Chris Vannausdle, Villisca, Iowa, $100.

4. (14) 22 Jeremiah Anderson, La Crosse, Wis., $80.

5. (4) 11 Seth Scholl, Holmen, Wis., $75.

6. (11) 92 Justin Anderson, Holmen, Wis., $70.

7. (5) NO7 Brad Mayland, Britt, Iowa, $65.

8. (13) 5E Jake Witte, Clare, Iowa, $60.

9. (9) 37 Ryan Bryant, Mason City, Iowa, $55.

10. (10) 99 Chris Wilson, Britt, Iowa, $50.

11. (1) G12 Mychal Gorham, Boone, Iowa, $50.

12. (12) 41 Matt Oberhelman, Fort Dodge, Iowa, $50.

13. (7) 6JR Denny Berghahn, Plattsmouth, Neb., $50.

14. (3) 5 Oliver Monson, Clear Lake, Iowa, $50.

= = = = = = = = = = = = = = =

