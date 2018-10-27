Jake O’Neil takes USRA Fall Nationals prelim win at SNMS

A Modifieds
A Feature 1
25 laps | 00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|3
|Jake O’Neil
|Tucson, AZ
|0
|2
|18
|Johnny Scott
|Las Cruces, NM
|1ST
|3
|8
|Rodney Sanders
|Happy, TX
|20
|4
|17
|Jake Gallardo
|Las Cruces, NM
|J17
|5
|19
|Dereck Ramirez
|Woodward, OK
|4R
|6
|16
|Terry Phillips
|Springfield, MO
|75
|7
|14
|Stormy Scott
|Las Cruces, NM
|2S
|8
|13
|Scott Bloomquist
|Mooresburg, TN
|0S
|9
|4
|Carlos Ahumada Jr
|El Paso, TX
|65X
|10
|20
|Philip Houston
|Odessa, TX
|71
|11
|11
|Zane Devilbiss
|Farmington, NM
|18Z
|12
|9
|Royal Jones
|Las Cruces, NM
|131
|13
|23
|Bumper Jones
|Mesilla Park, NM
|111
|14
|24
|Zack Vanderbeek
|New Sharon, IA
|33Z
|15
|21
|Logan Robertson
|Shamrock, TX
|23
|16
|5
|Butch Reid
|Carlsbad, NM
|101
|17
|6
|Tom Georges
|28
|18
|22
|Robert Adams
|Red Rock, AZ
|50R
|19
|10
|Austin Adams
|El Paso, TX
|85
|20
|12
|Christy Barnett
|El Paso, TX
|44
|21
|1
|Robbie Chiles
|Hooper, CO
|202
|22
|15
|Lance Mari
|El Centro, CA
|19SB
|23
|2
|Jimmy Ray
|Las Cruces, NM
|9
|DQ
|7
|Fito Gallardo
|Las Cruces, NM
|G17
B Feature 1
00:03:52.556
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|3
|Jake Gallardo
|Las Cruces, NM
|J17
|2
|2
|Dereck Ramirez
|Woodward, OK
|4R
|3
|5
|Logan Robertson
|Shamrock, TX
|23
|4
|17
|Bumper Jones
|Mesilla Park, NM
|111
|5
|1
|Isreal Ortega
|Las Cruces, NM
|23B
|6
|7
|Todd Harper
|Las Cruces, NM
|3T
|7
|4
|Jamie Newton
|Carlsbad, NM
|30
|8
|10
|Henry Valdez
|Las Cruces, NM
|18
|9
|11
|Ralph Adams Jr
|El Paso, TX
|50
|10
|8
|Danny Martin
|Republic, MO
|33
|11
|15
|Dustin Smith
|Las Cruces, NM
|65
|12
|16
|Allen Sharpenstein
|75S
|13
|9
|Derel Meek
|M71
|14
|14
|Dillon Hill
|Eunice, NM
|9C
|15
|13
|Nick Herrera
|Ruidoso Downs, NM
|39H
|16
|6
|Donavon Ooley
|El Paso, TX
|19
|17
|12
|Tyler Sims
|Las Cruces, NM
|21
B Feature 2
00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|9
|Johnny Scott
|Las Cruces, NM
|1ST
|2
|5
|Philip Houston
|Odessa, TX
|71
|3
|1
|Robert Adams
|Red Rock, AZ
|50R
|4
|13
|Zack Vanderbeek
|New Sharon, IA
|33Z
|5
|3
|Josh Cain
|Rio Rancho, NM
|3J
|6
|10
|Donavon Flores
|Las Cruces, NM
|07
|7
|4
|Terry Tipton
|Duncan, AZ
|99
|8
|14
|Jason Noll
|Peoria, AZ
|44N
|9
|2
|Dee Yates
|Albuquerque, NM
|15
|10
|6
|Jesse Haynie
|Las Cruces, NM
|2
|11
|17
|Jason Keeler
|Farmington, NM
|73
|12
|11
|Alex Gonzalez
|20A
|13
|12
|Carlos Ahumada Sr
|El Paso, TX
|54
|14
|7
|Tim Tharp
|Las Cruces, NM
|3D
|15
|8
|Javier Zapien Jr
|El Paso, TX
|3
|16
|16
|Julie Keeler
|Farmington, NM
|97
|17
|15
|Fred Gibson
|El Paso, TX
|37
Heat 1
8 laps | 00:02:45.754
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|2
|Tom Georges
|28
|2
|6
|Butch Reid
|Carlsbad, NM
|101
|3
|8
|Christy Barnett
|El Paso, TX
|44
|4
|3
|Logan Robertson
|Shamrock, TX
|23
|5
|1
|Donavon Ooley
|El Paso, TX
|19
|6
|4
|Johnny Scott
|Las Cruces, NM
|1ST
|7
|5
|Carlos Ahumada Sr
|El Paso, TX
|54
|8
|7
|Allen Sharpenstein
|75S
Heat 2
8 laps | 00:05:44.063
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Royal Jones
|Las Cruces, NM
|131
|2
|5
|Fito Gallardo
|Las Cruces, NM
|G17
|3
|6
|Terry Phillips
|Springfield, MO
|75
|4
|8
|Robert Adams
|Red Rock, AZ
|50R
|5
|9
|Josh Cain
|Rio Rancho, NM
|3J
|6
|2
|Danny Martin
|Republic, MO
|33
|7
|7
|Zack Vanderbeek
|New Sharon, IA
|33Z
|8
|3
|Jason Noll
|Peoria, AZ
|44N
|9
|4
|Bumper Jones
|Mesilla Park, NM
|111
Heat 3
8 laps | 00:02:09.764
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|2
|Robbie Chiles
|Hooper, CO
|202
|2
|9
|Carlos Ahumada Jr
|El Paso, TX
|65X
|3
|1
|Dee Yates
|Albuquerque, NM
|15
|4
|7
|Dereck Ramirez
|Woodward, OK
|4R
|5
|5
|Todd Harper
|Las Cruces, NM
|3T
|6
|4
|Henry Valdez
|Las Cruces, NM
|18
|7
|8
|Ralph Adams Jr
|El Paso, TX
|50
|8
|3
|Dustin Smith
|Las Cruces, NM
|65
|9
|6
|Jason Keeler
|Farmington, NM
|73
Heat 4
8 laps | 00:04:52.133
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|4
|Jimmy Ray
|Las Cruces, NM
|9
|2
|7
|Jake O’Neil
|Tucson, AZ
|0
|3
|6
|Isreal Ortega
|Las Cruces, NM
|23B
|4
|2
|Jamie Newton
|Carlsbad, NM
|30
|5
|5
|Tim Tharp
|Las Cruces, NM
|3D
|6
|3
|Javier Zapien Jr
|El Paso, TX
|3
|7
|1
|Tyler Sims
|Las Cruces, NM
|21
|8
|8
|Julie Keeler
|Farmington, NM
|97
Heat 5
8 laps | 00:00:01.544
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|5
|Rodney Sanders
|Happy, TX
|20
|2
|3
|Lance Mari
|El Centro, CA
|19SB
|3
|7
|Stormy Scott
|Las Cruces, NM
|2S
|4
|6
|Jake Gallardo
|Las Cruces, NM
|J17
|5
|1
|Jesse Haynie
|Las Cruces, NM
|2
|6
|4
|Donavon Flores
|Las Cruces, NM
|07
|7
|8
|Alex Gonzalez
|20A
|8
|2
|Dillon Hill
|Eunice, NM
|9C
Heat 6
8 laps | 00:02:39.150
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Austin Adams
|El Paso, TX
|85
|2
|4
|Scott Bloomquist
|Mooresburg, TN
|0S
|3
|8
|Zane Devilbiss
|Farmington, NM
|18Z
|4
|2
|Terry Tipton
|Duncan, AZ
|99
|5
|7
|Philip Houston
|Odessa, TX
|71
|6
|3
|Derel Meek
|M71
|7
|6
|Nick Herrera
|Ruidoso Downs, NM
|39H
|8
|5
|Fred Gibson
|El Paso, TX
|37
B Modifieds
A Feature 1
00:16:51.603
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|5
|Josh Cain
|Rio Rancho, NM
|3J
|2
|8
|Rick Gallardo
|Las Cruces, NM
|G3
|3
|4
|Justin Allen
|Las Cruces, NM
|33
|4
|3
|Nick Rivera
|Las Cruces, NM
|8N
|5
|10
|Mike Rosales
|Las Cruces, NM
|X777
|6
|17
|Greg Gorham
|Las Cruces, NM
|93
|7
|9
|Paddy Rush
|Horizon City, TX
|52TX
|8
|6
|Sherman Barnett
|El Paso, TX
|82
|9
|15
|Jaime Torres
|Tortugas, NM
|44JT
|10
|12
|Derek Stuhler
|Elephant Butte, NM
|24
|11
|19
|Billy Roy Harris
|Deming, NM
|57
|12
|22
|Ralph Dutcher
|Albuquerque, NM
|41
|13
|7
|Dickie Gorham
|Las Cruces, NM
|3
|14
|13
|Rodger Pierce
|Hobbs, NM
|32
|15
|24
|Clay Gossett
|Albuquerque, NM
|47G
|16
|23
|Don Parra
|Las Cruces, NM
|7
|17
|11
|John Carney
|El Paso, TX
|7C
|18
|21
|Rick Hall
|X15
|19
|2
|Nathan Smith
|Las Cruces, NM
|88
|20
|14
|Trey Melton
|Lubbock, TX
|47M
|21
|18
|Mingo Jauregui
|El Paso, TX
|47
|22
|1
|Noah Hollingshead
|Las Cruces, NM
|3H
|23
|16
|Rodney Sanders
|Muce, FL
|02
|24
|20
|Daniel Lozoya
|El Paso, TX
|08
B Feature 1
00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Greg Gorham
|Las Cruces, NM
|93
|2
|3
|Mingo Jauregui
|El Paso, TX
|47
|3
|15
|Billy Roy Harris
|Deming, NM
|57
|4
|4
|Daniel Lozoya
|El Paso, TX
|08
|5
|8
|Rick Hall
|X15
|6
|5
|Ralph Dutcher
|Albuquerque, NM
|41
|7
|9
|Don Parra
|Las Cruces, NM
|7
|8
|11
|Clay Gossett
|Albuquerque, NM
|47G
|9
|12
|Joey Klemish
|Farmington, NM
|KB22
|10
|2
|Chris Morlang
|Grants, NM
|17
|11
|10
|Chad Villenueve
|Roswell, NM
|V12
|12
|14
|Cory Polen
|Grants, NM
|4B
|13
|13
|Shawn Dutcher
|Albuquerque, NM
|54
|14
|6
|Tom Conner
|Las Cruces, NM
|83
|DNS
|–
|Cooper Guffey
|Las Cruces, NM
|18G
Heat 1
8 laps | 00:11:05.737
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|2
|Josh Cain
|Rio Rancho, NM
|3J
|2
|4
|Nick Rivera
|Las Cruces, NM
|8N
|3
|5
|Mike Rosales
|Las Cruces, NM
|X777
|4
|1
|Trey Melton
|Lubbock, TX
|47M
|5
|7
|Greg Gorham
|Las Cruces, NM
|93
|6
|6
|Cooper Guffey
|Las Cruces, NM
|18G
|7
|3
|Don Parra
|Las Cruces, NM
|7
|8
|8
|Billy Roy Harris
|Deming, NM
|57
Heat 2
8 laps | 00:05:41.312
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|2
|Nathan Smith
|Las Cruces, NM
|88
|2
|6
|Rick Gallardo
|Las Cruces, NM
|G3
|3
|4
|John Carney
|El Paso, TX
|7C
|4
|1
|Jaime Torres
|Tortugas, NM
|44JT
|5
|3
|Daniel Lozoya
|El Paso, TX
|08
|6
|8
|Ralph Dutcher
|Albuquerque, NM
|41
|7
|5
|Chad Villenueve
|Roswell, NM
|V12
|8
|7
|Cory Polen
|Grants, NM
|4B
Heat 3
8 laps | 00:02:11.431
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Dickie Gorham
|Las Cruces, NM
|3
|2
|4
|Noah Hollingshead
|Las Cruces, NM
|3H
|3
|8
|Sherman Barnett
|El Paso, TX
|82
|4
|6
|Rodger Pierce
|Hobbs, NM
|32
|5
|2
|Mingo Jauregui
|El Paso, TX
|47
|6
|7
|Tom Conner
|Las Cruces, NM
|83
|7
|5
|Clay Gossett
|Albuquerque, NM
|47G
|8
|3
|Shawn Dutcher
|Albuquerque, NM
|54
Heat 4
8 laps | 00:02:14.779
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|5
|Justin Allen
|Las Cruces, NM
|33
|2
|3
|Paddy Rush
|Horizon City, TX
|52TX
|3
|2
|Derek Stuhler
|Elephant Butte, NM
|24
|4
|4
|Rodney Sanders
|Muce, FL
|02
|5
|1
|Chris Morlang
|Grants, NM
|17
|6
|6
|Rick Hall
|X15
|7
|7
|Joey Klemish
|Farmington, NM
|KB22
Pro Legends
A Feature 1
20 laps | 00:20:57.806
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|10
|Dylan Harris
|El Paso, TX
|4Z
|2
|9
|Daniel Blaeser
|La Mesa, NM
|1I
|3
|15
|Josh Jackson
|Albuquerque, NM
|37
|4
|8
|Cameron Sogge
|Holloman AFB , NM
|B52
|5
|7
|Aasa Flores
|Las Cruces, NM
|05
|6
|12
|Lucas Ward
|El Paso, TX
|11
|7
|4
|Chelsea Scott
|Las Cruces, NM
|4
|8
|2
|Aydan Saunders
|El Paso, TX
|8
|9
|1
|Peter Smith
|Las Cruces, NM
|08
|10
|3
|Eric LeCroix
|El Paso, TX
|77E
|11
|13
|Greg McCoy
|Las Cruces, NM
|3
|12
|6
|Zach Rodriguez
|Las Cruces, NM
|48Z
|13
|5
|Teddy McCutcheon
|Alamogordo, NM
|717
|14
|11
|Chris Smith
|El Paso, TX
|45Z
|15
|16
|Dave Smith
|Alamogordo, NM
|11D
|16
|14
|Gunner Harris
|El Paso, TX
|54
|17
|17
|Eli Woody
|El Paso, TX
|1
Heat 1
8 laps | 00:07:03.914
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|8
|Teddy McCutcheon
|Alamogordo, NM
|717
|2
|4
|Aydan Saunders
|El Paso, TX
|8
|3
|2
|Peter Smith
|Las Cruces, NM
|08
|4
|6
|Eric LeCroix
|El Paso, TX
|77E
|5
|7
|Chelsea Scott
|Las Cruces, NM
|4
|6
|1
|Chris Smith
|El Paso, TX
|45Z
|7
|5
|Josh Jackson
|Albuquerque, NM
|37
|8
|3
|Greg McCoy
|Las Cruces, NM
|3
Heat 2
8 laps | 00:03:51.413
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|9
|Dylan Harris
|El Paso, TX
|4Z
|2
|6
|Daniel Blaeser
|La Mesa, NM
|1I
|3
|1
|Zach Rodriguez
|Las Cruces, NM
|48Z
|4
|4
|Aasa Flores
|Las Cruces, NM
|05
|5
|7
|Cameron Sogge
|Holloman AFB , NM
|B52
|6
|5
|Lucas Ward
|El Paso, TX
|11
|7
|8
|Gunner Harris
|El Paso, TX
|54
|8
|3
|Dave Smith
|Alamogordo, NM
|11D
|9
|2
|Eli Woody
|El Paso, TX
|1
Street Stocks
A Feature 1
20 laps | 00:37:56.055
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|5
|Mark Morris
|Las Cruces, NM
|02S
|2
|9
|Anton Salopek
|Las Cruces, NM
|10A
|3
|15
|Dustin White
|Lamesa, TX
|12
|4
|1
|Rob Moseley
|Los Lunas, NM
|17
|5
|10
|Cary White
|La Mesa, TX
|64
|6
|19
|Lloyd Turner
|Las Cruces, NM
|0
|7
|4
|Allen Bradley
|Farmington, NM
|26
|8
|22
|Travis Sutherlin
|Aztec, NM
|59
|9
|13
|Tyler Beiter
|El Paso, TX
|81
|10
|18
|James Collins
|74C
|11
|16
|Bryan Bennett
|Tularosa, NM
|10
|12
|6
|Mark Smith
|Anthony, NM
|8
|13
|14
|Gary Kerr Jr
|Odessa, TX
|71
|14
|11
|Jed Smith
|Las Cruces, NM
|171
|15
|8
|Zach McCoy
|Las Cruces, NM
|46
|16
|21
|Pete Vargas
|Las Cruces, NM
|777
|17
|7
|Andrew Fanning
|7
|18
|2
|Traci Bradley
|Farmington, NM
|77
|19
|23
|Josh Reynolds
|Alamogordo, NM
|3
|20
|24
|Jason Josselyn
|Alamogordo, NM
|74
|21
|12
|Brian Craighead
|Farmerville, LA
|G3
|22
|20
|Jamey Huskey
|Slaton, TX
|26J
|23
|3
|Donavon Flores
|Las Cruces, NM
|07
|24
|17
|Tony Hill
|Cortez, CO
|007
B Feature 1
00:18:42.841
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|4
|Tony Hill
|Cortez, CO
|007
|2
|14
|James Collins
|74C
|3
|1
|Lloyd Turner
|Las Cruces, NM
|0
|4
|9
|Jamey Huskey
|Slaton, TX
|26J
|5
|19
|Pete Vargas
|Las Cruces, NM
|777
|6
|5
|Travis Sutherlin
|Aztec, NM
|59
|7
|17
|Josh Reynolds
|Alamogordo, NM
|3
|8
|2
|Jason Josselyn
|Alamogordo, NM
|74
|9
|8
|George Fronsman
|Surprise, AZ
|41
|10
|12
|Larry Bradley
|Odessa, TX
|52
|11
|6
|Dennis Anderson
|Alamogordo, NM
|20
|12
|7
|Tom Gallagher
|Marble, CO
|69
|13
|11
|Bryan Bagwell
|Las Cruces, NM
|32B
|14
|16
|Sean Privette
|Las Cruces, NM
|7S
|15
|15
|Paul Telles Jr
|Las Cruces, NM
|48T
|16
|3
|Wyatt Loveland
|Alamogordo, NM
|97
|17
|20
|James Herrera
|Ruidoso, NM
|68
|18
|13
|Shawn McCarty
|Carlsbad, NM
|00
|19
|10
|Dickie Stearns Jr
|El Paso, TX
|53
|DNS
|–
|Joseph Linville
|Roswell, NM
|27
Heat 1
8 laps | 00:03:51.081
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Rob Moseley
|Los Lunas, NM
|17
|2
|9
|Mark Morris
|Las Cruces, NM
|02S
|3
|2
|Anton Salopek
|Las Cruces, NM
|10A
|4
|5
|Tyler Beiter
|El Paso, TX
|81
|5
|7
|Lloyd Turner
|Las Cruces, NM
|0
|6
|6
|Travis Sutherlin
|Aztec, NM
|59
|7
|3
|Jamey Huskey
|Slaton, TX
|26J
|8
|4
|Shawn McCarty
|Carlsbad, NM
|00
|9
|8
|Josh Reynolds
|Alamogordo, NM
|3
Heat 2
8 laps | 00:05:23.318
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Traci Bradley
|Farmington, NM
|77
|2
|8
|Mark Smith
|Anthony, NM
|8
|3
|5
|Cary White
|La Mesa, TX
|64
|4
|7
|Gary Kerr Jr
|Odessa, TX
|71
|5
|2
|Jason Josselyn
|Alamogordo, NM
|74
|6
|4
|Dennis Anderson
|Alamogordo, NM
|20
|7
|9
|Dickie Stearns Jr
|El Paso, TX
|53
|8
|3
|James Collins
|74C
|9
|6
|Joseph Linville
|Roswell, NM
|27
Heat 3
8 laps | 00:04:36.395
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|2
|Donavon Flores
|Las Cruces, NM
|07
|2
|4
|Andrew Fanning
|7
|3
|8
|Jed Smith
|Las Cruces, NM
|171
|4
|1
|Dustin White
|Lamesa, TX
|12
|5
|5
|Wyatt Loveland
|Alamogordo, NM
|97
|6
|9
|Tom Gallagher
|Marble, CO
|69
|7
|6
|Bryan Bagwell
|Las Cruces, NM
|32B
|8
|3
|Paul Telles Jr
|Las Cruces, NM
|48T
|9
|7
|Pete Vargas
|Las Cruces, NM
|777
Heat 4
8 laps | 00:04:42.809
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|2
|Allen Bradley
|Farmington, NM
|26
|2
|4
|Zach McCoy
|Las Cruces, NM
|46
|3
|7
|Brian Craighead
|Farmerville, LA
|G3
|4
|6
|Bryan Bennett
|Tularosa, NM
|10
|5
|5
|Tony Hill
|Cortez, CO
|007
|6
|1
|George Fronsman
|Surprise, AZ
|41
|7
|3
|Larry Bradley
|Odessa, TX
|52
|8
|8
|Sean Privette
|Las Cruces, NM
|7S
|9
|9
|James Herrera
|Ruidoso, NM
|68
Super Truck
A Feature 1
20 laps | 00:22:32.842
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|7
|Brian Kleine
|Las Cruces, NM
|UNO
|2
|9
|Jared Perez
|Las Cruces, NM
|14
|3
|3
|Christy Barnett
|El Paso, TX
|44
|4
|14
|Walton Kyle Sr
|Las Cruces, NM
|6
|5
|10
|Jason Privette
|Las Cruces, NM
|4
|6
|6
|Dave Deetz
|Las Cruces, NM
|01
|7
|19
|Walton Kyle Jr
|21
|8
|4
|Rusty Bowen
|Las Cruces, NM
|98
|9
|8
|Devan Smith
|Las Cruces, NM
|22
|10
|2
|Ben Ives
|Las Cruces, NM
|74
|11
|5
|Todd Froats
|Las Cruces, NM
|L750
|12
|15
|Patrick Beach
|Las Cruces, NM
|1
|13
|13
|Scott Kinney
|Las Cruces, NM
|13
|14
|20
|Dave Loveland
|Alamogordo, NM
|10X
|15
|1
|Dennis McMaster
|Tularosa, NM
|16
|16
|11
|Rudy Tarin Jr
|Las Cruces, NM
|28T
|17
|17
|Odie Black
|Las Cruces, NM
|15
|18
|12
|Lloyd Duffey
|Las Cruces, NM
|33
|19
|18
|Sherman Barnett
|El Paso, TX
|82
|20
|16
|Russell Allen
|Las Cruces, NM
|5
Heat 1
8 laps | 00:04:50.256
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|8
|Christy Barnett
|El Paso, TX
|44
|2
|5
|Dennis McMaster
|Tularosa, NM
|16
|3
|7
|Ben Ives
|Las Cruces, NM
|74
|4
|10
|Jason Privette
|Las Cruces, NM
|4
|5
|9
|Jared Perez
|Las Cruces, NM
|14
|6
|2
|Rudy Tarin Jr
|Las Cruces, NM
|28T
|7
|4
|Scott Kinney
|Las Cruces, NM
|13
|8
|1
|Odie Black
|Las Cruces, NM
|15
|9
|6
|Patrick Beach
|Las Cruces, NM
|1
|10
|3
|Dave Loveland
|Alamogordo, NM
|10X
Heat 2
8 laps | 00:03:18.469
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|4
|Dave Deetz
|Las Cruces, NM
|01
|2
|2
|Rusty Bowen
|Las Cruces, NM
|98
|3
|3
|Todd Froats
|Las Cruces, NM
|L750
|4
|8
|Brian Kleine
|Las Cruces, NM
|UNO
|5
|10
|Devan Smith
|Las Cruces, NM
|22
|6
|9
|Lloyd Duffey
|Las Cruces, NM
|33
|7
|7
|Walton Kyle Sr
|Las Cruces, NM
|6
|8
|5
|Sherman Barnett
|El Paso, TX
|82
|9
|1
|Russell Allen
|Las Cruces, NM
|5
|10
|6
|Walton Kyle Jr
|21