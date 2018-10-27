Home --> Open Wheel Modified News --> Jake O’Neil takes USRA Fall Nationals prelim win at SNMS

Jake O’Neil takes USRA Fall Nationals prelim win at SNMS

Jake O’Niel

A Modifieds

A Feature 1

25 laps | 00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 3 Jake O’Neil Tucson, AZ 0
2 18 Johnny Scott Las Cruces, NM 1ST
3 8 Rodney Sanders Happy, TX 20
4 17 Jake Gallardo Las Cruces, NM J17
5 19 Dereck Ramirez Woodward, OK 4R
6 16 Terry Phillips Springfield, MO 75
7 14 Stormy Scott Las Cruces, NM 2S
8 13 Scott Bloomquist Mooresburg, TN 0S
9 4 Carlos Ahumada Jr El Paso, TX 65X
10 20 Philip Houston Odessa, TX 71
11 11 Zane Devilbiss Farmington, NM 18Z
12 9 Royal Jones Las Cruces, NM 131
13 23 Bumper Jones Mesilla Park, NM 111
14 24 Zack Vanderbeek New Sharon, IA 33Z
15 21 Logan Robertson Shamrock, TX 23
16 5 Butch Reid Carlsbad, NM 101
17 6 Tom Georges 28
18 22 Robert Adams Red Rock, AZ 50R
19 10 Austin Adams El Paso, TX 85
20 12 Christy Barnett El Paso, TX 44
21 1 Robbie Chiles Hooper, CO 202
22 15 Lance Mari El Centro, CA 19SB
23 2 Jimmy Ray Las Cruces, NM 9
DQ 7 Fito Gallardo Las Cruces, NM G17

B Feature 1

00:03:52.556

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 3 Jake Gallardo Las Cruces, NM J17
2 2 Dereck Ramirez Woodward, OK 4R
3 5 Logan Robertson Shamrock, TX 23
4 17 Bumper Jones Mesilla Park, NM 111
5 1 Isreal Ortega Las Cruces, NM 23B
6 7 Todd Harper Las Cruces, NM 3T
7 4 Jamie Newton Carlsbad, NM 30
8 10 Henry Valdez Las Cruces, NM 18
9 11 Ralph Adams Jr El Paso, TX 50
10 8 Danny Martin Republic, MO 33
11 15 Dustin Smith Las Cruces, NM 65
12 16 Allen Sharpenstein 75S
13 9 Derel Meek M71
14 14 Dillon Hill Eunice, NM 9C
15 13 Nick Herrera Ruidoso Downs, NM 39H
16 6 Donavon Ooley El Paso, TX 19
17 12 Tyler Sims Las Cruces, NM 21

B Feature 2

00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 9 Johnny Scott Las Cruces, NM 1ST
2 5 Philip Houston Odessa, TX 71
3 1 Robert Adams Red Rock, AZ 50R
4 13 Zack Vanderbeek New Sharon, IA 33Z
5 3 Josh Cain Rio Rancho, NM 3J
6 10 Donavon Flores Las Cruces, NM 07
7 4 Terry Tipton Duncan, AZ 99
8 14 Jason Noll Peoria, AZ 44N
9 2 Dee Yates Albuquerque, NM 15
10 6 Jesse Haynie Las Cruces, NM 2
11 17 Jason Keeler Farmington, NM 73
12 11 Alex Gonzalez 20A
13 12 Carlos Ahumada Sr El Paso, TX 54
14 7 Tim Tharp Las Cruces, NM 3D
15 8 Javier Zapien Jr El Paso, TX 3
16 16 Julie Keeler Farmington, NM 97
17 15 Fred Gibson El Paso, TX 37

Heat 1

8 laps | 00:02:45.754

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 2 Tom Georges 28
2 6 Butch Reid Carlsbad, NM 101
3 8 Christy Barnett El Paso, TX 44
4 3 Logan Robertson Shamrock, TX 23
5 1 Donavon Ooley El Paso, TX 19
6 4 Johnny Scott Las Cruces, NM 1ST
7 5 Carlos Ahumada Sr El Paso, TX 54
8 7 Allen Sharpenstein 75S

Heat 2

8 laps | 00:05:44.063

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Royal Jones Las Cruces, NM 131
2 5 Fito Gallardo Las Cruces, NM G17
3 6 Terry Phillips Springfield, MO 75
4 8 Robert Adams Red Rock, AZ 50R
5 9 Josh Cain Rio Rancho, NM 3J
6 2 Danny Martin Republic, MO 33
7 7 Zack Vanderbeek New Sharon, IA 33Z
8 3 Jason Noll Peoria, AZ 44N
9 4 Bumper Jones Mesilla Park, NM 111

Heat 3

8 laps | 00:02:09.764

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 2 Robbie Chiles Hooper, CO 202
2 9 Carlos Ahumada Jr El Paso, TX 65X
3 1 Dee Yates Albuquerque, NM 15
4 7 Dereck Ramirez Woodward, OK 4R
5 5 Todd Harper Las Cruces, NM 3T
6 4 Henry Valdez Las Cruces, NM 18
7 8 Ralph Adams Jr El Paso, TX 50
8 3 Dustin Smith Las Cruces, NM 65
9 6 Jason Keeler Farmington, NM 73

Heat 4

8 laps | 00:04:52.133

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 4 Jimmy Ray Las Cruces, NM 9
2 7 Jake O’Neil Tucson, AZ 0
3 6 Isreal Ortega Las Cruces, NM 23B
4 2 Jamie Newton Carlsbad, NM 30
5 5 Tim Tharp Las Cruces, NM 3D
6 3 Javier Zapien Jr El Paso, TX 3
7 1 Tyler Sims Las Cruces, NM 21
8 8 Julie Keeler Farmington, NM 97

Heat 5

8 laps | 00:00:01.544

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 5 Rodney Sanders Happy, TX 20
2 3 Lance Mari El Centro, CA 19SB
3 7 Stormy Scott Las Cruces, NM 2S
4 6 Jake Gallardo Las Cruces, NM J17
5 1 Jesse Haynie Las Cruces, NM 2
6 4 Donavon Flores Las Cruces, NM 07
7 8 Alex Gonzalez 20A
8 2 Dillon Hill Eunice, NM 9C

Heat 6

8 laps | 00:02:39.150

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Austin Adams El Paso, TX 85
2 4 Scott Bloomquist Mooresburg, TN 0S
3 8 Zane Devilbiss Farmington, NM 18Z
4 2 Terry Tipton Duncan, AZ 99
5 7 Philip Houston Odessa, TX 71
6 3 Derel Meek M71
7 6 Nick Herrera Ruidoso Downs, NM 39H
8 5 Fred Gibson El Paso, TX 37

B Modifieds

A Feature 1

00:16:51.603

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 5 Josh Cain Rio Rancho, NM 3J
2 8 Rick Gallardo Las Cruces, NM G3
3 4 Justin Allen Las Cruces, NM 33
4 3 Nick Rivera Las Cruces, NM 8N
5 10 Mike Rosales Las Cruces, NM X777
6 17 Greg Gorham Las Cruces, NM 93
7 9 Paddy Rush Horizon City, TX 52TX
8 6 Sherman Barnett El Paso, TX 82
9 15 Jaime Torres Tortugas, NM 44JT
10 12 Derek Stuhler Elephant Butte, NM 24
11 19 Billy Roy Harris Deming, NM 57
12 22 Ralph Dutcher Albuquerque, NM 41
13 7 Dickie Gorham Las Cruces, NM 3
14 13 Rodger Pierce Hobbs, NM 32
15 24 Clay Gossett Albuquerque, NM 47G
16 23 Don Parra Las Cruces, NM 7
17 11 John Carney El Paso, TX 7C
18 21 Rick Hall X15
19 2 Nathan Smith Las Cruces, NM 88
20 14 Trey Melton Lubbock, TX 47M
21 18 Mingo Jauregui El Paso, TX 47
22 1 Noah Hollingshead Las Cruces, NM 3H
23 16 Rodney Sanders Muce, FL 02
24 20 Daniel Lozoya El Paso, TX 08

B Feature 1

00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Greg Gorham Las Cruces, NM 93
2 3 Mingo Jauregui El Paso, TX 47
3 15 Billy Roy Harris Deming, NM 57
4 4 Daniel Lozoya El Paso, TX 08
5 8 Rick Hall X15
6 5 Ralph Dutcher Albuquerque, NM 41
7 9 Don Parra Las Cruces, NM 7
8 11 Clay Gossett Albuquerque, NM 47G
9 12 Joey Klemish Farmington, NM KB22
10 2 Chris Morlang Grants, NM 17
11 10 Chad Villenueve Roswell, NM V12
12 14 Cory Polen Grants, NM 4B
13 13 Shawn Dutcher Albuquerque, NM 54
14 6 Tom Conner Las Cruces, NM 83
DNS Cooper Guffey Las Cruces, NM 18G

Heat 1

8 laps | 00:11:05.737

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 2 Josh Cain Rio Rancho, NM 3J
2 4 Nick Rivera Las Cruces, NM 8N
3 5 Mike Rosales Las Cruces, NM X777
4 1 Trey Melton Lubbock, TX 47M
5 7 Greg Gorham Las Cruces, NM 93
6 6 Cooper Guffey Las Cruces, NM 18G
7 3 Don Parra Las Cruces, NM 7
8 8 Billy Roy Harris Deming, NM 57

Heat 2

8 laps | 00:05:41.312

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 2 Nathan Smith Las Cruces, NM 88
2 6 Rick Gallardo Las Cruces, NM G3
3 4 John Carney El Paso, TX 7C
4 1 Jaime Torres Tortugas, NM 44JT
5 3 Daniel Lozoya El Paso, TX 08
6 8 Ralph Dutcher Albuquerque, NM 41
7 5 Chad Villenueve Roswell, NM V12
8 7 Cory Polen Grants, NM 4B

Heat 3

8 laps | 00:02:11.431

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Dickie Gorham Las Cruces, NM 3
2 4 Noah Hollingshead Las Cruces, NM 3H
3 8 Sherman Barnett El Paso, TX 82
4 6 Rodger Pierce Hobbs, NM 32
5 2 Mingo Jauregui El Paso, TX 47
6 7 Tom Conner Las Cruces, NM 83
7 5 Clay Gossett Albuquerque, NM 47G
8 3 Shawn Dutcher Albuquerque, NM 54

Heat 4

8 laps | 00:02:14.779

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 5 Justin Allen Las Cruces, NM 33
2 3 Paddy Rush Horizon City, TX 52TX
3 2 Derek Stuhler Elephant Butte, NM 24
4 4 Rodney Sanders Muce, FL 02
5 1 Chris Morlang Grants, NM 17
6 6 Rick Hall X15
7 7 Joey Klemish Farmington, NM KB22

Pro Legends

A Feature 1

20 laps | 00:20:57.806

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 10 Dylan Harris El Paso, TX 4Z
2 9 Daniel Blaeser La Mesa, NM 1I
3 15 Josh Jackson Albuquerque, NM 37
4 8 Cameron Sogge Holloman AFB , NM B52
5 7 Aasa Flores Las Cruces, NM 05
6 12 Lucas Ward El Paso, TX 11
7 4 Chelsea Scott Las Cruces, NM 4
8 2 Aydan Saunders El Paso, TX 8
9 1 Peter Smith Las Cruces, NM 08
10 3 Eric LeCroix El Paso, TX 77E
11 13 Greg McCoy Las Cruces, NM 3
12 6 Zach Rodriguez Las Cruces, NM 48Z
13 5 Teddy McCutcheon Alamogordo, NM 717
14 11 Chris Smith El Paso, TX 45Z
15 16 Dave Smith Alamogordo, NM 11D
16 14 Gunner Harris El Paso, TX 54
17 17 Eli Woody El Paso, TX 1

Heat 1

8 laps | 00:07:03.914

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 8 Teddy McCutcheon Alamogordo, NM 717
2 4 Aydan Saunders El Paso, TX 8
3 2 Peter Smith Las Cruces, NM 08
4 6 Eric LeCroix El Paso, TX 77E
5 7 Chelsea Scott Las Cruces, NM 4
6 1 Chris Smith El Paso, TX 45Z
7 5 Josh Jackson Albuquerque, NM 37
8 3 Greg McCoy Las Cruces, NM 3

Heat 2

8 laps | 00:03:51.413

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 9 Dylan Harris El Paso, TX 4Z
2 6 Daniel Blaeser La Mesa, NM 1I
3 1 Zach Rodriguez Las Cruces, NM 48Z
4 4 Aasa Flores Las Cruces, NM 05
5 7 Cameron Sogge Holloman AFB , NM B52
6 5 Lucas Ward El Paso, TX 11
7 8 Gunner Harris El Paso, TX 54
8 3 Dave Smith Alamogordo, NM 11D
9 2 Eli Woody El Paso, TX 1

Street Stocks

A Feature 1

20 laps | 00:37:56.055

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 5 Mark Morris Las Cruces, NM 02S
2 9 Anton Salopek Las Cruces, NM 10A
3 15 Dustin White Lamesa, TX 12
4 1 Rob Moseley Los Lunas, NM 17
5 10 Cary White La Mesa, TX 64
6 19 Lloyd Turner Las Cruces, NM 0
7 4 Allen Bradley Farmington, NM 26
8 22 Travis Sutherlin Aztec, NM 59
9 13 Tyler Beiter El Paso, TX 81
10 18 James Collins 74C
11 16 Bryan Bennett Tularosa, NM 10
12 6 Mark Smith Anthony, NM 8
13 14 Gary Kerr Jr Odessa, TX 71
14 11 Jed Smith Las Cruces, NM 171
15 8 Zach McCoy Las Cruces, NM 46
16 21 Pete Vargas Las Cruces, NM 777
17 7 Andrew Fanning 7
18 2 Traci Bradley Farmington, NM 77
19 23 Josh Reynolds Alamogordo, NM 3
20 24 Jason Josselyn Alamogordo, NM 74
21 12 Brian Craighead Farmerville, LA G3
22 20 Jamey Huskey Slaton, TX 26J
23 3 Donavon Flores Las Cruces, NM 07
24 17 Tony Hill Cortez, CO 007

B Feature 1

00:18:42.841

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 4 Tony Hill Cortez, CO 007
2 14 James Collins 74C
3 1 Lloyd Turner Las Cruces, NM 0
4 9 Jamey Huskey Slaton, TX 26J
5 19 Pete Vargas Las Cruces, NM 777
6 5 Travis Sutherlin Aztec, NM 59
7 17 Josh Reynolds Alamogordo, NM 3
8 2 Jason Josselyn Alamogordo, NM 74
9 8 George Fronsman Surprise, AZ 41
10 12 Larry Bradley Odessa, TX 52
11 6 Dennis Anderson Alamogordo, NM 20
12 7 Tom Gallagher Marble, CO 69
13 11 Bryan Bagwell Las Cruces, NM 32B
14 16 Sean Privette Las Cruces, NM 7S
15 15 Paul Telles Jr Las Cruces, NM 48T
16 3 Wyatt Loveland Alamogordo, NM 97
17 20 James Herrera Ruidoso, NM 68
18 13 Shawn McCarty Carlsbad, NM 00
19 10 Dickie Stearns Jr El Paso, TX 53
DNS Joseph Linville Roswell, NM 27

Heat 1

8 laps | 00:03:51.081

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Rob Moseley Los Lunas, NM 17
2 9 Mark Morris Las Cruces, NM 02S
3 2 Anton Salopek Las Cruces, NM 10A
4 5 Tyler Beiter El Paso, TX 81
5 7 Lloyd Turner Las Cruces, NM 0
6 6 Travis Sutherlin Aztec, NM 59
7 3 Jamey Huskey Slaton, TX 26J
8 4 Shawn McCarty Carlsbad, NM 00
9 8 Josh Reynolds Alamogordo, NM 3

Heat 2

8 laps | 00:05:23.318

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Traci Bradley Farmington, NM 77
2 8 Mark Smith Anthony, NM 8
3 5 Cary White La Mesa, TX 64
4 7 Gary Kerr Jr Odessa, TX 71
5 2 Jason Josselyn Alamogordo, NM 74
6 4 Dennis Anderson Alamogordo, NM 20
7 9 Dickie Stearns Jr El Paso, TX 53
8 3 James Collins 74C
9 6 Joseph Linville Roswell, NM 27

Heat 3

8 laps | 00:04:36.395

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 2 Donavon Flores Las Cruces, NM 07
2 4 Andrew Fanning 7
3 8 Jed Smith Las Cruces, NM 171
4 1 Dustin White Lamesa, TX 12
5 5 Wyatt Loveland Alamogordo, NM 97
6 9 Tom Gallagher Marble, CO 69
7 6 Bryan Bagwell Las Cruces, NM 32B
8 3 Paul Telles Jr Las Cruces, NM 48T
9 7 Pete Vargas Las Cruces, NM 777

Heat 4

8 laps | 00:04:42.809

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 2 Allen Bradley Farmington, NM 26
2 4 Zach McCoy Las Cruces, NM 46
3 7 Brian Craighead Farmerville, LA G3
4 6 Bryan Bennett Tularosa, NM 10
5 5 Tony Hill Cortez, CO 007
6 1 George Fronsman Surprise, AZ 41
7 3 Larry Bradley Odessa, TX 52
8 8 Sean Privette Las Cruces, NM 7S
9 9 James Herrera Ruidoso, NM 68

Super Truck

A Feature 1

20 laps | 00:22:32.842

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 7 Brian Kleine Las Cruces, NM UNO
2 9 Jared Perez Las Cruces, NM 14
3 3 Christy Barnett El Paso, TX 44
4 14 Walton Kyle Sr Las Cruces, NM 6
5 10 Jason Privette Las Cruces, NM 4
6 6 Dave Deetz Las Cruces, NM 01
7 19 Walton Kyle Jr 21
8 4 Rusty Bowen Las Cruces, NM 98
9 8 Devan Smith Las Cruces, NM 22
10 2 Ben Ives Las Cruces, NM 74
11 5 Todd Froats Las Cruces, NM L750
12 15 Patrick Beach Las Cruces, NM 1
13 13 Scott Kinney Las Cruces, NM 13
14 20 Dave Loveland Alamogordo, NM 10X
15 1 Dennis McMaster Tularosa, NM 16
16 11 Rudy Tarin Jr Las Cruces, NM 28T
17 17 Odie Black Las Cruces, NM 15
18 12 Lloyd Duffey Las Cruces, NM 33
19 18 Sherman Barnett El Paso, TX 82
20 16 Russell Allen Las Cruces, NM 5

Heat 1

8 laps | 00:04:50.256

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 8 Christy Barnett El Paso, TX 44
2 5 Dennis McMaster Tularosa, NM 16
3 7 Ben Ives Las Cruces, NM 74
4 10 Jason Privette Las Cruces, NM 4
5 9 Jared Perez Las Cruces, NM 14
6 2 Rudy Tarin Jr Las Cruces, NM 28T
7 4 Scott Kinney Las Cruces, NM 13
8 1 Odie Black Las Cruces, NM 15
9 6 Patrick Beach Las Cruces, NM 1
10 3 Dave Loveland Alamogordo, NM 10X

Heat 2

8 laps | 00:03:18.469

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 4 Dave Deetz Las Cruces, NM 01
2 2 Rusty Bowen Las Cruces, NM 98
3 3 Todd Froats Las Cruces, NM L750
4 8 Brian Kleine Las Cruces, NM UNO
5 10 Devan Smith Las Cruces, NM 22
6 9 Lloyd Duffey Las Cruces, NM 33
7 7 Walton Kyle Sr Las Cruces, NM 6
8 5 Sherman Barnett El Paso, TX 82
9 1 Russell Allen Las Cruces, NM 5
10 6 Walton Kyle Jr 21
