STLRacing.com Top 25 Dirt Super Late Model Rankings

by Don Martin 10.26.2018Below are the STLRacing.Com Top 25 Dirt Late Model Rankings. Josh Richards was the big man on campus last weekend. Josh in his Best Performance Rocket with Durham Racing engines under the hood took home the Dirt Track World Championship at Portsmouth Raceway in Ohio. The event was scheduled to wrap up Saturday but mother nature forced the event to race Sunday afternoon. Richards has won the event before and it’s always nice to grab another $100,000 near the end of the year. It was also the last Lucas event of the year. Jonathan Davenport clinched that title about a month ago. Davenport also finshed second in the race with another Georgia standout Brandon Overton taking the final podium finish. Brandon Sheppard and Zach Dohm rounded out the top five. Sheppard with his 4th place finish took over the top spot in the rankings and Josh jumped up to 6th with his win.

This week the only thing really going on is Whynot Motorsports Park in Meridian, Mississippi. The event is a two-day show paying $15,000 to win for the Super Late Models.

In closing next week will be one of the biggest dirt events of the year. The World Finals at Charlotte will kick off next Thursday with qualifications and preliminaries for the Big Block modifieds. The event will feature the Big Block Modifieds, Super Late Models and Wing sprint cars. The World of Outlaws will sanction the event. The feature races Friday and Saturday pay $12,000 to win for the late models and sprint cars. It is a very cool event , where else can you see Brett Hearn, Donny Schatz, Scott Bloomquist, in the same pit area. Last year close to 80 late models were on hand, 50 sprint cars and big blocks were on hand for the mega event.

StlRacing.com Top 25 Super Dirt Late Model Rankings 10.26.2018

1 Brandon Sheppard

2 Scott Bloomquist

3 Jimmy Owens

4 Jonathan Davenport

5 Bobby Pierce

6 Josh Richards

7 Earl Pearson Jr.

8 Mike Marlar

9 Dale McDowell

10 Chris Madden

11 Tim McCreadie

12 Brandon Overton

13 Brian Shirley

14 Don O’Neal

15 Ricky Weiss

16 Tyler Erb

17 Shannon Babb

18 Devin Moran

19 Chase Junghans

20 Gregg Satterlee

21 Zach Dohm

22 Shane Clanton

23 Hudson O’Neal

24 Billy Moyer

25 Darrell Lanigan