Devin Moran takes Whynot’s $15,000 Fall Classic win!

Whynot Speedway’s Fall Classic
October 27th, 2018
43 Entries
Heat 1:
1. Billy Moyer, Jr.
2. Dane Dacus
3. Dennis Erb, Jr.
4. Jason Papich
5. Jason Hiett
6. Eric Cooley
7. Dale McDowell
8. Spencer Hughes
9. Scott Abraham
10. Billy Franklin
11. Brandon Overton
Heat 2:
1. Neil Baggett
2. Earl Pearson, Jr.
3. Billy Moyer
4. Timothy Culp
5. Brian Birkhofer
6. Colton Horton
7. Hunter Rasdon
8. Robbie Stuart
9. Dwight Falcon
10. Mark Dodson
11. Brady Walton
Heat 3:
1. Tyler Erb
2. David Breazeale
3. Devin Moran
4. Morgan Bagley
5. Brian Rickman
6. Chris Wall
7. Chad Thrash
8. Jason Fitzgerald
9. Derrick Nichols
10. Dean Carpenter
Heat 4:
1. Chase Junghans
2. Brent Larson
3. Rick Rickman
4. Manny Falcon
5. Clay Fisher
6. Gavin Landers
7. Jack Sullivan
8. Michael Arnold
9. Chris Reid
10. Brett White
Semi 1:
1. Jason Hiett
2. Chris Wall
3. Eric Cooley
4. Brandon Overton
5. Spencer Hughes
6. Scott Abraham
7. Billy Franklin
8. Brian Rickman
9. Dale McDowell
10. Chad Thrash
11. Jason Fitzgerald
12. Derrick Nichols
Semi 2:
1. Brian Birkhofer
2. Colton Horner
3. Hunter Rasdon
4. Gavin Landers
5. Dwight Falcon
6. Clay Fisher
7. Brady Walton
8. Robbie Stuart
9. Michael Arnold
10. Mark Dodson
11. Chris Reid
Feature:
1. Devin Moran
2. Brandon Overton
3. Earl Pearson, Jr.
4. David Breazeale
5. Tyler Erb
6. Morgan Bagley
7. Timothy Culp
8. Brent Larson
9. Jason Papich
10. Chris Wall
11. Eric Cooley
12. Hunter Rasdon
13. Billy Moyer, Jr.
14. Rick Rickman
15. Chase Junghans
16. Jason Hiett
17. Colton Horner
18. Dane Dacus
19. Gavin Landers
20. Manny Falcon
21. Dennis Erb, Jr.
22. Billy Moyer
23. Brian Birkhofer
24. Neil Baggett
Where’d the 22 come from
Full results
Congratulation Devin