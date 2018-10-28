Michael Long sweeps Lee County Speedway’s Shiverfest!

October 27th, 2018

Halstead, Long, Huls, Dale, Reynolds, and Ash Close Out the Pepsi Lee County Speedway Season With Wins

by Brian Neal

Donnellson, IA (Saturday, October 27, 2018) – The tradition of Shiverfest being the last event of the season at the Pepsi Lee County Speedway in Donnellson, Iowa continued on Saturday, October 27th, as it was the 20th scheduled edition. At the end of the night, which was sponsored by Casey’s General Stores, Midwest Performance & Power, Donnellson Tire & Service, and Happs CNC, four driver’s won for multiple times of the season at the track, while two other driver’s won for the first time.

The first feature to take to the track was the 12 lap Coors Light Hobby Stocks, with Gene Nicklas and Matt Petrzelka leading the field to green. Petrzelka took advantage of his starting spot to jump out into the lead on lap 1 over Kaden Reynolds and Brok Hopwood. The first and only caution of the race appeared on lap 2, when Quinton Miller stopped in turn 2 with a right front flat. On the restart Reynolds used the bottom of the track to grab the lead away from Petrzelka. While Reynolds paced the field out front, Mike Kincaid, who started 6th, was working his way towards the front. On lap 6 Kincaid moved into the runner up spot, and then went to work on chasing down Reynolds for the top spot. But Reynolds was able to hold on to pick up his first win of the season at the track. Kincaid was 2nd, Hopwood was 3rd, Nicklas was 4th, with Petrzelka rounding out the top 5.

Up next was the 20 lap Discount Tire & Service SportMod feature, with Brandon Dale and Logan Anderson drawing the front row for the event. Anderson used his starting spot to his advantage by grabbing the lead on lap 1 over Dale and Ron Kibbe. Dale, who was working the bottom of the track, put pressure on Anderson over the next 4 laps. When the first caution of the race appeared on lap 4. Steve Wimer would spin in turn 2 to bring out the yellow. On the restart Anderson jumped back out front, with Dale working to hold back Tony Olson, who started 7th, in the battle for second. Olson would inherit the lead on lap 7, when Anderson almost spun in turn four and fell back to 6th. But the lead for Olson only lasted for 1 lap, as Dale slipped under him to grab the lead on lap 8. One more lap, lap 9, scored complete the action up front was slowed, as Josh Starr spun in turn 3 to bring out the yellow. Dale would move back out front on the restart, with Olson and Brayton Carter, who started 10th, following close behind. The action up front was slowed for the final time on lap 12, when Starr spun in turn 2 to bring out his second solo caution of the race to end his night. Dale once again grabbed the lead on the restart, with Carter getting by Olson for the runner up spot. Despite a few challenges over the final laps, Dale was able to hold on to claim his third win of the season at the Pepsi Lee County Speedway. Carter was 2nd, Olson was 3rd, Brandon Setser was 4th, with Tyler Soppe coming from 15th to come home in 5th.

Abe Huls and Johnny Spaw drew the front row for the 22 lap Donnellson Tire & Service Stock Car feature, with Huls grabbing the lead on lap 1 over John Oliver Jr. and Spaw. While Huls set a fast pace out front, Todd Reitzler, who started 5th, and Cayden Carter, who started 9th, were trying to find traction to work themselves up to the front. But without a caution to slow the action, Huls would go on to claim his seventh win of the season at the track. Oliver Jr. was 2nd, Spaw was 3rd, Carter was 4th, with Reitzler finishing in 5th.

Up next was the 14 lap Armstrong Tractor Sport Compact feature, with Chuck Fullenkamp and Josh Barnes leading the field to green. But just as the green flag was waved the caution light would come on, as Jeffrey DeLonjay got sideways in the top of turn 2 and collected Ashley Reuman, Craig Bangert, and Aaron Berry to bring out the yellow. On the original restart fifth place starter Jason Ash quickly shot to the front to edge out Barnes at the line to lead lap 1. Ash then had to work to hold off Barnes and Fullenkamp over the next 7 laps, when another caution slowed the action on lap 8. Kyle Boyd would spin in turn 2 to bring out the yellow. On the restart Barry Taft spun in turn 1 to bring the yellow light back on. The following restart saw Ash jump back out front, with Barnes and Fullenkamp close behind. The battle up front was slowed for the final time on lap 10, when Boyd stopped in turn 4 to bring out the yellow. Ash would jump back out front on the restart, with Fullenkamp and Jacob Huston, who started 7th, following. Coming off turn 4 to get the checkered flag Fullenkamp would get under Ash, but Ash was able to edge him out for his first win of the season at the Pepsi Lee County Speedway. Fullenkamp settled for a close 2nd, Houston was 3rd, Michael Grossman charged from 23rd to cross the line in 4th. But during post race tech he was found to be illegal and was disqualified. This would move Darin Weisinger Jr., who started 8th, up to 4th, with Brandon Ruffcorn, who started 16th, being moved up to 5th.

Sam Halstead and Mike Klien drew the front row for the 20 lap Steffes Late Model feature, with Halstead jumping out front on lap 1 over Andy Nezworski and Nick Marolf, who started 6th. Just after lap 1 was scored complete the first caution appeared, as Chuck Lewis spun in turn 3 to bring out the yellow. On the restart Lewis spun in turn 2 to bring the yellow light back on, and ending his night early with his second solo caution. The next restart saw Halstead move back out front, with Marolf over taking Nezworski for the runner up spot. Marolf then tried to stay in Halstead’s tire track. But Halstead was to strong on this night, as he went on to claim his fourth win of the season at the track. Marolf was 2nd, Chuck Hanna was 3rd, Cayden Carter finished 4th after starting in 8th, with Nezworksi rounding out the top 5.

The 22 lap Budweiser Modified feature was the final event on the night, with Larry Herring and Levi Smith leading the field to the green flag. Herring took advantage of his starting spot to move out front on lap 1 over Jeff Waterman and Smith. Just as lap 1 was scored complete, Derek Wilson spun in turn 4 to bring out the yellow. On the restart Herring jumped back out front, with Waterman and Smith close behind. While Herring worked on holding back Smith and Waterman, all eyes were on Michael Long, who started 10th. On lap 12 Long worked himself into the runner up spot, and then went to work on Herring for the lead. Coming off turn 2 to complete lap 15 Herring had to check up for two lapped cars racing side-by-side in front of him, this would allow Long to shot off the top of the track to grab the lead. Then just after the lap was scored complete Jesse Belez spun in turn 2 to slow the action. Long jumped back out front on the restart, with Jarrett Brown, who started 7th, grabbing the runner up spot. The final caution of the race appeared as the lap was scored complete, when a tire was clipped in turn 2 and pushed out onto the track to bring out the yellow. Once again Long grabbed the lead on the restart, with Brown trying to keep pace with him. But just like Friday night Long was to strong, and went on to pick up his second win on the weekend. Brown was 2nd, Waterman was 3rd, Logan Anderson came from 9th to finish in 4th, with Hanford coming from 11th to round out the top 5.

OFFICIAL RESULTS

Lee County Speedway, Donnellson, Iowa

Saturday, October 27, 2018 – Shiverfest Night

Steffes Late Models

A-Feature: 1. Sam Halstead, New London, IA; 2. Nick Marolf, Moscow, IA; 3. Chuck Hanna, Port Byron, IL; 4. Cayden Carter, Oskaloosa, IA; 5. Andy Nezworski, Buffalo, IA; 6. Tommy Elston, Keokuk, IA; 7. Matt Mickelson, Keokuk, IA; 8. Terry Gallaher, Hannibal, MO; 9. Brandon Queen, Keokuk, IA; 10. Mike Klien, Brown Town, WI; 11. Matt Strassheim, Yarmouth, IA; 12. Chuck Lewis, Oelwein, IA; 13. Aric Becker, Cedar Rapids, IA

Heat 1: 1. Sam Halstead; 2. Cayden Carter; 3. Terry Gallaher; 4. Mike Klien; 5. Matt Mickelson; 6. Chuck Lewis; 7. Matt Strassheim

Heat 2: 1. Nick Marolf; 2. Tommy Elston; 3. Chuck Hanna; 4. Andy Nezworski; 5. Brandon Queen; 6. Aric Becker

Budweiser Modifieds

A-Feature: 1. Michael Long, Fowler, IL; 2. Jarrett Brown, Ainsworth, IA; 3. Jeff Waterman, Quincy, IL; 4. Logan Anderson, Eddyville, IA; 5. Bruce Hanford, Davenport, IA; 6. Levi Smith, Donnellson, IA; 7. Matt Bodman, Muscatine, IA; 8. Larry Herring, Lone Tree, IA; 9. John Oliver Jr., Danville, IA; 10. Matt Werner, Colona, IL; 11. Jordan Walker, Cedar Rapids, IA; 12. Kelly Meyer, Big Rock, IA; 13. Dennis LaVeine, West Burlington, IA; 14. Dustin Smith, Taylor Ridge, IL; 15. Patrick Flannagan, Cedar Rapids, IA; 16. Cody Hillgartner, Harlan, IA; 17. Derek Wilson, Bettendorf, IA; 18. Bill Baker, Hannibal, MO; 19. Josh Starr, Tipton, IA; 20. Rob Jennings, Ames, IA; 21. Bob Jennings, Mt. Pleasant, IA; 22. Derek Walker, Riverside, IA; 23. Rich Smith, Taylor Ridge, IL; 24. Jesse Belez, Marengo, IA; 25. Austin Moyer, Dubuque, IA; 26. Mark Schulte, Delhi, IA; 27. Derrick Stewart, Ainsworth, IA (DNS)

Heat 1: 1. Jarrett Brown; 2. Jeff Waterman; 3. Bruce Hanford; 4. Levi Smith; 5. Rich Smith; 6. Matt Werner; 7. Derek Wilson; 8. Bill Baker; 9. Rob Jennings

Heat 2: 1. Mark Schulte; 2. Matt Bodman; 3. Larry Herring; 4. Logan Anderson; 5. Jesse Belez; 6. Josh Starr; 7.John Oliver Jr.; 8. Cody Hillgartner; 9. Dennis LaVeine

Heat 3: 1. Michael Long; 2. Derrick Stewart; 3. Austin Moyer; 4. Kelly Meyer; 5. Dustin Smith; 6. Derek Walker; 7. Jordan Walker; 8. Patrick Flannagan; 9. Bob Jennings

Donnellson Tire & Service Stock Cars

A-Feature: 1. Abe Huls, Carthage, IL; 2. John Oliver Jr., Danville, IA; 3. Johnny Spaw, Cedar Rapids, IA; 4. Cayden Carter, Oskaloosa, IA; 5. Todd Reitzler, Grinnell, IA; 6. Jason Cook, Mt. Pleasant, IA; 7. Jason See, Albia, IA; 8. Dean Kratzer, Ft. Madison, IA; 9. Bob Ahrendsen, Cedar Rapids, IA; 10. Chad Krogmeier, Burlington, IA; 11. Jeremy Pundt, Donnellson, IA; 12. Michael Peterson, Montezuma, IA; 13. David Atcher, Laurel, IA; 14. Les Blakley, Fairfield, IA; 15. Jerry Jansen, Plainville, IL; 16. Brandon Lambert, Carthage, IL; 17. Brad Daugherty, Aplington, IA; 18. Jason Riegel, Eldon, IA; 19. Duayne Herb, Hiawathia, IA; 20. Kevin Koontz, Memphis, MO; 21. Matt Picray, West Liberty, IA; 22. Michael Larsen, Quincy, IL; 23. Dustin Griffiths, Hedrick, IA

Heat 1: 1. Michael Peterson; 2. John Oliver Jr.; 3. Jason See; 4. Dustin Griffiths; 5. Brad Daugherty; 6. Chad Krogmeier; 7. Jerry Jansen; 8. Michael Larsen

Heat 2: 1. Jason Cook; 2. Abe Huls; 3. Bob Ahrendsen; 4. Todd Reitzler; 5. Jeremy Pundt; 6. Dean Kratzer; 7. Brandon Lambert; 8. Jason Riegel

Heat 3: 1. Cayden Carter; 2. Johnny Spaw; 3. David Atcher; 4. Les Blakley; 5. Matt Picray; 6. Kevin Koontz; 7. Duayne Herb

Discount Tire & Service SportMods

A-Feature: 1. Brandon Dale, Arbela, MO; 2. Brayton Carter, Oskaloosa, IA; 3. Tony Olson, Cedar Rapids, IA; 4. Brandon Setser, Davenport, IA; 5. Tyler Soppe, Sherrill, IA; 6. Colton Livezey, New Sharon, IA; 7. Ron Kibbe, Mt. Pleasant, IA; 8. Tanner Klingele, Quincy, IL; 9. Logan Anderson, Eddyville, IA; 10. Austin Heacock, Peosta, IA; 11. Jacob Murphy, Dubuque, IA; 12. Sean Wyett, Danville, IA; 13. Brandon Symmonds, Keokuk, IA; 14. Andrew Burk, Donahue, IA; 15. Matt Lundry, Wapello, IA; 16. Randy LaMar, Buffalo, IA; 17. Tom Lathrop, Ottumwa, IA; 18. Jim Powell, Hannibal, MO; 19. Kyle Hamelton, Keokuk, IA; 20. Colton Bowman, Burlington, IA; 21. Mike Schump, West Branch, IA; 22. Brian Bergheger, Keokuk, IA; 23. Josh Starr, Tipton, IA; 24. Jeff Frana, Ottumwa, IA;

Steve Wimer, Toddville, IA; 26. Austin Poage, Hannibal, MO

Heat 1: 1. Brandon Dale; 2. Logan Anderson; 3. Tom Lathrop; 4. Andrew Burk; 5. Randy LaMar; 6. Matt Lundry;

Kyle Hamelton; 8. Jeff Frana; 9. Colton Bowman

Heat 2: 1. Brandon Setser; 2. Ron Kibbe; 3. Sean Wyett; 4. Tanner Klingele; 5. Josh Starr; 6. Brandon Symmonds; 7. Mike Schump; 8. Brian Bergheger; 9. Steve Wimer

Heat 3: 1. Tony Olson; 2. Colton Livezey; 3. Brayton Carter; 4. Austin Heacock; 5. Tyler Soppe; 6. Jacob Murphy; 7. Austin Poage; 8. Jim Powell

Coors Light Hobby Stocks

A-Feature: 1. Kaden Reynolds, Cedar Rapids, IA; 2. Mike Kincaid, Cincinnati, IA; 3. Brok Hopwood, Ottumwa, IA; 4. Gene Nicklas, Grinnell, IA; 5. Matt Petrzelka, Norway, IA; 6. Aaron Martin, Richland, IA; 7. Quinton Miller, Independence, IA

Heat: 1. Quinton Miller; 2. Gene Nicklas; 3. Kaden Reynolds; 4. Matt Petrzelka; 5. Brok Hopwood; 6. Mike Kincaid; 7. Aaron Martin

Armstrong Tractor Sport Compacts

A-Feature: 1. Jason Ash, Burlington, IA; 2. Chuck Fullenkamp, West Point, IA; 3. Jacob Houston, Burlington, IA; 5. Darin Weisinger Jr., Mendon, IL; 6. Brandon Ruffcorn, Donnellson, IA; 7. Kimberly Abbott, Camp Point, IL; 8. Darin Smith, Wapello, IA; 9. Alex Hayes, Iowa City, IA; 10. William Michel, Columbus Junction, IA; 11. Jeff Mueller, Albion, IA; 12. Barry Taft, Argyle, IA; 13. Cody Bowman, Mt. Pleasant, IA; 14. Shane Barnes, Washington, IA; 15. Robert Sturms, Burlington, IA; 16. Ashton Blain, Burlington, IA; 17. Jerrod Nichols, Stronghurst, IL; 18. Josh Barnes, Keokuk, IA; 19. David Prim, Hamelton, IL; 20. Kyle Boyd, Ottumwa, IA; 21. Chris Vanwinckle, Moline, IL; 22. Ashley Reuman, Hills, IA; 23. Jeffrey DeLonjay, Quincy, IL; 24. Craig Bangert, Golden, IL; 25. Aaron Berry, Mt. Pleasant, IA; 26. Matt Milligan, Cedar Rapids, IA (DNS); 27. Michael Grossman, Keokuk, IA (DQ)

Heat 1: 1. Josh Barnes; 2. David Prim; 3. Craig Bangert; 4. William Michel; 5. Kyle Boyd; 6. Brandon Ruffcorn; 7. Cody Bowman; 8. Jerrod Nichols; 9. Barry Taft

Heat 2: 1. Jason Ash; 2. Kimberly Abbott; 3. Chuck Fullenkamp; 4. Jeffrey DeLonjay; 5. Shane Barnes; 6. Aaron Berry; 7. Chris Vanwinckle; 8. Michael Grossman; 9. Jeff Mueller

Heat 3: 1. Darin Weisinger Jr.; 2. Darin Smith; 3. Ashley Reuman; 4. Jacob Houston; 5. Alex Hayes; 6. Ashton Blain; 7. Robert Sturms; 8. Matt Milligan