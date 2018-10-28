Nick Hoffman Scores $4,600 Payday At The 3rd Annual Driven World Short Track Championship

CONCORD, NC — Oct. 28, 2018 — The 3rd annual Driven Racing Oil World Short Track Championship was held at The Dirt Track at Charlotte, located northeast of Charlotte in Concord, NC on Saturday, October 28. After a successful Practice Day on Thursday, October 25 followed by a rain out on Friday, October 26, both the Friday and the regularly scheduled Saturday portion of the weekend was condensed into one full day of racing action on the fast 4/10s (0.400) mile high-banked dirt oval.

The Summit Racing Equipment DIRTcar Modifieds boasted a strong 52-car contingent as some of the best Modified pilots in the country battled for a chance at a nice $4,000 paycheck and to dethrone the only previous winner in race history, Kyle Strickler. When the checkered flag flew, it would be Nick Hoffman, the reigning three-time DIRTcar Nationals DIRTcar Modified Champion who would have a big night by starting on the pole and leading all 30 laps to pick up the $4,000 paycheck. For good measure, the Mooresville, NC resident also won the All-Star Invitational, worth an extra $600 to end the weekend.

“We don’t get to race close to home hardly at all. So, when we get the chance, we try and take advantage of it. To win here at The Dirt Track at Charlotte, man this is pretty special.” Stated the 26-year-old star after climbing from his #2 Maxima Racing Oils / Elite Chassis open-wheeled machine. “We had a really good car all weekend. We won our Heat Race and drew a good starting spot for the Feature, so I knew we’d be ok the rest of the weekend.” He added.

It would be Troy Johnson and former NASCAR star, Ken Schrader leading a stealth 26-car field to the green flag for the 30-lap feature. After an opening lap incident which damaged several cars including current NASCAR Xfinity Series standout, Justin Allgaier, the green reappeared and it would be Schrader leading the opening two laps. Hoffman, who started fourth, motored past fellow second row starter, KC Burdette and Johnson and would set his sights on Schrader for the race lead. Hoffman grabbed the point on the third lap. Soon, two-time defending race winner, Kyle Strickler had clawed his way to second and began his charge towards Hoffman.

On lap 10, Strickler looped his mount in turn two, which gave second place back to Schrader. By halfway, another former NASCAR driver, Will Krup who started 10th, slipped past Schrader for second and soon afterwards, David Stremme, who started 20th after having to win one of the three Last Chance Showdowns to get into the show, had clawed his way into third and was challenging Krup. All the while, Hoffman kept building his lead and was never seriously challenged en route to the victory.

Krup finished second ahead of Taylor Cook, who started 23rd and advanced 20 spots to complete the podium finishers. Stremme finished in fourth ahead of Schrader who completed the top five. Ryan Ayers, who started 13th, finished sixth as 16-year-old Slade Parsons, 2018 Eldora Speedway Track Champion, Jonathan Taylor, Brandon Matthews from 18th and Michael Altobelli Jr., finished off the top 10

Feature (30 Laps) – 1. 2-Nick Hoffman [4]; 2. 19k-Will Krup [10]; 3. 21-Taylor Cook [23]; 4. 35-David Stremme [20]; 5. 9-Ken Schrader [2]; 6. 6a-Ryan Ayers [13]; 7. 96-Slade Parsons [7]; 8. 5T-Jonathan Taylor [12]; 9. 33-Brandon Matthews [18]; 10. 95-Michael Altoloelli [6]; 11. 7e-Evan Taylor [21]; 12. 71D-Dan Davies [15]; 13. 3w-Dylan Woodling [25]; 14. 19-Chad Bauer [24]; 15. 2D-Devin Dixon [5]; 16. 46-Tim Rivers [22]; 17. 7-Justin Allgaier [8]; 18. 45-William Long [26]; 19. 8-Kyle Strickler [11]; 20. 25-Michael Corbin [14]; 21. 7D-Drake Troutman [9]; 22. 17T-Tyler Evans [16]; 23. 44-KC Burdette [3]; 24. 2J-Troy Johnson [1]; 25. 17c-Coleman Evans [17]; 26. M20-Mike Potosky [19]; KSE Hard Charger Award: 21-Taylor Cook[+20]

Qualifying Flight-A – 1. 96-Slade Parsons, 17.761; 2. 8a-Austin Holcombe, 17.776; 3. 44-KC Burdette, 17.793; 4. 9-Ken Schrader, 17.959; 5. 46-Tim Rivers, 18.194; 6. 25-Michael Corbin, 18.199; 7. M20-Mike Potosky, 18.33; 8. 71-Jessie Hoskins, 18.433; 9. 6a-Ryan Ayers, 18.504; 10. 7-Justin Allgaier, 18.553; 11. 6-Dylan Browning, 18.814; 12. 3w-Dylan Woodling, 18.84; 13. 61-Eric Hill, 19.008; 14. 112-Miachael Reynolds, 19.055; 15. 10-Daniel Parker, 19.865; 16. 99-Kurt Thorpe, 19.979; 17. 7x-Tommy Fleegle, 20.416; 18. 43c-David Calabrese, NT

Qualifying Flight-B – 1. 7D-Drake Troutman, 17.716; 2. 2D-Devin Dixon, 17.839; 3. 95-Michael Altoloelli, 17.885; 4. 94-Bill Pritchard, 17.975; 5. 35-David Stremme, 18; 6. 19k-Will Krup, 18.025; 7. 71D-Dan Davies, 18.074; 8. 11-Troy Loomis, 18.097; 9. 21-Taylor Cook, 18.228; 10. 17T-Tyler Evans, 18.324; 11. 14J-Jordan Taylor, 18.728; 12. 7+7-Jeff Solinger, 19.314; 13. 2m-Shawn Martin, 19.348; 14. 1st-Brett Hamilton, 19.851; 15. 43-Josh Harris, 19.854; 16. 55-Alyssa Rowe, 20.367; DNS. 7T-Christian Thomas, NT; DNS. 18-Brent Glastetter, NT

Qualifying Flight-C – 1. 8-Kyle Strickler, 17.555; 2. 2J-Troy Johnson, 17.719; 3. 2-Nick Hoffman, 17.818; 4. 33-Brandon Matthews, 17.943; 5. 17c-Coleman Evans, 18.009; 6. 45-William Long, 18.011; 7. 14D-David Taylor, 18.075; 8. 5T-Jonathan Taylor, 18.171; 9. OOk-Kyle Peterson, 18.193; 10. 96T-RC Whitwell, 18.484; 11. 19-Chad Bauer, 18.508; 12. 24-A.J. Belanger, 18.606; 13. 7e-Evan Taylor, 18.632; 14. 6r-Derrick Ramey, 18.756; 15. 51-R.J. Otto, 18.887; 16. 5-Mack Coxe, 19.012; 17. 3-Dennis Brewer, 19.332; 18. 9T-Todd Canter, 20.13

Heat #1 – Flight (A) (8 Laps) – Top 3 Transfer – 1. 44-KC Burdette [2]; 2. 96-Slade Parsons [1]; 3. 6a-Ryan Ayers [5]; 4. M20-Mike Potosky [4]; 5. 46-Tim Rivers [3]; 6. 61-Eric Hill [7]; 7. 10-Daniel Parker [8]; 8. 6-Dylan Browning [6]; 9. 7x-Tommy Fleegle [9]

Heat #2 – Flight (A) (8 Laps) – Top 3 Transfer – 1. 9-Ken Schrader [2]; 2. 7-Justin Allgaier [5]; 3. 25-Michael Corbin [3]; 4. 112-Miachael Reynolds [7]; 5. 3w-Dylan Woodling [6]; 6. 71-Jessie Hoskins [4]; 7. 99-Kurt Thorpe [8]; 8. 8a-Austin Holcombe [1]; 9. 43c-David Calabrese [9]

Heat #3 – Flight (B) (8 Laps) – Top 3 Transfer – 1. 95-Michael Altoloelli [2]; 2. 7D-Drake Troutman [1]; 3. 71D-Dan Davies [4]; 4. 35-David Stremme [3]; 5. 14J-Jordan Taylor [6]; 6. 21-Taylor Cook [5]; 7. 43-Josh Harris [8]; 8. 2m-Shawn Martin [7]

Heat #4 – Flight (B) (8 Laps) – Top 3 Transfer – 1. 2D-Devin Dixon [1]; 2. 19k-Will Krup [3]; 3. 17T-Tyler Evans [5]; 4. 94-Bill Pritchard [2]; 5. 1st-Brett Hamilton [7]; 6. 11-Troy Loomis [4]; 7. 55-Alyssa Rowe [8]; 8. 7+7-Jeff Solinger [6]; 9. 18-Brent Glastetter [9]

Heat #5 – Flight (C) (8 Laps) – Top 3 Transfer – 1. 2-Nick Hoffman [2]; 2. 8-Kyle Strickler [1]; 3. 17c-Coleman Evans [3]; 4. 14D-David Taylor [4]; 5. 19-Chad Bauer [6]; 6. 7e-Evan Taylor [7]; 7. OOk-Kyle Peterson [5]; 8. 3-Dennis Brewer [9]; 9. 51-R.J. Otto [8]

Heat #6 – Flight (C) (8 Laps) – Top 3 Transfer – 1. 2J-Troy Johnson [1]; 2. 5T-Jonathan Taylor [4]; 3. 33-Brandon Matthews [2]; 4. 45-William Long [3]; 5. 96T-RC Whitwell [5]; 6. 6r-Derrick Ramey [7]; 7. 5-Mack Coxe [8]; 8. 24-A.J. Belanger [6]; 9. 9T-Todd Canter [9]

Last Chance Showdown 1 (10 Laps) – Top 2 Transfer – 1. M20-Mike Potosky [1]; 2. 46-Tim Rivers [3]; 3. 3w-Dylan Woodling [4]; 4. 8a-Austin Holcombe [10]; 5. 112-Miachael Reynolds [2]; 6. 6-Dylan Browning [9]; 7. 71-Jessie Hoskins [6]; 8. 61-Eric Hill [5]; 9. 99-Kurt Thorpe [8]; 10. 10-Daniel Parker [7]; 11. 7x-Tommy Fleegle [11]; 12. 43c-David Calabrese [12]

Last Chance Showdown 2 ( Laps) – 1. 35-David Stremme [1]; 2. 21-Taylor Cook [5]; 3. 55-Alyssa Rowe [8]; 4. 1st-Brett Hamilton [4]; 5. 2m-Shawn Martin [9]; 6. 11-Troy Loomis [6]; 7. 7+7-Jeff Solinger [10]; 8. 43-Josh Harris [7]; 9. 94-Bill Pritchard [2]; 10. 14J-Jordan Taylor [3]; 11. 18-Brent Glastetter [11]

Last Chance Showdown 3 ( Laps) – 1. 7e-Evan Taylor [5]; 2. 19-Chad Bauer [3]; 3. 96T-RC Whitwell [4]; 4. 6r-Derrick Ramey [6]; 5. 51-R.J. Otto [11]; 6. OOk-Kyle Peterson [7]; 7. 5-Mack Coxe [8]; 8. 3-Dennis Brewer [9]; 9. 9T-Todd Canter [12]; 10. 45-William Long [2]; 11. 14D-David Taylor [1]; 12. 24-A.J. Belanger [10]