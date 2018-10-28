Ryan Gustin finishes off weekend sweep at Hamilton County Speedway!

OFFICIAL RESULTS
United States Racing Association
Summit USRA Weekly Racing Series
Fall Futurity + Tuner Nationals – Night 2 of 2
Hamilton County Speedway driven by Spangler Automotive, Webster City, Iowa
Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018
Showing finishing position, starting position in parentheses, car number, driver, hometown and money won.
MALVERN BANK SUPER LATE MODELS
Heat #1:
1. (1) 16 Tyler Bruening, Decorah, Iowa.
2. (2) 26JR Cory Zeitner, Omaha, Neb.
3. (3) 33G Paul Glendenning, Mt. Ayr, Iowa.
4. (4) 15C Curt Schroeder, Newton, Iowa.
5. (5) 33 Don Beckstrom, Carrol, Iowa.
6. (6) 79 Shonn Mapes, Ankeny, Iowa.
Heat #2:
1. (2) 76 Jason Hahne, Webster City, Iowa.
2. (4) 2 Gabe Umbarger, Garner, Iowa.
3. (6) 73 Greg Kastli, Waterloo, Iowa.
4. (1) 66 Todd Johnson, Mitchellville, Iowa.
5. (5) 85C Bryce Carey, Nashau, Iowa.
6. (3) 7 Jenna Johnson, Mitchellville, Iowa.
Pole Dash:
1. () 24 Bill Leighton, La Vista, Neb., $100.
2. () 90 Lance Matthees, Winona, Minn., $75.
3. () 99D Darrell DeFrance, Marshalltown, Iowa, $60.
4. () 24F Scott Fitzpatrick, Cedar Falls, Iowa, $55.
5. () 07 Matt Ryan, Davenport, Iowa, $50.
6. () 22 Charlie McKenna, Ames, Iowa, $45.
7. () 15X Ryan Griffith, Webster City, Iowa, $40.
8. () 62 Justin Zeitner, Malvern, Iowa, $35.
“A” Main:
1. (1) 24 Bill Leighton, La Vista, Neb., $2000.
2. (6) 22 Charlie McKenna, Ames, Iowa, $1000.
3. (3) 99D Darrell DeFrance, Marshalltown, Iowa, $700.
4. (9) 16 Tyler Bruening, Decorah, Iowa, $575.
5. (7) 15X Ryan Griffith, Webster City, Iowa, $475.
6. (5) 07 Matt Ryan, Davenport, Iowa, $400.
7. (4) 24F Scott Fitzpatrick, Cedar Falls, Iowa, $350.
8. (11) 26JR Cory Zeitner, Omaha, Neb., $300.
9. (13) 33G Paul Glendenning, Mt. Ayr, Iowa, $250.
10. (8) 62 Justin Zeitner, Malvern, Iowa, $225.
11. (15) 15C Curt Schroeder, Newton, Iowa, $200.
12. (16) 66 Todd Johnson, Mitchellville, Iowa, $190.
13. (12) 2 Gabe Umbarger, Garner, Iowa, $180.
14. (14) 73 Greg Kastli, Waterloo, Iowa, $170.
15. (19) 79 Shonn Mapes, Ankeny, Iowa, $160.
16. (10) 76 Jason Hahne, Webster City, Iowa, $150.
17. (18) 85C Bryce Carey, Nashau, Iowa, $150.
18. (17) 33 Don Beckstrom, Carrol, Iowa, $150.
19. (20) 7 Jenna Johnson, Mitchellville, Iowa, $150.
20. (2) 90 Lance Matthees, Wanona, Minn., $100.
OLSEN FAMILY USRA MODIFIEDS
Heat #1:
1. (1) 99 Josh Angst, Winona, Minn.
2. (3) 2C Dave Cain, Corcoran, Minn.
3. (4) 7V Carter VanDenBerg, Oksaloosa, Iowa.
4. (6) 15K Matt Ryan, Davenport, Iowa.
5. (8) 5D Devon Havlik, Iowa Falls, Iowa.
6. (7) 24 Robert Avery, Des Moines, Iowa.
7. (2) 12 Taylor Elliott, Webster City, Iowa.
8. (5) 45H Jeremiah Reed, Otho, Iowa
Heat #2:
1. (1) 48J Jacob Murray, Hartford, Iowa.
2. (2) 42 Paul Niznik, Medford, Wis.
3. (6) 49J Jason Murray, Hartford, Iowa.
4. (3) 5DX Chad Ryerson, Wellsburg, Iowa.
5. (4) 78 Tristan Vesterby, Webster City, Iowa.
6. (7) 57V Mike Van Genderen, Newton, Iowa.
7. (5) D6 John Connolly, Dubuque, Iowa.
Pole Dash:
1. () 19R Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, Iowa, $100.
2. () 26J Joel Rust, Grundy Center, Iowa, $75.
3. () 77 Jeff Aikey, Cedar Falls, Iowa, $60.
4. () 49H Mark Elliott, Webster City, Iowa, $55.
5. () 19G Ritchie Gustin, Gilman, Iowa, $50.
6. () 21K Kyle Brown, Madrid, Iowa, $45.
7. () 41 Nate Hughes, Humboldt, Iowa, $40.
8. () 21D David Brown, Kellogg, Iowa, $35.
“A” Main:
1. (1) 19R Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, Iowa, $2500.
2. (2) 26J Joel Rust, Grundy Center, Iowa, $1200.
3. (5) 19G Richie Gustin, Gilman, Iowa, $800.
4. (10) 48J Jacob Murray, Hartford, Iowa, $600.
5. (6) 21K Kyle Brown, Madrid, Iowa, $500.
6. (3) 77 Jeff Aikey, Cedar Falls, Iowa, $400.
7. (4) 49H Mark Elliott, Webster City, Iowa, $350.
8. (11) 2C Dave Cain, Corcoran, Minn., $300.
9. (9) 99 Josh Angst, Winona, Minn., $250.
10. (14) 49J Jason Murray, Hartford, Iowa, $225.
11. (12) 42 Paul Niznik, Medford, Wis., $200.
12. (8) 21D David Brown, Kellogg, Iowa, $175.
13. (15) 15K Matt Ryan, Davenport, Iowa, $160.
14. (18) 78 Tristan Vesterby, Webster City, Iowa, $150.
15. (7) 41 Nate Hughes, Humboldt, Iowa, $140.
16. (20) 57V Mike Van Genderen, Newton, Iowa, $135.
17. (13) 7V Carter VanDenBerg, Oksaloosa, Iowa, $130.
18. (16) 5DX Chad Ryerson, Wellsburg, Iowa, $125.
19. (22) D6 John Connolly, Dubuque, Iowa, $125.
20. (21) 12 Taylor Elliott, Webster City, Iowa, $125.
21. (23) 45H Jeremiah Reed, Otho, Iowa, $125.
22. (17) 5D Devon Havlik, Iowa Falls, Iowa, $125.
23. (19) 24 Robert Avery, Des Moines, Iowa, $125.
SENECA FOUNDRY USRA STOCK CARS
Heat #1:
1. (2) 24 Josh Zieman, Plymouth, Iowa.
2. (4) 10J Andy Jones, Webster City, Iowa.
3. (1) 19RG Rick Gustin, Marshalltown, Iowa.
4. (3) 57C Cary Heinen, Fort Dodge, Iowa.
5. (5) 15A Allen Govig, Madrid, Iowa.
6. (8) 556 Terry Cornelison, Boone, Iowa.
7. (6) 05L Larry Knight, Des Moines, Iowa.
8. (7) 11 Jesse Brown, Nashua, Iowa.
Heat #2:
1. (6) 30 Curt Lund, Redwood Falls, Minn.
2. (1) 19 Reid Keller, Webster City, Iowa.
3. (4) 13G Craig Graham, Webster City, Iowa.
4. (7) 58 Matt Ring, Dows, Iowa.
5. (3) 25 Dan McCain, Kimball, Minn.
6. (2) 59L Vincent Loewen, Hubbard, Iowa.
7. (5) 27D Brad Dutton, Des Moines, Iowa.
8. (8) 18 Shawn Weatherly, Eldora, Iowa.
Pole Dash:
1. () 33 Kevin Donlan, Decorah, Iowa, $75.
2. () 32 Derek Green, Granada, Minn., $50.
3. () 612 Mark Elliott, Webster City, Iowa, $45.
4. () 67 Kyle Falck, Decorah, Iowa, $40.
5. () 38c Joe Schmit, Ventura, Iowa, $35.
6. () 05 Craig Berhow, Belmond, Iowa, $30.
7. () 11K Darrin Korthals, Rock Rapids, Iowa, $25.
8. () 14 Todd Staley, Webster City, Iowa, $25.
“A” Main:
1. (10) 30 Curt Lund, Redwood Falls, Minn., $2000.
2. (4) 67 Kyle Falck, Decorah, Iowa, $1000.
3. (1) 33 Kevin Donlan, Decorah, Iowa, $700.
4. (7) 11K Darrin Korthals, Rock Rapids, Iowa, $600.
5. (8) 14 Todd Staley, Webster City, Iowa, $500.
6. (13) 19RG Rick Gustin, Marshalltown, Iowa, $400.
7. (6) 05 Craig Berhow, Belmond, Iowa, $300.
8. (23) 11 Jesse Brown, Nashua, Iowa, $250.
9. (5) 38C Joe Schmit, Ventura, Iowa, $225.
10. (9) 24 Josh Zieman, Plymouth, Iowa, $200.
11. (11) 10J Andy Jones, Webster City, Iowa, $190.
12. (18) 25 Dan McCain, Kimball, Minn., $180.
13. (15) 57C Cary Heinen, Fort Dodge, Iowa, $170.
14. (20) 59L Vincent Loewen, Hubbard, Iowa, $160.
15. (22) 27D Brad Dutton, Des Moines, Iowa, $150.
16. (2) 32 Derek Green, Granada, Minn., $140.
17. (12) 19 Reid Keller, Webster City, Iowa, $135.
18. (17) 15A Allen Govig, Madrid, Iowa, $130.
19. (14) 13G Craig Graham, Webster City, Iowa, $125.
20. (21) 05L Larry Knight, Des Moines, Iowa, $125.
21. (16) 58 Matt Ring, Dows, Iowa, $125.
22. (19) 556 Terry Cornelison, Boone, Iowa, $125.
23. (3) 612 Mark Elliott, Webster City, Iowa, $125.
24. (24) 18 Shawn Weatherly, Eldora, Iowa, $125.
STEIN HEATING & COOLING USRA B-MODS
Heat #1:
1. (1) 1 Doug McCollough, Webster City, Iowa.
2. (3) 8J Darrin Jonsgaard, Fountain City, Wis.
3. (5) 08 Alec Fett, Thompson, Iowa.
4. (7) 26B Bryan Johnson, Roland, Iowa.
5. (2) 99 Bill Engler, Hixton, Wis.
6. (4) 286 Cory Rose, Boone, Iowa.
7. (6) 52R Ryan Sams, Fort Dodge, Iowa.
Heat #2:
1. (2) 66 Levi Chipp, Latimer, Iowa.
2. (5) 11 Ethan Braaksma, Newton, Iowa.
3. (6) 25 Dan Paplow, Dundee, Minn.
4. (4) 21K Dave Kennedy, Sioux Falls, S.D.
5. (3) 22 Justin Voeltz, Sioux Falls, S.D.
6. (1) 3B Brandon Coffman, Nevada, Iowa.
Heat #3:
1. (2) 68 J.J. Wise, Garner, Iowa.
2. (5) 72 Ed Hamilton, Atlantic, Iowa.
3. (1) 12X Erik Beman, Sioux Falls, S.D.
4. (3) 40 George Gilliland, Lehigh, Iowa.
5. (4) 16D Dan Hovden, Decorah, Iowa.
6. (6) 88N Nate Albrant, Thompson, Iowa.
Pole Dash:
1. () 56 Ty Griffith, Webster City, Iowa, $75.
2. () 8R Rocky Caudle, Ellsworth, Iowa, $50.
3. () 14 Jake Sachau, Denison, Iowa, $45.
4. () 81 Jared Boumeester, Waseca, Minn., $40.
5. () 93 Hunter Longnecker, Woodward, Iowa, $35.
6. () 49 Nate Whitehurst, Mason City, Iowa, $30.
7. () 22V Jared VanDenBerg, Oskaloosa, Iowa, $25.
8. () 85T Brandon Toftee, Otho, Iowa, $25.
“A” Main:
1. (4) 81 Jared Boumeester, Waseca, Minn., $2000.
2. (1) 56 Ty Griffith, Webster City, Iowa, $1000.
3. (13) 11 Ethan Braaksma, Newton, Iowa, $700.
4. (5) 93 Hunter Longnecker, Woodward, Iowa, $600.
5. (3) 14 Jake Sachau, Denison, Iowa, $500.
6. (9) 1 Doug McCollough, Webster City, Iowa, $400.
7. (2) 8R Rocky Caudle, Ellsworth, Iowa, $300.
8. (21) 286 Cory Rose, Boone, Iowa, $250.
9. (6) 49 Nate Whitehurst, Mason City, Iowa, $225.
10. (15) 08 Alec Fett, Thompson, Iowa, $200.
11. (7) 22V Jared VandenBerg, Oskaloosa, Iowa, $190.
12. (16) 25 Dan Paplow, Dundee, Minn., $180.
13. (11) 68 J.J. Wise, Garner, Iowa, $170.
14. (12) 8J Darrin Jonsgaard, Fountain City, Wis., $160.
15. (22) 22 Justin Voeltz, Sioux Falls, S.D., $150.
16. (19) 21K Dave Kennedy, Sioux Falls, S.D., $140.
17. (20) 40 George Gilliland, Lehigh, Iowa, $135.
18. (24) 52R Ryan Sams, Fort Dodge, Iowa, $130.
19. (18) 26B Bryan Johnson, Roland, Iowa, $125.
20. (14) 72 Ed Hamilton, Atlantic, Iowa, $125.
21. (17) 12X Erik Beman, Sioux Falls, S.D., $125.
22. (23) 88N Nate Albrant, Thompson, Iowa, $125.
23. (8) 85T Brandon Toftee, Otho, Iowa, $125.
24. (10) 66 Levi Chipp, Latimer, Iowa, $125.
DIAMOND IN THE ROUGH USRA HOBBY STOCKS
Heat #1:
1. (1) 18D Kevin Derry, Madrid, Iowa.
2. (5) 6X Shawn Ritter, Keystone, Iowa.
3. (4) 85 Seth Jansen, Ogden, Iowa.
4. (2) 55G David Gilliland, Lehigh, Iowa.
5. (6) 11G Jayden Glenn, Stratford, Iowa.
6. (3) 11N Nathan Roiger, Sanborn, Minn.
Heat #2:
1. (1) 21 Myles Michehl, Fort Dodge, Iowa.
2. (4) 4D Daniel Ayers, Webster City, Iowa.
3. (2) 11R Brayden Richards, Madrid, Iowa.
4. (3) 56J Jamie Coady, Colfax, Iowa.
5. (5) 49 Brayden Henely, Webster City, Iowa.
Pole Dash:
1. () 6 Dustin Gulbrandson, Sioux Falls, S.D., $50.
2. () 7B Eric Stanton, Carlisle, Iowa, $40.
3. () 01F Jeff Fink, Denison, Iowa, $30.
4. () T8 Brandon Nielsen, Spencer, Iowa, $25.
5. () 42TX Tyson Overton, Carlisle, Iowa, $20.
6. () 86 Tracy Halouska, Sioux Falls, S.D., $20.
7. () 10A John Ades, Rippey, Iowa, $20.
8. () 10D Bryan Derry, Collins, Iowa, $20.
“A” Main:
1. (2) 7B Eric Stanton, Carlisle, Iowa, $1000.
2. (10) 21 Myles Michehl, Fort Dodge, Iowa, $700.
3. (12) 4D Daniel Ayers, Webster City, Iowa, $500.
4. (11) 6X Shawn Ritter, Keystone, Iowa, $400.
5. (1) 6 Dustin Gulbrandson, Sioux Falls, S.D., $300.
6. (5) 42TX Tyson Overton, Carlisle, Iowa, $250.
7. (16) 56J Jamie Coady, Colfax, Iowa, $225.
8. (6) 86 Tracy Halouska, Sioux Falls, S.D., $200.
9. (3) 01F Jeff Fink, Denison, Iowa, $175.
10. (15) 55G David Gilliland, Lehigh, Iowa, $150.
11. (13) 85 Seth Jansen, Ogden, Iowa, $140.
12. (4) T8 Brandon Nielsen, , Iowa, $135.
13. (8) 10D Bryan Derry, Collins, Iowa, $130.
14. (14) 11R Brayden Richards, Madrid, Iowa, $125.
15. (17) 11G Jayden Glenn, Stratford, Iowa, $120.
16. (18) 49 Brayden Henely, Webster City, Iowa, $115.
17. (7) 10A John Ades, Rippey, Iowa, $110.
18. (9) 18D Kevin Derry, Madrid, Iowa, $105.
19. (19) 11N Nathan Roiger, Sanborn, Minn., $100.
OTHO MOTORSPORTS USRA TUNERS
Heat #1:
1. (3) 53 Tim Hovick, Clearfield, Iowa.
2. (4) 5 Oliver Monson, Clear Lake, Iowa.
3. (2) 41X Lyle Oberhelman, Fort Dodge, Iowa.
4. (7) 9 Nate Coopman, Mankota, Minn.
5. (4) 5X Joseph Edler, Guthrie Center, Iowa.
6. (6) 88 Auggie Halverson, Jefferson, Iowa
7. (1) 37 Ryan Bryant, Mason City, Iowa.
Heat #2:
1. (1) 6JR Denny Berghahn, Plattsmouth, Neb.
2. (5) 27 Tyler Hoover, Villisca, Iowa.
3. (6) 13B Benji Clemons, Norwalk, Iowa.
4. (3) 15X Scott Porter, Madison Lake, Minn.
5. (5) 19 Jerry Coopman, Mankato, Minn.
6. (2) 11G Gary Grabill, Ellsworth, Minn.
7. (7) 55S Alyssa Steele, Keokuk, Iowa.
Pole Dash:
. () 24J Joshua Uhl, Luverne, Minn., $.
. () 24 Steven Struck, Atalissa, Iowa, $.
. () 15 Chris Vannausdle, Villisca, Iowa, $.
. () 22 Jeremiah Anderson, La Crosse, Wis., $.
. () 11 Seth Scholl, Holmen, Wis., $.
. () 92 Justin Anderson, Holmen, Wis., $.
. () NO7 Brad Mayland, Britt, Iowa, $.
. () 5E Jake Witte, Clare, Iowa, $.
“A” Main (rained out, purse divided equally among field):
– () 24J Joshua Uhl, Luverne, Minn., $175.
– () 24 Steven Struck, Atalissa, Iowa, $175.
– () 15 Chris Vannausdle, Villisca, Iowa, $175.
– () 22 Jeremiah Anderson, La Crosse, Wis., $175.
– () 11 Seth Scholl, Holmen, Wis., $175.
– () 92 Justin Anderson, Holmen, Wis., $175.
– () NO7 Brad Mayland, Britt, Iowa, $175.
– () 5E Jake Witte, Clare, Iowa, $175.
– (9) 53 Tim Hovick, Clearfield, Iowa, $175.
– (10) 6JR Denny Berghahn, Plattsmouth, Neb., $175.
– (11) 5 Oliver Monson, Clear Lake, Iowa, $175.
– (12) 27 Tyler Hoover, Villisca, Iowa, $175.
– (13) 41X Lyle Oberhelman, Fort Dodge, Iowa, $175.
– (14) 13B Benji Clemons, Norwalk, Iowa, $175.
– (15) 9 Nate Coopman, Mankota, Minn., $175.
– (16) 15X Scott Porter, Madison Lake, Minn., $175.
– (17) 5X Joseph Edler, Guthrie Center, Iowa, $175.
– (18) 19 Jerry Coopman, Mankato, Minn., $175.
– (19) 88 Auggie Halverson, Jefferson, Iowa, $175.
– (20) 11G Gary Grabill, Ellsworth, Minn., $175.
– (21) 37 Ryan Bryant, Mason City, Iowa, $175.
– (22) 55S Alyssa Steele, Keokuk, Iowa, $175.