Zack Vanderbeek wins night 2 of USRA Fall Nationals at SNMS!

A Modifieds
A Feature 1
25 laps | 00:23:53.200
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|5
|Zack Vanderbeek
|New Sharon, IA
|33Z
|2
|2
|Zane Devilbiss
|Farmington, NM
|18Z
|3
|18
|Terry Phillips
|Springfield, MO
|75
|4
|1
|Scott Bloomquist
|Mooresburg, TN
|0S
|5
|8
|Bumper Jones
|Mesilla Park, NM
|111
|6
|6
|Jimmy Ray
|Las Cruces, NM
|9
|7
|12
|Philip Houston
|Odessa, TX
|71
|8
|10
|Royal Jones
|Las Cruces, NM
|131
|9
|9
|Carlos Ahumada Jr
|El Paso, TX
|65X
|10
|4
|Christy Barnett
|El Paso, TX
|44
|11
|13
|Lance Mari
|El Centro, CA
|19SB
|12
|20
|Austin Adams
|El Paso, TX
|85
|13
|21
|Josh Cain
|Rio Rancho, NM
|3J
|14
|16
|Logan Robertson
|Shamrock, TX
|23
|15
|23
|Ralph Adams Jr
|El Paso, TX
|50
|16
|3
|Robert Adams
|Red Rock, AZ
|50R
|17
|24
|Dustin Smith
|Las Cruces, NM
|65
|18
|7
|Tom Georges
|28
|19
|17
|Henry Valdez
|Las Cruces, NM
|18
|20
|14
|Dee Yates
|Albuquerque, NM
|15
|21
|22
|Jason Noll
|Peoria, AZ
|44N
|22
|15
|Jesse Haynie
|Las Cruces, NM
|2
|23
|19
|Butch Reid
|Carlsbad, NM
|101
|24
|11
|Fito Gallardo
|Las Cruces, NM
|G17
B Feature 1
00:07:20.928
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Henry Valdez
|Las Cruces, NM
|18
|2
|2
|Butch Reid
|Carlsbad, NM
|101
|3
|5
|Josh Cain
|Rio Rancho, NM
|3J
|4
|14
|Ralph Adams Jr
|El Paso, TX
|50
|5
|9
|Donavon Flores
|Las Cruces, NM
|07
|6
|11
|Dusty Riggs
|Hatch, NM
|96
|7
|3
|Alex Gonzalez
|20A
|8
|6
|Javier Zapien Jr
|El Paso, TX
|3
|9
|4
|Donavon Ooley
|El Paso, TX
|19
|10
|7
|Fred Gibson
|El Paso, TX
|37
|11
|13
|Jamie Newton
|Carlsbad, NM
|30
|12
|12
|Danny Martin
|Republic, MO
|33
|13
|10
|Tyler Sims
|Las Cruces, NM
|21
|14
|8
|Nick Herrera
|Ruidoso Downs, NM
|39H
B Feature 2
00:03:37.762
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|2
|Terry Phillips
|Springfield, MO
|75
|2
|3
|Austin Adams
|El Paso, TX
|85
|3
|7
|Jason Noll
|Peoria, AZ
|44N
|4
|4
|Dustin Smith
|Las Cruces, NM
|65
|5
|10
|Jason Keeler
|Farmington, NM
|73
|6
|8
|Allen Sharpenstein
|75S
|7
|1
|Robbie Chiles
|Hooper, CO
|202
|8
|11
|Todd Harper
|Las Cruces, NM
|3T
|9
|15
|Carlos Ahumada Sr
|El Paso, TX
|54
|10
|16
|Tim Tharp
|Las Cruces, NM
|3D
|11
|6
|Dillon Hill
|Eunice, NM
|9C
|12
|9
|Julie Keeler
|Farmington, NM
|97K
|13
|5
|Isreal Ortega
|Las Cruces, NM
|23B
|14
|14
|Stormy Scott
|Las Cruces, NM
|2S
|15
|13
|Derel Meek
|M71
|16
|12
|Terry Tipton
|Duncan, AZ
|99
Heat 1
8 laps | 00:04:35.033
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|3
|Bumper Jones
|Mesilla Park, NM
|111
|2
|8
|Zane Devilbiss
|Farmington, NM
|18Z
|3
|10
|Scott Bloomquist
|Mooresburg, TN
|0S
|4
|2
|Henry Valdez
|Las Cruces, NM
|18
|5
|5
|Donavon Ooley
|El Paso, TX
|19
|6
|4
|Javier Zapien Jr
|El Paso, TX
|3
|7
|9
|Fred Gibson
|El Paso, TX
|37
|8
|6
|Tyler Sims
|Las Cruces, NM
|21
|9
|1
|Danny Martin
|Republic, MO
|33
|10
|7
|Carlos Ahumada Sr
|El Paso, TX
|54
Heat 2
8 laps | 00:08:06.766
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|2
|Tom Georges
|28
|2
|9
|Christy Barnett
|El Paso, TX
|44
|3
|1
|Dee Yates
|Albuquerque, NM
|15
|4
|6
|Tim Tharp
|Las Cruces, NM
|3D
|5
|5
|Isreal Ortega
|Las Cruces, NM
|23B
|6
|3
|Josh Cain
|Rio Rancho, NM
|3J
|7
|7
|Julie Keeler
|Farmington, NM
|97K
|8
|8
|Terry Tipton
|Duncan, AZ
|99
|9
|4
|Jamie Newton
|Carlsbad, NM
|30
Heat 3
8 laps | 00:05:50.834
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|2
|Carlos Ahumada Jr
|El Paso, TX
|65X
|2
|4
|Fito Gallardo
|Las Cruces, NM
|G17
|3
|3
|Jesse Haynie
|Las Cruces, NM
|2
|4
|6
|Logan Robertson
|Shamrock, TX
|23
|5
|7
|Butch Reid
|Carlsbad, NM
|101
|6
|5
|Jason Noll
|Peoria, AZ
|44N
|7
|8
|Allen Sharpenstein
|75S
|8
|9
|Jason Keeler
|Farmington, NM
|73
|9
|1
|Derel Meek
|M71
Heat 4
8 laps | 00:07:44.387
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|4
|Jimmy Ray
|Las Cruces, NM
|9
|2
|7
|Robert Adams
|Red Rock, AZ
|50R
|3
|9
|Royal Jones
|Las Cruces, NM
|131
|4
|5
|Robbie Chiles
|Hooper, CO
|202
|5
|1
|Alex Gonzalez
|20A
|6
|3
|Dillon Hill
|Eunice, NM
|9C
|7
|2
|Nick Herrera
|Ruidoso Downs, NM
|39H
|8
|6
|Todd Harper
|Las Cruces, NM
|3T
|9
|8
|Stormy Scott
|Las Cruces, NM
|2S
Heat 5
8 laps | 00:02:40.461
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|5
|Zack Vanderbeek
|New Sharon, IA
|33Z
|2
|2
|Philip Houston
|Odessa, TX
|71
|3
|4
|Lance Mari
|El Centro, CA
|19SB
|4
|3
|Terry Phillips
|Springfield, MO
|75
|5
|1
|Dustin Smith
|Las Cruces, NM
|65
|6
|9
|Austin Adams
|El Paso, TX
|85
|7
|7
|Donavon Flores
|Las Cruces, NM
|07
|8
|6
|Dusty Riggs
|Hatch, NM
|96
|9
|8
|Ralph Adams Jr
|El Paso, TX
|50
B Modifieds
A Feature 1
00:11:10.318
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Jake Gallardo
|Las Cruces, NM
|G3
|2
|4
|Josh Cain
|Rio Rancho, NM
|3J
|3
|7
|Mike Rosales
|Las Cruces, NM
|X777
|4
|12
|Johnny Scott
|Las Cruces, NM
|3H
|5
|9
|Nick Rivera
|Las Cruces, NM
|8N
|6
|3
|Jaime Torres
|Tortugas, NM
|44JT
|7
|20
|Joey Klemish
|Farmington, NM
|KB22
|8
|16
|Trey Melton
|Lubbock, TX
|47M
|9
|22
|Dickie Gorham
|Las Cruces, NM
|3
|10
|2
|Billy Roy Harris
|Deming, NM
|57
|11
|10
|Justin Allen
|Las Cruces, NM
|33
|12
|19
|Derek Stuhler
|Elephant Butte, NM
|24
|13
|14
|Mingo Jauregui
|El Paso, TX
|47
|14
|17
|Clay Gossett
|Albuquerque, NM
|47G
|15
|5
|Rick Hall
|X15
|16
|24
|Chris Morlang
|Grants, NM
|17
|17
|18
|Ralph Dutcher
|Albuquerque, NM
|41
|18
|13
|Nathan Smith
|Las Cruces, NM
|88
|19
|8
|John Carney
|El Paso, TX
|7C
|20
|23
|Rodger Pierce
|Hobbs, NM
|32
|21
|15
|Sherman Barnett
|El Paso, TX
|82
|22
|6
|Paddy Rush
|Horizon City, TX
|52TX
|23
|21
|Don Parra
|Las Cruces, NM
|7
|DNS
|–
|Tom Conner
|Las Cruces, NM
|83
B Feature 1
00:11:54.597
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|2
|Clay Gossett
|Albuquerque, NM
|47G
|2
|1
|Ralph Dutcher
|Albuquerque, NM
|41
|3
|3
|Derek Stuhler
|Elephant Butte, NM
|24
|4
|10
|Joey Klemish
|Farmington, NM
|KB22
|5
|4
|Don Parra
|Las Cruces, NM
|7
|6
|14
|Dickie Gorham
|Las Cruces, NM
|3
|7
|6
|Rodger Pierce
|Hobbs, NM
|32
|8
|5
|Chris Morlang
|Grants, NM
|17
|9
|7
|Cory Polen
|Grants, NM
|4B
|10
|12
|Chad Villenueve
|Roswell, NM
|V12
|11
|9
|Robert Trujillo
|Las Cruces, NM
|37
|12
|13
|Daniel Lozoya
|El Paso, TX
|08
|13
|8
|Greg Gorham
|Las Cruces, NM
|93
|14
|11
|Shawn Dutcher
|Albuquerque, NM
|54
Heat 1
8 laps | 00:02:49.226
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Rick Hall
|X15
|2
|2
|Nick Rivera
|Las Cruces, NM
|8N
|3
|3
|Nathan Smith
|Las Cruces, NM
|88
|4
|7
|Justin Allen
|Las Cruces, NM
|33
|5
|6
|Ralph Dutcher
|Albuquerque, NM
|41
|6
|8
|Chris Morlang
|Grants, NM
|17
|7
|5
|Chad Villenueve
|Roswell, NM
|V12
|8
|4
|Dickie Gorham
|Las Cruces, NM
|3
Heat 2
8 laps | 00:03:35.632
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|2
|Mike Rosales
|Las Cruces, NM
|X777
|2
|7
|Billy Roy Harris
|Deming, NM
|57
|3
|1
|Tom Conner
|Las Cruces, NM
|83
|4
|4
|Sherman Barnett
|El Paso, TX
|82
|5
|6
|Clay Gossett
|Albuquerque, NM
|47G
|6
|5
|Greg Gorham
|Las Cruces, NM
|93
|7
|3
|Joey Klemish
|Farmington, NM
|KB22
Heat 3
8 laps | 00:03:21.945
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|2
|Jaime Torres
|Tortugas, NM
|44JT
|2
|1
|Paddy Rush
|Horizon City, TX
|52TX
|3
|6
|John Carney
|El Paso, TX
|7C
|4
|4
|Trey Melton
|Lubbock, TX
|47M
|5
|5
|Derek Stuhler
|Elephant Butte, NM
|24
|6
|7
|Rodger Pierce
|Hobbs, NM
|32
|7
|8
|Robert Trujillo
|Las Cruces, NM
|37
|8
|3
|Daniel Lozoya
|El Paso, TX
|08
Heat 4
8 laps | 00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Josh Cain
|Rio Rancho, NM
|3J
|2
|6
|Jake Gallardo
|Las Cruces, NM
|G3
|3
|2
|Johnny Scott
|Las Cruces, NM
|3H
|4
|3
|Mingo Jauregui
|El Paso, TX
|47
|5
|5
|Don Parra
|Las Cruces, NM
|7
|6
|7
|Cory Polen
|Grants, NM
|4B
|7
|4
|Shawn Dutcher
|Albuquerque, NM
|54
Pro Legends
A Feature 1
20 laps | 00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|10
|Dylan Harris
|El Paso, TX
|4Z
|2
|3
|Josh Jackson
|Albuquerque, NM
|37
|3
|14
|Cameron Sogge
|Holloman AFB , NM
|B52
|4
|9
|Daniel Blaeser
|La Mesa, NM
|1I
|5
|12
|Steven Arellano
|El Paso, TX
|237
|6
|16
|Gunner Harris
|El Paso, TX
|54
|7
|7
|Lucas Ward
|El Paso, TX
|11
|8
|18
|Tom Zuloaga
|Horizon, TX
|1X
|9
|8
|Aasa Flores
|Las Cruces, NM
|05
|10
|6
|Eric LeCroix
|El Paso, TX
|77E
|11
|5
|Dave Smith
|Alamogordo, NM
|11D
|12
|15
|Chelsea Scott
|Las Cruces, NM
|4
|13
|13
|Aydan Saunders
|El Paso, TX
|8
|14
|11
|Peter Smith
|Las Cruces, NM
|08
|15
|1
|Greg McCoy
|Las Cruces, NM
|3
|16
|17
|Chris Smith
|El Paso, TX
|45Z
|17
|2
|Zach Rodriguez
|Las Cruces, NM
|48Z
|18
|4
|Eli Woody
|El Paso, TX
|1
Heat 1
8 laps | 00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|7
|Zach Rodriguez
|Las Cruces, NM
|48Z
|2
|8
|Josh Jackson
|Albuquerque, NM
|37
|3
|5
|Eric LeCroix
|El Paso, TX
|77E
|4
|9
|Eli Woody
|El Paso, TX
|1
|5
|2
|Greg McCoy
|Las Cruces, NM
|3
|6
|3
|Peter Smith
|Las Cruces, NM
|08
|7
|4
|Aydan Saunders
|El Paso, TX
|8
|8
|6
|Chelsea Scott
|Las Cruces, NM
|4
|9
|1
|Chris Smith
|El Paso, TX
|45Z
Heat 2
8 laps | 00:02:53.703
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|8
|Dylan Harris
|El Paso, TX
|4Z
|2
|3
|Aasa Flores
|Las Cruces, NM
|05
|3
|7
|Daniel Blaeser
|La Mesa, NM
|1I
|4
|1
|Dave Smith
|Alamogordo, NM
|11D
|5
|2
|Lucas Ward
|El Paso, TX
|11
|6
|9
|Steven Arellano
|El Paso, TX
|237
|7
|6
|Cameron Sogge
|Holloman AFB , NM
|B52
|8
|5
|Gunner Harris
|El Paso, TX
|54
|9
|4
|Tom Zuloaga
|Horizon, TX
|1X
Street Stocks
A Feature 1
20 laps | 00:23:23.145
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Brian Craighead
|Farmerville, LA
|G3
|2
|3
|Lloyd Turner
|Las Cruces, NM
|0
|3
|12
|Cary White
|La Mesa, TX
|64
|4
|18
|Tony Hill
|Cortez, CO
|007
|5
|2
|George Fronsman
|Surprise, AZ
|41
|6
|7
|Paul Telles Jr
|Las Cruces, NM
|48T
|7
|15
|Zach McCoy
|Las Cruces, NM
|46
|8
|17
|Jamey Huskey
|Slaton, TX
|26J
|9
|6
|Bryan Bennett
|Tularosa, NM
|10
|10
|11
|Donavon Flores
|Las Cruces, NM
|07
|11
|20
|Jason Josselyn
|Alamogordo, NM
|74
|12
|19
|Rob Moseley
|Los Lunas, NM
|17
|13
|23
|Josh Reynolds
|Alamogordo, NM
|3
|14
|21
|Travis Sutherlin
|Aztec, NM
|59
|15
|9
|Andrew Fanning
|7
|16
|14
|Shawn McCarty
|Carlsbad, NM
|00
|17
|24
|Tom Gallagher
|Marble, CO
|69
|18
|5
|Wyatt Loveland
|Alamogordo, NM
|97
|19 (DNF)
|8
|Mark Morris
|Las Cruces, NM
|02S
|20 (DNF)
|13
|Joseph Linville
|Roswell, NM
|27
|21 (DNF)
|22
|James Collins
|74C
|22 (DNF)
|10
|Anton Salopek
|Las Cruces, NM
|10A
|23 (DNF)
|16
|Gary Kerr Jr
|Odessa, TX
|71
|24 (DNF)
|4
|Dustin White
|Lamesa, TX
|12
B Feature 1
00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Jamey Huskey
|Slaton, TX
|26J
|2
|8
|Tony Hill
|Cortez, CO
|007
|3
|4
|Rob Moseley
|Los Lunas, NM
|17
|4
|9
|Jason Josselyn
|Alamogordo, NM
|74
|5
|13
|Travis Sutherlin
|Aztec, NM
|59
|6
|7
|James Collins
|74C
|7
|21
|Josh Reynolds
|Alamogordo, NM
|3
|8
|15
|Tom Gallagher
|Marble, CO
|69
|9
|5
|Allen Bradley
|Farmington, NM
|26
|10
|3
|Tyler Beiter
|El Paso, TX
|81
|11
|16
|Devon Jobin
|Alamogordo, NM
|81K
|12
|12
|Bryan Bagwell
|Las Cruces, NM
|32B
|13
|23
|Sean Privette
|Las Cruces, NM
|7S
|14
|19
|James Herrera
|Ruidoso, NM
|68
|15
|14
|Garrett Stearns
|El Paso, TX
|53
|16
|11
|Jed Smith
|Las Cruces, NM
|171
|17
|10
|Pete Vargas
|Las Cruces, NM
|777
|18
|17
|Dennis Anderson
|Alamogordo, NM
|20
|19
|20
|Larry Bradley
|Odessa, TX
|52
|20
|18
|Traci Bradley
|Farmington, NM
|77
|21
|22
|Harry Davis Jr
|Alamogordo, NM
|444
|22
|2
|Landan Milo
|Las Cruces, NM
|63
|23
|6
|Mark Smith
|Anthony, NM
|8
Heat 1
8 laps | 00:05:11.823
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Brian Craighead
|Farmerville, LA
|G3
|2
|3
|Wyatt Loveland
|Alamogordo, NM
|97
|3
|6
|Andrew Fanning
|7
|4
|7
|Joseph Linville
|Roswell, NM
|27
|5
|5
|Jamey Huskey
|Slaton, TX
|26J
|6
|10
|Allen Bradley
|Farmington, NM
|26
|7
|9
|Jason Josselyn
|Alamogordo, NM
|74
|8
|8
|Travis Sutherlin
|Aztec, NM
|59
|9
|2
|Dennis Anderson
|Alamogordo, NM
|20
|10
|4
|Larry Bradley
|Odessa, TX
|52
Heat 2
8 laps | 00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|2
|George Fronsman
|Surprise, AZ
|41
|2
|4
|Bryan Bennett
|Tularosa, NM
|10
|3
|11
|Anton Salopek
|Las Cruces, NM
|10A
|4
|5
|Shawn McCarty
|Carlsbad, NM
|00
|5
|10
|Landan Milo
|Las Cruces, NM
|63
|6
|8
|Mark Smith
|Anthony, NM
|8
|7
|7
|Pete Vargas
|Las Cruces, NM
|777
|8
|9
|Traci Bradley
|Farmington, NM
|77
|9
|6
|Josh Reynolds
|Alamogordo, NM
|3
|10
|1
|Harry Davis Jr
|Alamogordo, NM
|444
|11
|3
|Sean Privette
|Las Cruces, NM
|7S
Heat 3
8 laps | 00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|9
|Lloyd Turner
|Las Cruces, NM
|0
|2
|2
|Paul Telles Jr
|Las Cruces, NM
|48T
|3
|7
|Donavon Flores
|Las Cruces, NM
|07
|4
|4
|Zach McCoy
|Las Cruces, NM
|46
|5
|8
|Tyler Beiter
|El Paso, TX
|81
|6
|5
|James Collins
|74C
|7
|3
|Jed Smith
|Las Cruces, NM
|171
|8
|1
|Tom Gallagher
|Marble, CO
|69
|9
|6
|James Herrera
|Ruidoso, NM
|68
Heat 4
8 laps | 00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|2
|Dustin White
|Lamesa, TX
|12
|2
|1
|Mark Morris
|Las Cruces, NM
|02S
|3
|4
|Cary White
|La Mesa, TX
|64
|4
|6
|Gary Kerr Jr
|Odessa, TX
|71
|5
|8
|Rob Moseley
|Los Lunas, NM
|17
|6
|5
|Tony Hill
|Cortez, CO
|007
|7
|7
|Bryan Bagwell
|Las Cruces, NM
|32B
|8
|3
|Devon Jobin
|Alamogordo, NM
|81K
Super Truck
A Feature 1
20 laps | 00:36:34.134
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|10
|Walton Kyle Jr
|21
|2
|18
|Walton Kyle Sr
|Las Cruces, NM
|6
|3
|11
|Lloyd Duffey
|Las Cruces, NM
|33
|4
|20
|Jared Perez
|Las Cruces, NM
|14
|5
|22
|Sherman Barnett
|El Paso, TX
|82
|6
|8
|Rusty Bowen
|Las Cruces, NM
|98
|7
|15
|Jason Privette
|Las Cruces, NM
|4
|8
|14
|Todd Froats
|Las Cruces, NM
|L750
|9
|12
|Devan Smith
|Las Cruces, NM
|22
|10
|2
|Rudy Tarin Jr
|Las Cruces, NM
|28T
|11
|16
|Randy Doerhoefer
|Roswell, NM
|23
|12
|21
|Brian Kleine
|Las Cruces, NM
|UNO
|13
|19
|Scott Kinney
|Las Cruces, NM
|13
|14
|1
|Dave Loveland
|Alamogordo, NM
|10X
|15
|9
|Dave Deetz
|Las Cruces, NM
|01
|16
|3
|Art Viramontes
|Las Cruces, NM
|41
|17
|13
|Odie Black
|Las Cruces, NM
|15
|18
|6
|Ben Ives
|Las Cruces, NM
|74
|19
|7
|Russell Allen
|Las Cruces, NM
|5
|20
|4
|Dennis McMaster
|Tularosa, NM
|16
|21
|17
|Patrick Beach
|Las Cruces, NM
|1
|22
|5
|Bryan Christie
|Las Cruces, NM
|72
Heat 1
8 laps | 00:14:16.327
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|7
|Dennis McMaster
|Tularosa, NM
|16
|2
|4
|Rudy Tarin Jr
|Las Cruces, NM
|28T
|3
|5
|Art Viramontes
|Las Cruces, NM
|41
|4
|3
|Dave Loveland
|Alamogordo, NM
|10X
|5
|1
|Odie Black
|Las Cruces, NM
|15
|6
|2
|Randy Doerhoefer
|Roswell, NM
|23
|7
|6
|Scott Kinney
|Las Cruces, NM
|13
Heat 2
8 laps | 00:03:25.867
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|2
|Bryan Christie
|Las Cruces, NM
|72
|2
|4
|Russell Allen
|Las Cruces, NM
|5
|3
|3
|Ben Ives
|Las Cruces, NM
|74
|4
|5
|Rusty Bowen
|Las Cruces, NM
|98
|5
|6
|Todd Froats
|Las Cruces, NM
|L750
|6
|1
|Patrick Beach
|Las Cruces, NM
|1
|7
|7
|Jared Perez
|Las Cruces, NM
|14
|8
|8
|Sherman Barnett
|El Paso, TX
|82
Heat 3
8 laps | 00:04:11.882
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Dave Deetz
|Las Cruces, NM
|01
|2
|2
|Walton Kyle Jr
|21
|3
|6
|Devan Smith
|Las Cruces, NM
|22
|4
|3
|Lloyd Duffey
|Las Cruces, NM
|33
|5
|4
|Jason Privette
|Las Cruces, NM
|4
|6
|5
|Walton Kyle Sr
|Las Cruces, NM
|6
|7
|7
|Brian Kleine
|Las Cruces, NM
|UNO