Zack Vanderbeek wins night 2 of USRA Fall Nationals at SNMS!

Zack Vanderbeek

A Modifieds

A Feature 1

25 laps | 00:23:53.200

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 5 Zack Vanderbeek New Sharon, IA 33Z
2 2 Zane Devilbiss Farmington, NM 18Z
3 18 Terry Phillips Springfield, MO 75
4 1 Scott Bloomquist Mooresburg, TN 0S
5 8 Bumper Jones Mesilla Park, NM 111
6 6 Jimmy Ray Las Cruces, NM 9
7 12 Philip Houston Odessa, TX 71
8 10 Royal Jones Las Cruces, NM 131
9 9 Carlos Ahumada Jr El Paso, TX 65X
10 4 Christy Barnett El Paso, TX 44
11 13 Lance Mari El Centro, CA 19SB
12 20 Austin Adams El Paso, TX 85
13 21 Josh Cain Rio Rancho, NM 3J
14 16 Logan Robertson Shamrock, TX 23
15 23 Ralph Adams Jr El Paso, TX 50
16 3 Robert Adams Red Rock, AZ 50R
17 24 Dustin Smith Las Cruces, NM 65
18 7 Tom Georges 28
19 17 Henry Valdez Las Cruces, NM 18
20 14 Dee Yates Albuquerque, NM 15
21 22 Jason Noll Peoria, AZ 44N
22 15 Jesse Haynie Las Cruces, NM 2
23 19 Butch Reid Carlsbad, NM 101
24 11 Fito Gallardo Las Cruces, NM G17

B Feature 1

00:07:20.928

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Henry Valdez Las Cruces, NM 18
2 2 Butch Reid Carlsbad, NM 101
3 5 Josh Cain Rio Rancho, NM 3J
4 14 Ralph Adams Jr El Paso, TX 50
5 9 Donavon Flores Las Cruces, NM 07
6 11 Dusty Riggs Hatch, NM 96
7 3 Alex Gonzalez 20A
8 6 Javier Zapien Jr El Paso, TX 3
9 4 Donavon Ooley El Paso, TX 19
10 7 Fred Gibson El Paso, TX 37
11 13 Jamie Newton Carlsbad, NM 30
12 12 Danny Martin Republic, MO 33
13 10 Tyler Sims Las Cruces, NM 21
14 8 Nick Herrera Ruidoso Downs, NM 39H

B Feature 2

00:03:37.762

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 2 Terry Phillips Springfield, MO 75
2 3 Austin Adams El Paso, TX 85
3 7 Jason Noll Peoria, AZ 44N
4 4 Dustin Smith Las Cruces, NM 65
5 10 Jason Keeler Farmington, NM 73
6 8 Allen Sharpenstein 75S
7 1 Robbie Chiles Hooper, CO 202
8 11 Todd Harper Las Cruces, NM 3T
9 15 Carlos Ahumada Sr El Paso, TX 54
10 16 Tim Tharp Las Cruces, NM 3D
11 6 Dillon Hill Eunice, NM 9C
12 9 Julie Keeler Farmington, NM 97K
13 5 Isreal Ortega Las Cruces, NM 23B
14 14 Stormy Scott Las Cruces, NM 2S
15 13 Derel Meek M71
16 12 Terry Tipton Duncan, AZ 99

Heat 1

8 laps | 00:04:35.033

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 3 Bumper Jones Mesilla Park, NM 111
2 8 Zane Devilbiss Farmington, NM 18Z
3 10 Scott Bloomquist Mooresburg, TN 0S
4 2 Henry Valdez Las Cruces, NM 18
5 5 Donavon Ooley El Paso, TX 19
6 4 Javier Zapien Jr El Paso, TX 3
7 9 Fred Gibson El Paso, TX 37
8 6 Tyler Sims Las Cruces, NM 21
9 1 Danny Martin Republic, MO 33
10 7 Carlos Ahumada Sr El Paso, TX 54

Heat 2

8 laps | 00:08:06.766

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 2 Tom Georges 28
2 9 Christy Barnett El Paso, TX 44
3 1 Dee Yates Albuquerque, NM 15
4 6 Tim Tharp Las Cruces, NM 3D
5 5 Isreal Ortega Las Cruces, NM 23B
6 3 Josh Cain Rio Rancho, NM 3J
7 7 Julie Keeler Farmington, NM 97K
8 8 Terry Tipton Duncan, AZ 99
9 4 Jamie Newton Carlsbad, NM 30

Heat 3

8 laps | 00:05:50.834

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 2 Carlos Ahumada Jr El Paso, TX 65X
2 4 Fito Gallardo Las Cruces, NM G17
3 3 Jesse Haynie Las Cruces, NM 2
4 6 Logan Robertson Shamrock, TX 23
5 7 Butch Reid Carlsbad, NM 101
6 5 Jason Noll Peoria, AZ 44N
7 8 Allen Sharpenstein 75S
8 9 Jason Keeler Farmington, NM 73
9 1 Derel Meek M71

Heat 4

8 laps | 00:07:44.387

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 4 Jimmy Ray Las Cruces, NM 9
2 7 Robert Adams Red Rock, AZ 50R
3 9 Royal Jones Las Cruces, NM 131
4 5 Robbie Chiles Hooper, CO 202
5 1 Alex Gonzalez 20A
6 3 Dillon Hill Eunice, NM 9C
7 2 Nick Herrera Ruidoso Downs, NM 39H
8 6 Todd Harper Las Cruces, NM 3T
9 8 Stormy Scott Las Cruces, NM 2S

Heat 5

8 laps | 00:02:40.461

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 5 Zack Vanderbeek New Sharon, IA 33Z
2 2 Philip Houston Odessa, TX 71
3 4 Lance Mari El Centro, CA 19SB
4 3 Terry Phillips Springfield, MO 75
5 1 Dustin Smith Las Cruces, NM 65
6 9 Austin Adams El Paso, TX 85
7 7 Donavon Flores Las Cruces, NM 07
8 6 Dusty Riggs Hatch, NM 96
9 8 Ralph Adams Jr El Paso, TX 50

B Modifieds

A Feature 1

00:11:10.318

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Jake Gallardo Las Cruces, NM G3
2 4 Josh Cain Rio Rancho, NM 3J
3 7 Mike Rosales Las Cruces, NM X777
4 12 Johnny Scott Las Cruces, NM 3H
5 9 Nick Rivera Las Cruces, NM 8N
6 3 Jaime Torres Tortugas, NM 44JT
7 20 Joey Klemish Farmington, NM KB22
8 16 Trey Melton Lubbock, TX 47M
9 22 Dickie Gorham Las Cruces, NM 3
10 2 Billy Roy Harris Deming, NM 57
11 10 Justin Allen Las Cruces, NM 33
12 19 Derek Stuhler Elephant Butte, NM 24
13 14 Mingo Jauregui El Paso, TX 47
14 17 Clay Gossett Albuquerque, NM 47G
15 5 Rick Hall X15
16 24 Chris Morlang Grants, NM 17
17 18 Ralph Dutcher Albuquerque, NM 41
18 13 Nathan Smith Las Cruces, NM 88
19 8 John Carney El Paso, TX 7C
20 23 Rodger Pierce Hobbs, NM 32
21 15 Sherman Barnett El Paso, TX 82
22 6 Paddy Rush Horizon City, TX 52TX
23 21 Don Parra Las Cruces, NM 7
DNS Tom Conner Las Cruces, NM 83

B Feature 1

00:11:54.597

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 2 Clay Gossett Albuquerque, NM 47G
2 1 Ralph Dutcher Albuquerque, NM 41
3 3 Derek Stuhler Elephant Butte, NM 24
4 10 Joey Klemish Farmington, NM KB22
5 4 Don Parra Las Cruces, NM 7
6 14 Dickie Gorham Las Cruces, NM 3
7 6 Rodger Pierce Hobbs, NM 32
8 5 Chris Morlang Grants, NM 17
9 7 Cory Polen Grants, NM 4B
10 12 Chad Villenueve Roswell, NM V12
11 9 Robert Trujillo Las Cruces, NM 37
12 13 Daniel Lozoya El Paso, TX 08
13 8 Greg Gorham Las Cruces, NM 93
14 11 Shawn Dutcher Albuquerque, NM 54

Heat 1

8 laps | 00:02:49.226

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Rick Hall X15
2 2 Nick Rivera Las Cruces, NM 8N
3 3 Nathan Smith Las Cruces, NM 88
4 7 Justin Allen Las Cruces, NM 33
5 6 Ralph Dutcher Albuquerque, NM 41
6 8 Chris Morlang Grants, NM 17
7 5 Chad Villenueve Roswell, NM V12
8 4 Dickie Gorham Las Cruces, NM 3

Heat 2

8 laps | 00:03:35.632

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 2 Mike Rosales Las Cruces, NM X777
2 7 Billy Roy Harris Deming, NM 57
3 1 Tom Conner Las Cruces, NM 83
4 4 Sherman Barnett El Paso, TX 82
5 6 Clay Gossett Albuquerque, NM 47G
6 5 Greg Gorham Las Cruces, NM 93
7 3 Joey Klemish Farmington, NM KB22

Heat 3

8 laps | 00:03:21.945

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 2 Jaime Torres Tortugas, NM 44JT
2 1 Paddy Rush Horizon City, TX 52TX
3 6 John Carney El Paso, TX 7C
4 4 Trey Melton Lubbock, TX 47M
5 5 Derek Stuhler Elephant Butte, NM 24
6 7 Rodger Pierce Hobbs, NM 32
7 8 Robert Trujillo Las Cruces, NM 37
8 3 Daniel Lozoya El Paso, TX 08

Heat 4

8 laps | 00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Josh Cain Rio Rancho, NM 3J
2 6 Jake Gallardo Las Cruces, NM G3
3 2 Johnny Scott Las Cruces, NM 3H
4 3 Mingo Jauregui El Paso, TX 47
5 5 Don Parra Las Cruces, NM 7
6 7 Cory Polen Grants, NM 4B
7 4 Shawn Dutcher Albuquerque, NM 54

Pro Legends

A Feature 1

20 laps | 00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 10 Dylan Harris El Paso, TX 4Z
2 3 Josh Jackson Albuquerque, NM 37
3 14 Cameron Sogge Holloman AFB , NM B52
4 9 Daniel Blaeser La Mesa, NM 1I
5 12 Steven Arellano El Paso, TX 237
6 16 Gunner Harris El Paso, TX 54
7 7 Lucas Ward El Paso, TX 11
8 18 Tom Zuloaga Horizon, TX 1X
9 8 Aasa Flores Las Cruces, NM 05
10 6 Eric LeCroix El Paso, TX 77E
11 5 Dave Smith Alamogordo, NM 11D
12 15 Chelsea Scott Las Cruces, NM 4
13 13 Aydan Saunders El Paso, TX 8
14 11 Peter Smith Las Cruces, NM 08
15 1 Greg McCoy Las Cruces, NM 3
16 17 Chris Smith El Paso, TX 45Z
17 2 Zach Rodriguez Las Cruces, NM 48Z
18 4 Eli Woody El Paso, TX 1

Heat 1

8 laps | 00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 7 Zach Rodriguez Las Cruces, NM 48Z
2 8 Josh Jackson Albuquerque, NM 37
3 5 Eric LeCroix El Paso, TX 77E
4 9 Eli Woody El Paso, TX 1
5 2 Greg McCoy Las Cruces, NM 3
6 3 Peter Smith Las Cruces, NM 08
7 4 Aydan Saunders El Paso, TX 8
8 6 Chelsea Scott Las Cruces, NM 4
9 1 Chris Smith El Paso, TX 45Z

Heat 2

8 laps | 00:02:53.703

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 8 Dylan Harris El Paso, TX 4Z
2 3 Aasa Flores Las Cruces, NM 05
3 7 Daniel Blaeser La Mesa, NM 1I
4 1 Dave Smith Alamogordo, NM 11D
5 2 Lucas Ward El Paso, TX 11
6 9 Steven Arellano El Paso, TX 237
7 6 Cameron Sogge Holloman AFB , NM B52
8 5 Gunner Harris El Paso, TX 54
9 4 Tom Zuloaga Horizon, TX 1X

Street Stocks

A Feature 1

20 laps | 00:23:23.145

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Brian Craighead Farmerville, LA G3
2 3 Lloyd Turner Las Cruces, NM 0
3 12 Cary White La Mesa, TX 64
4 18 Tony Hill Cortez, CO 007
5 2 George Fronsman Surprise, AZ 41
6 7 Paul Telles Jr Las Cruces, NM 48T
7 15 Zach McCoy Las Cruces, NM 46
8 17 Jamey Huskey Slaton, TX 26J
9 6 Bryan Bennett Tularosa, NM 10
10 11 Donavon Flores Las Cruces, NM 07
11 20 Jason Josselyn Alamogordo, NM 74
12 19 Rob Moseley Los Lunas, NM 17
13 23 Josh Reynolds Alamogordo, NM 3
14 21 Travis Sutherlin Aztec, NM 59
15 9 Andrew Fanning 7
16 14 Shawn McCarty Carlsbad, NM 00
17 24 Tom Gallagher Marble, CO 69
18 5 Wyatt Loveland Alamogordo, NM 97
19 (DNF) 8 Mark Morris Las Cruces, NM 02S
20 (DNF) 13 Joseph Linville Roswell, NM 27
21 (DNF) 22 James Collins 74C
22 (DNF) 10 Anton Salopek Las Cruces, NM 10A
23 (DNF) 16 Gary Kerr Jr Odessa, TX 71
24 (DNF) 4 Dustin White Lamesa, TX 12

B Feature 1

00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Jamey Huskey Slaton, TX 26J
2 8 Tony Hill Cortez, CO 007
3 4 Rob Moseley Los Lunas, NM 17
4 9 Jason Josselyn Alamogordo, NM 74
5 13 Travis Sutherlin Aztec, NM 59
6 7 James Collins 74C
7 21 Josh Reynolds Alamogordo, NM 3
8 15 Tom Gallagher Marble, CO 69
9 5 Allen Bradley Farmington, NM 26
10 3 Tyler Beiter El Paso, TX 81
11 16 Devon Jobin Alamogordo, NM 81K
12 12 Bryan Bagwell Las Cruces, NM 32B
13 23 Sean Privette Las Cruces, NM 7S
14 19 James Herrera Ruidoso, NM 68
15 14 Garrett Stearns El Paso, TX 53
16 11 Jed Smith Las Cruces, NM 171
17 10 Pete Vargas Las Cruces, NM 777
18 17 Dennis Anderson Alamogordo, NM 20
19 20 Larry Bradley Odessa, TX 52
20 18 Traci Bradley Farmington, NM 77
21 22 Harry Davis Jr Alamogordo, NM 444
22 2 Landan Milo Las Cruces, NM 63
23 6 Mark Smith Anthony, NM 8

Heat 1

8 laps | 00:05:11.823

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Brian Craighead Farmerville, LA G3
2 3 Wyatt Loveland Alamogordo, NM 97
3 6 Andrew Fanning 7
4 7 Joseph Linville Roswell, NM 27
5 5 Jamey Huskey Slaton, TX 26J
6 10 Allen Bradley Farmington, NM 26
7 9 Jason Josselyn Alamogordo, NM 74
8 8 Travis Sutherlin Aztec, NM 59
9 2 Dennis Anderson Alamogordo, NM 20
10 4 Larry Bradley Odessa, TX 52

Heat 2

8 laps | 00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 2 George Fronsman Surprise, AZ 41
2 4 Bryan Bennett Tularosa, NM 10
3 11 Anton Salopek Las Cruces, NM 10A
4 5 Shawn McCarty Carlsbad, NM 00
5 10 Landan Milo Las Cruces, NM 63
6 8 Mark Smith Anthony, NM 8
7 7 Pete Vargas Las Cruces, NM 777
8 9 Traci Bradley Farmington, NM 77
9 6 Josh Reynolds Alamogordo, NM 3
10 1 Harry Davis Jr Alamogordo, NM 444
11 3 Sean Privette Las Cruces, NM 7S

Heat 3

8 laps | 00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 9 Lloyd Turner Las Cruces, NM 0
2 2 Paul Telles Jr Las Cruces, NM 48T
3 7 Donavon Flores Las Cruces, NM 07
4 4 Zach McCoy Las Cruces, NM 46
5 8 Tyler Beiter El Paso, TX 81
6 5 James Collins 74C
7 3 Jed Smith Las Cruces, NM 171
8 1 Tom Gallagher Marble, CO 69
9 6 James Herrera Ruidoso, NM 68

Heat 4

8 laps | 00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 2 Dustin White Lamesa, TX 12
2 1 Mark Morris Las Cruces, NM 02S
3 4 Cary White La Mesa, TX 64
4 6 Gary Kerr Jr Odessa, TX 71
5 8 Rob Moseley Los Lunas, NM 17
6 5 Tony Hill Cortez, CO 007
7 7 Bryan Bagwell Las Cruces, NM 32B
8 3 Devon Jobin Alamogordo, NM 81K

Super Truck

A Feature 1

20 laps | 00:36:34.134

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 10 Walton Kyle Jr 21
2 18 Walton Kyle Sr Las Cruces, NM 6
3 11 Lloyd Duffey Las Cruces, NM 33
4 20 Jared Perez Las Cruces, NM 14
5 22 Sherman Barnett El Paso, TX 82
6 8 Rusty Bowen Las Cruces, NM 98
7 15 Jason Privette Las Cruces, NM 4
8 14 Todd Froats Las Cruces, NM L750
9 12 Devan Smith Las Cruces, NM 22
10 2 Rudy Tarin Jr Las Cruces, NM 28T
11 16 Randy Doerhoefer Roswell, NM 23
12 21 Brian Kleine Las Cruces, NM UNO
13 19 Scott Kinney Las Cruces, NM 13
14 1 Dave Loveland Alamogordo, NM 10X
15 9 Dave Deetz Las Cruces, NM 01
16 3 Art Viramontes Las Cruces, NM 41
17 13 Odie Black Las Cruces, NM 15
18 6 Ben Ives Las Cruces, NM 74
19 7 Russell Allen Las Cruces, NM 5
20 4 Dennis McMaster Tularosa, NM 16
21 17 Patrick Beach Las Cruces, NM 1
22 5 Bryan Christie Las Cruces, NM 72

Heat 1

8 laps | 00:14:16.327

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 7 Dennis McMaster Tularosa, NM 16
2 4 Rudy Tarin Jr Las Cruces, NM 28T
3 5 Art Viramontes Las Cruces, NM 41
4 3 Dave Loveland Alamogordo, NM 10X
5 1 Odie Black Las Cruces, NM 15
6 2 Randy Doerhoefer Roswell, NM 23
7 6 Scott Kinney Las Cruces, NM 13

Heat 2

8 laps | 00:03:25.867

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 2 Bryan Christie Las Cruces, NM 72
2 4 Russell Allen Las Cruces, NM 5
3 3 Ben Ives Las Cruces, NM 74
4 5 Rusty Bowen Las Cruces, NM 98
5 6 Todd Froats Las Cruces, NM L750
6 1 Patrick Beach Las Cruces, NM 1
7 7 Jared Perez Las Cruces, NM 14
8 8 Sherman Barnett El Paso, TX 82

Heat 3

8 laps | 00:04:11.882

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Dave Deetz Las Cruces, NM 01
2 2 Walton Kyle Jr 21
3 6 Devan Smith Las Cruces, NM 22
4 3 Lloyd Duffey Las Cruces, NM 33
5 4 Jason Privette Las Cruces, NM 4
6 5 Walton Kyle Sr Las Cruces, NM 6
7 7 Brian Kleine Las Cruces, NM UNO
