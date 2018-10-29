Home --> Dirt Late Model News --> Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Unveils 2019 Schedule

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Unveils 2019 Schedule

BATAVIA, OHIO (October 29, 2018) – The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series is proud to announce the 2019 schedule, with a lineup featuring a record-breaking 65 feature events. The ambitious schedule is set to visit 37 different venues across 22 states, showcasing the talents of the nation’s top dirt late model drivers along the way.

The 2019 tour will launch with nine events during Georgia-Florida Speedweeks, including February 1st-2nd at Golden Isles Speedway; February 4th-9th at East Bay Raceway Park; and February 10th at Bubba Raceway Park. As is tradition, the 2019 championship battle will conclude October 18th-19th at the 39th Annual Dirt Track World Championship at Portsmouth Raceway Park.

Three tracks on the 2019 tour will host the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series for the first time, including: 411 Motor Speedway in Seymour, Tenn. on April 5th, Kokomo Speedway in Kokomo, Ind. on September 20th, and Raceway 7 in Monroe Center, Ohio on October 4th.

The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series will return to North Georgia Speedway in Chatsworth, Ga. for the first time since June 2009, on April 6th. 34 Raceway in Burlington, Iowa also returns to the Lucas Late Model Dirt Series slate, for the first time since May 2010, on May 16th. On May 17th, for the first time since May 2008, the tour will visit Farley Speedway in Farley, Iowa.

The 2019 campaign will be highlighted by a generous number of the industries richest events, including: Lucas Oil Speedway’s Show-Me 100 ($30,000 to win); I-80 Speedway’s Silver Dollar Nationals ($53,000); Florence Speedway’s North/South 100 ($50,000); Batesville Motor Speedway’s Topless 100 ($40,000); Mansfield Motor Speedway’s Dirt Million ($100,000+); Tyler County Speedway’s Hillbilly Hundred ($30,000); Knoxville Raceway’s Late Model Nationals ($40,000); Pittsburgh’s PA Motor Speedway’s Pittsburgher 100 ($20,000); and Portsmouth Raceway Park’s Dirt Track World Championship ($100,000).

“To be crowned Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series National Champion, the driver must be able to master a diversified race schedule that truly challenges the best of the best,” said Rick Schwallie, Series Director.

“The 2019 schedule will offer drivers and teams the test of conquering a mix of traditional favorites and all-new venues – while providing race fans around the world the most thrilling events of the season,” Schwallie added. “None of this would be possible without the infrastructure that Lucas Oil provides and all the support of our tracks, promoters, marketing partners, race teams, car owners, and fans.”

 For the latest breaking news concerning the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, including the latest series standings, 2019 tour schedule, driver information, and more, visit the official website at: www.lucasdirt.com.

2019 Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Tour Schedule:

Date Track / Event Title Location To Win Laps
February 1 Golden Isles Speedway

Super Bowl of Racing

 Brunswick, GA $12,000 50
February 2 Golden Isles Speedway

Super Bowl of Racing

 Brunswick, GA $12,000 50
February 4 East Bay Raceway Park

42nd Annual Winternationals

 Tampa, FL $5,000 30
February 5 East Bay Raceway Park

42nd Annual Winternationals

 Tampa, FL $5,000 30
February 6 East Bay Raceway Park

42nd Annual Winternationals

 Tampa, FL $7,000 40
February 7 East Bay Raceway Park

42nd Annual Winternationals

 Tampa, FL $7,000 40
February 8 East Bay Raceway Park

42nd Annual Winternationals

 Tampa, FL $12,000 50
February 9 East Bay Raceway Park

42nd Annual Winternationals

 Tampa, FL $12,000 50
February 10 Bubba Raceway Park
Winter Nationals		 Ocala, FL $10,000 50
March 15 Atomic Speedway

Buckeye Spring 50

 Chillicothe, OH $12,000 50
March 16 Brownstown Speedway

22nd Annual Indiana Icebreaker

 Brownstown, IN $12,000 50
April 5 411 Motor Speedway
Tennessee’s Action Track 50		 Seymour, TN $12,000 50
April 6 North Georgia Speedway Chatsworth, GA $12,000 50
April 12 Sharon Speedway
Steel Valley 50		 Hartford, OH $12,000 50
April 13 Hagerstown Speedway

38th Annual Stanley Schetrompf Classic

 Hagerstown, MD $12,000 50
April 14 Port Royal Speedway

The Rumble by the River

 Port Royal, PA $10,000 50
April 26 Tri-City Speedway

Hoker Trucking Best in the Business 50

 Granite City, IL $12,000 50
April 27 Macon Speedway
St. Louis U-Pic-A-Part 100		 Macon, IL $12,000 100
May 3 Tazewell Speedway

Toyota Knoxville 50

 Tazewell, TN $12,000 50
May 4 Florence Speedway

33rd Annual Ralph Latham Memorial

 Union, KY $12,000 50
May 16 34 Raceway Burlington, IA $10,000 50
May 17 Farley Speedway Farley, IA $12,000 50
May 18 Deer Creek Speedway

NAPA North Star Nationals

 Spring Valley, MN $12,000 50
May 23 Lucas Oil Speedway

6th Annual Cowboy Classic

 Wheatland, MO $6,000 45
May 24 Lucas Oil Speedway

The Tribute to Don and Billie Gibson

 Wheatland, MO $6,000 40
May 25 Lucas Oil Speedway

27th Annual Lucas Oil Show-Me 100

 Wheatland, MO $30,000 100
May 30 Magnolia Motor Speedway
Clash at the Mag		 Columbus, MS $5,000 25
May 31 Magnolia Motor Speedway
Clash at the Mag		 Columbus, MS $5,000 25
June 1 Magnolia Motor Speedway
Clash at the Mag		 Columbus, MS $15,000 100
June 13 Fayetteville Motor Speedway
Dunn Benson Ford Wayne Gray Sr. Memorial		 Fayetteville, NC $10,000 50
June 14 Cherokee Speedway
21st Annual Grassy Smith Memorial		 Gaffney, SC $12,000 50
June 15 Smoky Mountain Speedway
Mountain Moonshine Classic		 Maryville, TN $15,000 75
July 3 Muskingum County Speedway Zanesville, OH $12,000 50
July 4 Portsmouth Raceway Park

Independence 50

 Portsmouth, OH $12,000 50
July 5 Tyler County Speedway Middlebourne, WV $12,000 50
July 6 Mansfield Motor Speedway
Freedom 50		 Mansfield, OH $12,000 50
July 12 Tri-City Speedway

NAPA Know How 50

 Granite City, IL $12,000 50
July 13 Lucas Oil Speedway

13th Annual Diamond Nationals

 Wheatland, MO $12,000 50
July 16 Brown County Speedway
Bullet SportsWear Shootout		 Aberdeen, SD $10,000 50
July 17 Jackson Motorplex Jackson, MN $10,000 50
July 18 I-80 Speedway
Go 50		 Greenwood, NE $10,000 50
July 19, 20 I-80 Speedway

9th Annual Silver Dollar Nationals

 Greenwood, NE $53,000 80
August 8 Florence Speedway
Sunoco North/South Shootout		 Union, KY $10,000 50
August 9, 10 Florence Speedway
Sunoco North/South 100		 Union, KY $50,000 100
August 15 Batesville Motor Speedway
27th Annual COMP Cams Topless 100		 Batesville, AR $5,000 30
August 16 Batesville Motor Speedway

27th Annual COMP Cams Topless 100

 Batesville, AR $5,000 30
August 17 Batesville Motor Speedway

27th Annual COMP Cams Topless 100

 Batesville, AR $40,000 100
August 22 Mansfield Motor Speedway
Dirt Million Duels		 Mansfield, OH 2x $10,000 30
August 23 Mansfield Motor Speedway

Dirt Million Duels

 Mansfield, OH 2x $10,000 30
August 24 Mansfield Motor Speedway
Dirt Million		 Mansfield, OH $100,000+ 100
August 30 Ponderosa Speedway
15th Annual John Bradshaw Memorial		 Junction City, KY $12,000 50
August 31 Portsmouth Raceway Park

Bob Miller Memorial presented by Pepsi

 Portsmouth, OH $12,000 50
September 1 Tyler County Speedway

51st Annual Hillbilly Hundred

 Middlebourne, WV $30,000 100
September 12 Knoxville Raceway

16th Annual Lucas Oil Late Model Nationals

 Knoxville, IA $7,000 25
September 13 Knoxville Raceway

16th Annual Lucas Oil Late Model Nationals

 Knoxville, IA $7,000 25
September 14 Knoxville Raceway

16th Annual Lucas Oil Late Model Nationals

 Knoxville, IA $40,000 100
September 20 Kokomo Speedway
Late Model Shootout		 Kokomo, IN $12,000 50
September 21 Brownstown Speedway

40th Annual Jackson 100

 Brownstown, IN $15,000 100
October 4 Raceway 7
Great Lakes 50		 Monroe Center, OH $12,000 50
October 5 Pittsburgh’s PA Motor Speedway
31st Annual Pittsburgher 100		 Imperial, PA $20,000 100
October 12 Dixie Speedway

Lucas Oil Dixie Shootout

 Woodstock, GA $12,000 50
October 13 Rome Speedway

Lucas Oil Rome Showdown

 Rome, GA $10,000 50
October 18, 19 Portsmouth Raceway Park

39th Annual Dirt Track World Championship

 Portsmouth, OH $100,000 100
