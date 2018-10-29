Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Unveils 2019 Schedule

BATAVIA, OHIO (October 29, 2018) – The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series is proud to announce the 2019 schedule, with a lineup featuring a record-breaking 65 feature events. The ambitious schedule is set to visit 37 different venues across 22 states, showcasing the talents of the nation’s top dirt late model drivers along the way.
The 2019 tour will launch with nine events during Georgia-Florida Speedweeks, including February 1st-2nd at Golden Isles Speedway; February 4th-9th at East Bay Raceway Park; and February 10th at Bubba Raceway Park. As is tradition, the 2019 championship battle will conclude October 18th-19th at the 39th Annual Dirt Track World Championship at Portsmouth Raceway Park.
Three tracks on the 2019 tour will host the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series for the first time, including: 411 Motor Speedway in Seymour, Tenn. on April 5th, Kokomo Speedway in Kokomo, Ind. on September 20th, and Raceway 7 in Monroe Center, Ohio on October 4th.
The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series will return to North Georgia Speedway in Chatsworth, Ga. for the first time since June 2009, on April 6th. 34 Raceway in Burlington, Iowa also returns to the Lucas Late Model Dirt Series slate, for the first time since May 2010, on May 16th. On May 17th, for the first time since May 2008, the tour will visit Farley Speedway in Farley, Iowa.
The 2019 campaign will be highlighted by a generous number of the industries richest events, including: Lucas Oil Speedway’s Show-Me 100 ($30,000 to win); I-80 Speedway’s Silver Dollar Nationals ($53,000); Florence Speedway’s North/South 100 ($50,000); Batesville Motor Speedway’s Topless 100 ($40,000); Mansfield Motor Speedway’s Dirt Million ($100,000+); Tyler County Speedway’s Hillbilly Hundred ($30,000); Knoxville Raceway’s Late Model Nationals ($40,000); Pittsburgh’s PA Motor Speedway’s Pittsburgher 100 ($20,000); and Portsmouth Raceway Park’s Dirt Track World Championship ($100,000).
“To be crowned Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series National Champion, the driver must be able to master a diversified race schedule that truly challenges the best of the best,” said Rick Schwallie, Series Director.
“The 2019 schedule will offer drivers and teams the test of conquering a mix of traditional favorites and all-new venues – while providing race fans around the world the most thrilling events of the season,” Schwallie added. “None of this would be possible without the infrastructure that Lucas Oil provides and all the support of our tracks, promoters, marketing partners, race teams, car owners, and fans.”
For the latest breaking news concerning the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, including the latest series standings, 2019 tour schedule, driver information, and more, visit the official website at: www.lucasdirt.com.
2019 Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Tour Schedule:
|Date
|Track / Event Title
|Location
|To Win
|Laps
|February 1
|Golden Isles Speedway
Super Bowl of Racing
|Brunswick, GA
|$12,000
|50
|February 2
|Golden Isles Speedway
Super Bowl of Racing
|Brunswick, GA
|$12,000
|50
|February 4
|East Bay Raceway Park
42nd Annual Winternationals
|Tampa, FL
|$5,000
|30
|February 5
|East Bay Raceway Park
42nd Annual Winternationals
|Tampa, FL
|$5,000
|30
|February 6
|East Bay Raceway Park
42nd Annual Winternationals
|Tampa, FL
|$7,000
|40
|February 7
|East Bay Raceway Park
42nd Annual Winternationals
|Tampa, FL
|$7,000
|40
|February 8
|East Bay Raceway Park
42nd Annual Winternationals
|Tampa, FL
|$12,000
|50
|February 9
|East Bay Raceway Park
42nd Annual Winternationals
|Tampa, FL
|$12,000
|50
|February 10
|Bubba Raceway Park
Winter Nationals
|Ocala, FL
|$10,000
|50
|March 15
|Atomic Speedway
Buckeye Spring 50
|Chillicothe, OH
|$12,000
|50
|March 16
|Brownstown Speedway
22nd Annual Indiana Icebreaker
|Brownstown, IN
|$12,000
|50
|April 5
|411 Motor Speedway
Tennessee’s Action Track 50
|Seymour, TN
|$12,000
|50
|April 6
|North Georgia Speedway
|Chatsworth, GA
|$12,000
|50
|April 12
|Sharon Speedway
Steel Valley 50
|Hartford, OH
|$12,000
|50
|April 13
|Hagerstown Speedway
38th Annual Stanley Schetrompf Classic
|Hagerstown, MD
|$12,000
|50
|April 14
|Port Royal Speedway
The Rumble by the River
|Port Royal, PA
|$10,000
|50
|April 26
|Tri-City Speedway
Hoker Trucking Best in the Business 50
|Granite City, IL
|$12,000
|50
|April 27
|Macon Speedway
St. Louis U-Pic-A-Part 100
|Macon, IL
|$12,000
|100
|May 3
|Tazewell Speedway
Toyota Knoxville 50
|Tazewell, TN
|$12,000
|50
|May 4
|Florence Speedway
33rd Annual Ralph Latham Memorial
|Union, KY
|$12,000
|50
|May 16
|34 Raceway
|Burlington, IA
|$10,000
|50
|May 17
|Farley Speedway
|Farley, IA
|$12,000
|50
|May 18
|Deer Creek Speedway
NAPA North Star Nationals
|Spring Valley, MN
|$12,000
|50
|May 23
|Lucas Oil Speedway
6th Annual Cowboy Classic
|Wheatland, MO
|$6,000
|45
|May 24
|Lucas Oil Speedway
The Tribute to Don and Billie Gibson
|Wheatland, MO
|$6,000
|40
|May 25
|Lucas Oil Speedway
27th Annual Lucas Oil Show-Me 100
|Wheatland, MO
|$30,000
|100
|May 30
|Magnolia Motor Speedway
Clash at the Mag
|Columbus, MS
|$5,000
|25
|May 31
|Magnolia Motor Speedway
Clash at the Mag
|Columbus, MS
|$5,000
|25
|June 1
|Magnolia Motor Speedway
Clash at the Mag
|Columbus, MS
|$15,000
|100
|June 13
|Fayetteville Motor Speedway
Dunn Benson Ford Wayne Gray Sr. Memorial
|Fayetteville, NC
|$10,000
|50
|June 14
|Cherokee Speedway
21st Annual Grassy Smith Memorial
|Gaffney, SC
|$12,000
|50
|June 15
|Smoky Mountain Speedway
Mountain Moonshine Classic
|Maryville, TN
|$15,000
|75
|July 3
|Muskingum County Speedway
|Zanesville, OH
|$12,000
|50
|July 4
|Portsmouth Raceway Park
Independence 50
|Portsmouth, OH
|$12,000
|50
|July 5
|Tyler County Speedway
|Middlebourne, WV
|$12,000
|50
|July 6
|Mansfield Motor Speedway
Freedom 50
|Mansfield, OH
|$12,000
|50
|July 12
|Tri-City Speedway
NAPA Know How 50
|Granite City, IL
|$12,000
|50
|July 13
|Lucas Oil Speedway
13th Annual Diamond Nationals
|Wheatland, MO
|$12,000
|50
|July 16
|Brown County Speedway
Bullet SportsWear Shootout
|Aberdeen, SD
|$10,000
|50
|July 17
|Jackson Motorplex
|Jackson, MN
|$10,000
|50
|July 18
|I-80 Speedway
Go 50
|Greenwood, NE
|$10,000
|50
|July 19, 20
|I-80 Speedway
9th Annual Silver Dollar Nationals
|Greenwood, NE
|$53,000
|80
|August 8
|Florence Speedway
Sunoco North/South Shootout
|Union, KY
|$10,000
|50
|August 9, 10
|Florence Speedway
Sunoco North/South 100
|Union, KY
|$50,000
|100
|August 15
|Batesville Motor Speedway
27th Annual COMP Cams Topless 100
|Batesville, AR
|$5,000
|30
|August 16
|Batesville Motor Speedway
27th Annual COMP Cams Topless 100
|Batesville, AR
|$5,000
|30
|August 17
|Batesville Motor Speedway
27th Annual COMP Cams Topless 100
|Batesville, AR
|$40,000
|100
|August 22
|Mansfield Motor Speedway
Dirt Million Duels
|Mansfield, OH
|2x $10,000
|30
|August 23
|Mansfield Motor Speedway
Dirt Million Duels
|Mansfield, OH
|2x $10,000
|30
|August 24
|Mansfield Motor Speedway
Dirt Million
|Mansfield, OH
|$100,000+
|100
|August 30
|Ponderosa Speedway
15th Annual John Bradshaw Memorial
|Junction City, KY
|$12,000
|50
|August 31
|Portsmouth Raceway Park
Bob Miller Memorial presented by Pepsi
|Portsmouth, OH
|$12,000
|50
|September 1
|Tyler County Speedway
51st Annual Hillbilly Hundred
|Middlebourne, WV
|$30,000
|100
|September 12
|Knoxville Raceway
16th Annual Lucas Oil Late Model Nationals
|Knoxville, IA
|$7,000
|25
|September 13
|Knoxville Raceway
16th Annual Lucas Oil Late Model Nationals
|Knoxville, IA
|$7,000
|25
|September 14
|Knoxville Raceway
16th Annual Lucas Oil Late Model Nationals
|Knoxville, IA
|$40,000
|100
|September 20
|Kokomo Speedway
Late Model Shootout
|Kokomo, IN
|$12,000
|50
|September 21
|Brownstown Speedway
40th Annual Jackson 100
|Brownstown, IN
|$15,000
|100
|October 4
|Raceway 7
Great Lakes 50
|Monroe Center, OH
|$12,000
|50
|October 5
|Pittsburgh’s PA Motor Speedway
31st Annual Pittsburgher 100
|Imperial, PA
|$20,000
|100
|October 12
|Dixie Speedway
Lucas Oil Dixie Shootout
|Woodstock, GA
|$12,000
|50
|October 13
|Rome Speedway
Lucas Oil Rome Showdown
|Rome, GA
|$10,000
|50
|October 18, 19
|Portsmouth Raceway Park
39th Annual Dirt Track World Championship
|Portsmouth, OH
|$100,000
|100