Michael Brown Sticks to the Bottom and Victory Lane in Pro Late Model Feature

CONCORD, NC — Oct. 28, 2018 — Three years, three different winners in the FOX Racing SHOX DIRTcar/SECA Pro Late Model division at the Driven Racing Oil World Short Track Championship, as “Downtown” Michael Brown picked up the victory on Sunday evening at The Dirt Track at Charlotte.

Brown time trialed in fourth quick in Group C on Thursday night’s part of the show, which set him up for a win in the sixth and final heat race on Saturday. Sitting on the inside of the front row in Sunday’s 30-lap feature event, Brown led every lap except the first on his way to a big $4,000 payday.

The track surface began to take a bit of rubber as the day went on, making for a very grippy bottom lane to race with. Two-thirds of the race experienced a passing draught up front with the leaders, as most everyone got settled in line 1-2-3 after lap 10. “Thug Nasty” Logan Roberson chased Brown non-stop from that point on, but was unable to catch him, even through lapped traffic. Roberson was glued to Brown’s rear fender in the closing laps, but again, wasn’t able to make the move to win the race.

“It worried me when I saw it up on the leaderboard,” Brown said in Victory Lane. “But I knew from racing with [Roberson] in Virginia a few weeks back that he would race me clean. Me and him ran one-two there a few weeks back and he got me on that one, so hats off to those guys and I appreciate them running me clean in that lapped traffic. It was real tricky there.”

Brown thanked his family and all of his sponsors that helped get him to Victory Lane on Sunday before sharing a bit of his plans for next weekend in Charlotte…

“This means a lot. Hopefully, we can back it up next weekend with the World of Outlaws. That would be special,” Brown said.

Logan Roberson came home in second after hounding Brown for several laps and simultaneously fending off a charge from third-place Clay Harris. He as well noted the track’s stickiness and lack of change throughout the race.

“We had a good car, [Brown] had a good car too, the track just latched down,” Roberson said in Victory Lane. “We got in line and I got all the spots I could get right off the bat because I knew it would be hard to pass [Brown]. I was hoping he would slip, but he’s a good driver so he wasn’t going to slip.”

Roberson also took his opportunity in The Dirt Track’s Victory Lane to thank his family and sponsors before heading off to collect his hardware.

Clay Harris completed the podium with a strong run from the outside pole. He led the first lap, but fell in behind Brown after a restart with Roberson taking the second spot away just a few laps later. He gave chase to Roberson the rest of the way, but as the track so limited everyone else, Harris was stuck on the bottom like glue and couldn’t get out of the groove to make the pass. Nonetheless, a podium finish.

The 20-lap All-Star Invitational feature wrapped up the Pro Late Model action on Sunday night with Timbo Magnum picking up the victory over Thomas Robinson and Michael Brown. Magnum started third and made the right moves early on in the race to pick off the two cars ahead of him. Once out front, the bottom lane’s rubbered-up texture heated up once again and the field evened out, making it very hard to pass. Magnum pulled away from the field, running away with it like he was on rails and winning by almost 5 1/2 seconds at the stripe.

HIGHLIGHTS:

RESULTS:

Feature (30 Laps) – 1. 32-Michael Brown [1]; 2. 17r-Logan Roberson [7]; 3. 6c-Clay Harris [2]; 4. 6D-Dillon Brown [9]; 5. 9-Ryan Atkins [3]; 6. 55-Matt Long [12]; 7. 67-Bryan Mullis [11]; 8. 313-Devin Dixon [6]; 9. 12-Brandon Umberger [8]; 10. 75-Brett Hamm [27]; 11. 78-Thomas Robinson [5]; 12. 27H-Justin Hudspeth [14]; 13. OO2-Tyler Arrington [15]; 14. T1-Timbo Mangum [19]; 15. OOjr-Rich Kuiken [25]; 16. 14-Braeden Dillinger [22]; 17. 90v-Michael Duritsky [16]; 18. 23-Ahnna Parkhurst [18]; 19. 88D-Banjo Duke [23]; 20. 184-Kyle Lukon [21]; 21. 17-Jeff Johnson [26]; 22. 29-Dale Morre [17]; 23. 88-Trent Ivey [4]; 24. 4-Jason Knowles [24]; 25. 111-Max Blair [10]; 26. 21-Benji Hicks [20]; KSE Hard Charger Award: 75-Brett Hamm[+17]

Qualifying Flight-A – 1. 313-Devin Dixon, 17.594; 2. 75-Brett Hamm, 17.608; 3. 78-Thomas Robinson, 17.757; 4. 12-Brandon Umberger, 17.786; 5. 17r-Logan Roberson, 17.947; 6. 27H-Justin Hudspeth, 18.147; 7. T1-Timbo Mangum, 18.167; 8. 38-Michael Goudie, 18.29; 9. 14c-Chuck Bowie, 18.374; 10. 14B-Eddie Baggs, 18.382; 11. 33-Jeff Matthews, 18.414; 12. OOjr-Rich Kuiken, 18.559; 13. 6r-Shane Riner, 18.567; 14. OT-Troy Frazier, 18.61; 15. 71-Mitchell Coble, 18.632; 16. 14-Braeden Dillinger, 18.79; 17. 62-Jacob Lehn, 18.808; 18. OO-Ethan Landers, 19.247; 19. 5s-Hunter Stinnett, NT

Qualifying Flight-B – 1. OO2-Tyler Arrington, 17.698; 2. 88-Trent Ivey, 17.702; 3. 6c-Clay Harris, 17.797; 4. 111-Max Blair, 17.827; 5. 21-Benji Hicks, 17.835; 6. 16-Daniel Allen, 17.894; 7. 6D-Dillon Brown, 17.898; 8. 90v-Michael Duritsky, 18.052; 9. 88D-Banjo Duke, 18.123; 10. 6j-Jacob Brown, 18.208; 11. 3-Kenny Peeples, 18.388; 12. 17-Jeff Johnson, 18.485; 13. 89-Timmie Hareldson, 18.568; 14. 28-Thomas Hedgpath, 18.572; 15. 136-David Pangrazio, 18.611; 16. 6-Harrison Hall, 18.739; 17. OF-Richard Frazier, 18.853; 18. 13m-JJ Mazur, 19.163; 19. 6p-Kyle Pierce, 19.461

Qualifying Flight-C – 1. 9-Ryan Atkins, 17.57; 2. 23-Ahnna Parkhurst, 17.887; 3. 67-Bryan Mullis, 17.917; 4. 32-Michael Brown, 17.93; 5. 5-Colby Quick, 17.937; 6. 55-Matt Long, 17.986; 7. 1/2 p-Damian Bidwell, 18.158; 8. 27-Andrew Durham, 18.244; 9. 29-Dale Morre, 18.292; 10. 74-Mike Franklin, 18.338; 11. 27B-Chastin Blackwell, 18.351; 12. 184-Kyle Lukon, 18.36; 13. 28s-Bob Schwartzmiller, 18.473; 14. 4-Jason Knowles, 18.613; 15. 20-Chub Gunter, 18.646; 16. 58-Tyler Clem, 18.659; 17. 54-Justin Wofford, 18.973; 18. 27p-James Plemmons, 19.407; 19. 13-Luke Fleming, NT

Heat #1 – Flight (A) (8 Laps) – Top 3 Transfer – 1. 313-Devin Dixon [1]; 2. 17r-Logan Roberson [3]; 3. 78-Thomas Robinson [2]; 4. T1-Timbo Mangum [4]; 5. 33-Jeff Matthews [6]; 6. 71-Mitchell Coble [8]; 7. 14c-Chuck Bowie [5]; 8. 6r-Shane Riner [7]; 9. 62-Jacob Lehn [9]

Heat #2 – Flight (A) (8 Laps) – Top 3 Transfer – 1. 75-Brett Hamm [1]; 2. 12-Brandon Umberger [2]; 3. 27H-Justin Hudspeth [3]; 4. OOjr-Rich Kuiken [6]; 5. OT-Troy Frazier [7]; 6. 14-Braeden Dillinger [8]; 7. 14B-Eddie Baggs [5]; 8. OO-Ethan Landers [9]; 9. 38-Michael Goudie [4]

Heat #3 – Flight (B) (8 Laps) – Top 3 Transfer – 1. 6c-Clay Harris [2]; 2. 6D-Dillon Brown [4]; 3. OO2-Tyler Arrington [1]; 4. 21-Benji Hicks [3]; 5. 88D-Banjo Duke [5]; 6. 89-Timmie Hareldson [7]; 7. 136-David Pangrazio [8]; 8. OF-Richard Frazier [9]; 9. 3-Kenny Peeples [6]; 10. 6p-Kyle Pierce [10]

Heat #4 – Flight (B) (8 Laps) – Top 3 Transfer – 1. 88-Trent Ivey [1]; 2. 111-Max Blair [2]; 3. 90v-Michael Duritsky [4]; 4. 6j-Jacob Brown [5]; 5. 28-Thomas Hedgpath [7]; 6. 17-Jeff Johnson [6]; 7. 13m-JJ Mazur [9]; 8. 6-Harrison Hall [8]; 9. 16-Daniel Allen [3]

Heat #5 – Flight (C) (8 Laps) – Top 3 Transfer – 1. 9-Ryan Atkins [1]; 2. 67-Bryan Mullis [2]; 3. 29-Dale Morre [5]; 4. 5-Colby Quick [3]; 5. 1/2 p-Damian Bidwell [4]; 6. 27B-Chastin Blackwell [6]; 7. 28s-Bob Schwartzmiller [7]; 8. 54-Justin Wofford [9]; 9. 20-Chub Gunter [8]; 10. 13-Luke Fleming [10]

Heat #6 – Flight (C) (8 Laps) – Top 3 Transfer – 1. 32-Michael Brown [2]; 2. 55-Matt Long [3]; 3. 23-Ahnna Parkhurst [1]; 4. 184-Kyle Lukon [6]; 5. 74-Mike Franklin [5]; 6. 58-Tyler Clem [8]; 7. 4-Jason Knowles [7]; 8. 27p-James Plemmons [9]; 9. 27-Andrew Durham [4]

Last Chance Showdown 1 (10 Laps) – Top 2 Transfer – 1. T1-Timbo Mangum [1]; 2. 14-Braeden Dillinger [6]; 3. 14c-Chuck Bowie [7]; 4. 38-Michael Goudie [12]; 5. OOjr-Rich Kuiken [2]; 6. OO-Ethan Landers [10]; 7. 33-Jeff Matthews [3]; 8. 14B-Eddie Baggs [8]; 9. OT-Troy Frazier [4]; 10. 71-Mitchell Coble [5]; 11. 6r-Shane Riner [9]; 12. 62-Jacob Lehn [11]

Last Chance Showdown 2 ( Laps) – 1. 21-Benji Hicks [1]; 2. 88D-Banjo Duke [3]; 3. 17-Jeff Johnson [6]; 4. OF-Richard Frazier [9]; 5. 89-Timmie Hareldson [5]; 6. 6j-Jacob Brown [2]; 7. 136-David Pangrazio [7]; 8. 28-Thomas Hedgpath [4]; 9. 13m-JJ Mazur [8]; 10. 6-Harrison Hall [10]; 11. 3-Kenny Peeples [11]; 12. 16-Daniel Allen [12]; 13. 6p-Kyle Pierce [13]

Last Chance Showdown 3 ( Laps) – 1. 184-Kyle Lukon [2]; 2. 4-Jason Knowles [8]; 3. 28s-Bob Schwartzmiller [7]; 4. 54-Justin Wofford [9]; 5. 5-Colby Quick [1]; 6. 20-Chub Gunter [11]; 7. 27p-James Plemmons [10]; 8. 27B-Chastin Blackwell [5]; 9. 74-Mike Franklin [4]; 10. 1/2 p-Damian Bidwell [3]; 11. 58-Tyler Clem [6]; 12. 27-Andrew Durham [12]; 13. 13-Luke Fleming [13]