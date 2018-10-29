Springfield Raceway Announces Information For Turkey Bowl XII

Turkey Bowl XlI

SPRINGFIELD RACEWAY……

Test & Tune / $25 / Friday 16th 6:00 p.m.- 8.00 p.m weather permitting

Saturday November 17th RACING ( inclimate weather date Saturday November 24th )

LATEMODEL, A MODS, B MODS…MW MODZS , Legends

////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

LATEMODEL………

MARS/NCRA/ MLRA/ NE SMITH/CompCams/Southern Outlaw/ULMA/CashMoney/SLMR Type Rules

Steel Block Motors 2200LBS-Aluminium motors 2300…

Tire Rule-Hoosier WRS D55, Hoosier LM 40,LO6,1640.

American Racer MD56

Crate Late Models Run under NE Smith Rules …

Crate 55 or Crate 21 ( apply to crate only) tire rule

MANDATORY : LEFT REAR SHOCK & SPRING MUST BE ON FRONT OF REAR END HOUSING MOUNTED TO BIRDCAGE….

ONLY 1 SHOCK & SPRING ON LEFT REAR SUSPENSION. ……. Raceceivers required please.

Payout 1)2000 2)1000 3) 600 4) 550 5) 520 6) 500 7) 450 8)420 9)400 10) 350 11) 320 12-20) 300

Non qualifiers- $100-must start Last Chance Event to collect

Car Entry Fee $100

……………………………………………

A MODIFIED Sponsored by Danny Martin Trucking…

USRA type Rules

Weight : ALL engine options min weight 2400 IMCA TYPE or USRA

( no lead is needed in front of motor plate with any motor option except 525 )

Chip Rule

8000 chip 375 cu in or larger

8600 chip 374 cu in or smaller

7,300 chip CT 525 ( 50 pounds in front of motor plate )

6600 chip 604 crate IMCA TYPE or USRA

IMCA TYPE LEGAL CAR ON 4 HOOSIERS / may groove & sipe / may run a 2” spoiler

NO REAR Spoilers for USRA CARS….may leave spoiler sides on…

Tire rule-American Racer G60 KK704 or Hoosier IMCA Stamped G 60 grooving & siping allowed on either tire…

( IMCA TYPE LEGAL CARS ON 4 IMCA HOOSIERS may use 2 “ spoiler 6600 rpm chip ) Raceceivers required please.

PAYOUT1)2000 2)600 3)500 4)400 5)370 6)350 7) 330 8)310 9)300 10)275 11)250 12-20 220

Car leading lap # 4 in the A MAIN will receive $400 gift certificate from Performance Bodies in memory of Mike Clark…

Non-Qualifiers $80 must start Last Chance Event to collect

Entry Fee $80

…………………………………..

B MODS

no mixing of rules on B Mods….

IMCA Northern Sport Mod rules May run Spoiler….may groove sipe tires

IMCA Southern Sport Mod May run Southern Sport Mod Legal Spoiler

Wissota rules : NO spoiler

USRA : NO Spoiler ; may run quickchange

UMP- Must run American Racer G-60

Tire rule-American Racer G60 KK704 or Hoosier IMCA Stamped G 60.Grooving & Siping Allowed on either tire…..

Southern Sport Mods must run Hoosier 500 Race Tire,with IMCA stamped on side wall..

NO Mixing of B Mod Rules….

Raceceivers Required please.

Payout 1) $1000 2) 500 3) 340 4) 270 5) 240 6) 200 7) 160 8)150 9) 140 10) 130

11) 125 12-20) 120

Non-Qualifiers $70 must start Last Chance race to collect

B Mod Car Entry Fee $50

…………………………….

LEGENDS

1)400 2)250 3)200 4)125 5)100 6)90 7)80 8)75 9)70 10)65 11-20 60

Legend Car Entry Fee $25

……………………………………….

MIDWEST MODZS

RULES: Springfield

EMOD-Lakeside,i35,GrainValley MUST RUN a 6000 rpm chip,NO spoiler

1)400 2)250 3)200 4)125 5)100 6)90 7)80 8)75 9)70 10)65 11-20 60

MW Car Entry Fee $25

Pit Gates open @ 10:30 Pit pass $40

Grandstands open @ 1:30

Drivers meeting 2:00

Hot laps if necessary at 2:20

Racing around 3:00

Drivers draw cut-off 2:30 Any cars after cut-off will tail to rear of a heat race and not Recieve passing points only the heat position finish.

Adult Admission $20

KIDS 12 and under FREE

Passing points used to set field for LM , A Mod & B Mod Top 8 to redraw for starting spots…

Midwest Modzs & Legends straight up lineup for feature

Redraw top 8

How many transfer will be determined by Car Count in each class.

Thanks for attending TURKEY BOWL Xl