Day One of the World of Outlaws World Finals Moved Up an Hour Earlier to Avoid Potential Weather

CONCORD, NC — Oct. 31, 2018 — Due to potential showers and thunderstorms on Thursday evening — the first night of the World of Outlaws World Finals presented by Can-Am — World of Outlaws and Charlotte Motor Speedway officials have decided to move the race schedule up an hour in order to get the program in before any impending weather hits.

Grandstand Gates will now open at 3:30 PM. Drivers Meetings will begin at 3PM with the Super DIRTcar Series, 3:15PM for Late Models, and 3:30PM for Sprint Cars. The Super DIRTcar Series Big-Block Modified will take the track at 3:45PM for non-timed Hot Laps, followed by timed Hot Laps for all divisions at 4PM. Opening Ceremonies will begin at 5PM. See the full revised schedule.

Tickets for the World of Outlaws World Finals presented by Can-Am are still available online. Act fast; last year’s event sold out. If you can’t be here in person, watch every lap on DIRTVision.com. Super DIRTcar Series fans can also catch their favorite Big-Block drivers on FloRacing.com. Follow @World-Finals on Twitter for the latest news.