Dennis Erb, Jr. Looks to Repeat Recent Charlotte Success this Weekend in World Finals!

(CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS) Dennis Erb Racing made their way south to Whynot Motorsports Park in Meridian, Mississippi on October 26-27 for the 24th Annual Coors Light ‘Fall Classic.’ The unsanctioned Super Late Model special drew a talented 43 car field to the Magnolia State facility to vie for the $15,000 winner’s check.

On Friday night during the qualifying session, Dennis Erb, Jr. stopped the clock fifth quickest in Group A on a rough, rugged racing surface. After grabbing the third transfer spot in his heat race on Saturday evening, Dennis started the 100-lap ‘Fall Classic’ headliner from the inside of the fifth row. The Carpentersville, Illinois ace then worked forward early and was knocking on the door to the top five when a broken power steering pump ended his run and dropped him to a disappointing twenty-first place showing. Complete results from the ‘Fall Classic’ weekend can be accessed online at www.whynotmotorsportspark.com.

The #28 team will now travel to the Charlotte area this upcoming weekend (November 1-3) for the annual running of the ‘World of Outlaws World Finals’ presented by Can-Am. The huge World of Outlaws Craftsman Late Model Series spectacular at the pristine Dirt Track at Charlotte in Concord, North Carolina will kick off on Thursday night with hot laps and two rounds of time trials. At the 4/10-mile speedplant on Friday and Saturday, a pair of complete shows featuring heat races, consolation events, and 50-lappers will thrill the standing-room-only crowd. Dennis ruled the 2017 edition of the ‘World Finals,’ as he picked up a $12,000 victory in the weekend finale and scored an impressive runner-up performance in Friday’s weekend opener behind only $12,000 winner Brandon Sheppard. Additional information can be located by visiting www.woolms.com.

Dennis would like to thank all of his sponsors including: J.R. McBride Leasing, McBride Mack, RhinoAg, Deegan’s Garage, Ideal Ready Mix, M&M Painting & Construction, VoMac Truck Sales, Performance Rod & Custom (PRC), Midwest Sheet Metal, Keyser Manufacturing, XR1 Rocket Chassis, Black Diamond Chassis, Jay D1ckens Racing Engines, Vic Hill Racing Engines, Clements Racing Engines, Hoosier Racing Tires, PrintWorx, Allstar Performance, Aurora Rod Ends, Beyea Custom Headers, Brinn Transmissions, Butlerbuilt Safety Systems, CV Products, Delph Communications, Dyer’s Top Rods, Envy Suspension & Race Consultants, Five Star Performance Bodies, Frankland Racing Supply, Hooker Harness, Hypercoils, Integra Racing Shocks, Jones Racing Products, K-B Carburetors, Outerwears, Out-Pace Racing Products, Peterson Fluid Systems, Quarter Master, Quickcar Racing Products, Simpson Race Products, Sweet Mfg., T&D Machine Products, TWM Racing Products, VP Racing Fuels, Wiles Driveshafts, and Wilwood Engineering.

