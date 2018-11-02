Clanton sets Friday’s fast time, Marlar sets Saturday’s… for now.

CONCORD, NC – November 1, 2018 – Night one of the World of Outlaws World Finals presented by Can-Am Off Road from The Dirt Track at Charlotte got off to a great start on Thursday afternoon, with Super DIRTcar Series qualifying sessions rolling onto the track promptly at 3:45. Things didn’t end very well for the World of Outlaws Craftsman Late Models, though, as their final qualifying session of the evening was halted by Mother Nature.

Everything else in the Thursday portion of the program went well, however, as all other Super DIRTcar Series and World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car/Late Model Series events were completed.

Hot lap sessions for the Late Models kicked off after Group 1 of the Super DIRTcar Series Friday qualifying session, where track record holder Mike Marlar topped the speed charts at a 14.600, followed by Brandon Sheppard (14.681), Shane Clanton (14.694), Scott Bloomquist (14.752) and Earl Pearson Jr. (14.757).

Qualifying to set Friday’s heat races took to the track as the next Late Model event, where Dale McDowell topped Group A with a 14.642, followed by Scott Bloomquist (14.698), Donny Schatz (14.717), Chris Madden (14.737) and Earl Pearson Jr. (14.737).

This puts McDowell and Madden on the front row of Friday heat one, Bloomquist and Pearson Jr. out front of heat two, Donny Schatz and sixth-fast Group A time trailer Dakotah Knuckles in row one for heat three.

Group B qualifying for Friday’s show saw 2015 Series Champion “The Georgia Bulldog” Shane Clanton swipe the top spot in time trials at a 14.620 over Chris Ferguson (14.622), Brandon Sheppard (14.622), Mike Marlar (14.759) and Rick Eckert (14.835). This is Clanton’s 35th career PFC Brakes Fast Time Award.

Drawing from these times, Clanton will sit on the pole of heat four with Marlar alongside him. Heat five will feature Ferguson and Eckert on the front row, while Sheppard and sixth-fast Group B time trailer Benji Hicks will lead the field to the green in heat six.

Unfortunately, Saturday’s portion of qualifying was cut short from a late rain shower that began around 8:45 p.m. Mike Marlar set fast overall time in Group A with a 14.536, while Group B was rained out. This session will resume action after the Super DIRTcar Series Last Chance Showdown on Saturday evening; line-ups will be posted on our Twitter page.

For full Friday Qualifying results, click here. For full Friday heat line-ups, click here.

Friday’s World Finals presented by Can-Am is still on as scheduled; stay tuned to both World of Outlaws and The Dirt Track at Charlotte Motor Speedway’s social media channels for the most up-to-date news regarding schedule changes.

As always, if you can’t make it to the track, watch every lap LIVE on DIRTVision!