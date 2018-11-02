Lucas Oil Speedway unveils tentative 2019 schedule

WHEATLAND, Missouri (November 2, 2018) – Lucas Oil Speedway fans can begin making plans – for the big, multi-day specials or their favorite weekly events – as the 2019 tentative schedule has been unveiled.

General Manager Danny Lorton said the foundation of the schedule will remain similar to recent seasons, with a steady flow of special events spread throughout the season at all three on-site venues, along with the 13 weeks of the Weekly Racing Series.

“This is the same basic schedule that Dan has put together that’s worked so well for us, so we won’t stray from it very much,” Lorton said of Dan Robinson, the former GM who’s now Lucas Oil Director of Racing Operations for Lucas Oil Speedway.

“We’re excited that the 2019 schedule again has lots of variety,” Lorton said. “Once again, we’ll have the big Late Model specials, the Open-Wheel shows, Drag Boats, Monster Trucks, Pro Pulling and the Lucas Oil Off Road Series on the off road track.”

Lorton said additional events for the Off Road course and “Lake Lucas” are still pending and will be released at a later date.

The schedule isn’t just about speed or horsepower. Bull riding returns on June 21-22 as the Lucas Oil Invitational Pro Bull Ride Presented by ProtectTheHarvest.com comes back after a successful debut in 2018.

Once again, each of the Weekly Racing Series events will feature one of the four divisions in a spotlight main event. The ULMA Late Models and Modifieds will take home $1,000 for main-event wins when they are featured with Street Stocks and B-Mods increasing to $750 on nights those respective classes are featured.

“One change of note is that we are adding the Street Stocks to the event for the 13th annual CMH Diamond Nationals in July,” Lorton said. “During some of the special events, the supporting classes will run for special purses on some of those events throughout the season.”

Engines will fire up for the first time on March 30 with an open test and tune. The season gets going on April 6 with the Weekly Racing Series Spring Opener as the ULMA Late Models, USRA Modifieds, Street Stocks and USRA B-Mods hold the first of 13 weekly points programs.

The first special of the season is set for April 12-13 with the 6th annual MLRA Spring Nationals. Modifieds and Street Stocks will join in the action.

Open-wheel action returns May 4, with the 8th annual Impact Signs, Awnings and Wraps Open Wheel Showdown, featuring the ASCS Warrior/Red River Region Sprints, POWRi Midgets and WAR Sprints.

The month of May wraps up with the 27th annual Lucas Oil Show-Me 100 Presented by ProtectTheHarvest.com, May 23-25. The crown-jewel Late Model event is co-sanctioned by the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series and the Lucas Oil MLRA. Modifieds also are on the schedule.

June finds three major events, beginning at “Lake Lucas” with the 8th annual John Haas Memorial Drag Boat Classic, June 7-8. Then on June 21-22, it’s the Lucas Oil Invitational Pro Bull Ride on the Dirt track. The stars of the Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series return on June 29-30 for the 3rd annual Off-Road Shootout on the Off-Road course, an event that’s proven immensely popular in its first two visits to south-central Missouri.

The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series and Lucas Oil MLRA return to the oval track July 13 for the 13th annual CMH Diamond Nationals. Modifieds and Street Stocks are also on the schedule for a full program.

August fires up with national-touring Modifieds taking the spotlight, with the USMTS Slick Mist Show-Me Shootout Presented by Foley Equipment on Aug. 3. Track champions will be crowned on Aug. 24 as the Rempher Memorial Season Championship Night is held.

Labor Day Weekend is an annual speed festival on water and dirt. The 9th annual Diamond Drag Boat Nationals for the Lucas Oil Drag Boat Racing Series is set for Aug. 30-Sept. 1 with the MLRA Larry Phillips Memorial making August 31 a big doubleheader day. The B-Mods will join the Late Models on the dirt-track program.

The popular Lucas Oil Pro Pulling Nationals return on Sept. 13-14 before one of the nation’s crown-jewel open-wheel events, the 9th annual ASCS Jesse Hockett/Daniel McMillin Memorial on Sept. 20-22.

The 6th annual Big Buck 50 Presented by Whitetail Trophy Hunt, paying $10,000 to win the final-night feature, is set for Oct. 3-5 with the ULMA Late Models joining as co-headliner. One week later, on Oct. 11-12, it’s the 6th annual Lucas Oil MLRA Fall Nationals with B-Mods on the program as well.

The season will wrap up with the Monster Truck Nationals-Eve of Destruction on Oct. 19.

Lorton said the 2018 season was another outstanding one. Despite some weather issues forcing cancellations, the attendance total of 109,221 fell just short of the record 113,000 in 2017.

“We thank our drivers, sponsors and fans for an outstanding 2018. Now we are focused on making 2019 our best yet,” Lorton said.

Lorton said he plans to bring the Show-Me Vintage Racers back again at a yet-to-be-determined date after the group had a popular appearance at the speedway in 2018.

Season passes, along with Show-Me 100 three-day passes, will go on sale later this winter. Look for that information at LucasOilSpeedway.com and on Lucas Oil Speedway’s Facebook page.

2019 LUCAS OIL SPEEDWAY TENTATIVE SCHEDULE

March 20 – Rich Nichols Memorial Media Luncheon

March 30 – Open Test & Tune

April 6 – Weekly Show No. 1 – Weekly Championship Series Spring Opener (ULMA LM, Mod, B-Mod, SS with $1,000 to win Late Models)

April 12-13 – 6th annual MLRA Spring Nationals Presented by RacingJunk.com

April 20 – Weekly Show No. 2 – $uper $aver $pecial Night (LM, Mod, SS, B-Mod with $750 to win B-Mod)

April 27 – Weekly Show No. 3 – $5 Dollar Admission Night (LM, Mod, SS, B-Mod with $750 to win Street Stocks)

May 4 – 8th annual Impact Signs, Awning & Wraps Open Wheel Showdown (ASCS Warrior/Red River Region Sprints, POWRi Midgets, WAR Sprints)

May 11 – Weekly Show No. 4 – NMI Night at the Races (LM, Mod, SS, B-Mod with $1,000 to win Mods)

May 18 – Weekly Show No. 5 – Ozarks Coca-Cola/Dr Pepper Night at the Races (LM, Mod, SS, B-Mod with $1,000 to win Late Models)

May 23-25 – 27th annual Show-Me 100 Presented by ProtecttheHarvest.com (Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series/MLRA plus Modifieds)

June 1 – No racing unless otherwise scheduled

June 7-8 – 8th annual John Haas Memorial Drag Boat Classic (Lucas Oil Drag Boat Series)

June 8 – Weekly Show No. 6 (LM, Mod, SS, B-Mod with $750 to win B-Mod)

June 15 – Weekly Show No. 7 – Bolivar Herald-Free Press Mid-Season Championship (LM, Mod, SS, B-Mod with $750 to win Street Stocks)

June 21-22 – Lucas Oil Invitational Pro Bull Ride Presented by ProtecttheHarvest.com

June 29-30 (Off Road) – 3rd annual Off Road Shootout (Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series)

June 29 – Weekly Show No. 8 – National Wild Turkey Federation Race to Save the Hunt (LM, Mod, SS, B-Mod with $1,000 to win Modifieds)

July 4 – Weekly Show No. 9 – Casey’s General Store Thursday Night Thunder, plus fireworks (LM, Mod, SS, B-Mod with $1,000 to win Late Models)

July 6 – No racing unless otherwise scheduled

July 13 – 13th annual CMH Diamond Nationals (Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series/MLRA plus Modifieds and Street Stocks)

July 20 – Weekly Show No. 10 – Veterans and Military Appreciation Night (LM, Mod, SS, B-Mods with $750 to win B-Mods)

July 27 – Weekly Show No. 11 – Ozarks Food Harvest Food Drive Night (LM, Mod, SS, B-Mods with $750 to win Street Stocks)

Aug. 3 – 10th annual USMTS Slick Mist Show-Me Shootout Presented by Foley Equipment (USMTS, Street Stocks, B-Mods)

Aug. 10 – No racing unless otherwise scheduled

Aug. 17 – Weekly Show No. 12 – TA-Petro Fan Appreciation Night (LM, Mod, SS, B-Mods with $1,000 to win Modifieds)

Aug. 24 – Weekly Show No. 13 – Rempher Memorial Season Championship Night Presented by Bill Roberts Chevrolet-Buick and KTTS (LM, Mod, SS, B-Mods with class champions crowned)

Aug. 30-Sept. 1 – 9th annual Diamond Drag Boat Nationals (Lucas Oil Drag Boat Series)

Aug. 31 – MLRA Larry Phillips Memorial (MLRA Late Models plus $750 to win B-Mods)

Sept. 7 – No racing unless otherwise scheduled

Sept. 13-14 – Lucas Oil Pro Pulling Nationals

Sept. 19-21 – 9th annual ASCS Jesse Hockett/Daniel McMillin Memorial (ASCS Sprint Cars, WAR Sprints)

Sept. 28 – No racing unless otherwise scheduled

Oct. 3-5 – 6th annual Street Stocks Big Buck 50 Presented by Whitetail Trophy Hunt (Street Stocks, ULMA Late Models)

Oct. 11-12 – 6th annual Lucas Oil MLRA Fall Nationals (MLRA, B-Mods)

Oct. 19 – Monster Truck Nationals-Eve of Destruction

CONTACT:

Danny Lorton

Lucas Oil Speedway General Manager

Office: (417) 282-5984

DLorton@lucasoilspeedway.com