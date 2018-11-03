Annual Rumble in Fort Wayne Provides Unique Challenge to Drivers At Only 1/6 Mile in Size, Patience and Savvy is Valuable

ROSSBURG, OH (Nov. 3) – Unlike other sports, the auto racing ‘playing field’ is not restricted by standard measurements; opening the door to a wide variety of sizes, shapes and surfaces for the ‘players’. This results in exceptional challenges for race teams in their quest for victory. December 28 & 29 provides one of the most unique tests when a 1/6 mile concrete oval is constructed within the confines of the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum Expo Center for the 21st annual Rumble in Fort Wayne.

The temporary race track, measuring at just under 850’ in overall length, provides the ultimate test of patience and savvy for drivers in a multitude of racing divisions.

With complete racing programs slated both Friday and Saturday, the purposely built oval will host a wide variety of open-wheeled racing for drivers ranging in age from 5 years old to over 60. Headlining the Jason Dietsch Trailer Sales sponsored event for the 21st consecutive year will be the Midget division, which will be joined by winged and non-winged 600cc Mini Sprints, along with multiple classes of Go Karts and Quarter Midgets.

Drivers from all walks of racing accept the Rumble in Fort Wayne challenge and use it as a way to keep their reflexes sharp during the ‘off-season’. The rare concrete surface attracts competitors and class champions from the pavement and dirt tracks alike.

Complete information regarding times and tickets will be available at www.rumbleinfortwayne.com.