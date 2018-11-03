DIRTVision and DirtonDirt.com Announce Blockbuster Late Model Broadcast Package

CONCORD, NC — Nov. 2, 2018 — DIRTvision and DirtonDirt.com – the two biggest names in live video streaming – announced today a broadcast partnership with the aim to provide live broadcast coverage of every World of Outlaws Craftsman Late Model Series event on the 2019 season schedule, as well as the entire, grueling DIRTcar Summer Nationals tour.

“This season’s effort to ramp up the DIRTVision schedule and offer every Sprint Car Series race live was a huge success we wanted to build on,” said World of Outlaws & DIRTcar CMO Ben Geisler. “This is a big deal for both Late Model series, delivering over 80 live broadcasts powered by DirtonDirt to our fans and increasing exposure for our sponsors, teams and tracks.”

Following DIRTVision’s Sprint Car model, Late Model shows will be offered as part of a monthly Late Model Fast Pass subscription, available both on DIRTVision and DIrtonDirt.com. Late Model Fast Pass subscribers will be able to access and view broadcasts on either channel for just $39 a month. Individual event pay-per-views will still be available for an average price of $24.99 per night.

“We’ve had a great partnership with DIRTVision for years, and we’re excited about expanding it this season,” said DirtonDirt.com CEO Michael Rigsby. “They’ve helped us grow over the years on the broadcast side of things, and adding the additional dates on the World of Outlaws and DIRTcar Summer Nationals side will only make each tour stronger and put more eyeballs on our sport. That is always a good thing for everyone in the industry.”

DIRTVision and DirtonDirt.com have partnered on select World of Outlaws Late Model broadcasts since 2013, offering special events throughout the year, from the DIRTcar Nationals to the Firecracker 100, the Prairie Dirt Classic for the first time ever this year, and the World of Outlaws World Finals.

“DirtonDirt.com has been a great partner throughout the years,” said DIRTVision Director of Production Brian Dunlap. “We’re excited to include them in this new vision and to continue to work with them to enhance and grow the scope of our Late Model coverage.”

The Late Model Fast Pass will include World of Outlaws Late Model Series events in addition to DIRTcar Summer Nationals coverage, from mid-June to mid-July, all at the same low monthly price.

“We are especially excited about bringing fans LIVE coverage of the DIRTcar Summer Nationals,” added Rigsby. “It’s something that people have requested for a long time, and it’s awesome to be able to finally deliver it. The Hell Tour truly is a unique balance of grit, perseverance, weekly racing and guts. Most fans can’t take off for an entire month, especially through the week, so giving them this LIVE option is really cool. Covering that tour LIVE is going to be a lot of fun!”

DIRTVision and DirtonDirt.com will kick off the 2019 season at Screven Motor Speedway for the World of Outlaws Winter Freeze and then onto the DIRTcar Nationals with live video coverage of Late Model week at Volusia Speedway Park. Late Model fans will be able to purchase their Fast Pass starting in February with the entire Late Model Week from Volusia Speedway Park included in the monthly rate. Further details on the 2019 schedule and Fast Pass on sale dates will be available soon. Be sure to keep up with the World of Outlaws Craftsman Late Model Series (@WoOLateModels), DIRTcar Summer Nationals (@SummerNationals), @DIRTVision and @DirtonDirt on social media for the latest news.