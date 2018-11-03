Friday’s feature event is set! …to be run on Saturday afternoon

CONCORD, NC – November 2, 2018 – Night number two of the World of Outlaws World Finals presented by Can-Am Off Road from The Dirt Track at Charlotte Motor Speedway got off to a delayed start on Friday night, as rain around the Concord area delayed the show’s start time until just after 8 p.m.

World of Outlaws Craftsman Late Model Series action kicked off right after the Super DIRTcar Series Last Chace Showdown races, where Chris Madden, Scott Bloomquist, Tim McCreadie, Shane Clanton, Devin Moran and Brandon Sheppard all picked up heat race wins to put themselves in the re-draw for Friday’s feature event. Pat Doar and Ross Bailes took the two Last Chance Showdown races, placing themselves in the tenth row in that same feature.

Clanton will sit to the inside of Madden in row one of Friday’s 50-lap, $12,000-to-win feature, as they both pulled the front-row wrenches from the Craftsman re-draw box. Clanton will look for his first victory since winning at the Merritt Speedway in August of last year, while Madden vies for his ninth of the season. Bloomquist and McCreadie will make up row two, while Moran and Sheppard will fire from row three.

Championship contenders two and three will sit inside the top six, as Series points leader Mike Marlar just barely missed the re-draw in heat four, crossing the line in second behind Clanton. He looks to defend his slim Series points lead over Madden (-22) and Sheppard (-40) and inch closer to his first-ever Outlaw crown.

Dakotah Knuckles had some issues in heat three, blowing a right-front tire just after halfway, but raced his way back to the sixth spot, placing him in LCS 2. He would fail to reach the top two and transfer through to the Sears Craftsman Feature, but was granted a Charlotte provisional as the fastest pre-entered driver and will roll off 27th on Friday’s starting grid.

Unfortunately, Mother Nature delayed the program too far into the evening to get all of Friday’s scheduled events in, so it was decided that all three Series features from Friday will kick things off today at 1:30 p.m., beginning with the Super DIRTcar Series 40-lap feature event. The World of Outlaws Craftsman Late Models will follow; Sprint Cars to follow them. Granstands will open at 1 p.m.

The 2018 World of Outlaws Craftsman Late Model Series 30th Anniversary Season will come to a close tomorrow at The Dirt Track at Charlotte Motor Speedway with the conclusion of the World Finals presented by Can-Am. Saturday’s portion of the event will kick off with opening ceremonies at 4:45 p.m. Watch every lap of the double header today, LIVE on DIRTVision