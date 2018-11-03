Jim Denhamer’s photos from the World Finals at The Dirt Track at Charlotte Motor Speedway – Friday 11/2/18 Photos by Jim Denhamer! 20 photos View View View View View View View View View View View View View View View View View View View View Related posts: Jim Denhamer’s photos from the World Finals at The Dirt Track at Charlotte Motor Speedway – 11/1/18 Afternoon Rain and Track Curfew Force Friday’s World Finals Features to Saturday Afternoon Lanigan Earns First-Ever Win At The Dirt Track At Charlotte In Friday’s World of Outlaws World Finals A-Main Red-Hot Davenport Dominates Friday Night’s Lowes Foods World Finals Action At The Dirt Track at Charlotte The Road to Charlotte: Reviewing the 2014 World of Outlaws Late Model Series Season Ahead of The Dirt Track at Charlottes World of Outlaws World Finals Schatz Sweeps Lowes Foods World Finals at Dirt Track at Charlotte dirt track at charlotte 2018-11-03 jdearing
Carol Cosner there’s some of Matt.