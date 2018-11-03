White, Phillips share front row for Saturday’s Summit USMTS Southern Nationals finale

KENNEDALE, Texas (Nov. 2)–The Kennedale Speedway Park hosted 211 competitors for the inaugural Summit Racing Equipment USMTS Southern Nationals on Friday night with drivers dueling in dual qualifying heats for their starting spots in Saturday’s finale at the quarter-mile clay oval.

Drivers in each division battled in two 10-lap qualifying heats from two different starting spots. Passing points were combined to set the lineups for Saturday’s championship with the top 12 locked into Saturday’s “A” Main, the next 12 to the “B” Main and so forth.

After 880 laps of green flag racing in three divisions, the starting lineups for Saturday are set with a pair of dirt track racing veterans earning the front row of the $10,000-to-win USMTS main event.

After a second-place finish and a victory in their dual qualifying heats, George White of Fort Worth and Terry Phillips of Springfield, Mo., will share the front row. White will be the polesitter by virtue of his faster-lap tiebreaker.

Jack Sartain and Dereck Ramirez take the green flag from the second row, with Bo Day, Clyde Dunn Jr., Kevin Rutherford, Ryan Gustin, Kale Westover, Johnny Scott, Marvin Skinner and Jake Gallardo filling the remainder of the first 12 spots.

The remainder of the field will come from the top 12 finishers in the “B” Main.

In Limited Mod action, Kevin Manning of Kaufman will be n the pole with Adam Willis of Elizabeth, La., to his right. Shane Hebert, Rodney Sanders, Rowdy Day, Dustin Robinson, Tommy Davis Jr., Adam Roy, James Skinner, Don White Jr., Tanner Houston and David Bolf have the other 12 locked-in spots.

Cameron Cook of Grand Prairie will be joined by Ralo Pilkington of Marshall on the front row of the $5,000-to-win Factory Stock feature race. The second through sixth rows on the grid belong to Chris Henigan, Justin Whitehead, Brett McMillin, Lance Hansen Jr., Charles Jones Jr., Keith White, Jason Cook, Frank Lackey, Jeff Hauser and Jeffrey Abbey.

USMTS Modifieds will pay $10,000 to win and $800 to to take the green flag in Saturday’s main event. Limited Mods are gunning for $5,000 to win and $350 to start while Factory Stocks will pay $5,000 to the winner and $300 to start the feature race.

Saturday’s show is the final points race for the Summit USMTS Southern Series powered by Production Jars, and Johnny Scott’s 76-point cushion over Rodney Sanders assures him the series title-adding to his $50,000 USMTS national championship he locked up in September.

Sanders has secured the runner-up honors but the battle for third is tight with Stormy Scott clinging to a three-point cushion over Dereck Ramirez. Joe Duvall sits solidly in fifth.

The pits will open at 1 p.m. and grandstand gates open at 3. The drivers meeting takes place at 3:30 with racing to follow at 4 p.m. Fans will witness a full night of last-chance races and an ‘alphabet soup’ of main events in all three classes.

Spectator tickets are $25 while juniors (12-16) and seniors (62+) are $20. Kids (6-11) get in for $10 and children ages 5 and under are admitted free of charge. Pit passes are $40.

RacinDirt.com will bring you all of the racing action with live online coverage of every lap in every division until the final checkered flag waves. Visit www.racindirt.com/live now to get the dirt on racin’.

The Kennedale Speedway Park is a semi-banked 1/4-mile dirt oval located off of I-20 at exit 442-A, then 1.7 miles southeast on Mansfield Hwy., then 1.6 miles southwest on New Hope Rd., then 0.3 mile east on Hudson Village Creek Rd. For more information, check out www.KennedaleSpeedwayPark.com online.

To learn more about the United States Modified Touring Series, visit www.usmts.com online or call 515-832-7944. You can also like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/usmts, follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/usmts and Instagram at www.instagram.com/usmts or subscribe to our YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/usmtstv. Keep up to speed with everything USMTS by joining our email list at www.usmts.com/subscribe.

OFFICIAL RESULTS

United States Modified Touring Series

Summit USMTS Southern Series powered by Production Jars

Inaugural Summit USMTS Southern Nationals – Night 1 of 2

Kennedale Speedway Park, Kennedale, Texas

Friday, Nov. 2, 2018

Showing finishing position, starting position in parentheses, car number, driver and hometown. The top 12 in heat race passing points are locked into Saturday’s “A” Main, the next 12 to the “B” Main and so forth.

USMTS MODIFIEDS

Round #1, Simpson Performance Products Heat Race #1 (10 laps):

1. (2) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas.

2. (1) 4M Bobby Malchus, Red Oak, Texas.

3. (6) 1 Shawn Stephenson, Howe, Texas.

4. (3) 1st Johnny Scott, Cameron, Mo.

5. (5) 48 Danny Patterson, Merkel, Texas.

6. (10) 56 Troy Taylor, Midlothian, Texas.

7. (8) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla.

8. (9) 2c Chris Huckeba, Midlothian, Texas.

9. (7) 405z Zachary Patterson, Yukon, Okla.

10. (4) 51x Danny Florence, McKinney, Texas.

Round #1, Fast Shafts Heat Race #2 (10 laps):

1. (1) 27s Marvin Skinner, Mansfield, Texas.

2. (2) 19c Chad Guest, Waxahachie, Texas.

3. (5) 14T Triston Dycus, Waxahachie, Texas.

4. (8) 74 Bobby Ruffin, Crandall, Texas.

5. (9) 65x Carlos Ahumada Jr., Canutillo, Texas.

6. (4) 911 Josh McGaha, Abilene, Texas.

7. (6) D25 David Tanner, Wichita Falls, Texas.

8. (7) usA1 Chris Hawkins, Neosho, Mo.

9. (10) 24z Zane Ferrell, Hermitage, Ark.

10. (3) 5c Brad Couch, Bossier City, La.

Round #1, Edelbrock Heat Race #3 (10 laps):

1. (1) 4d Bo Day, Greenville, Texas.

2. (4) 15W Kale Westover, Blair, Okla.

3. (3) 8 Monte Skip O’Neal, Midlothian, Texas.

4. (8) J17 Jake Gallardo, Las Cruces, N.M.

5. (7) 87 Justin McCoy, Grandview, Texas.

6. (9) 2s Stormy Scott, Las Cruces, N.M.

7. (5) 57 Mark Shipman, Grandview, Texas.

8. (2) 97J Charlie Thieme, Fort Worth, Texas.

9. (6) 71M Chad Melton, Mineral Wells, Texas.

10. (10) 11 Spencer Hughes, Meridian, Miss.

Round #1, MSD Performance Heat Race #4 (10 laps):

1. (2) G17 Fito Gallardo, Las Cruces, N.M.

2. (3) 16 Chris Henigan, Marshall, Texas.

3. (4) 29x Lance Plant, Kaufman, Texas.

4. (5) 9 Kevin Rutherford, Flower Mound, Texas.

5. (9) 88R A.J. Vasquez, Garden City, Mich.

6. (6) 20 Brent Cidwell, Harleton, Texas.

7. (8) 34N C.A. Nix, Lawton, Okla.

8. (7) 17 Jason Sartain, Royse City, Texas.

9. (1) 130 Chase Allen, Midlothian, Texas.

10. (10) 82 Max Thomas, Quinlan, Texas.

Round #1, VP Race Fuels Heat Race #5 (10 laps):

1. (2) 88xxx Clyde Dunn Jr., Rockwall, Texas.

2. (4) 60 William Gould, Calera, Okla.

3. (6) 47 Jack Sartain, Terrell, Texas.

4. (3) 12T Tyler Townsend, Diana, Texas.

5. (7) 78 Billy Brutchin, Gladewater, Texas.

6. (1) 21k Kyle Brown, Madrid, Iowa.

7. (8) 1P Mark Patterson, Merkel, Texas.

8. (10) 33z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa.

9. (9) 16 Austin Siebert, Grandview, Mo.

10. (5) 33 Danny Martin, Republic, Mo.

Round #1, CP-Carrillo Heat Race #6 (10 laps):

1. (6) 19R Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, Iowa.

2. (8) 10 George White, Fort Worth, Texas.

3. (2) 21w David Winslett, Bossier City, La.

4. (7) 23 Logan Robertson, Shamrock, Texas.

5. (1) 50 Matt Guillaume, Haslet, Texas.

6. (10) 19sb Lance Mari, Imperial, Calif.

7. (4) 54 Carlos Ahumada Sr., El Paso, Texas.

8. (5) 84 Rodney White, Ector, Texas.

9. (9) 151 Tommy Williams, Mansfield, Texas.

10. (3) 34 Michael Walker, Alvarado, Texas.

Round #1, American Racer Heat Race #7 (10 laps):

1. (2) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo.

2. (7) 4r Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla.

3. (3) 21 Joe Gomez, Blue Ridge, Texas.

4. (1) 6* Dillon Pike, Waxahachie, Texas.

5. (5) 5 Jon Mitchell, Texarkana, Texas.

6. (10) 3c Charlie Smith, Forney, Texas.

7. (8) 1H Jerad Herring, Vidor, Texas.

8. (6) 3 Tim Tharp, Las Cruces, N.M.

9. (4) 25D Donnie Shipp, Princeton, Texas.

10. (9) 71 Philip Houston, Odessa, Texas.

Round #2, Simpson Performance Products Heat Race #1 (10 laps):

1. (2) 2s Stormy Scott, Las Cruces, N.M.

2. (4) 4r Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla.

3. (10) 4D Bo Day, Greenville, Texas.

4. (3) 1H Jerad Herring, Vidor, Texas.

5. (8) 34 Michael Walker, Alvarado, Texas.

6. (1) 11 Spencer Hughes, Meridian, Miss.

7. (9) 19c Chad Guest, Waxahachie, Texas.

8. (5) 1 Shawn Stephenson, Howe, Texas.

9. (6) 33 Danny Martin, Republic, Mo.

10. (7) 60 William Gould, Calera, Okla.

Round #2, Fast Shafts Heat Race #2 (10 laps):

1. (6) 9 Kevin Rutherford, Flower Mound, Texas.

2. (3) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla.

3. (7) 911 Josh McGaha, Abilene, Texas.

4. (5) D25 David Tanner, Wichita Falls, Texas.

5. (4) 405z Zachary Patterson, Yukon, Okla.

6. (9) 97J Charlie Thieme, Fort Worth, Texas.

7. (8) 5c Brad Couch, Bossier City, La.

8. (10) 21K Kyle Brown, Madrid, Iowa.

9. (1) 33z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa.

10. (2) 151 Tommy Williams, Mansfield, Texas.

Round #2, Edelbrock Heat Race #3 (10 laps):

1. (2) 71 Philip Houston, Odessa, Texas.

2. (3) J17 Jake Gallardo, Las Cruces, N.M.

3. (6) 14t Triston Dycus, Waxahachie, Texas.

4. (9) 88xxx Clyde Dunn Jr., Rockwall, Texas.

5. (10) 27s Marvin Skinner, Mansfield, Texas.

6. (4) 23 Logan Robertson, Shamrock, Texas.

7. (5) 71M Chad Melton, Mineral Wells, Texas.

8. (7) 54 Carlos Ahumada Sr., El Paso, Texas.

9. (8) 16 Chris Henigan, Marshall, Texas.

10. (1) 24z Zane Ferrell, Hermitage, Ark.

Round #2, MSD Performance Heat Race #4 (10 laps):

1. (1) 56 Troy Taylor, Midlothian, Texas.

2. (8) 1st Johnny Scott, Cameron, Mo.

3. (2) 2c Chris Huckeba, Midlothian, Texas.

4. (9) 21w David Winslett, Bossier City, La.

5. (10) 4M Bobby Malchus, Red Oak, Texas.

6. (3) 1P Mark Patterson, Merkel, Texas.

7. (4) usA1 Chris Hawkins, Neosho, Mo.

8. (6) 48 Danny Patterson, Merkel, Texas.

9. (5) 20 Brent Cidwell, Harleton, Texas.

10. (7) 25d Donnie Shipp, Princeton, Texas.

Round #2, VP Race Fuels Heat Race #5 (10 laps):

1. (3) 10 George White, Fort Worth, Texas.

2. (4) 78 Billy Brutchin, Gladewater, Texas.

3. (2) 88r A.J. Vasquez, Garden City, Mich.

4. (10) 50 Matt Guillaume, Haslet, Texas.

5. (7) 29x Lance Plant, Kaufman, Texas.

6. (6) 5 Jon Mitchell, Texarkana, Texas.

7. (9) G17 Fito Gallardo, Las Cruces, N.M.

8. (5) 3 Tim Tharp, Las Cruces, N.M.

9. (8) 8 Monte Skip O’Neal, Midlothian, Texas.

10. (1) 82 Max Thomas, Quinlan, Texas.

Round #2, CP-Carrillo Heat Race #6 (10 laps):

1. (4) 87 Justin McCoy, Grandview, Texas.

2. (10) 130 Chase Allen, Midlothian, Texas.

3. (6) 57 Mark Shipman, Grandview, Texas.

4. (5) 19R Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, Iowa.

5. (3) 34n C.A. Nix, Lawton, Okla.

6. (7) 51x Danny Florence, McKinney, Texas.

7. (8) 21 Joe Gomez, Blue Ridge, Texas.

8. (1) 3c Charlie Smith, Forney, Texas.

9. (9) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas.

10. (2) 16 Austin Siebert, Grandview, Mo.

Round #2, American Racer Heat Race #7 (10 laps):

1. (5) 47 Jack Sartain, Terrell, Texas.

2. (9) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo.

3. (7) 15 Kale Westover, Blair, Okla.

4. (8) 12T Tyler Townsend, Diana, Texas.

5. (3) 74 Bobby Ruffin, Crandall, Texas.

6. (2) 65x Carlos Ahumada Jr., Canutillo, Texas.

7. (6) 84 Rodney White, Ector, Texas.

8. (1) 19sb Lance Mari, Imperial, Calif.

9. (10) 6* Dillon Pike, Waxahachie, Texas.

10. (4) 17 Jason Sartain, Royse City, Texas.

Points Standings: George White 126, Terry Phillips 126, Jack Sartain 120.5, Dereck Ramirez 120.5, Bo Day 120.5, Clyde Dunn Jr. 115, Kevin Rutherford 115, Ryan Gustin 115, Kale Westover 115, Johnny Scott 111, Marvin Skinner 109.5, Jake Gallardo 109.5, Justin McCoy 109.5, Triston Dycus 109.5, Bobby Malchus 105.5, David Winslett 105.5, Troy Taylor 104, Stormy Scott 104, Billy Brutchin 104, Tyler Townsend 100, A.J. Vasquez 100, Matt Guillaume 99, Fito Gallardo 98.5, Lance Plant 98.5, Bobby Ruffin 96, Josh McGaha 96, Chase Allen 94, Chad Guest 93, Joe Duvall 93, Logan Robertson 90.5, Mark Shipman 90.5, Carlos Ahumada Jr. 88, Joe Gomez 87.5, Rodney Sanders 87.5, Shawn Stephenson 86.5, Chris Henigan 83.5, Chris Huckeba 83.5, Philip Houston 83.5, David Tanner 83.5, Jerad Herring 83.5, Jon Mitchell 82, William Gould 81, C.A. Nix 79.5, Skip O’Neal 78, Lance Mari 76, Charlie Smith 76, Dillon Pike 75.5, Mark Patterson 75.5, Charlie Thieme 74.5, Danny Patterson 74, Kyle Brown 73, Michael Walker 70.5, Zachary Patterson 70, Brent Cidwell 66, Carlos Ahumada Sr. 66, Chris Hawkins 66, Rodney White 66, Danny Florence 63.5, Tim Tharp 62, Spencer Hughes 62, Chad Melton 62, Zack VanderBeek 61, Brad Couch 59.5, Jason Sartain 54, Zane Ferrell 51.5, Austin Siebert 50, Danny Martin 50, Tommy Williams Jr. 50, Donnie Shipp 50, Max Eddie Thomas 46.

LIMITED MODS

Round #1, Heat Race #1 (10 laps):

1. (1) B17 Brandon Ball, Texarkana, Ark.

2. (4) 11 Eric Luttrell, Kaufman, Texas.

3. (10) 17s James Skinner, Burleson, Texas.

4. (7) 141 Jacob Pirkle, Midlothian, Texas.

5. (2) P74 Ryan Powers, Kennedale, Texas.

6. (3) 95 Jeffery Abbey, Camanche, Texas.

7. (9) 97F Will Fritchen, Justin, Texas.

8. (6) 15 Josh Graham, Argyle, Texas.

9. (8) 00 Tory Yant, Ennis, Texas.

10. (5) 16 Don Owens, Weatherford, Texas.

Round #1, Heat Race #2 (10 laps):

1. (1) 25 Tommy Davis Jr, Wills Point, Texas.

2. (2) d7 David Bolf, Wichita Falls, Texas.

3. (4) 00G William Gould, Calera, Okla.

4. (5) 43 Blaine Shives, Van Alstyne, Texas.

5. (8) 4R Kevin Rowland, Forney, Texas.

6. (6) 37 Kaden Honeycutt, Aledo, Texas.

7. (9) 26 Dean Abbey, Roanoke, Texas.

8. (7) 753 Jack Franklin, Royse City, Texas.

9. (3) SG1 Keith Martin, Lillian, Texas.

10. (10) 13B Bryan Baker, Achille, Okla.

Round #1, Heat Race #3 (10 laps):

1. (4) 10M Adam Willis, Elizabeth, La.

2. (5) 20D Rowdy Day, Greenville, Texas.

3. (2) 47x Joe Wilhelm, Longview, Texas.

4. (6) 23M Jimmy Day, Greenville, Texas.

5. (3) 18M Wayne Melton, Caddo Mills, Texas.

6. (10) 54 Dan Day, Farmersville, Texas.

7. (8) F5 Skeet Amason, New Boston, Texas.

8. (7) 41T James Craig, Denison, Texas.

9. (9) 911 Nicky McAllister, Pottsboro, Texas.

10. (1) 51w Thomas Walp, Olney, Texas.

Round #1, Heat Race #4 (10 laps):

1. (6) 81 Kevin Manning, Kaufman, Texas.

2. (2) 05 Tanner Houston, Odessa, Texas.

3. (8) 24 Jake Upchurch, Red Oak, Texas.

4. (9) 121 Bobby Ruffin, Crandall, Texas.

5. (3) 69Y Bret Young, Kennedale, Texas.

6. (10) 50 Josh Ellender, Crosby, Texas.

7. (5) 68 Brandon Watson, Denison, Texas.

8. (1) 47 Justin Hossler, Arlington, Texas.

9. (7) 91 Craig Oakes, Marshall, Texas.

10. (4) 53 Eric Franklin, Royse City, Texas.

Round #1, Heat Race #5 (10 laps):

1. (1) 13J James McCreery, Midlothian, Texas.

2. (4) 9 Shane Hebert, Lafayette, La.

3. (6) 31 Michael Martin, Kaufman, Texas.

4. (3) 2 Adam Roy, Hooks, Texas.

5. (5) 76 Jeff Rowland, Pauls Valley, Okla.

6. (8) 425 Chad Herring, Beach City, Texas.

7. (9) 18 Tim Clonch, Quinlan, Texas.

8. (7) 44 Kale Westover, Blair, Okla.

9. (10) 2z Zac Sydney, Farmersville, Texas.

10. (2) 25 Jack Sartain, Terrell, Texas.

Round #1, Heat Race #6 (10 laps):

1. (2) 127 Glen Hibbard, Euless, Texas.

2. (4) 711 Michael Daniels, Caddo Mills, Texas.

3. (8) 10 Dustin Robinson, Post, Texas.

4. (6) 8J Jon White Jr., Red Oak, Texas.

5. (7) 84 Rodney White, Ector, Texas.

6. (9) 15b Thomas Blackwell, Crandall, Texas.

7. (1) 9w Shelby Williams, Bonham, Texas.

8. (5) 12W Gary Fox, Fort Worth, Texas.

9. (3) 54T Matthew Day, Farmsville, Texas.

10. (10) 39T Tony Huckeba, Grapevine, Texas.

Round #1, Heat Race #7 (10 laps):

1. (2) D25 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas.

2. (1) 17P Travis Penrod, Davis, Okla.

3. (4) 53 Kevin Sustaire, Emery, Texas.

4. (6) 184 Lonnie Richardson, Denison, Texas.

5. (9) 12 Brandon Geurin, Robinson, Texas.

6. (3) 51x Danny Florence, McKinney, Texas.

7. (7) 20 Brent Cidwell, Harleton, Texas.

8. (5) 33 Matt Beasley, Davis, Okla.

9. (8) 18s Cody Smith, Kaufman, Texas.

10. (10) 56 Steven Ashcraft, Duncanville, Texas.

Round #2, Heat Race #1 (10 laps):

1. (1) 54 Dan Day, Farmersville, Texas.

2. (7) 9 Shane Hebert, Lafayette, La.

3. (9) D7 David Bolf, Wichita Falls, Texas.

4. (2) 911 Nicky McAllister, Pottsboro, Texas.

5. (4) 20 Brent Cidwell, Harleton, Texas.

6. (5) 15 Josh Graham, Argyle, Texas.

7. (6) 76 Jeff Rowland, Pauls Valley, Okla.

8. (8) 54t Matthew Day, Farmsville, Texas.

9. (3) 18s Cody Smith, Kaufman, Texas.

10. (10) 51W Thomas Walp, Olney, Texas.

Round #2, Heat Race #2 (10 laps):

1. (4) 141 Jacob Pirkle, Midlothian, Texas.

2. (2) 15b Thomas Blackwell, Crandall, Texas.

3. (6) 68 Brandon Watson, Denison, Texas.

4. (10) 13j James McCreery, Midlothian, Texas.

5. (8) SG1 Keith Martin, Lillian, Texas.

6. (3) 00 Tory Yant, Ennis, Texas.

7. (7) 00G William Gould, Calera, Okla.

8. (5) 37 Kaden Honeycutt, Aledo, Texas.

9. (1) 2z Zac Sydney, Farmersville, Texas.

10. (9) 47x Joe Wilhelm, Longview, Texas.

Round #2, Heat Race #3 (10 laps):

1. (4) 84 Rodney White, Ector, Texas.

2. (5) 23m Jimmy Day, Greenville, Texas.

3. (10) 25 Tommy Davis Jr, Wills Point, Texas.

4. (6) 43 Blaine Shives, Van Alstyne, Texas.

5. (7) 711 Michael Daniels, Caddo Mills, Texas.

6. (3) F5 Skeet Amason, New Boston, Texas.

7. (8) 69y Bret Young, Kennedale, Texas.

8. (9) 25 Jack Sartain, Terrell, Texas.

9. (2) 12 Brandon Geurin, Robinson, Texas.

10. (1) 13B Bryan Baker, Achille, Okla.

Round #2, Heat Race #4 (10 laps):

1. (5) 81 Kevin Manning, Kaufman, Texas.

2. (1) 17s James Skinner, Burleson, Texas.

3. (7) 53 Kevin Sustaire, Emery, Texas.

4. (10) B17 Brandon Ball, Texarkana, Ark.

5. (6) 16 Don Owens, Weatherford, Texas.

6. (4) 753 Jack Franklin, Royse City, Texas.

7. (9) 127 Glen Hibbard, Euless, Texas.

8. (3) 425 Chad Herring, Beach City, Texas.

9. (8) 95 Jeffery Abbey, Camanche, Texas.

10. (2) 97F Will Fritchen, Justin, Texas.

Round #2, Heat Race #5 (10 laps):

1. (3) 10 Dustin Robinson, Post, Texas.

2. (2) 121 Bobby Ruffin, Crandall, Texas.

3. (9) 05 Tanner Houston, Odessa, Texas.

4. (1) 50 Josh Ellender, Crosby, Texas.

5. (5) 184 Lonnie Richardson, Denison, Texas.

6. (7) 53 Eric Franklin, Royse City, Texas.

7. (4) 44 Kale Westover, Blair, Okla.

8. (10) 9w Shelby Williams, Bonham, Texas.

9. (8) 18M Wayne Melton, Caddo Mills, Texas.

10. (6) 33 Matt Beasley, Davis, Okla.

Round #2, Heat Race #6 (10 laps):

1. (5) 8J Jon White Jr., Red Oak, Texas.

2. (6) 20d Rowdy Day, Greenville, Texas.

3. (3) 24 Jake Upchurch, Red Oak, Texas.

4. (2) 18 Tim Clonch, Quinlan, Texas.

5. (7) 11 Eric Luttrell, Kaufman, Texas.

6. (8) 51x Danny Florence, McKinney, Texas.

7. (10) 47 Justin Hossler, Arlington, Texas.

8. (4) 41t James Craig, Denison, Texas.

9. (9) P74 Ryan Powers, Kennedale, Texas.

10. (1) 56 Steven Ashcraft, Duncanville, Texas.

Round #2, Heat Race #7 (10 laps):

1. (8) 2 Adam Roy, Hooks, Texas.

2. (7) 10m Adam Willis, Elizabeth, La.

3. (9) D25 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas.

4. (3) 4R Kevin Rowland, Forney, Texas.

5. (5) 31 Michael Martin, Kaufman, Texas.

6. (1) 39t Tony Huckeba, Grapevine, Texas.

7. (10) 17P Travis Penrod, Davis, Okla.

8. (6) 12w Gary Fox, Fort Worth, Texas.

9. (2) 26 Dean Abbey, Roanoke, Texas.

10. (4) 91 Craig Oakes, Marshall, Texas.

Points Standings: Kevin Manning 131.5, Adam Willis 126, Shane Hebert 120.5, Rodney Sanders 120.5, Rowdy Day 120.5, Dustin Robinson 120.5, Tommy Davis Jr. 120.5, Adam Roy 116.5, James Skinner 116.5, Don White Jr. 115, Tanner Houston 115, David Bolf 115, Brandon Ball 115, Jacob Pirkle 115, James McCreery 115, Bobby Ruffin 109.5, Jimmy Day 109.5, Rodney White 109.5, Jake Upchurch 109.5, Kevin Sustaire 109.5, Michael Daniels 104, Dan Day 104, Eric Luttrell 104, Michael Martin 98.5, Thomas Blackwell 98.5, Glen Hibbard 98.5, Blaine Shives 98.5, Travis Penrod 94.5, Kevin Rowland 94.5, Lonnie Richardson 93, Josh Ellender 92, Brandon Watson 90.5, William Gould 87.5, Tim Clonch 85, Danny Florence 81, Bret Young 79.5, Jeff Rowland 78, Brent Cidwell 78, Brandon Geurin 76, Skeet Amason 75.5, Keith Martin 74.5, Nicky McAllister 74, Joe Wilhelm 74, Chad Herring 73, Justin Hossler 70.5, Kaden Honeycutt 70, Wayne Melton 70, Josh Graham 70, Jack Franklin 70, Ryan Powers 70, Shelby Williams 69, Don Owens 67.5, Kale Westover 66, Tory Yant 66, Jeffrey Abbey 66, Dean Abbey 65, Eric Franklin 63.25, Gary Fox 62, Tony Huckeba 62, James Craig 62, Will Fritchen 61, Matthew Day 58, Zac Sydney 55.5, Jack Sartain 55.5, Matt Beasley 54, Cody Smith 54, Craig Oakes 50, Thomas Walp 46, Bryan Baker 46, Steven Ashcraft 46.

FACTORY STOCKS

Round #1, Heat Race #1 (10 laps):

1. (4) 04 Cameron Cook, Grand Prairie, Texas.

2. (1) 49 Shannon Heartline, Ivanhoe, Texas.

3. (8) 61 Brett McMillin, Burleson, Texas.

4. (5) 8H Tim Holder, Azle, Texas.

5. (3) 45 Mike Marusak, Ennis, Texas.

6. (6) 26 Dean Abbey, Roanoke, Texas.

7. (9) 151K Tommy Williams Jr., Mansfield, Texas.

8. (7) 17 Dylan Duos, Shreveport, La.

9. (2) 22B Tracy Baker, Spring, Texas.

Round #1, Heat Race #2 (10 laps):

1. (1) 504 Sean Hill, Grand Prairie, Texas.

2. (6) 36J Justin Whitehead, Texarkana, Texas.

3. (9) 5H Lance Hansen Jr., Palmer, Texas.

4. (4) 2M Devin Burgess, Stephenville, Texas.

5. (7) 55d Terry Dumas, Stephenville, Texas.

6. (3) 21H Jerad Herring, Vidor, Texas.

7. (5) 58 Tiffany Welch, Shreveport, La.

8. (8) 222 Jamie Herring, Killen, Texas.

9. (2) 92D Colin Dunn, Fort Worth, Texas.

Round #1, Heat Race #3 (10 laps):

1. (2) 22 Ralo Pilkington, Marshall, Texas.

2. (6) 41L Frank Lackey, Joshua, Texas.

3. (8) XXX Shawn Graham, Shreeveport, La.

4. (4) Club20 Neil Kemp, Kirby, Ark.

5. (3) 22xx Jason Gamez, Mesquite, Texas.

6. (9) 221 Blake Beggs, Terrell, Texas.

7. (5) 51W Blake Wurm, Weatherford, Texas.

8. (1) 6 Chance Morris, Burleson, Texas.

9. (7) 77W Weston Abbey, Comanche, Texas.

Round #1, Heat Race #4 (10 laps):

1. (1) 55 Lee McCollough, Crandall, Texas.

2. (6) 818 Dennis Bissonette, Stephen, Texas.

3. (2) 38dd Rodney White, Ector, Texas.

4. (4) 50 Josh Ellender, Crosby, Texas.

5. (9) 2 Garren Lindsey, Keithville, La.

6. (5) 22s Skyler McFarland, Seagoville, Texas.

7. (7) 25 Greg Hammitt, Terrell, Texas.

8. (3) P3 George White, Kennedale, Texas.

9. (8) 35 Jeremy Keys, Channelview, Texas.

Round #1, Heat Race #5 (10 laps):

1. (2) R12 Ryan Powers, Fort Worth, Texas.

2. (4) 96 Kevin Manning, Kaufman, Texas.

3. (8) 504x Jason Cook, Grand Prairie, Texas.

4. (9) 07 Thadeus Royle, Canton, Texas.

5. (1) 13 Jeff Hammitt, Terrell, Texas.

6. (6) 721 Jason Gore, Seagoville, Texas.

7. (7) 51 Ruben Broussard, Springtown, Texas.

8. (3) 31 Mason Martin, Kaufman, Texas.

9. (5) 14 Walter Hamilton, Dallas, Texas.

Round #1, Heat Race #6 (10 laps):

1. (2) 28 Dustin Sprouse, Crandall, Texas.

2. (3) 31K Keith White, Academy, Texas.

3. (5) 26B LeRoy Barnard, Weatherford, Texas.

4. (8) 21 Charles Jones Jr., Many, La.

5. (4) 96 Trey Smitherman, Mansfield, Texas.

6. (6) 84 Charles Magar, Kennedale, Texas.

7. (7) 91 Kelly Lockey, Tyler, Texas.

8. (9) 55M Cody Myers, Bossier City, La.

9. (1) 121 Justin Lamar, Midothian, Texas.

Round #1, Heat Race #7 (10 laps):

1. (1) 77J Jeffrey Abbey, Comanche, Texas.

2. (8) L100 Chris Henigan, Marshall, Texas.

3. (5) 18x Jeff Hauser, Alvarado, Texas.

4. (6) 87J Chris Davis, Wills Point, Texas.

5. (7) 1 Tony Lindsey, Keithville, La.

6. (4) 11 Shane Priddy, Merkel, Texas.

7. (3) 09 Brenda Edwards, Copperas Cove, Texas.

8. (9) 54 Melvin Kemp Jr., Waco, Texas.

9. (2) 117 Chad McClain, Spring Town, Texas.

Round #1, Heat Race #8 (10 laps):

1. (2) 010 Bryce Pritchett, Combine, Texas.

2. (1) 5J Jonathan Capps, Azle, Texas.

3. (6) 33D Dylan Moss, Waxahachie, Texas.

4. (7) 189 Justin McNeil, Denton, Texas.

5. (5) 14x Josh Landers, McKinney, Texas.

6. (8) 4* Mandy Bower, Denton, Texas.

7. (4) 0 Lonnie Richardson, Denison, Texas.

8. (3) 41 Danny Merrell, Spring Town, Texas.

Round #2, Heat Race #1 (10 laps):

1. (2) 61 Brett McMillin, Burleson, Texas.

2. (8) 22 Ralo Pilkington, Marshall, Texas.

3. (4) 41l Frank Lackey, Joshua, Texas.

4. (7) 21H Jerad Herring, Vidor, Texas.

5. (6) 50 Josh Ellender, Crosby, Texas.

6. (3) 17 Dylan Duos, Shreveport, La.

7. (1) 221 Blake Beggs, Terrell, Texas.

8. (9) 504 Sean Hill, Grand Prairie, Texas.

9. (5) 51w Blake Wurm, Weatherford, Texas.

Round #2, Heat Race #2 (10 laps):

1. (1) 151K Tommy Williams Jr., Mansfield, Texas.

2. (6) Club20 Neil Kemp, Kirby, Ark.

3. (5) 14 Walter Hamilton, Dallas, Texas.

4. (4) 721 Jason Gore, Seagoville, Texas.

5. (9) 6 Chance Morris, Burleson, Texas.

6. (8) 22b Tracy Baker, Spring, Texas.

7. (7) P3 George White, Kennedale, Texas.

8. (3) 25 Greg Hammitt, Terrell, Texas.

9. (2) xxx Shawn Graham, Shreeveport, La.

Round #2, Heat Race #3 (10 laps):

1. (1) 5H Lance Hansen Jr., Palmer, Texas.

2. (4) 33d Dylan Moss, Waxahachie, Texas.

3. (3) 77w Weston Abbey, Comanche, Texas.

4. (5) 22s Skyler McFarland, Seagoville, Texas.

5. (8) 38dd Rodney White, Ector, Texas.

6. (9) 49 Shannon Heartline, Ivanhoe, Texas.

7. (7) 45 Mike Marusak, Ennis, Texas.

8. (6) 2M Devin Burgess, Stephenville, Texas.

9. (2) 35 Jeremy Keys, Channelview, Texas.

Round #2, Heat Race #4 (10 laps):

1. (2) 21 Charles Jones Jr., Many, La.

2. (4) 84 Charles Magar, Kennedale, Texas.

3. (6) 11 Shane Priddy, Merkel, Texas.

4. (9) 77J Jeffrey Abbey, Comanche, Texas.

5. (1) 07 Thadeus Royle, Canton, Texas.

6. (5) 8H Tim Holder, Azle, Texas.

7. (8) 92d Colin Dunn, Fort Worth, Texas.

8. (7) 31 Mason Martin, Kaufman, Texas.

9. (3) 51 Ruben Broussard, Springtown, Texas.

Round #2, Heat Race #5 (10 laps):

1. (3) 91 Kelly Lockey, Tyler, Texas.

2. (2) 504x Jason Cook, Grand Prairie, Texas.

3. (4) 26 Dean Abbey, Roanoke, Texas.

4. (5) 26b LeRoy Barnard, Weatherford, Texas.

5. (6) 96 Kevin Manning, Kaufman, Texas.

6. (8) 28 Dustin Sprouse, Crandall, Texas.

7. (1) 2 Garren Lindsey, Keithville, La.

8. (7) 41 Danny Merrell, Spring Town, Texas.

9. (9) 121 Justin Lamar, Midothian, Texas.

Round #2, Heat Race #6 (10 laps):

1. (4) 36j Justin Whitehead, Texarkana, Texas.

2. (3) 1 Tony Lindsey, Keithville, La.

3. (5) 14x Josh Landers, McKinney, Texas.

4. (6) 96 Trey Smitherman, Mansfield, Texas.

5. (1) 54 Melvin Kemp Jr., Waco, Texas.

6. (2) 4* Mandy Bower, Denton, Texas.

7. (7) 09 Brenda Edwards, Copperas Cove, Texas.

8. (8) 010 Bryce Pritchett, Combine, Texas.

9. (9) 5j Jonathan Capps, Azle, Texas.

Round #2, Heat Race #7 (10 laps):

1. (2) L Chris Henigan, Marshall, Texas.

2. (5) 18x Jeff Hauser, Alvarado, Texas.

3. (7) 31K Keith White, Academy, Texas.

4. (3) 189 Justin McNeil, Denton, Texas.

5. (9) 55 Lee McCollough, Crandall, Texas.

6. (4) 87j Chris Davis, Wills Point, Texas.

7. (8) R12 Ryan Powers, Fort Worth, Texas.

8. (6) 0 Lonnie Richardson, Denison, Texas.

9. (1) 55M Cody Myers, Bossier City, La.

Round #2, Heat Race #8 (10 laps):

1. (5) 04 Cameron Cook, Grand Prairie, Texas.

2. (2) 55d Terry Dumas, Stephenville, Texas.

3. (6) 22xx Jason Gamez, Mesquite, Texas.

4. (1) 222 Jamie Herring, Killen, Texas.

5. (4) 58 Tiffany Welch, Shreveport, La.

6. (8) 13 Jeff Hammitt, Terrell, Texas.

7. (3) 818 Dennis Bissonette, Stephen, Texas.

8. (7) 117 Chad McClain, Spring Town, Texas.

Points Standings: Cameron Cook 128.5, Ralo Pilkington 124.5, Chris Henigan 124.5, Justin Whitehead 124.5, Brett McMillin 119, Lance Hansen Jr. 119, Charles Jones Jr. 113.5, Keith White 113.5, Jason Cook 113.5, Fank Lackey 113.5, Jeff Hauser 113.5, Jeffrey Abbey 113.5, Dylan Moss 113.5, Lee McCollough 108, Neil Kemp 108, LeRoy Barnard 102.5, Tony Lindsey 102.5, Kevin Manning 102.5, Dustin Sprouse 102.5, Terry Dumas 101, Justin McNeil 98.5, Jason Gamez 98.5, Shannon Heartline 98.5, Rodney White 98.5, Thadeus Royle 97.5, Kelly Lockey 97, Josh Landers 97, Tommy Williams Jr. 97, Charles Magar 97, Ryan Powers 97, Dennis Bissonette 96, Shane Priddy 94.5, Trey Smitherman 93, Bryce Pritchett 91.5, Dean Abbey 91.5, Sean Hill 91.5, Josh Ellender 91.5, Jerad Herring 90.5, Chris Davis 89, Skyler McFarland 87.5, Tim Holder 87.5, Jason Gore 86, Shawn Graham 85.5, Jeff Hammitt 85, Garren Lindsey 84, Jonathan Capps 82, Mandy Bower 81, Walter Hamilton 81, Chance Morris 80, Blake Beggs 78.5, Weston Abbey 78, Devin Burgess 78, Jamie Herring 78, Tiffany Welch 78, Mike Marusak 78, Melvin Kemp Jr. 75.5, Dylan Duos 70, Brenda Edwards 70, Tracy Baker 69, Lonnie Richardson 66, George White 66, Greg Hammitt 66, Colin Dunn 63.5, Danny Merrell 62, Blake Wurm 62, Ruben Broussard 62, Mason Martin 62, Cody Myers 59.5, Chadd McClain 58, Justin Lamar 54, Jeremy Keys 54.