All American 60 Cash Goes to Persevering Dane Dacus



Tennessee Racer Pockets $6,000 Payday at Jackson Motor Speedway

Byram, Mississippi (11/03/18) – Dane Dacus battled back to the lead a few laps before the midway point of Saturday night’s COMP Cams Super Dirt Series presented by Lucas Oil All American 60 event on Saturday night at Jackson Motor Speedway. Once out front he paced the field for the remainder of the 60 lapper to pocket the $6,000 top prize.

The eighth annual Cooer’s Country Meat Packers All American 60 at the ¼-mile oval drew a field of 25 CCSDS competitors. Clay Fisher started the night with the fastest lap in MSR Mafia pole qualifying before J.T. Seawright streaked to the opening heat race win to secure the New Vision Graphics Pole Position for the finale.

Seawright was joined on the front row by Tommy Surrett. Seawright paced the first five circuits before fourth-starting Dane Dacus took control on lap 6. Dacus led the way for the next five laps, but 2018 CCSDS Champion Jack Sullivan surged to the lead on lap 12.

Over the next several laps the front runners waged a great battle for the top spot.

Sullivan’s stint at the front of the field lasted until lap 23, when Dacus rebounded to the lead. Dacus went on to lead the remainder of the event for his first CCSDS victory since July 25, 2015. It marked the fifth CCSDS triumph of his career.

Eleventh-starting Hunter Rasdon advanced to a second-place finish as he secured the Larry Shaw Race Cars Hard Charger Award. Sullivan, B.J. Robinson and Gavin Landers completed the Top-5 finishers.

The COMP Cams Super Dirt Series now has a single event remaining on the 2018 schedule. They’ll put a wrap on the season with a trip to Lone Star Speedway (Kilgore, Texas) on Saturday, November 24 for the annual Lone Star Turkey Nationals, which will post a $5,000 winner’s check as the series’ competitors race without their roofs at the 3/8-mile oval. The finale will pay $500 to start.

For more information on the event, please visit www.LoneStarSpeedway.com .

The CCSDS Super Late Model tire rule for the event is Hoosier 1350 on all four corners anytime with a Hoosier 40/ WRS 55 right rear option for the feature only.

COMP Cams Super Dirt Series – November 3, 2018

Jackson Motor Speedway (Byram, Mississippi)

Feature Results

1)Dane Dacus 2)Hunter Rasdon 3)Jack Sullivan 4)B.J. Robinson 5)Gavin Landers 6)Ashley Newman 7)J.T. Seawright 8)Tommy Surrett 9)Clay Fisher 10)Sam Seawright 11)Patrik Daniel 12)Nathan Brown 13)Tanner Kellick 14)Doug Showah 15)David Payne 16)Wesley Greene 17)Brett White 18)Doug Sanchagrin 19)Mike Myers 20)Scott Crigler 21)Jamie Elam 22)Scott Adams

Entries: 25

MSR Mafia Fast Qualifier: Clay Fisher (17.271 seconds)

Black Diamond Chassis Heat Race #1 Winner: J.T. Seawright

Allen Manufacturing Heat Race #2 Winner: Tommy Surrett

Hoosier Racing Tire Heat Race #3 Winner: Jack Sullivan

Racing Head Service Heat Race #4 Winner: Dane Dacus

New Vision Graphics Pole Sitter: J.T. Seawright

Larry Shaw Race Cars Hard Charger: Hunter Rasdon (11th-2nd)

COMP Cams Top Performer: Dane Dacus

Lap Leaders: J.T.Seawright (1-5), Dane Dacus (6-11, 24-50), Jack Sullivan (12-23)

Cautions: 1

Red Flags: 0

