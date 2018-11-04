Ian Madsen Gets First Win of Season During Saturday Afternoon Portion of World Finals at Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC – November 3, 2018 – Australian Ian Madsen will be named the 2018 Kevin Gobrecht Rookie of the Year and accentuated that honor with his first World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series Feature win of the year Saturday afternoon during World Finals presented by Can-Am action at The Dirt Track at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Tim Shaffer surged late to finish second with 20th-starting Logan Schuchart completing the podium.

Tim Shaffer and Aaron Reutzel led the field to Green on the daytime dry, slick racing surface but it was Madsen taking control off of turn four to lead the opening lap.

Shane Stewart, who started beside Madsen in row two, found speed on the cushion blasting to the lead on Lap 5.

It’s no secret it’s been a challenging year for Shane Stewart and that continued Saturday afternoon as a flat tire on the Kyle Larson Racing No.2 on Lap 13 summarized their 2018 season.

Madsen inherited the lead for the double-file restart, but all eyes were on 20th-starting Logan Schuchart and 17th-starting Greg Wilson who made their way into the top-five before the half-way point.

The ensuing restart saw Brian Brown go for a vicious ride through turn one and two. Brown was uninjured in the accident.

When action resumed, Wilson and Schuchart jockeyed for the runner-up position as they both reeled in the KCP Racing No.18.

With Madsen out front, Wilson glued to the bottom and Schuchart banging down the cushion, the capacity crowd at The Dirt Track at Charlotte roared with excitement as they nearly went 3-wide for the lead.

With five laps remaining a caution for Brent Marks halted the torrid battle for the lead with Madsen out front followed by Schuchart and Wilson. The single-file restart gave Schuchart the opportunity to set up a pass for the lead, but Madsen powered away convincingly

Tim Shaffer reclaimed third from Wilson before the Red Flag flew for Parker Price-Miller, who tipped lightly on his side, with three laps remaining.

With one last restart, Schuchart again looked to the bottom side for the lead but brushed off his speed and allowed Tim Shaffer to regain second as Ian Madsen went on to win his third career World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series Feature.

“This is an awesome feeling. We’ve been coming to this event every year and it keeps getting bigger and bigger. It’s awesome to be a part of the World Finals,” a relieved Madsen said.

“Day-time racing is tricky, especially when the preferred racing line kept changing. I saw Logan behind me and I know he’s particularly good on these type of race tracks,” the Australian added before thanking his KCP Racing Team and saying hello to all of his family, friends and car owner, who are scattered around the world.

Tim Shaffer and 20th-starting Schuchart completed the podium. Shaffer found speed late, said he wished there were 10 more laps and referenced how strong he felt when he pulled the wing all the way back.

Schuchart, who earned KSE Hard Charger honors, emphasized that he wanted to get the win for Drydene Performance, who announced Thursday a multi-year partnership with both Shark Racing cars and the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series.

12th-starting Spencer Bayston charged to fourth with Greg Wilson fading late, but still officially being scored with a strong 17th to fifth run. The World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series completes its 40th Anniversary Season with the night portion of the World Finals presented by Can-Am double-header at The Dirt Track at Charlotte Motor Speedway! As always, watch every lap LIVE on DIRTVision.com!

Feature: (30 Laps): 1. 18-Ian Madsen [3][$12,000]; 2. 49X-Tim Shaffer [1][$5,500]; 3. 1S-Logan Schuchart [20][$3,200]; 4. 39-Spencer Bayston [12][$2,800]; 5. W20-Greg Wilson [17][$2,500]; 6. 5-David Gravel [10][$2,300]; 7. 83-Cory Eliason [15][$2,200]; 8. 22-Carson Macedo [8][$2,100]; 9. 87-Aaron Reutzel [2][$2,050]; 10. 15-Donny Schatz [21][$2,000]; 11. 49-Brad Sweet [18][$1,500]; 12. 4-Kasey Kahne [13][$1,200]; 13. 5M-Kerry Madsen [11][$1,100]; 14. 9-Daryn Pittman [25][$50]; 15. 71-Giovanni Scelzi [14][$1,000]; 16. 11K-Kraig Kinser [27][$]; 17. 1A-Jacob Allen [28][$]; 18. 41-Joey Saldana [24][$1,000]; 19. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild [7][$1,000]; 20. 19-Brent Marks [26][$]; 21. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss [16][$1,000]; 22. 13-Paul McMahan [5][$1,000]; 23. 7S-Jason Sides [29][$]; 24. 44-Trey Starks [23][$1,000]; 25. 71X-Dominic Scelzi [22][$1,000]; 26. 71P-Parker Price-Miller [19][$1,000]; 27. 19P-Paige Polyak [9][$1,000]; 28. 2-Shane Stewart [4][$1,000]; 29. 21-Brian Brown [6][$1,000]; Lap Leaders: Ian Madsen 1-4, 13-30; Shane Stewart 5-12; KSE Hard Charger Award: 1S-Logan Schuchart[+17]

Qualifying Flight-A: 1. 19P-Paige Polyak, 12.724; 2. 13-Paul McMahan, 12.727; 3. 18-Ian Madsen, 12.728; 4. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild, 12.771; 5. 49X-Tim Shaffer, 12.785; 6. 5M-Kerry Madsen, 12.8; 7. 1S-Logan Schuchart, 12.811; 8. 83-Cory Eliason, 12.818; 9. 44-Trey Starks, 12.835; 10. 4-Kasey Kahne, 12.862; 11. 41-Joey Saldana, 12.899; 12. W20-Greg Wilson, 12.916; 13. 19-Brent Marks, 12.919; 14. 17A-Austin McCarl, 12.98; 15. 7-Lynton Jeffrey, 12.991; 16. 7S-Jason Sides, 13.009; 17. 15H-Sam Hafertepe, 13.011; 18. 70-Dave Blaney, 13.052; 19. O7-Gerard McIntyre, 13.053; 20. 1A-Jacob Allen, 13.069; 21. 51-Freddie Rahmer, 13.108; 22. 71H-Randy Hannagan, 13.154; 23. 1X-Scott Hunter, 13.232; 24. 11-Carl Bowser, 13.248; 25. 40-George Hobaugh, 13.502; 26. 14-Jeremy Hill, 14.819

Qualifying Flight-B: 1. 71P-Parker Price-Miller, 12.607; 2. 39-Spencer Bayston, 12.648; 3. 5-David Gravel, 12.675; 4. 87-Aaron Reutzel, 12.722; 5. 22-Carson Macedo, 12.729; 6. 2-Shane Stewart, 12.735; 7. 21-Brian Brown, 12.756; 8. 15-Donny Schatz, 12.763; 9. 49-Brad Sweet, 12.792; 10. 71-Giovanni Scelzi, 12.832; 11. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss, 12.838; 12. 71X-Dominic Scelzi, 12.889; 13. 11K-Kraig Kinser, 12.918; 14. 7K-Cale Conley, 12.921; 15. 9-Daryn Pittman, 12.925; 16. 9X-Paul Nienhiser, 12.994; 17. 35-Justin Henderson, 13.037; 18. 91-Kyle Reinhardt, 13.156; 19. 49K-Scott Kreutter, 13.166; 20. 97-Caleb Helms, 13.188; 21. 5A-Justin Barger, 13.229; 22. 99-Skylar Gee, 13.248; 23. 5B-Dale Blaney, 13.312; 24. 84-Tom Harris, 13.482; 25. 49H-Bradley Howard, 13.505; 26. 49D-Shawn Dancer, NT