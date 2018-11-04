Jim Denhamer’s photos from makeup features at the World Finals at The Dirt Track at Charlotte Motor Speedway – Saturday 11/3/18 Photos by Jim Denhamer! 30 photos View View View View View View View View View View View View View View View View View View View View View View View View View View View View View View Related posts: Jim Denhamer’s photos from the World Finals at The Dirt Track at Charlotte Motor Speedway – 11/1/18 Jim Denhamer’s photos from the World Finals at The Dirt Track at Charlotte Motor Speedway – Friday 11/2/18 World of Outlaws Late Model Series News & Notes: Previewing The Lowes Foods World of Outlaws World Finals At The Dirt Track At Charlotte The Road to Charlotte: Reviewing the 2014 World of Outlaws Late Model Series Season Ahead of The Dirt Track at Charlottes World of Outlaws World Finals World of Outlaws Late Model Series Event Preview: World of Outlaws World Finals Nov. 7-9 At The Dirt Track At Charlotte Afternoon Rain and Track Curfew Force Friday’s World Finals Features to Saturday Afternoon big block modifieds dirt track at charlotte featured late models sprint cars world of outlaws late model series world of outlaws sprint car series 2018-11-04 jdearing