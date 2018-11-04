Phillips nets $10,000 payday, rain has final say at Summit USMTS Southern Nationals

KENNEDALE, Texas. (Nov. 3)–Rain altered the start of the inaugural Summit USMTS Southern Nationals on Wednesday, pushing practice night to Thursday and making the three-day event a Friday-Saturday doubleheader.

Rain returned to the Kennedale Speedway Park on Saturday night, just in time to shorten the Summit USMTS Southern Series main event and bring an end to the 20th Anniversary USMTS season about 43 laps early.

For Terry Phillips, however, it was a welcome $10,000 shower of cash after a good year for most but far below expectations of the Springfield, Mo., veteran.

After two rounds of qualifying heat races Friday night, Fort Worth’s George White sat on the pole for Saturday’s scheduled 60-lap affair with Phillips earning the outside of the front row by virtue of their passing points earned the previous night.

Phillips beat White to the first corner and took the lead while Dereck Ramirez followed into second one lap later. Several cautions dotted the first few laps.

Meanwhile, reigning USMTS national champ and newly-crowned USMTS Southern Series champ Johnny Scott moved into the second position in just 12 laps after starting tenth.

Following a lap-17 restart, Scott snuck underneath Phillips but that was when the skies opened up and drivers were told to head to their pit area.

The rain was thick, steady and poured down in buckets. Officials were forced to call off the remainder of the race, and with this being the final event of the season the running order became official and Phillips took home the winner’s share of the prize money.

Scott wound up second, Ramirez placed third, Clyde Dunn Jr. finished fourth and Bo Day was fifth when the rains came down. Kale Westover, Jack Sartain, Tyler Townsend, Jake Gallardo and 18th-starting Troy Taylor rounded out the top ten.

Saturday’s show closed the curtain on the 20th Anniversary season for the United States Modified Touring Series. The United States Modified Touring Series will celebrate the sponsors, crew members, drivers and their families at the annual USMTS Awards Banquet on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at the Ameristar Casino Hotel in Kansas City, Mo.

= = = = = = = = = = = = = = =

OFFICIAL RESULTS

United States Modified Touring Series

Summit USMTS Southern Series powered by Production Jars

Inaugural Summit USMTS Southern Nationals – Night 2 of 2

Kennedale Speedway Park, Kennedale, Texas

Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018

Showing finishing position, starting position in parentheses, car number, driver, hometown, laps completed and money won.

Last Chance Race #1 (15 laps, top 6 advance to inside row of “C” Main):

1. (5) 21k Kyle Brown, Madrid, Iowa, 15.

2. (1) 2c Chris Huckeba, Midlothian, Texas, 15.

3. (3) 6* Dillon Pike, Waxahachie, Texas, 15.

4. (10) 71m Chad Melton, Mineral Wells, Texas, 15.

5. (8) 84 Rodney White, Ector, Texas, 15.

6. (2) D25 David Tanner, Wichita Falls, Texas, 15.

7. (11) 24z Zane Ferrell, Hermitage, Ark., 15, $300.

8. (6) 405z Zachary Patterson, Yukon, Okla., 15, $275.

9. (12) 33 Danny Martin, Republic, Mo., 15, $250.

10. (4) 97j Charlie Thieme, Fort Worth, Texas, 15, $225.

11. (7) 54 Carlos Ahumada Sr., El Paso, Texas, 14, $220.

12. (9) 3 Tim Tharp, Las Cruces, N.M., 14, $215.

DNS – 5 Jon Mitchell, Texarkana, Texas, 0, $0.

DNS – 34n C.A. Nix, Lawton, Okla., 0, $0.

DNS – 19sb Lance Mari, Imperial, Calif., 0, $0.

DNS – 5c Brad Couch, Bossier City, La., 0, $0.

DNS – 25d Donnie Shipp, Princeton, Texas, 0, $0.

Last Chance Race #2 (12 laps, top 6 advance to outside row of “C” Main):

1. (3) 60 William Gould, Calera, Okla., 12.

2. (1) 71 Philip Houston, Odessa, Texas, 12.

3. (5) 56x Charlie Smith, Forney, Texas, 12.

4. (2) 1h Jerad Herring, Vidor, Texas, 12.

5. (6) 1p Mark Patterson, Merkel, Texas, 12.

6. (8) 34 Michael Walker, Alvarado, Texas, 12.

7. (10) 17 Jason Sartain, Royse City, Texas, 12, $300.

8. (7) 48 Danny Patterson, Merkel, Texas, 12, $275.

9. (4) 8 Skip O’Neal, Midlothian, Texas, 12, $250.

10. (9) USA1 Chris Hawkins, Neosho, Mo., 11, $225.

DNS – 20 Brent Cidwell, Harleton, Texas, 0, $0.

DNS – 51x Danny Florence, McKinney, Texas, 0, $0.

DNS – 11 Spencer Hughes, Meridian, Miss., 0, $0.

DNS – 33z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa, 0, $0.

DNS – 16 Austin Siebert, Grandview, Mo., 0, $0.

DNS – 151 Tommy Williams Jr., Mansfield, Texas, 0, $0.

DNS – 82 Max Eddie Thomas, Quinlan, Texas, 0, $0.

“C” Main (20 laps, top 12 advance to “B” Main):

1. (2) 911 Josh McGaha, Abilene, Texas, 20.

2. (11) 21k Kyle Brown, Madrid, Iowa, 20.

3. (5) 23 Logan Robertson, Shamrock, Texas, 20.

4. (4) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla., 20.

5. (1) 74 Bobby Ruffin, Crandall, Texas, 20.

6. (12) 60 William Gould, Calera, Okla., 20.

7. (8) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas, 20.

8. (10) 16 Chris Henigan, Marshall, Texas, 20.

9. (7) 65x Carlos Ahumada Jr., Canutillo, Texas, 20.

10. (3) 130 Chase Allen, Midlothian, Texas, 20.

11. (22) 34 Michael Walker, Alvarado, Texas, 20.

12. (9) 1 Shawn Stephenson, Howe, Texas, 20.

13. (14) 71 Philip Houston, Odessa, Texas, 20, $400.

14. (13) 2c Chris Huckeba, Midlothian, Texas, 20, $375.

15. (16) 56x Charlie Smith, Forney, Texas, 20, $350.

16. (18) 1h Jerad Herring, Vidor, Texas, 20, $325.

17. (21) D25 David Tanner, Wichita Falls, Texas, 20, $300.

18. (6) 57 Mark Shipman, Grandview, Texas, 20, $300.

19. (20) 1p Mark Patterson, Merkel, Texas, 20, $300.

20. (15) 6* Dillon Pike, Waxahachie, Texas, 18, $300.

21. (17) 71m Chad Melton, Mineral Wells, Texas, 15, $300.

22. (19) 84 Rodney White, Ector, Texas, 7, $300.

DNS – 19c Chad Guest, Waxahachie, Texas, 0, $0.

DNS – 21 Joe Gomez, Blue Ridge, Texas, 0, $0.

“B” Main (20 laps, top 12 advance to “A” Main):

1. (4) 21w David Winslett, Bossier City, La., 20.

2. (6) 2s Stormy Scott, Las Cruces, N.M., 20.

3. (8) 12t Tyler Townsend, Diana, Texas, 20.

4. (13) 911 Josh McGaha, Abilene, Texas, 20.

5. (14) 21k Kyle Brown, Madrid, Iowa, 20.

6. (5) 56 Troy Taylor, Midlothian, Texas, 20.

7. (10) 50 Matt Guillaume, Haslet, Texas, 20.

8. (18) 60 William Gould, Calera, Okla., 20.

9. (9) 88r A.J. Vasquez, Garden City, Mich., 20.

10. (16) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla., 20.

11. (21) 65x Carlos Ahumada Jr., Canutillo, Texas, 20.

12. (20) 16 Chris Henigan, Marshall, Texas, 20.

13. (23) 34 Michael Walker, Alvarado, Texas, 15, $600.

14. (11) G17 Fito Gallardo, Las Cruces, N.M., 15, $550.

15. (22) 130 Chase Allen, Midlothian, Texas, 15, $500.

16. (24) 1 Shawn Stephenson, Howe, Texas, 15, $475.

17. (15) 23 Logan Robertson, Shamrock, Texas, 15, $450.

18. (12) 29x Lance Plant, Kaufman, Texas, 12, $425.

19. (2) 14t Triston Dycus, Waxahachie, Texas, 6, $400.

20. (3) 4m Bobby Malchus, Red Oak, Texas, 5, $400.

21. (19) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas, 5, $400.

22. (7) 78 Billy Jack Brutchin, Gladewater, Texas, 5, $400.

23. (17) 74 Bobby Ruffin, Crandall, Texas, 4, $400.

24. (1) 87 Justin McCoy, Grandview, Texas, 0, $400.

“A” Main (60 laps, rained out after 17 laps):

1. (2) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo., 17, $10,000.

2. (10) 1st Johnny Scott, Las Cruces, N.M., 17, $5200.

3. (4) 4r Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla., 17, $3300.

4. (6) 88xxx Clyde Dunn Jr., Rockwall, Texas, 17, $2000.

5. (5) 4d Bo Day, Greenville, Texas, 17, $1650.

6. (9) 15w Kale Westover, Blair, Okla., 17, $1200.

7. (3) 47 Jack Sartain, Terrell, Texas, 17, $1100.

8. (15) 12t Tyler Townsend, Diana, Texas, 17, $1000.

9. (12) J17 Jake Gallardo, Las Cruces, N.M., 17, $950.

10. (18) 56 Troy Taylor, Midlothian, Texas, 17, $900.

11. (20) 60 William Gould, Calera, Okla., 17, $875.

12. (25) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas, 17, $850.

13. (22) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla., 17, $840.

14. (17) 21k Kyle Brown, Madrid, Iowa, 17, $830.

15. (26) 23 Logan Robertson, Shamrock, Texas, 17, $825.

16. (21) 88r A.J. Vasquez, Garden City, Mich., 17, $820.

17. (11) 27s Marvin Skinner, Mansfield, Texas, 17, $815.

18. (16) 911 Josh McGaha, Abilene, Texas, 17, $810.

19. (7) 9 Kevin Rutherford, Flower Mound, Texas, 17, $805.

20. (1) 10 George White, Fort Worth, Texas, 14, $800.

21. (13) 21w David Winslett, Bossier City, La., 12, $800.

22. (24) 16 Chris Henigan, Marshall, Texas, 9, $800.

23. (8) 19r Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, Iowa, 7, $800.

24. (14) 2s Stormy Scott, Las Cruces, N.M., 1, $800.

25. (19) 50 Matt Guillaume, Haslet, Texas, 1, $800.

26. (23) 65x Carlos Ahumada Jr., Canutillo, Texas, 1, $800.

Lap Leader: Phillips 1-17.

Total Laps Led: Phillips 17.

Margin of Victory: under caution.

Time of Race: 21 minutes, 2.388 seconds.

Provisional Starters: Sanders, Robertson.

Eibach Spring Forward Award: Brown (advanced 22 positions).

FK Rod Ends Hard Charger: Duvall (started 22nd, finished 13th).

Entries: 70.

Next Race: season complete.

Summit USMTS Southern Series Points (final): TBD.

Grant Junghans USMTS Rookie of the Year Points (final): TBD.

USMTS Engine Builder of the Year Points (final): TBD.

USMTS Manufacturers Championship Points (final): TBD.

Contingency Awards:

Beyea Custom Headers – Skinner.

BSB Manufacturing – Winslett.

Champ Pans – Day.

Deatherage Opticians – Sanders.

E3 Spark Plugs – Ramirez.

Eibach – Brown.

FK Rod Ends – Duvall.

Forty9 Designs – Brown, Rutherford.

GRT Race Cars – Phillips.

Hooker Harness – Duvall.

Integra Shocks & Springs – McGaha.

Jerovetz Motorsports Racing Parts – Robertson.

Keyser Manufacturing – Taylor.

KSE Racing Products – J. Gallardo.

Maxima Racing Oils – Phillips.

Out-Pace Racing Products – Vasquez.

Real Racing Wheels – all non-qualifiers.

Swift Springs – Phillips, Dunn.

Tire Demon – Gould.

VP Racing Fuels – Phillips.

Wehrs Machine & Racing Products – Phillips.

Wilwood Disc Brakes – Sartain.

= = = = = = = = = = = = = = =

USMTS OFFICIAL SPONSORS: Alpinestars, American Racer Racing Tires, Argo Manufacturing, Casey’s General Stores, Chevrolet Performance, CP-Carrillo, Deatherage Opticians, Eibach Springs, Fast Shafts, Intercomp, Jerovetz Motorsports Racing Parts, KSE Racing Products, Leaf Racewear & Safety Equipment, Malvern Bank, Mesilla Valley Transportation, MSD Performance, Nitroquest Media, Pace Performance, RacinDirt.com, S&S Fishing & Rental, Summit Racing Equipment, VP Racing Fuels.

USMTS PARTICIPATING SPONSORS: Arizona Sport Shirts, ASi Racewear, Boubin Tire & Automotive, Brodix Cylinder Heads, Duvall Electric, Eagle Moon Farm, ElbowsUp.com, Evolution Powersports, Oreo Cookies, PBM Performance Products, Production Jars, Rancho Milagro Racing, River’s Edge Scrap Management, Snickers, Spike Hardcore Energy, Top of the World Ranch, YouDirt.com.

USMTS CONTINGENCY SPONSORS: 905 Ink, AFCO Racing Products, Allstar Performance, Beyea Custom Headers, Brown & Miller Racing Solutions, BSB Manufacturing, Champ Pans, Edelbrock, FK Rod Ends, Forty9 Designs, Genesis Racing Shocks, GRT Race Cars, Holley Performance Products, Hooker Harness, Integra Shocks & Springs, Keyser Manufacturing, Maxima Racing Oils, Mr. Gasket, Out-Pace Racing Products, QA1, RacerWebsite.com, Real Racing Wheels, RHRSwag.com, Simpson Performance Products, Swift Springs, Sybesma Graphics, Tire Demon, Wehrs Machine & Race Products, Wilwood Disc Brakes.