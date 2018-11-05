Jim Denhamer’s photos from the World of Outlaw Series Banquet – 11/4/18

Photos by Jim Denhamer!
21 photos
Rocket Chassis is the chassis builder of the year
Mike Marlar with car owner Ronnie Delk
Donny Schatz
Mike Marlar
Arnie Rantz accepts 10th place points trophy for Brett Larson
Rick Eckert 5th in points
Chris Madden was 3rd
Mike Marlar
Mike Marlar with race director Matt Curl
Top 10 in points for WoO Late Models
Devin Moran finished 4th
Brandon Shepherd was 2nd
Mike Marlar and crew
Cornett Racing Engines is the engine builder of the year
Shane Clanton was 7th in points
Chase Junghans was 6th in points
Tyler Erb placed 8th in points
David Breazeale finished 9th in points and was Rookie of the Year
WoO Champs Mike Marlar and Donny Schaltz
Donny Schatz
Josh Davis was awarded crew chief of the year