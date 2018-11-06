Scott Bloomquist Wins World of Outlaws World Finals Finale; Heads to National 100 at EAMS this Weekend





Mooresburg, Tennessee (11/06/18) – Scott Bloomquist returned to the driver’s seat of his Reece Monuments #0 Petroff Towing/ Sweet-Bloomquist Race Car over the weekend at The Dirt Track at Charlotte during the 12th annual World of Outlaws World Finals presented by Can-Am.

The Dirt Late Model Hall of Famer started the weekend with a fourth-place finish in Friday’s program before rounding out the event with a $12,000 triumph in Saturday night’s finale.

The triumph marked his 12th of the 2018 season.

“I got a good feel in the previous race (Friday’s finale that was postponed to Saturday afternoon),” Bloomquist said. “In the past years, we’d look back and we were a little bit tight. So, I just left the car freed up, left it alone like it was qualifying. And the stagger in it ended up growing a little bit more than we wanted and the car was just too free. So, we went back and regrouped for the race this evening and made a few adjustments to the car and the stagger. And what else can you say? It was pretty sweet.”

Bloomquist started in the pole position for the 50-lap feature on Saturday night in front of a crowd of more than 20,000 and won in dominant fashion by more than seven seconds.

“This track’s so fast,” Bloomquist said. “You really can’t look around. I didn’t see anybody signaling or giving me any kind of hope of whether I could relax or not. We just raced the whole race just like somebody was right on my ass. I’m looking at the right-rear tire and it’s slick. It could have went maybe 10 more laps. We didn’t ease up at all. But we really weren’t spinning either. The car was hooked up from the drop of the green.”

Scott was followed across the finish line by Jonathan Davenport, Brandon Sheppard, Chase Junghans and Tim McCreadie.

With 76 World of Outlaws Craftsman Late Model Series entries on hand, Friday night’s program found Scott qualifying second-fastest in his group to earn the pole position for his heat race. He won his heat, and then drew the third-starting position for the 50-lap, $12,000-to-win feature. Curfew limitations forced the feature to be postponed until Saturday afternoon.

When the program resumed, Scott jumped to the lead at the drop of the green flag. He paced the field until lap 9, when Brandon Sheppard took control. Over the remainder of the event Bloomquist began to battle the handle as he slipped to a fourth-place finish behind Sheppard, Tim McCreadie and Mike Marlar.

Full results from the weekend are available at www.WoOLMS.com .

This weekend Scott will enter the 44th annual National 100 at East Alabama Motor Speedway (Phenix City, Alabama). The finale will pay $25,000-to-win. Scott is an eight-time champion of the event.

For more information on the event, please visit www.EAMSDirt.com .

