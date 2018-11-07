Brandon Sheppard to Drive for Big Frog Motorsports at the National 100



Team Eyes $25,000 Top Prize

Ocala, Florida (11/07/18) – Big Frog Motorsports is excited to announce that Dirt Late Model standout Brandon Sheppard will be behind the wheel of the team’s M&W Transport #58 Dave’s Towing/ XR1 Rocket Chassis/ Clements Racing Engine entry this weekend at East Alabama’s Motor Speedway’s National 100.

“I’m both honored and excited to have Brandon driving our car this weekend,” team owner Augie Burttram commented. “I definitely want to thank Mark Richards from Rocket Chassis for allowing him to run an event in my car. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to have one of the top drivers in our sport pilot our team’s car in such a big event.”

Sheppard recently put a wrap on the 2018 season with 21 victories, including 13 on the World of Outlaws (WoO) Craftsman Late Model Series. He’s a two-time Dirt Track World Champion and raced to the $50,000 victory in this year’s USA Nationals at Cedar Lake Speedway. In addition, he was the 2017 WoO Late Model Series Champion.

“I really appreciate Augie Burttram and the Big Frog Motorsports team for offering me the opportunity to race one more time this year,” Sheppard said. “I know they’ve got top-notch equipment, so hopefully I can get my first National 100 win. I also want to thank Mark Richards and the whole Rocket Chassis House Car team for giving me a great car all year, and also helping to make this deal possible. I had a great year with the No.1 car, and we are already focused on getting another championship in 2019.”

The 44th annual National 100 will be held this weekend – November 8-10 – at East Alabama Motor Speedway. The unsanctioned event posts a $25,000 top prize.

“We’ve gone through the car with a fine-tooth comb, and we are going in with all guns blazing this weekend,” Burttram continued. “I want to thank Carl Sherwood with M&W Towing and all of our awesome sponsors for making our program possible.”

For more information on this event, please visit www.EAMSdirt.com .

