Fairgrounds Speedway Nashville to Host ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards on May 4, 2019 

(Nashville, TN) Fairgrounds Speedway in Nashville, Tennessee, will host the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards for the Music City 200 on May 4, 2019. The date is roughly a month later than previous seasons at Nashville.

As has been the case in past years, the ARCA Racing Series race will run in conjunction with the ARCA/CRA Super Series, the Southern Super Series, and the CARS Tour which will combine to run a 100-lap super late model event on the 0.596-mile high-banked oval prior to the ARCA headliner on Saturday night.

“We have had some really good races at Nashville over the last four years and with the move to May, we should have some warmer weather as well,” said event promoter Bob Sargent of Track Enterprises. “It’s one of the best doubleheader races in the country, as the best in ARCA and the top Super Late Model series all come together.”

The ARCA Racing Series has raced at Fairgrounds Speedway 27 previous times dating back to 1959 when three-time ARCA champion Nelson Stacy won. Other notable winners at the historic Fairgrounds venue include former series champions Jack Bowsher and Ramo Stott, the Alabama Gang’s Red Farmer, Nashville area legend Coo Coo Marlin, and former NASCAR XFINITY Series champion David Green, who won in 1992.

The series returned to Fairgrounds Speedway for the first time since that 1992 race in 2015 when Grant Enfinger won en route to the series championship. Other ARCA winners since the series returned include Josh Williams, Chad Finley, and last year’s winner Zane Smith.

ARCA’s history in the Nashville area also includes 15 races at the now-defunct Nashville Superspeedway, a 1.3-mile concrete tri-oval that hosted races from 2001 through 2008. Notable winners at Nashville Superspeedway included two-time ARCA car owner champion Ken Schrader, ten-time series champion Frank Kimmel, former NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch, and former Formula 1 driver Scott Speed.

The 2019 ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards schedule to date (dates will be added as they are confirmed):

February 9: Daytona International Speedway

March 9: Five Flags Speedway

April 14: Salem Speedway

May 4: Fairgrounds Speedway Nashville

May 19: Toledo Speedway

May 31: Pocono Raceway

June 7: Michigan International Speedway

July 19: Iowa Speedway

July 26: Pocono Raceway

August 18: Illinois State Fair

September 14: Salem Speedway