STLRacing.com Top 25 Dirt Super Late Model Rankings

by Don Martin 11.12.2018

Below are the STLRacing.Com Top 25 Dirt Late Model Rankings as we enter the month of November. Brandon Sheppard is the top man on the charts but still has some work to do to stay on the top of the rankings. The reason is we have a monstrous event coming to St. Louis at the end of the month and both Brandon Sheppard and Scott Bloomquist will be at the Gateway Dirt Nationals.

The mega event will feature of course the Late Models, Modifieds, and Midgets for the first time. The Late Models is open for all competitors and the modifieds and midgets are invitation only. At this time the event is expected to draw over 200 cars for the 3rd Annual Gateway Dirt Nationals.

The Late Models will have a special event on Thursday night featuring a Champions race $5000 to win. Two features on Friday paying $5,000 to win and the headliner Saturday night $30,000 to win. The midgets and modifieds will have a pair of races Friday paying 3,000 to win leading up to Saturday’s $10,000 to win event on Saturday evening for both divisions.

I understand Bobby Pierce will be running all three divisions and Tim McCreadie will be making his dome debut this year running both the midget and late model. Tim will be in his familiar #39 Sweetner’s Longhorn for the late model portion of the event but will driving for Jim Neumann in the midget division. The midget will feature a special wrap that will be a tribute to his father the legend “Bearfoot” Bob McCreadie #9. Brian Shirley will also be participating in the midget portion of the event driving for Jim Neumann.

The event will draw a star studded field including some of the best drivers in our area. Shannon Babb, Tim Manville, Bobby Pierce, Mike Harrison, Gordy Gundaker, Michael Long, Ryan Unzicker, Jason Feger, Dennis Erb Jr., Mike McKinney, and Kenny Wallace.

Some of the National drivers that will be on-hand include Don O’Neal, Jonathan Davenport, Billy Moyer, Scott Bloomquist, Tim McCreadie, and modified standout Kyle Strickler.

The midget field is loaded with talent that includes 5-Time Chili Bowl Champion Sammy Swindell and 2-Time Chili Bowl Champ Christopher Bell. Other big names expected are Kyle Larson, Rico Abreu, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chad Boat, Brady Bacon, Chase Briscoe, Tyler Courtney, Dave Darland, Zach Daum, Jake Neumann, Sheldon Haudenschild, Tyler Courtney, Justin Grant, Chris Windom, Zeb Wise, Tyler Thomas, Kevin Thomas Jr., Tanner Thorson, and Logan Seavey.

For more information on the dome please check out www.gatewaydirt.com for all your needs.

StlRacing.com Top 25 Super Dirt Late Model Rankings 11.12.2018

1 Brandon Sheppard

2 Scott Bloomquist

3 Jimmy Owens

4 Jonathan Davenport

5 Bobby Pierce

6 Mike Marlar

7 Josh Richards

8 Earl Pearson Jr.

9 Dale McDowell

10 Tim McCreadie

11 Chris Madden

12 Brandon Overton

13 Brian Shirley

14 Don O’Neal

15 Tyler Erb

16 Ricky Weiss

17 Shannon Babb

18 Devin Moran

19 Chase Junghans

20 Gregg Satterlee

21 Zach Dohm

22 Shane Clanton

23 Hudson O’Neal

24 Billy Moyer

25 Darrell Lanigan