Springfield Raceway To Close Out Racing Season With 12th Annual Turkey Bowl

Springfield, Mo.- The Southwest Missouri Stock Car Season will end Saturday At The Quick Quarter of The Springfield Raceway with the 12th Annual Turkey Bowl Presented By Bad Boy Mowers and Springfield Midwest Sheet Metal.

Action will feature 5 exciting Divisions as Late Models, A Modifieds, B Modifieds, Midwest MODZ And Legends due battle for the top prize money and last bragging rights for the Racing season. This season Danny Martin Trucking and Towing has jumped on board in the A Modifieds Class making it worth $2000 to win. The Late Model winner grabs $2000 to win while the B Mod winner pockets $1000.

What started as an Open Wheel event back in 2007, the format changed in 2009 putting Late Models, A Mods, B Mods, and Legends as the classes and the fan base and car count soared to new highs. Last season The fast growing Midwest MODZ or known as Economy Modified class was added and was supported strong.

Former NASCAR Star Ken Schrader will be on hand wheeling his Federated Auto Parts number 9 looking to take his 2nd Turkey Trophy home. Ken won the event in 2016.

Defending champions are Logan Martin-Late Models, Webb City Hot Shoe Mitch Keeter- A Mods, Shawn Duncan-Midwest Mods, Caleb McDugle in Legends and Joplin Justin Comer in the B Mods.

Racing action will start at 3PM with qualifying heats followed by Last Chance Races and then The Exciting Main Events as srivers from the 4 state area and Wisconsin and Iowa expected to be on hand.

In the history 34 different drivers have taken home the unique Turkey Hand-Made Trophy with Springfield Terry Phillips leading the win start with 4 wins, all in an A Mod followed by USRA NATIONAL B Mod Champion Kris Jackson of Lebanon with 3 wins all in his B Mod and Joplin’s Justin Comer. Comer grabbed a Legend win.

There has never been a repeat winner in the Late Model Class or Legend Class

Adult Admission is only $20 for this special event..while Adult Pit Passes are $40

For more information visit the Facebook Page or Website at WWW.SpringfieldRaceway.com