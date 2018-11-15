TIM WOLFE HEADS SUMMIT RACING EQUIPMENT AMS SERIES FOR 2019 SEASON

Glasgow, KY- November 14, 2018 (www.americanmodifiedseries.com) – The Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series is excited to welcome one of dirt modified racing’s most prominent proponents, Tim Wolfe as Series Director for the 2019 season.

Wolfe currently resides in central Indiana and is recently retired. He has been involved in the racing world for many years and always has been a “dirt modified type of guy” that relates well with the hard working men and women who want to play in the dirt on the weekends. You may know him from his successful stint as the owner / operator of the Wolf Pack Modified Series from 2001-2008. Wolfe worked to build the series over an 8-year period traveling to 4 different states and working with UMP dirtcar as the sanctioning body of the series. As the 2009 season approached the economy was in a tail spin, fuel prices over $4.00 / gallon and no title sponsor lined up Wolfe decided to call it quits and brought the series to a close. Now 10 years later and recently retired he is excited to be able to be a part of the AMS series.

Wolfe said, “ The opportunity to be a part of the AMS Series, fits with what I want to do. It’s the next step, even two above what we did before with our series and a opportunity for me to step into an already hugely successful program and work on making it better.” He also stated that communication is the key to making a series work from the racers, sponsors, track owners / promoters and fans. Series President Jeff Crawford stated, “first off I would like to thank Jeff Evans and Lee Evans for the years that they help build the AMS to the household name it has become in dirt modified racing. As we begin this search for our new captain two of the key aspects we were looking for was someone who had background of dirt racing but also might be retired or had a real flexible job due to the high amount of travel involved. When Tim was brought up to us he checked those boxes but the big bonus was the fact that he ran a series before and not just a fly by night deal but for 8 years. We are thankful to have Tim on board with us and are looking forward to our 10th season of dirt modified racing action”.

The Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series is currently working on the 2019 schedule of events and is looking forward to there 10th season of modified racing.

The Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series presents UMP Dirt Car Modified sanctioned dirt track entertainment at racing venues throughout Kentucky, Indiana, Illinois, Ohio and Tennessee. For more information concerning the Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series, contact series race director Tim Wolfe @ 270-576-6474 or by visiting the series social media outlets at www.americanmodifiedseries.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/pages/American-Modified-Series, and on Twitter @AmericanModSeri.