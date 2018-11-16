Home --> Dirt Late Model News --> Scott Brothers Racing Launches New Cyber Home; Stormy Scott Set to Tackle 2019 LOLMDS Slate

Scott Brothers Racing Launches New Cyber Home; Stormy Scott Set to Tackle 2019 LOLMDS Slate

After a successful 2018 season, Stormy Scott makes the jump to the Super Late Model division in 2019, where he’ll compete with the Lucas Oil Late Model Series. (Tyler Rinken photo)

Las Cruces, New Mexico (11/16/18) – Las Cruces, New Mexico’s Scott Brothers Racing is the latest addition to the MSR Mafia team, and a brand-new website for the team has been launched at www.ScottBrothersRacing.com .

The team enjoyed a great 2018 season with Johnny Scott claiming the $50,000 championship with the United States Modified Touring Series (USMTS), while Stormy Scott visited Victory Lane on multiple occasions.

For 2019 Johnny will be taking a break from racing, while Stormy will return to the Super Late Model ranks, where he plans to contend for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series (LOLMDS) Rookie of the Year title.

Please visit the site often as more updates and content are added.

Scott Brothers Racing would like to thank all of their marketing partners, which include Mesilla Valley Transportation, Rancho Milagro, Intercomp, Boller Motorsports, Mullins Race Engines, Maxima Racing Oils, Sweet-Bloomquist Race Cars, Top of the World Ranch, VP Racing Fuels, Eagle Moon Farms, Wehrs Machine & Racing Products, Vanderbuilt Race Cars, Shocks by Precision Performance, REAL Racing Wheels, KBC Graphix, Simpson Race Products, FK Rod Ends, Fast Shafts, Willy’s Carburetors & Speed Shop, Beyea Custom Headers, Out-Pace Racing Products, Eibach, All Star Performance and MSR Mafia Marketing & PR Services.

For the latest information on Scott Brothers Racing, please visit their cyber home at www.ScottBrothersRacing.com .

Ben Shelton, Owner
MSR Mafia Marketing Services – www.MSRmafia.com
Midsouth Racing Scene – www.MidSouthRacing.com

