VP Gateway Dirt Nationals Entry List for all 3 divisions!

SUPER LATE MODELS
REGISTERED DRIVER(S)
A
ARDRY, ROBERT
ASHBY, CALEB
ASHBY, LEVI
B
BABB, SHANNON
BAUGH, JERRY
BINNEY, ELLIOTT
BELL, RICH
BELL, SCOTT
BLOOMQUIST, SCOTT
C
CANTONWINE, MARTY
CARPENTER, FREDDIE
CARPENTER, TYLER
COULTER, JOEY
CROUCH, AMBER
CULP, TIMOTHY
D
DANIEL, PATRIK
DAVENPORT, JONATHAN
DAVIS, BRYCE
DAVIS, NICHOLAS
DOHM, TIM
DOHM, ZACK
DRURY, DAN
E
ENGLISH, TANNER
ERB, DENNIS
F
FALCON, MANNY
FEGER, JASON
FETTER, CHRIS
FETTER, DEREK
FISHER, CLAY
FORD, COREY
FRAME, KODY
FRYER, MIKE
G
GAMMILL, WILLIAM
GARDNER, BOB
GOEDERT, LUKE
GRIFFAW, RUSTY
GUNDAKER, GORDY
GUNDAKER, TREVOR
H
HALLEY, SCOTT
HAMMER, DON
HAMMERLE, MICHAEL
HANGER, CHRISTIAN
HENDERSON, MATT
HERZOG, JEFF
HICKERSON, ERIC
HOLTKAMP, CODY
HOOD, BRANDON
HUGHES, KIP
HURST, JEREMIAH
J
JACOBER, DAN
JOHNS, DONALD
JOHNS, OAKLEY
JOHNSON, GREG
K
KIEFER, DEWAYNE
KIMMONS, GREGORY
KING, RUSS
KLEIN, DARYN
KNOLL, JOSH
KOCH, MATT
L
LONG, COLE
LOONEY, PAYTON
M
MANOS, RANDY
MANVILLE, TIM
MARLAR, CAMARON
MARTIN, BLAKE
MAYFIELD, RUBEN
MCCREADIE, TIM
MCMILLAN, ZACHARY
MILLER, JAKE
MOOS, MYLES
MOYER, BILLY
MOYER JR, BILLY
MULLINS, BRIAN
N
NASH, CHRIS
NORTHDURFT, BLAIR
O
O’NEAL, DON
ORTEGA, JOMATHON
ORTEGA, XAVIER
P
PATNOE, DAN
PIERCE, BOBBY
PRALLE, BRANDON
R
RASDON, HUNTER
RETTIG, AUSTIN
ROBERSON, LOGAN
ROIDER, PAUL
S
SCHIERKOLK, JASON
SCHLENK, RUSTY
SCHRAG, ADAM
SCHULTE, MICHAEL
SHEPLER, RICHARD
SHEPPARD, BRANDON
SHIPLEY, MATT
SHIPMAN, MARK
SIMPSON, BRAD
SNEED, JEREMY
SPATOLA, MIKE
STILE, WILLIAM
STUART, ROBBIE
T
TIBALDI, BRANDON
TIMMS, RANDY
THEISS, AUSTIN
THORSTEN, STEVE
U
UNZICKER, RYAN
W
WARD, SCOTT
WALKER, PEYTON
WELSHAN, JASON
WHITWELL, RC
WILLIANS, PEARSON
WOODARD, BRIAN
Z
ZOBRIST, CHAD
OPEN WHEEL MODIFIEDS
INVITED DRIVER(S)
A
ADAMS, BUZZY
AIKEY, JEFF
ALLEN, CHASE
ALLEN, NICK
ANDERSON, MARK
ARNOLD, CHRIS
B
BENTLEY, GARY
BITTLE, BOBBY
BLACK, JIM
BOLLINGER, RAY
BOWYER, CLINT
BURDETTE, KC
C
CLIPPINGER, JOHN
CONOYER, RICK
COOK, TAYLOR
COOPER, MATT
CULP, TIMOTHY
D
DIXON, PHIL
DRESCH, JOE
DROSTE, TYLER
DUVALL, JOE
E
EILERS, ROBBIE
F
FUQUA, DARRON
FINK, EVAN
G
GILLMORE, RYAN
GRABOUSKI, JORDAN
H
HANCOCK, TIM
HARRIS, JOSH
HARRISON, MIKE
HOFFMAN, DEAN
HOFFMAN, NICK
HORTSMANN, SHAUN
HOSKINS, JESSIE
J
JONES, ROYAL
K
KISSINGER, LEVI
L
LEDFORD, JEFFERY
LEE, LUCAS
LEKA, JEFF
LOMAX, JAMIE
LONG, MICHAEL
LOSH, DEREK
M
MCKINNEY, MIKE
MITCHELL, DAVID
MONEY, CLAY
MULLINS, BRENT
MULLENS, TANNER
N
NICELY, TYLER
P
PIERCE, BOBBY
R
ROBERTS, NICK
S
SCOTT, JOHNNY
SEETS JR, TOMMIE
SELLERS, CHAD
SHEPPARD JR, TOMMY
SHUTE, TODD
STEFFENS, KYLE
STRICKLER, KYLE
T
TAYLOR, PEYTON
TIMMS, RANDY
TROUTMAN, DRAKE
W
WALLACE, KENNY
WARD, MORGAN
WEISSER, ALLEN
WIETHOLDER, DAVID
WHEELER, CHAD
Y
YOUNG, TRENT
MIDGETS
INVITED DRIVER(S)
A
ABREU, RICO
ALLGAIER, JUSTIN
ARMSTRONG, CALEB
B
BABB, TERRY
BACON, BRADY
BAYSTON, SPENCER
BEASON, JONATHAN
BELL, CHRISTOPHER
BERNAL, RYAN
BOAT, CHAD
BRIGHT, ALEX
BRISCOE, CHASE
C
CARRICK, TANNER
COFER, MARIA
COONS JR, JERRY
COPELAND, COLBY
COURTNEY, TYLER
CRAWLEY, TIM
D
DARLAND, DAVE
DAUM, ZACH
F
FACCINTO, MICHAEL
FELKER, ANDREW
G
GARDNER, RONNIE
GOLOBIC, SHANE
GRANT, JUSTIN
GUERRINI, FRANKIE
H
HAHN, BLAKE
HAUDENSCHILD, JAC
HAUDENSCHILD, SHELDON
J
JOHNSON, SAM
K
KHANE, KASEY
KLAASMEYER, TUCKER
L
LARSON, KYLE
LEARY, CJ
LYNCH, BRAYTON
M
MCCREADIE, TIM
MCDOUGAL, JASON
N
NEUMAN, JAKE
P
PAUCH JR, BILLY
PICKENS, MICHAEL
PIERCE, BOBBY
PITTMAN, DARYN
PRICE-MILLER, PARKER
R
RAY, DAVEY
REUTZEL, AARON
ROBINSON, RYAN
S
SALDANA, JOEY
SARFF, KARTER
SCELZI, GIOVANNI
SCHATZ, DONNY
SCHUETT, KYLE
SCHUMAN, CASEY
SEAVEY, LOGAN
SHAFFER, TIM
SHELTON, HOLLY
SHIRLEY, BRIAN
SIMON, LANDON
STENHOUSE JR, RICKY
STEWART, TONY
SWANSON, KODY
SWEET, BRAD
SWINDELL, SAMMY
T
THOMAS JR, KEVIN
THOMAS, TYLER
THORSON, TANNER
W
WALKER, GAGE
WINDOM, CHRIS
WISE, ZEB
Y
YELEY, JJ
Kind of bummed there are not more modifieds. I would guess at least 10 will not show up. Just 2 years ago I believe they had almost 200 registered. Why limit it to 56?
Beau Davis the mods were invite only because they wanted to add the midgets for some reason. Midgets were also invited only too
Drew Fuhrman I understand just afraid I’m driving 7 hours to watch 40-45mods. I would guess the year I raced about 120 out of 200 mods showed up. So they could get at least 10 out of the 56 not show. I’m saying plan for people not showing.
Beau Davis I totally agree with you. But regardless it will be a good show to watch. And if you really can not make it to come down here, you can watch it on dirt on dirt. They do a good job broadcasting
Drew Fuhrman I am coming for sure just wondering how many mods will actually show up. I have been each year and always had a blast!
Beau Davis is email them and ask if you can be an alternate just have your stuff ready they will know how many on the parking night
I like the idea Rusty Griffaw.
Beau Davis the mod invites this year I can name prolly 10 that won’t be here.. my buddy has been racing mods around this area and was hoping for an invite and didn’t get one . It sucks
Sucks bittle is out
Wish I could make it this year
I think the track gets better and better every year
Michael E Stockamp
Bruce Farris Dalton Farris
I can’t wait it going to be awesome
Pierce running all three nice
Jeremy Yates
Tonya Tee Yates I usually have tickets already by this time, gotta get on board!
Tonya Tee Yates would like to go to the Saturday show this year
Jeremy Yates I want to go to. Maybe Aunt Roar-rah will keep tommy
Tonya Tee Yates that sounds like a plan
This is a stacked field in all three divisions
Bobby Schwent
Jeff Gegg ,Pierce might sweep all 3!
Donald Enke
Robert Cieslinski did you see the list?
Kyle Novak yes why
It looks pretty good
Kyle Novak should be some great racing. May want to take an extra rear spoiler
Yes Robert Cieslinski new spoiler or 8 or 10 new spoiler’s
Randy Blanton
Odd but no Darrell Lanigan but Don O’Neal is there
Shawn T Sears Midgets are loaded!
Justin Martin wish the would announce who’s confirmed
Shawn T Sears is this not confirmed? I was thinking it was. Previous list were Invite list.
Justin Martin heck maybe it is…yeah its loaded up for sure
👏💓
Derek Oliver
Lanigan is getting the boot
Wonder if Bowyer goes to 1 car then?
This is a stellar list. The reason it is invite only is there is only so much room to park haulers.
Chris Travis here’s a list for you.