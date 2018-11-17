Home --> Dirt Late Model News --> VP Gateway Dirt Nationals Entry List for all 3 divisions!

VP Gateway Dirt Nationals Entry List for all 3 divisions!

SUPER LATE MODELS

REGISTERED DRIVER(S)

A

ARDRY, ROBERT

ASHBY, CALEB

ASHBY, LEVI

B

BABB, SHANNON

BAUGH, JERRY

BINNEY, ELLIOTT

BELL, RICH

BELL, SCOTT

BLOOMQUIST, SCOTT

C

CANTONWINE, MARTY

CARPENTER, FREDDIE

CARPENTER, TYLER

COULTER, JOEY

CROUCH, AMBER

CULP, TIMOTHY

D

DANIEL, PATRIK

DAVENPORT, JONATHAN

DAVIS, BRYCE

DAVIS, NICHOLAS

DOHM, TIM

DOHM, ZACK

DRURY, DAN

E

ENGLISH, TANNER

ERB, DENNIS

F

FALCON, MANNY

FEGER, JASON

FETTER, CHRIS

FETTER, DEREK

FISHER, CLAY

FORD, COREY

FRAME, KODY

FRYER, MIKE

G

GAMMILL, WILLIAM

GARDNER, BOB

GOEDERT, LUKE

GRIFFAW, RUSTY

GUNDAKER, GORDY

GUNDAKER, TREVOR

H

HALLEY, SCOTT

HAMMER, DON

HAMMERLE, MICHAEL

HANGER, CHRISTIAN

HENDERSON, MATT

HERZOG, JEFF

HICKERSON, ERIC

HOLTKAMP, CODY

HOOD, BRANDON

HUGHES, KIP

HURST, JEREMIAH

J

JACOBER, DAN

JOHNS, DONALD

JOHNS, OAKLEY

JOHNSON, GREG

K

KIEFER, DEWAYNE

KIMMONS, GREGORY

KING, RUSS

KLEIN, DARYN

KNOLL, JOSH

KOCH, MATT

L

LONG, COLE

LOONEY, PAYTON

M

MANOS, RANDY

MANVILLE, TIM

MARLAR, CAMARON

MARTIN, BLAKE

MAYFIELD, RUBEN

MCCREADIE, TIM

MCMILLAN, ZACHARY

MILLER, JAKE

MOOS, MYLES

MOYER, BILLY

MOYER JR, BILLY

MULLINS, BRIAN

N

NASH, CHRIS

NORTHDURFT, BLAIR

O

O’NEAL, DON

ORTEGA, JOMATHON

ORTEGA, XAVIER

P

PATNOE, DAN

PIERCE, BOBBY

PRALLE, BRANDON

R

RASDON, HUNTER

RETTIG, AUSTIN

ROBERSON, LOGAN

ROIDER, PAUL

S

SCHIERKOLK, JASON

SCHLENK, RUSTY

SCHRAG, ADAM

SCHULTE, MICHAEL

SHEPLER, RICHARD

SHEPPARD, BRANDON

SHIPLEY, MATT

SHIPMAN, MARK

SIMPSON, BRAD

SNEED, JEREMY

SPATOLA, MIKE

STILE, WILLIAM

STUART, ROBBIE

T

TIBALDI, BRANDON

TIMMS, RANDY

THEISS, AUSTIN

THORSTEN, STEVE

U

UNZICKER, RYAN

W

WARD, SCOTT

WALKER, PEYTON

WELSHAN, JASON

WHITWELL, RC

WILLIANS, PEARSON

WOODARD, BRIAN

Z

ZOBRIST, CHAD

OPEN WHEEL MODIFIEDS

INVITED DRIVER(S)

A

ADAMS, BUZZY

AIKEY, JEFF

ALLEN, CHASE

ALLEN, NICK

ANDERSON, MARK

ARNOLD, CHRIS

B

BENTLEY, GARY

BITTLE, BOBBY

BLACK, JIM

BOLLINGER, RAY

BOWYER, CLINT

BURDETTE, KC

C

CLIPPINGER, JOHN

CONOYER, RICK

COOK, TAYLOR

COOPER, MATT

CULP, TIMOTHY

D

DIXON, PHIL

DRESCH, JOE

DROSTE, TYLER

DUVALL, JOE

E

EILERS, ROBBIE

F

FUQUA, DARRON

FINK, EVAN

G

GILLMORE, RYAN

GRABOUSKI, JORDAN

H

HANCOCK, TIM

HARRIS, JOSH

HARRISON, MIKE

HOFFMAN, DEAN

HOFFMAN, NICK

HORTSMANN, SHAUN

HOSKINS, JESSIE

J

JONES, ROYAL

K

KISSINGER, LEVI

L

LEDFORD, JEFFERY

LEE, LUCAS

LEKA, JEFF

LOMAX, JAMIE

LONG, MICHAEL

LOSH, DEREK

M

MCKINNEY, MIKE

MITCHELL, DAVID

MONEY, CLAY

MULLINS, BRENT

MULLENS, TANNER

N

NICELY, TYLER

P

PIERCE, BOBBY

R

ROBERTS, NICK

S

SCOTT, JOHNNY

SEETS JR, TOMMIE

SELLERS, CHAD

SHEPPARD JR, TOMMY

SHUTE, TODD

STEFFENS, KYLE

STRICKLER, KYLE

T

TAYLOR, PEYTON

TIMMS, RANDY

TROUTMAN, DRAKE

W

WALLACE, KENNY

WARD, MORGAN

WEISSER, ALLEN

WIETHOLDER, DAVID

WHEELER, CHAD

Y

YOUNG, TRENT

 

MIDGETS

INVITED DRIVER(S)

A

ABREU, RICO

ALLGAIER, JUSTIN

ARMSTRONG, CALEB

B

BABB, TERRY

BACON, BRADY

BAYSTON, SPENCER

BEASON, JONATHAN

BELL, CHRISTOPHER

BERNAL, RYAN

BOAT, CHAD

BRIGHT, ALEX

BRISCOE, CHASE

C

CARRICK, TANNER

COFER, MARIA

COONS JR, JERRY

COPELAND, COLBY

COURTNEY, TYLER

CRAWLEY, TIM

D

DARLAND, DAVE

DAUM, ZACH

F

FACCINTO, MICHAEL

FELKER, ANDREW

G

GARDNER, RONNIE

GOLOBIC, SHANE

GRANT, JUSTIN

GUERRINI, FRANKIE

H

HAHN, BLAKE

HAUDENSCHILD, JAC

HAUDENSCHILD, SHELDON

J

JOHNSON, SAM

K

KHANE, KASEY

KLAASMEYER, TUCKER

L

LARSON, KYLE

LEARY, CJ

LYNCH, BRAYTON

M

MCCREADIE, TIM

MCDOUGAL, JASON

N

NEUMAN, JAKE

P

PAUCH JR, BILLY

PICKENS, MICHAEL

PIERCE, BOBBY

PITTMAN, DARYN

PRICE-MILLER, PARKER

R

RAY, DAVEY

REUTZEL, AARON

ROBINSON, RYAN

S

SALDANA, JOEY

SARFF, KARTER

SCELZI, GIOVANNI

SCHATZ, DONNY

SCHUETT, KYLE

SCHUMAN, CASEY

SEAVEY, LOGAN

SHAFFER, TIM

SHELTON, HOLLY

SHIRLEY, BRIAN

SIMON, LANDON

STENHOUSE JR, RICKY

STEWART, TONY

SWANSON, KODY

SWEET, BRAD

SWINDELL, SAMMY

T

THOMAS JR, KEVIN

THOMAS, TYLER

THORSON, TANNER

W

WALKER, GAGE

WINDOM, CHRIS

WISE, ZEB

Y

YELEY, JJ

