Springfield Raceway’s Turkey Bowl Results – 11/17/18

Springfield Raceway Turkey Bowl Results Presented By Midwest Sheet Metal And Bad Boy Mowers.

Late Models

1 Scott Crigler 2 Joe Gorby 3 Jake Davis 4 Kaden Cornell 5 Sam Halstead 6 Dylan Hoover 7 Justin Wells 8 Raymond Merrill 9 Jace Parmley 10 Shawn Strong 11 Mark Simon 12 Kylan Garner 13 Richard Shepler 14 John Coates 15 Aaron Scroggins 16 Michael Maggard 17 Mike Bitner 18 Sundance Keepper 19 Brian Wolfmeier 20 Eddie Martin .

Great early action between Crigler and Corby. Crigler starting 4th kicked it in just past the halfway Mark to get his 3rd Turkey.

A Mods

1 Ryan Gustin 2 Mickey Burrell 3 Steve Picou 4 Robbie Reed 5 Chad Lyle 6 Ryan Gilmore 7 Jason Pursley 8 Jason Payton 9 John Yeoman 10 Logan Martin 11 Kyle Thompson 12 Jody Tillman 13 Mitch Keeter 14 Kevin Blackburn 15 Carl Murphy 16 Levi Nelson 17 Jerry Lankton 18 Brian Green 19 Nick Link 20 Paul Reeder

B 1 Top 2 transfer 1 Yeoman 2 Link 3 Paden Phillips 4 John Romesburg 5 Danny Martin 6 Robert Baltzell 7 Larry Bratti DNS Adam Kaltenbach

B2 Top 2 to transfer 1 Tillman 2 Keeter 3Nathan Gold 4 Josh Everhardt 5 Chad Tilley 6 Ken Schrader 7 Scott Bough 8 Joshua Tyre 9 MarkInk 10 DNS Tyler Grooms

B3 1 Lankton 2 Murphy 3 Bob Test 4 Trenton Gann 5 Kyle Covert 6 Jared Russell 7 Mark Ink 8 Tracey Link

25 laps caution free and The Reaper Gustin comes from 12th starting spot. High point driver Logan Martin redraws a 3 and top 8 really mixed up. Burrell goes top side early and pulls some ground early with 3 wide behind. Gustin runs anywhere and patiently picks his spots. After taking the spot just past half way. Lapped traffic slows the leader with 5 to go then he shoots the middle to get his 3rd Turkey. Great race.

B MODS

1 Jackie Dalton 2 Kameron Grindstaff 3 Dustin Leatherman 4 Aaron Ray Scroggins 5Jeremy Price 6 Bill Schahuber 7 Wesley Smith 8 Nick Artherton 9 Cale Turner 10 Mike Keever 11 Jeff LaBaube 12 Shawn Duncan 13 Justin Pike 14 Jimmy Cummings 15 JC Morton 16 Ryan Gilmore 17 Taylor Moore 18 James Thompson 19 Brent Fielder 20 Dillion McCowan

B1 Top 2 transfer 1 Cummings 2 Fielder 3 Jeff Gay 4 Bobby Maggard Jr. 5 Kenny Pike 6 Gus Soutiea 7 Stefan Palmer 8 James Scroggins 9 Don Marrs DNS Rod Inman

B2 1 JC Morton 2 Artherson 3 Cody Rider 4 Daniel Trarkington 5 Jared Monger 6 Cory Johnson 7 John Yeoman Jr. 8 Chris Ratterree 9 Gordan Goyer

B3 1 Pike 2 Grindstaff 3 Michael Joplin 4 Jacob Blair 5 Daniel Anders 6 Dustin Boston 7 Kyle Schrum 8 Ryan Phillips DNS Blake Davidson.

Action all 20 laps with 3 wide. Dalton and Morton were setting up a finish for the cameras when Morton got it sideways in 3 and 4 getting ready to make an attempt and spun ending his shot at the win or photo finish possible. Grindstaff from deep and transferring from a B ft. With a strong driver.

Midwest MODZ

1 Scott Campbell 2 John Lankton 3 Matt Dorssom 4 Andy Aust 5 Donny Aust 6 Mark Simon 7 Jerry Brown 8 Kyle Bates 9 Garrett Thompson 10 Ken Walker 11 Jamey Petty 12 Ron McClellan 13 Trent Robinson 14 Craig Yeoman 15 Tim Petty 16 Dakota Maggard 17 Jeremy Hazel 18 19 Jeremy Lahey DNS Elijah Keepper

B1 Top 2 Transfer 1 Lankton 2 Maggard 3 Jonathon Dean 4 Leroy Morrison 5Josh Paul 6 TR Phillips 7 Justin Wald 8 Seth Pendelton 9 Kevin Eubanks

B2 1 T. Petty 2 D. Aust 3 Steve Moore 4 Doug Scism 5 Richard Johnson 6 Jack Owens 7 Brandon Lyons 8 Rick Lampe

What looked to be Simon’s feature saw him slide backwards on the final restart. Campbell then had to hold back Lankton who put on a drive from deep in the field after winning B1.

Legends

1 Caleb McDugle 2 Grayson Cox 3 Justin Comer 4 Steve Harshbarger 5 Dave Comer 6 Richard Powell 7 James McDugle 8 Mike Gilbert 9 Bill Prietzel 10 Ryan Nech 11 Shane Lee 12 Phil Burkybile 13 Drew Cobble 14 Jake Comer 15 Justin Parrish 16 Dan Mech 17 Rick Nichols 18 Colin Bowen 19 Steven Harshbarger 20 Chance Gilbert 21 Sean Dudley 22 Michael Dill.

It looked to be Justin Comer race until the final 4 laps when Caleb Mcdugle found something in the middle lane and pulls off the Late race surge win as Cox moved into the front pack to little to late.