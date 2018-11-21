Tanner English Lands Dream Ride with SWR Racing for 2019 Season!

(CROSSVILLE, TENNESSEE) SWR Racing and Tanner English have recently inked a deal to put the young Benton, Kentucky driver behind the wheel of the #116 full-time for the 2019 racing season! According to Team Manager Randy Weaver, Tanner will drive a potent Longhorn by Weaver racecar – armed with a Phantom Race Engine – in a pick-and-choose type schedule loaded with select national and regional Super Late Model events. The new-look team is set to debut in February 2019 during “Speedweeks” in Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series action at both Golden Isles Speedway near Brunswick, Georgia and East Bay Raceway Park in Gibsonton, Florida.

“I am thrilled to announce that Tanner (English) will drive for SWR Racing next year,” quoted Weaver in a telephone conversation. “Tanner has shown in recent years that he is a heck of a wheelman on the racetrack, but I’m already impressed how hard he works away from the track. He wants to be at the shop and be as hands-on with the racecars as possible, which is important and will pay dividends when we get to racing. Tanner is a good, hard-working kid who is grateful for what he’s got and I’m happy to give him the opportunity to drive our stuff. I have to thank all of our sponsors that we have already lined up for 2019 and we are working on some more that will be announced in the near future!”

With primary sponsorship coming from A.F. Stone Professional Medical Services, Stone Land Clearing & Excavating, Tommy Pope Construction, Diercks LTD of the Quad Cities, Henderson Motorsports, and Outlaw Racing Southeast, Tanner will spend most of 2019 wheeling the familiar #116 machine at area tracks throughout the Southeast. On occasion when the SWR team feels the need to take a weekend off to regroup and refresh their equipment, Tanner will pilot a sister car out of sponsor Tommy Pope’s racing stable.

“This is what I’ve been working towards my whole career – to be considered for a high profile ride like SWR Racing,” exclaimed English earlier today. “I met Randy (Weaver) for the first time about a month ago and you couldn’t ask for a better guy. He has been straight forward with me from the start and it’s been a great experience so far. I’m really looking forward to seeing what we can do together starting at Brunswick next February and hopefully we can be a force to be reckoned with each time we pull into the pit area. I can’t thank Randy and Chip Stone enough for putting their faith in me and I’d like to build something really special with them for many years to come!”

The SWR Racing team – located in Crossville, Tennessee – is currently looking for experienced crew help for the upcoming 2019 campaign. Anyone interested in applying for a job can call Randy Weaver at the race shop at 931.707.1355.

SWR Racing would like to thank the following sponsors for their continued support: A.F. Stone Professional Medical Services, Stone Land Clearing & Excavating, Tommy Pope Construction, Diercks LTD of the Quad Cities, Henderson Motorsports, Outlaw Racing Southeast, Longhorn by Weaver Race Cars, Phantom Race Engines, Outlaw Graphics, FK Rod Ends, VP Racing Fuels, Schaeffer’s Racing Oil, Keizer Wheels, Penske Shocks, Wiles Driveshafts, DMI Rear Ends, Hoosier Racing Tires, Earnhardt Technology Group, PPM Racing Products, Five Star Products, Midwest Sheet Metal, Quarter Master, Bert Transmissions, K-B Carburetors, PRC Radiators, Hooker Harness, QuickCar Racing Products, Wilwood Engineering, Peterson Fluid Systems, Ted Brown’s Quality Body Shop, Delph Communications, and Beyea Headers.

Keep up on Tanner English and SWR Racing throughout the 2019 season by clicking on www.RandyWeaverRacing.com. A brand-new website is in the works and will be launched as soon as all sponsors and details are finalized!

Media Contact: Ryan Delph – Delph Communications

www.DelphCommunications.com