Jack Sullivan Tops CCSDS Finale at the Lone Star Turkey Nationals



Kilgore, Texas (11/24/18) – On Saturday evening at Lone Star Speedway Jack Sullivan put an exclamation point on the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series presented by Lucas Oil season. Not only did he put a wrap on his fourth-straight series title, but he also wired the field to claim the $5,000 top prize in the annual Lone Star Topless Turkey Nationals

From the New Vision Graphics Pole Position Sullivan streaked to his sixth series victory of the 2018 season and his series-best, 30th of his career. Fellow front-row starter, Trey Beene ran in second for much of the finale, before a late-race tangle with Timothy Culp sidelined both drivers.

Hunter Rasdon took over the second spot, and that’s where he would finish with B.J. Robinson, Patrik Daniel, and Brandon Hightower completing the Top 5 in the final running order.

2018 Midwest Sheet Metal Rookie of the Year, Tanner Kellick finished sixth.

Scott Crigler was the Larry Shaw Race Cars Hard Charger after advancing 14 positions in the 40-lap finale. Trey Beene received the Henryetta Ford Hard Luck Award after seeing his runner-up performance come to an early end.

COMP Cams Super Dirt Series – November 24, 2018

Lone Star Speedway (Kilgore, Texas)

Feature Results

1)Jack Sullivan 2)Hunter Rasdon 3)B.J. Robinson 4)Patrik Daniel 5)Brandon Hightower 6)Tanner Kellick 7)Scott Crigler 8)Morgan Bagley 9)Zach McMillan 10)Alex Ashley 11)David Payne 12)Trey Beene 13)Timothy Culp 14)Sloppy Hogg 15)Chris Reid 16)Jon Mitchell 17)Brad Couch 18)Clayton Holland 19)Jeff Roth 20)Joe Godsey 21)Raymond Taylor

Entries: 21

MSR Mafia Fast Qualifier: Timothy Culp (15.872 seconds)

Black Diamond Chassis Heat Race #1 Winner: Jack Sullivan

Allen Manufacturing Heat Race #2 Winner: Trey Beene

Hoosier Racing Tire Heat Race #3 Winner: Hunter Rasdon

New Vision Graphics Pole Sitter: Jack Sullivan

Larry Shaw Race Cars Hard Charger: Scott Crigler (21st-7th)

Henryetta Ford Hard Luck Award: Trey Beene

COMP Cams Top Performer: Dane Dacus

Lap Leaders: Jack Sullivan (1-40)

Ben Shelton, Owner

MSR Mafia Marketing Services – www.MSRmafia.com

Midsouth Racing Scene – www.MidSouthRacing.com