Josh Richards out, Tyler Erb in at Best Motorsports!

Best Performance Motorsports and Josh Richards Part Ways

BPM Hires Tyler Erb for the 2019 Season



St. Marys, Ohio (11/26/18) – After a successful two-year partnership, Best Performance Motorsports and Josh Richards have agreed to amicably part ways for the 2019 season. Texas hot shoe, Tyler Erb will be taking over the driving duties of the team’s potent Dirt Late Model.

“We enjoyed a lot of success with Josh (Richards), and I wish him nothing but the best in his future ventures,” Best Performance Motorsports’ Eric Brock said on Monday afternoon. “We are now extremely excited about the future with Tyler Erb as our driver. He’s got a lot of talent and enthusiasm and will be a great fit for our organization.”

During their two years together, Best Performance Motorsports and Richards enjoyed tremendous success. In 2017, the team earned the prestigious Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Championship (LOLMDS) in just their first full-season together. In 2018 they finished second in the LOLMDS championship point standings.

Over the past two seasons with Richards behind the wheel, the St. Marys, Ohio based team amassed 15 wins, including two $100,000-to-win Dirt Track World Championships at Portsmouth (Ohio) Raceway Park and the Diamond Nationals at Lucas Oil Speedway in Wheatland, Missouri. The duo also earned 59 Top-5 finishes and 82 Top-10 finishes.

Additional details regarding Tyler Erb joining forces with Best Performance Motorsports as well as the team’s 2019 plans will be released at a later date.

