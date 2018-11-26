Home --> Dirt Late Model News --> Josh Richards out, Tyler Erb in at Best Motorsports!

Josh Richards out, Tyler Erb in at Best Motorsports!

Tyler Erb will take over the driver duties of the Best Performance Dirt Late Model in 2019. (Heath Lawson photo)

Best Performance Motorsports and Josh Richards Part Ways
BPM Hires Tyler Erb for the 2019 Season

St. Marys, Ohio (11/26/18) – After a successful two-year partnership, Best Performance Motorsports and Josh Richards have agreed to amicably part ways for the 2019 season. Texas hot shoe, Tyler Erb will be taking over the driving duties of the team’s potent Dirt Late Model.

“We enjoyed a lot of success with Josh (Richards), and I wish him nothing but the best in his future ventures,” Best Performance Motorsports’ Eric Brock said on Monday afternoon. “We are now extremely excited about the future with Tyler Erb as our driver. He’s got a lot of talent and enthusiasm and will be a great fit for our organization.”

During their two years together, Best Performance Motorsports and Richards enjoyed tremendous success. In 2017, the team earned the prestigious Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Championship (LOLMDS) in just their first full-season together. In 2018 they finished second in the LOLMDS championship point standings.

Over the past two seasons with Richards behind the wheel, the St. Marys, Ohio based team amassed 15 wins, including two $100,000-to-win Dirt Track World Championships at Portsmouth (Ohio) Raceway Park and the Diamond Nationals at Lucas Oil Speedway in Wheatland, Missouri. The duo also earned 59 Top-5 finishes and 82 Top-10 finishes.

Additional details regarding Tyler Erb joining forces with Best Performance Motorsports as well as the team’s 2019 plans will be released at a later date.

Best Performance Motorsports would like to thank all of their marketing partners, which include Bulk Material Lift, Boxo USA, Bazell Race Fuels, Sunoco, Keyser Manufacturing, Colt, Integra Shocks, Hoosier Tire, Valvoline, Corey Frazer State Farm, Industrial Hydro Excavating, Beyea Headers, Doyle Edwards Trucking, Wilwood Disc Brakes, Wiles Drive Shafts, Simpson Race Products, Weld Racing, Performance Rod & Custom, Peterson Fluid Systems, Barnes Systems Inc., Powers Performance, Butlerbuilt, Impact Race Gear, Heath Lawson Photography, Outerwears, Strange Engineering, Five Star Race Car Bodies Rocket Chassis, R&R Design and MSR Mafia Marketing & PR Services.

For the latest information on Best Performance Motorsports please visit the team website at www.BestPerformanceMotorsports.com as well as their social media channels at www.facebook.com/bestperformancemotorsports/, www.twitter.com/BPMotorsports1 and www.instagram.com/bestperformancemotorsports .

 

 

Ben Shelton, Owner

MSR Mafia Marketing Services – www.MSRmafia.com

Midsouth Racing Scene – www.MidSouthRacing.com

 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

23 comments

  1. Dustin Becker
    November 26, 2018 at 3:56 pm

    Luke Feeback

    Reply
  2. Joe Gillespie
    November 26, 2018 at 4:01 pm

    Josh going back to Shinston?

    Reply
  3. Josh Rich
    November 26, 2018 at 4:06 pm

    Where is richards going

    Reply
  4. Trent Schipke
    November 26, 2018 at 4:09 pm

    Josh Skorczewski

    Reply
  5. Jason W. Miller
    November 26, 2018 at 4:19 pm

    camping world truck series for kbm

    Reply
  6. Steven Bone
    November 26, 2018 at 4:50 pm

    Cindy Arnold-Bone

    Reply
  7. Michael Turner
    November 26, 2018 at 5:02 pm

    Looks like Turbo received one hell of a Christmas present!!

    Reply
  8. Scott Goodman
    November 26, 2018 at 5:48 pm

    Richard’s is such an asshole nobody can stay with him long egotistical prick

    Reply
  9. TC Logsdon
    November 26, 2018 at 5:51 pm

    Josh back to the house car?

    Reply
  10. Connor Cruise
    November 26, 2018 at 6:10 pm

    Kirstin Gene

    Reply
  11. Daryl Dover
    November 26, 2018 at 6:34 pm

    BPM will be looking for a few good sheet metal fabricators.

    Reply
  12. Robert E. LaValley
    November 26, 2018 at 8:22 pm

    So polite Vp. Tellk the asshole the truth

    Reply
  13. Clay Lunsford
    November 27, 2018 at 5:26 am

    Blaze Burwell

    Reply

POST A COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE!

