Josh Richards moves to Clint Bowyer Racing

Josh Richards – Heath Lawson photo

Josh Richards will move into the No. 14 car of Clint Bowyer Racing in 2019 replacing Darrell Lanigan. Richards will be driving Rocket Chassis and compete in the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series.

40 comments

  1. Austin Wilhour
    November 27, 2018 at 9:43 am

    Greg Hoover, Alan Bradley

    Reply
  2. Tom Laird
    November 27, 2018 at 9:46 am

    Any idea on where Lannigan is going!? Silly season is here😂

    Reply
  3. Bob Stookey
    November 27, 2018 at 9:47 am

    A single or to car team ?

    Reply
  4. Eric Thompson
    November 27, 2018 at 9:52 am

    Pat Thompson

    Reply
  5. Rick Leake
    November 27, 2018 at 9:56 am

    Ellery Leake

    Reply
  6. Ted Brown
    November 27, 2018 at 10:02 am

    Jim Baley Dan Molloy Michael Hoker Jamie Ross

    Reply
  7. Dillon Wesley
    November 27, 2018 at 10:02 am

    Kenny Wayne

    Reply
  8. Derek Deuesenberry
    November 27, 2018 at 10:07 am

    Christopher Paul Gayton

    Reply
  9. Merle Jones
    November 27, 2018 at 10:10 am

    Tom Hutchcraft

    Reply
  10. Jeff Breuer
    November 27, 2018 at 10:13 am

    Jeremy Marston

    Reply
  11. Jordan Meadows
    November 27, 2018 at 10:18 am

    Robert Meadows

    Reply
  12. Fred Schroeder
    November 27, 2018 at 10:19 am

    So who is leaving Clint bowyer lanigan or Oneal

    Reply
  13. Fred Schroeder
    November 27, 2018 at 10:20 am

    And what chassis now

    Reply
  14. Trent Kirt
    November 27, 2018 at 10:43 am

    Bobby Timmer

    Reply
  15. Nigel Webster
    November 27, 2018 at 10:55 am

    What’s going to happen to Lanigan?

    Reply
  16. Allen Collins
    November 27, 2018 at 11:17 am

    LarryandCrystal Collins

    Reply
  17. Kevin Fulmer
    November 27, 2018 at 11:39 am

    Kory Fulmer

    Reply
  18. Brenda Williams
    November 27, 2018 at 11:40 am

    Nathan Sand Jason Sellers

    Reply
  19. Michael Forsythe
    November 27, 2018 at 11:40 am

    Who is Josh Richards

    Reply
  20. Joey Williams
    November 27, 2018 at 11:43 am

    Michael Patton, Charles Dillard

    Reply
  21. Donnie Cole
    November 27, 2018 at 3:38 pm

    Todd Tornow

    Reply
  22. Connor Cruise
    November 27, 2018 at 5:47 pm

    Kirstin Gene

    Reply
  23. Jeff Johns
    November 27, 2018 at 6:33 pm

    Another championship coming up

    Reply
  24. Pat Thompson
    November 27, 2018 at 6:54 pm

    Nice

    Reply
  25. Robert Bright
    November 27, 2018 at 7:19 pm

    Good move Boyer!!

    Reply

