Josh Richards moves to Clint Bowyer Racing

Josh Richards will move into the No. 14 car of Clint Bowyer Racing in 2019 replacing Darrell Lanigan. Richards will be driving Rocket Chassis and compete in the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series.
I just saw that. Tyler Erb to the Best ride. Silly season has begun.
Any idea on where Lannigan is going!? Silly season is here😂
Tom Laird probably back to his own equipment.
A single or to car team ?
Ted Brown heard this was coming.
Michael Hoker lots of moves
Terbo to Best Motorsport is an exciting one for sure!!!!
Michael Hoker where’s lanigan going
Not sure. I heard he was hanging it up….
Is Bobby driving your dad’s car!?? 😁😁
We don’t own a car
I heard Lannigan was gonna go back to driving his own stuff.
Michael Hoker I figured Dad had one by now lol
LOL nope. Might as well have by now
So who is leaving Clint bowyer lanigan or Oneal
Fred Schroeder lanigan, and running rocket still
And what chassis now
What’s going to happen to Lanigan?
Who is Josh Richards
Joey Williams Dirt is getting like NASCAR with all this silly season ride swapping
You hit the nail on the head there Donnie Cole
Another championship coming up
Good move Boyer!!