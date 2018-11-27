Swindell Set for Final Start of 2018 This Weekend During Gateway Dirt Nationals

Inside Line Promotions – GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (Nov. 27, 2018) – Sammy Swindell has one final event on tap in 2018.

Swindell will pilot his midget this Thursday through Saturday inside The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Mo., during the 3rd annual VP Racing Fuels Gateway Dirt Nationals. It marks the first time midgets will race in the event.

“You try to relate it to someplace you’ve run,” he said. “With me running just the Chili Bowl with that car I don’t have all that much to go off. It’s, ‘This is different from the Chili Bowl so this is what I’ll do.'”

The race will also provide a great opportunity for Swindell to shake down his race car prior to the 33rd annual Chili Bowl Midget Nationals, which will be held Jan. 14-19 at the River Spirit Expo Center in Tulsa, Okla. Swindell said he’s hopeful to have similar success during the Gateway Dirt Nationals as he’s had at the Chili Bowl.

“We’ve had good cars at the Chili Bowl,” he said. “I don’t see it a whole lot different. We’ll just have to fine tune.”

Swindell’s most recent race in a midget was last January during the Chili Bowl.

56 races, 8 wins, 25 top fives, 33 top 10s, 36 top 15s, 39 top 20s

Thursday through Saturday at The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis, Mo., for the 3rd annual VP Racing Fuels Gateway Dirt Nationals

