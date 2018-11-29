Rusty Schlenk takes Race of Champions win at Gateway Dirt Nationals

November 29th, 2018
Super Late Models A-Feature
|PLACE
|START
|DRIVER
|POINTS
|1.
|1.
|Rusty Schlenk (CJ1)
Mcclure, Oh.
|2.
|2.
|Jonathan Davenport (49)
Blairsville, Ga.
|3.
|9.
|Dennis Erb Jr (28)
Carpentersville, Il.
|4.
|3.
|Jason Feger (25)
Bloomington, Il.
|5.
|5.
|Brandon Sheppard (B5)
New Berlin, Il.
|6.
|7.
|Shannon Babb (18)
Moweaqua, Il.
|7.
|8.
|Jeremiah Hurst (58)
Dubuque, Ia.
|8.
|10.
|Don O Neal (71)
Martinsville, In.
|9.
|11.
|Bobby Pierce (32)
Oakwood, Il.
|10.
|12.
|Billy Moyer (21)
Batesville, Ar.
|11.
|13.
|Gordy Gundaker (11G)
St Charles, Mo.
|12.
|4.
|Scott Bloomquist (0)
Mooresburg, Tn.
|13.
|6.
|Tim McCreadie (39)
Watertown, Ny.
nice drive started on the pole and lead every lap no way anyone could pass