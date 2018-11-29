Home --> Dirt Late Model News --> Rusty Schlenk takes Race of Champions win at Gateway Dirt Nationals

Rusty Schlenk takes Race of Champions win at Gateway Dirt Nationals

Rusty Schlenk

November 29th, 2018

Super Late Models A-Feature

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS
1. 1. Rusty Schlenk (CJ1)
Mcclure, Oh.
2. 2. Jonathan Davenport (49)
Blairsville, Ga.
3. 9. Dennis Erb Jr (28)
Carpentersville, Il.
4. 3. Jason Feger (25)
Bloomington, Il.
5. 5. Brandon Sheppard (B5)
New Berlin, Il.
6. 7. Shannon Babb (18)
Moweaqua, Il.
7. 8. Jeremiah Hurst (58)
Dubuque, Ia.
8. 10. Don O Neal (71)
Martinsville, In.
9. 11. Bobby Pierce (32)
Oakwood, Il.
10. 12. Billy Moyer (21)
Batesville, Ar.
11. 13. Gordy Gundaker (11G)
St Charles, Mo.
12. 4. Scott Bloomquist (0)
Mooresburg, Tn.
13. 6. Tim McCreadie (39)
Watertown, Ny.
  1. Joe Parmeley
    November 30, 2018 at 2:00 am

    nice drive started on the pole and lead every lap no way anyone could pass

