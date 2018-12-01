Belle-Clair Speedway & Quincy Raceway on 2019 Lucas Oil MLRA Schedule

Media Contact: Billy Rock

Wheatland, Missouri (December 1, 2018) – Following the conclusion of one of the most exciting racing seasons in recently history, the Lucas Oil MLRA series is once again full speed ahead for 2019. Series Director Ernie Leftwich and his staff have been hard at work in recent weeks putting the finishing touches on a diverse and action packed schedule that should excite the series drivers and teams, as well as give fans a great mixture of Midwestern short track racing venues.

The 2019 season opener returns to the “Diamond of Dirt Tracks“, the Lucas Oil Speedway in Wheatland, MO for the 6th Annual Spring Nationals, April 12-13. After falling to rain in 2018, the Lucas Oil Speedway staff is again looking forward to this early season event which historically showcases a large field of late model competitors.

The following weekend will find the MLRA series making their first visit of the year to the Hawkeye state. Action will roll off on Friday night April 19th at the Davenport Speedway as teams tackle the fast ½ mile in a $5,000 to win event. The following night, and for the 2nd year in a row, the MLRA will return to 34 Raceway in Burlington, IA for the 11th annual “Slocum 50.” This growing event will once again pay out $10,555 to the winner.

Rounding out the month of April will be a return trip to “The Historic 1/2 Mile“, known as Thunderbird Speedway in Muskogee, OK. As of press time, series staff are still working out details for a 2nd event for the weekend, with details to be released at a later date.

The month of May starts off with the first of seven new venues on the season at the ¼ mile Stuart International Speedway in Stuart, IA. Under the new management of long time racer and race director Mike Van Genderen, this action packed track will begin a four day swing of racing on Thursday night May 2nd. Friday night will return once again to the Davenport Speedway, with racers this time battling for the $3k payday on the speedways inner ¼ mile facility.

Saturday night May 4th will provide another $5k to win event as the series returns to West Liberty Raceway in West Liberty, IA for the first time since 2016. The weekend of action concludes Sunday night with another first time visit for the MLRA at the Quincy Raceways in Quincy, IL. The ¼ mile “Broadway Bullring” is guaranteed to showcase some of the best mid-western talent and racing action of the season.

The ever popular “Show Me 100” weekend will again highlight the series schedule as the MLRA regulars do battle with the stars of the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series May 23rd – 25th at the Lucas Oil Speedway. This trifecta weekend will again feature the $6k to win “Cowboy Classic” on Thursday night, followed by Friday’s “Tribute to Don & Billie Gibson”, as drivers look to get locked into Saturday’s $30,000 crown jewel main event.

May 31st adds another new exciting venue to the series with a stop at “The Most Action Packed Track in Southern Illinois“– the 1/5th mile Belle-Clair Speedway in Belleville, IL. The weekend will wrap up with a return visit to the always exciting Lake Ozark Speedway in Eldon, MO on Saturday June 1st.

The MLRA will continue its fast paced month of June with their inaugural visit to the Badger State. Beaver Dam Raceway in Beaver Dam, WI will welcome drivers to the 1/3 mile high banked dirt oval for a $4,000 main event on Friday night June 14th before heading to the famed Dubuque Fairgrounds Speedway on Saturday night, yet another new and exciting venue on the 2019 series tour.

Mother Nature submerged the series’ first ever trip to Rapid Speedway in 2018, but the Rock Rapids, IA facility is ready and excited again to host the MLRA stars on Friday, June 21 in a $3k to win event. Officials are still finalizing a 2nd weekend stop that should be made public very soon.

June 28th – 29th wraps up a busy month with the 6th Annual Freedom Classic at the Salina Highbanks Speedway located just outside of Pryor Creek, OK. Drivers will put it all on the line both nights for the speedways coveted Eagle trophy, in addition to chasing Friday’s $3k top prize and Saturday’s $5,000 to win weekend finale.

The Lucas Oil MLRA is also excited to be returning to Enid Speedway for the 3rd Annual “Firecracker Nationals” on Wednesday July 3rd. This will mark the series’ first visit to the Enid, OK facility since veteran Terry Phillips took the win in 1993 on the high banked oval. Following an off day on the 4th, action resumes with a pair of shows on July 5-6 at Oklahoma’s Longdale Speedway. Friday’s $4k to win show on the 3/8 mile clay oval will lead up to Saturday night’s $5,000 — “America Proud“– A-Main showdown.

Action returns to the Lucas Oil Speedway on July 13th for the $12,000 to win “Diamond Nationals” in yet again a high caliber event with the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series.

July’s hot summer action concludes Friday night July 26th with the annual “Clyde Ellis Memorial” at the Lakeside Speedway in Kansas City, KS. MLRA officials are still in negotiations regarding a show on Saturday night to fill the twin-bill weekend.

Labor Day weekend again brings the MLRA back home to the confines of the Lucas Oil Speedway Saturday, August 31st for the running of the $5,075 to win Larry Phillips Memorial. The holiday weekend salute concludes with a 2nd visit Sunday night to the exiting ¼ mile semi-banked Quincy Raceways-this time for a $5,000 main event.

The 2019 MLRA Series Champion will again be crowned during the 6th Annual “Fall Nationals” on Oct. 11-12 at the Lucas Oil Speedway in Wheatland, MO. This event will again be co-sanctioned by the Comp Cams Super Dirt Series, making it one of the largest and strongest fields of the season.

For the complete 2019 schedule, points updates, series info and more, fans are encouraged to visit the series website at www.MLRARacing.com.

