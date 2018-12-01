Brandon Sheppard & Bobby Pierce take Gateway Dirt Nationals Friday Prelim Feature wins!

November 30th, 2018
Super Late Models Heat 1
|PLACE
|START
|DRIVER
|POINTS
|1.
|1.
|Tanner English (96)
Benton, Ky.
|2.
|2.
|Billy Moyer Jr (21JR)
Batesville, Ar.
|3.
|4.
|Joey Coulter (2c)
Concord, Nc.
|4.
|3.
|Freddie Carpenter (K0)
Parkersburg, Wv.
|5.
|5.
|Don Hammer (45H)
Clinton, Il.
|6.
|8.
|Hunter Rasdon (R5)
Jonesboro, Ar.
|7.
|6.
|Amber Crouch (91)
Cullom, Il.
|8.
|7.
|Brad Simpson (53)
Rodney, On.
Super Late Models Heat 2
|PLACE
|START
|DRIVER
|POINTS
|1.
|1.
|Jonathan Davenport (49)
Blairsville, Ga.
|2.
|2.
|Gordy Gundaker (11G)
St Charles, Mo.
|3.
|5.
|Oakley Johns (C6)
Hohenwald, Tn.
|4.
|4.
|Clay Fisher (99F)
Dewitt, Ar.
|5.
|7.
|Jake Miller (28m)
Mendota, Il.
|6.
|3.
|Levi Ashby (1A)
Cumberland Furnance, Tn.
|7.
|6.
|Dewayne Kiefer (0K)
Bloomsdale, Mo.
|8.
|8.
|Brandon Hood (1B)
Burleson, Tx.
Super Late Models Heat 3
|PLACE
|START
|DRIVER
|POINTS
|1.
|1.
|Tim McCreadie (39)
Watertown, Ny.
|2.
|2.
|Rusty Schlenk (CJ1)
Mcclure, Oh.
|3.
|5.
|Rusty Griffaw (16)
Festus, Mo.
|4.
|3.
|Bryce Davis (94D)
Canisteo, Ny.
|5.
|6.
|Randy Manos (R1)
Rockford, Il.
|6.
|8.
|Scott Bloomquist (0)
Mooresburg, Tn.
|7.
|4.
|Luke Goedert (44G)
Guttenberg, Ia.
|8.
|7.
|Brian Woodard (23w)
Ripley, Tn.
Super Late Models Heat 4
|PLACE
|START
|DRIVER
|POINTS
|1.
|1.
|Billy Moyer (21)
Batesville, Ar.
|2.
|2.
|Austin Rettig (94)
Sikeston, Mo.
|3.
|3.
|Ryan Unzicker (24)
El Paso, Il.
|4.
|4.
|Robbie Stuart (6R)
Deridder, La.
|5.
|6.
|Dan Patnoe (D1)
Wyanet, Il.
|6.
|7.
|Blake Martin (63)
Milton, Fl.
|7.
|5.
|Donald Johns (C66)
Summertown, Tn.
|8.
|8.
|Randy Timms (5T)
Wheatland, Ok.
Super Late Models Heat 5
|PLACE
|START
|DRIVER
|POINTS
|1.
|1.
|Brandon Sheppard (B5)
New Berlin, Il.
|2.
|2.
|Manny Falcon (995)
Pine Grove, La.
|3.
|3.
|Rich Bell (21B)
Sheffield, Il.
|4.
|5.
|Rc Whitwell (71H)
Longdale, Ok.
|5.
|6.
|Ruben Mayfield (00)
Lenoir City, Tn.
|6.
|4.
|Trevor Gundaker (11T)
St. Charles, Mo.
|7.
|7.
|Mike Hammerle (16H)
St Charles, Mo.
|8.
|8.
|Cole Long (M1)
Jackson, Tn.
Super Late Models Heat 6
|PLACE
|START
|DRIVER
|POINTS
|1.
|1.
|Jason Welshan (29w)
Maryville, Tn.
|2.
|4.
|Scott Ward (37)
Hayti, Sd.
|3.
|6.
|Chris Fetter (15F)
Troy, Mo.
|4.
|3.
|Greg Johnson (17j)
Bedford, In.
|5.
|2.
|Mark Shipman (57)
Grandview, Tx.
|6.
|5.
|Adam Schrag (10-4)
Hutchinson, Ks.
|7.
|7.
|Richard Shepler (88s)
Mounds, Ok.
Super Late Models Heat 7
|PLACE
|START
|DRIVER
|POINTS
|1.
|1.
|Bobby Pierce (32)
Oakwood, Il.
|2.
|2.
|Caleb Ashby (61)
Cunningham, Tn.
|3.
|3.
|Greg Kimmons (27)
Pleasant Plains, Il.
|4.
|5.
|Eric Hickerson (98)
Linden, Tn.
|5.
|8.
|Peyton Walker (2)
Paducah, Ky.
|6.
|4.
|Kody Frame (97)
Elkview, Wv.
|7.
|6.
|Kip Hughes (G0)
Enid, Ok.
|8.
|7.
|Corey Ford (84F)
Belleville, Il.
Super Late Models Heat 8
|PLACE
|START
|DRIVER
|POINTS
|1.
|2.
|Shannon Babb (18)
Moweaqua, Il.
|2.
|1.
|Tyler Carpenter (28c)
Parkersburg, Wv.
|3.
|3.
|Jason Feger (25)
Bloomington, Il.
|4.
|5.
|Jeremy Sneed (24S)
Bluford, Il.
|5.
|8.
|Mike Schulte (27m)
Summerfield, Il.
|6.
|4.
|Robert Ardry (127)
Murfreesboro, Tn.
|7.
|7.
|William Stile Jr (51)
Muse, Pa.
|8.
|6.
|Brandon Pralle (56)
Ashkum, Il.
Super Late Models Heat 9
|PLACE
|START
|DRIVER
|POINTS
|1.
|1.
|Zack Dohm (6T)
Cross Lanes, Wv.
|2.
|3.
|Mike Spatola (89)
Manhattan, Il.
|3.
|4.
|Dan Jacober (22j)
Highland, Il.
|4.
|2.
|Daryn Klein (14K)
Fairview Heights, Il.
|5.
|5.
|Derek Fetter (32F)
Troy, Mo.
|6.
|6.
|Scott Bell (45)
East Prairie, Mo.
|7.
|8.
|Brandon Tibaldi (119)
Almo, Ky.
|8.
|7.
|Dan Drury (21D)
Eldora, Ia.
Super Late Models Heat 10
|PLACE
|START
|DRIVER
|POINTS
|1.
|6.
|Jeff Herzog (11H)
Herculaneum, Mo.
|2.
|4.
|Bob Gardner (4G)
Washington, Il.
|3.
|2.
|Myles Moos (84)
Lincoln, Il.
|4.
|5.
|Zach McMillan (14z)
Gladewater, Tx.
|5.
|7.
|Cody Holtkamp (23)
Holts Summit, Mo.
|6.
|8.
|Scott Halley (H20)
Washington, Mo.
|7.
|1.
|Dennis Erb Jr (28)
Carpentersville, Il.
|8.
|3.
|Jeremiah Hurst (58)
Dubuque, Ia.
Super Late Models Heat 11
|PLACE
|START
|DRIVER
|POINTS
|1.
|1.
|Logan Roberson (19)
Waynesboro, Va.
|2.
|2.
|Don O Neal (71)
Martinsville, In.
|3.
|3.
|Tim Manville (33)
Highland, Il.
|4.
|5.
|Mike Fryer (44w)
Freeport, Il.
|5.
|7.
|Matt Koch (96K)
Aviston, Il.
|6.
|6.
|Josh Knoll (87k)
Lake, Mi.
|7.
|4.
|Paul Roider (23R)
Columbia, Il.
Super Late Models Heat 12
|PLACE
|START
|DRIVER
|POINTS
|1.
|2.
|Chad Zobrist (78)
Highland, Il.
|2.
|3.
|Patrik Daniel (75)
Wills Pont, Tx.
|3.
|5.
|Camaron Marlar (57m)
Winfield, Tn.
|4.
|4.
|Blair Nothdurft (76)
Sioux Falls, Sd.
|5.
|6.
|Jon Ortega (22)
Las Cruces, Nm.
|6.
|7.
|Brian Mullins (626)
Cincinnati, Oh.
|7.
|1.
|Payton Looney (15)
Republic, Mo.
Super Late Models C-Feature 1
|PLACE
|START
|DRIVER
|POINTS
|1.
|11.
|Jeremiah Hurst (58)
Dubuque, Ia.
|2.
|10.
|Brandon Pralle (56)
Ashkum, Il.
|3.
|8.
|Brian Woodard (23w)
Ripley, Tn.
|4.
|3.
|Mike Hammerle (16H)
St Charles, Mo.
|5.
|2.
|Luke Goedert (44G)
Guttenberg, Ia.
|6.
|1.
|Amber Crouch (91)
Cullom, Il.
|7.
|4.
|Kip Hughes (G0)
Enid, Ok.
|8.
|6.
|Paul Roider (23R)
Columbia, Il.
|9.
|7.
|Brad Simpson (53)
Rodney, On.
|DNS.
|5.
|Brandon Tibaldi (119)
Almo, Ky.
|DNS.
|9.
|Cole Long (M1)
Jackson, Tn.
Super Late Models C-Feature 2
|PLACE
|START
|DRIVER
|POINTS
|1.
|2.
|Donald Johns (C66)
Summertown, Tn.
|2.
|6.
|Payton Looney (15)
Republic, Mo.
|3.
|4.
|William Stile Jr (51)
Muse, Pa.
|4.
|3.
|Richard Shepler (88s)
Mounds, Ok.
|5.
|9.
|Corey Ford (84F)
Belleville, Il.
|DNS.
|5.
|Dennis Erb Jr (28)
Carpentersville, Il.
|DNS.
|7.
|Brandon Hood (1B)
Burleson, Tx.
|DNS.
|8.
|Randy Timms (5T)
Wheatland, Ok.
|DNS.
|10.
|Dan Drury (21D)
Eldora, Ia.
|DQ.
|1.
|Dewayne Kiefer (0K)
Bloomsdale, Mo.
Super Late Models B-Feature 1
|PLACE
|START
|DRIVER
|POINTS
|1.
|1.
|Freddie Carpenter (K0)
Parkersburg, Wv.
|2.
|3.
|Bryce Davis (94D)
Canisteo, Ny.
|3.
|2.
|Clay Fisher (99F)
Dewitt, Ar.
|4.
|11.
|Ruben Mayfield (00)
Lenoir City, Tn.
|5.
|7.
|Don Hammer (45H)
Clinton, Il.
|6.
|19.
|Donald Johns (C66)
Summertown, Tn.
|7.
|16.
|Blake Martin (63)
Milton, Fl.
|8.
|17.
|Trevor Gundaker (11T)
St. Charles, Mo.
|9.
|20.
|Brian Woodard (23w)
Ripley, Tn.
|10.
|21.
|Mike Hammerle (16H)
St Charles, Mo.
|11.
|8.
|Jake Miller (28m)
Mendota, Il.
|12.
|9.
|Randy Manos (R1)
Rockford, Il.
|13.
|18.
|Adam Schrag (10-4)
Hutchinson, Ks.
|14.
|5.
|Rc Whitwell (71H)
Longdale, Ok.
|15.
|6.
|Greg Johnson (17j)
Bedford, In.
|16.
|4.
|Robbie Stuart (6R)
Deridder, La.
|17.
|12.
|Mark Shipman (57)
Grandview, Tx.
|18.
|13.
|Hunter Rasdon (R5)
Jonesboro, Ar.
|19.
|10.
|Dan Patnoe (D1)
Wyanet, Il.
|20.
|15.
|Scott Bloomquist (0)
Mooresburg, Tn.
|21.
|22.
|Richard Shepler (88s)
Mounds, Ok.
|DNS.
|14.
|Levi Ashby (1A)
Cumberland Furnance, Tn.
Super Late Models B-Feature 2
|PLACE
|START
|DRIVER
|POINTS
|1.
|1.
|Eric Hickerson (98)
Linden, Tn.
|2.
|5.
|Mike Fryer (44w)
Freeport, Il.
|3.
|15.
|Scott Bell (45)
East Prairie, Mo.
|4.
|17.
|Josh Knoll (87k)
Lake, Mi.
|5.
|8.
|Mike Schulte (27m)
Summerfield, Il.
|6.
|2.
|Jeremy Sneed (24S)
Bluford, Il.
|7.
|20.
|Brandon Pralle (56)
Ashkum, Il.
|8.
|6.
|Blair Nothdurft (76)
Sioux Falls, Sd.
|9.
|19.
|Jeremiah Hurst (58)
Dubuque, Ia.
|10.
|12.
|Jon Ortega (22)
Las Cruces, Nm.
|11.
|4.
|Zach McMillan (14z)
Gladewater, Tx.
|12.
|16.
|Scott Halley (H20)
Washington, Mo.
|13.
|7.
|Peyton Walker (2)
Paducah, Ky.
|14.
|18.
|Brian Mullins (626)
Cincinnati, Oh.
|15.
|22.
|William Stile Jr (51)
Muse, Pa.
|16.
|11.
|Matt Koch (96K)
Aviston, Il.
|17.
|9.
|Derek Fetter (32F)
Troy, Mo.
|18.
|21.
|Payton Looney (15)
Republic, Mo.
|19.
|3.
|Daryn Klein (14K)
Fairview Heights, Il.
|20.
|10.
|Cody Holtkamp (23)
Holts Summit, Mo.
|21.
|13.
|Kody Frame (97)
Elkview, Wv.
|22.
|14.
|Robert Ardry (127)
Murfreesboro, Tn.
Super Late Models A-Feature 1
|PLACE
|START
|DRIVER
|POINTS
|1.
|1.
|Brandon Sheppard (B5)
New Berlin, Il.
|2.
|3.
|Tim McCreadie (39)
Watertown, Ny.
|3.
|2.
|Jason Welshan (29w)
Maryville, Tn.
|4.
|6.
|Billy Moyer (21)
Batesville, Ar.
|5.
|4.
|Jonathan Davenport (49)
Blairsville, Ga.
|6.
|13.
|Joey Coulter (2c)
Concord, Nc.
|7.
|8.
|Manny Falcon (995)
Pine Grove, La.
|8.
|16.
|Ryan Unzicker (24)
El Paso, Il.
|9.
|12.
|Gordy Gundaker (11G)
St Charles, Mo.
|10.
|5.
|Tanner English (96)
Benton, Ky.
|11.
|15.
|Rusty Griffaw (16)
Festus, Mo.
|12.
|17.
|Rich Bell (21B)
Sheffield, Il.
|13.
|19.
|Freddie Carpenter (K0)
Parkersburg, Wv.
|14.
|11.
|Austin Rettig (94)
Sikeston, Mo.
|15.
|14.
|Oakley Johns (C6)
Hohenwald, Tn.
|16.
|9.
|Rusty Schlenk (CJ1)
Mcclure, Oh.
|17.
|10.
|Scott Ward (37)
Hayti, Sd.
|18.
|18.
|Chris Fetter (15F)
Troy, Mo.
|19.
|20.
|Bryce Davis (94D)
Canisteo, Ny.
|20.
|7.
|Billy Moyer Jr (21JR)
Batesville, Ar.
Super Late Models A-Feature 2
|PLACE
|START
|DRIVER
|POINTS
|1.
|4.
|Bobby Pierce (32)
Oakwood, Il.
|2.
|8.
|Don O Neal (71)
Martinsville, In.
|3.
|2.
|Chad Zobrist (78)
Highland, Il.
|4.
|1.
|Jeff Herzog (11H)
Herculaneum, Mo.
|5.
|18.
|Camaron Marlar (57m)
Winfield, Tn.
|6.
|6.
|Shannon Babb (18)
Moweaqua, Il.
|7.
|11.
|Bob Gardner (4G)
Washington, Il.
|8.
|13.
|Greg Kimmons (27)
Pleasant Plains, Il.
|9.
|20.
|Mike Fryer (44w)
Freeport, Il.
|10.
|5.
|Logan Roberson (19)
Waynesboro, Va.
|11.
|19.
|Eric Hickerson (98)
Linden, Tn.
|12.
|14.
|Jason Feger (25)
Bloomington, Il.
|13.
|7.
|Mike Spatola (89)
Manhattan, Il.
|14.
|17.
|Tim Manville (33)
Highland, Il.
|15.
|9.
|Patrik Daniel (75)
Wills Pont, Tx.
|16.
|12.
|Caleb Ashby (61)
Cunningham, Tn.
|17.
|3.
|Zack Dohm (6T)
Cross Lanes, Wv.
|18.
|16.
|Myles Moos (84)
Lincoln, Il.
|19.
|15.
|Dan Jacober (22j)
Highland, Il.
|20.
|10.
|Tyler Carpenter (28c)
Parkersburg, Wv.
The track was SHIT
Tammy Webb
Hello !! I didn’t make it out to the races 😔 but how were they ??? Only askin you because of your honest as hell comment !!! 😁 figured you would keep it real with me. 😁
Great racing but the track was terrible till the end when they fixed it with 3 races to go
Stephanie Nicole it was mostly two laps at a time then caution for 33 LONG races. Next year I’ll pay to watch it at home.
Not sure why everyone thinks the track should be pristine and smooth as glass. It got thrown together in a few days and has only been up a few more. That’s how any track is going to be with new dirt thrown down. No time to leave it up and pack it down for 6 months or more to keep it from getting rough. Just be happy someone is giving us some racing in the winter.
Zack Holtz completely right and no DIRT track is smooth anyways. If you want a smooth track go watch pavement racing. 🙄
Zack Holtz, Danielle Nicole, all I can say is the Chili Bowl, that track is always smooth and fast with multiple lanes, of course they have many years of experience too. Maybe they should bring someone in from the Chili bowl to help with track prep. Then again they dont run the SLM and Mods either.
People please don’t bash the racing. Just be proud we got tracks and stuff like this to do in the winter time. I been every year they had this deal. It’s still cool as shit to watch the best in the UMP or national late models ranks to Duke it out on a tight bull ring like the dome. For anyone ever been to Macon illinois,. It’s just like watching the hell tour race indoors. Hopefully we can keep this thing going in St. Louis for years to come. Bring it on for Saturday night.
Brad Stolzer don’t feel anyone is bashing the racing, but having been to most of the Hell Tour races this past summer, have never seen a track in a worse condition than what they were on last night. Very cool to watch good racing on a tight track but this was to the detriment of safety and equipment. Stenhouse Jr took a nasty flip due to the track, nothing else. Let’s keep our drivers alive and equipment good enough to race again.
it is cool to see them there in side. but they need to figure out the track. people say don’t bash tracks. in my opinion if the racing is bad then people have the right to bitch. they paid to see good racing. I’m not saying any of us can do a better job but we are not promoters. if I do my job wrong people bitch. I think the dome race isn’t helping dirt track racing much due to the fact that alot of people probably just hear it advertised and go check it out. when then see that type of racing they don’t care to see any dirt track racing. I took a group of 10 people last year. all were newer to dirt track. all said they could care less to go back to a race. it’s a great concept they just need to get it figured out or it wont be around in a couple years.
Zack Holtz they have been doing it for 30 years in Tulsa. So it can be done this was there 3rd year, they need to get it right
Darrick Drews The track prep crew at the dome is next to none. The reason the chili bowl has a smooth track, which I’ve seen multiple rough tracks, is because they don’t run 2400 pound 800 horse cars around there. There’s a reason there’s still a chili bowl, it’s a open wheel event for the winter. Which is where they need to stay. The dome was made great and fans and people all across the nation were electric about it. Now when there is midgets everyone is complaining. Raced in there for the inaugural event, and last year. And the track was always the best on Saturday after the track had time to be run in. For the sake of drivers safety and equipment, all of the men who strap into those things know it’s dangerous before they hit the track. Also all those men have to race on the same track and make smart decisions. There’s nothing to bitch about on track condition. This show is the most electric show in dirt racing. The Modifieds and Late Models made this show great, and I think it needs to be left like that.
Adam Canterberry the midgets put on a great show too love the slide jobs !
I’ve got a few issues oneof which is track conditions, but overall i think the biggest issue is the cautions. I get not someone to the pit for their first solo caution at an event like this, but if you solo spin twice you should be done. Also if you are involved in let’s say 5 cautions then you are done. And maybe instead of 22 cars for 10 laps for a b main taking only 2 give me 11 cars for 10 laps taking 1 and give me more races. Either way it’s a learning experience and it sure is fun to watch
Adam Canterberry i don’t care how much the cars weigh. If they are best in business they should be able to have a good track. They have been doing it for 3 years. Also i have been to the chili bowl 17 times never seen a rough track. Yes yes get a rut here or there. But never is the whole track rough.
David Schlise then go sit at the chili bowl and pick your nose. apparently everything you’ve said about track condition in the dome is irrelevant now that you don’t care how much the cars weigh. also look at the chili bowl, for a week before the track is ran on for the Tulsa Shootout, the track is already ran in. The men in the dome built that track in a few days. Unless your the one that built it, or if you’re one that races on it, or if you’re on a team then you can get bent.
I think the track conditions go with the overall experience. Who can stay up on the wheel, get through traffic and not have a high speed come apart is the challenge. Gotta finish to win!!!
Josh Hauf move or be moved is how it was for us. Can’t say we didn’t get moved a few times though
Adam Canterberry at a race like this, expect some feeling to be hurt. Lol
Josh Hauf Couldn’t have said it better lol
The cautions did get old. But how many of these drivers run a little bullring like that regularly? I thought once the track got widened out and the cushion started coming in the racing was decent. Rough as hell but decent. I was sitting at the top of turn 2 and could see air underneath the cars at one point.
I left at 12 to beat the traffic. I was hoping to watch the late models but I caught some live video in the truck.
Adam Canterberry the whining has happened every year, it ain’t because the midgets are here. The midgets were dang good last night while the track was smooth. Then it got choppy and was still good. Midgets are probably here for good unless cody decides to expand to another week which i dont see happening.
Zack Holtz I realize all the above, except pole holes 🕳 causing a caution every other lap is unexceptionable. It’s not fair to the drivers or the fans. If you were paying for the damage to just one car I’m sure you would understand.
Tammy Webb I know what they cost. Been around this for over 30 years. There’s no way to keep it smooth with a 2300lb 900hp car digging into the corners like these are designed to do. The mods are the hardest on the track with the narrow tires. You want a smooth track, run midgets and micros only. That’s the only way to keep it smooth without it being up and maintained year round.
Tri City normally sux. Big freight train. So much dust you should pay taxes on the property you carry home. I understand it’s a dirt track been racing for 50 years….
Brad Almond I’m not trashing the midgets, they’re badass.
Adam Canterberry there is a difference between a rough track and a treacherous track.
Well, it held 32 races, sooo….
I say its the sprint cars
Rusty Tichenor good thing sprint cars aren’t running…..😂😂😂
Both preliminary winners from Illinois … 🏁🇺🇸🏁🇺🇸
Looks like follow the leader
Bruce Johnson. Bobby Pierce wins!!
So what’s your point…..🤔
Bruce Johnson how did the GOAT do???
Susan Olson He was waiting for everyone to wreck their equipment…he will be out in force today☠️☠️🏁🏁
