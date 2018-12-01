Josh Harris & Kenny Wallace take Gateway Dirt Nationals Friday Modified prelim Feature wins!

November 30th, 2018
Modifieds B-Feature 1
|PLACE
|START
|DRIVER
|POINTS
|1.
|1.
|Nick Roberts. (23jr)
Des Moines, Ia.
|2.
|7.
|Brent Mullins (41m)
Litchfield, Il.
|3.
|5.
|Trent Young (10Y)
Crofton, Ky.
|4.
|12.
|Derek Losh (21)
Rennsselaer, In.
|5.
|9.
|Rick Conoyer (14C)
St Peters, Mo.
|6.
|10.
|Jamie Lomax (36L)
Lake Village, In.
|7.
|3.
|Ryan Gillmore (3366)
Springfield, Mo.
|8.
|4.
|Evan Fink (242)
Glasford, Il.
|9.
|2.
|John Clippinger (16c)
Evansville, In.
|10.
|8.
|Morgan Ward (37JR)
Watertown, Sd.
|11.
|6.
|Clay Money (7)
Penokee, Ks.
|DNS.
|11.
|Jessie Hoskins (71)
Longdale, Ok.
Modifieds B-Feature 2
|PLACE
|START
|DRIVER
|POINTS
|1.
|1.
|Royal Jones (131)
Las Cruces, Nm.
|2.
|3.
|Jim Black (10x)
Bonne Terre, Mo.
|3.
|7.
|Chase Allen (130)
Milothian, Tx.
|4.
|4.
|Robbie Eilers (3E)
Highland, Il.
|5.
|2.
|Matt Cooper (18c)
Mckenzie, Tn.
|6.
|9.
|Joe Dresch (5)
Brighton, Il.
|7.
|8.
|Kevin Adams (40)
Cameron, Wi.
|8.
|11.
|Todd Shute (5s)
Des Moines, Ia.
|9.
|12.
|Mark Anderson (31)
Canton, Il.
|10.
|5.
|Joe Duvall (91)
Claremore, Ok.
|11.
|10.
|Drake Troutman (7T)
Hyndman, Pa.
|DNS.
|6.
|Randy Timms (5T)
Wheatland, Ok.
Modifieds A-Feature 1
|PLACE
|START
|DRIVER
|POINTS
|1.
|1.
|Josh Harris (22)
Utica, Ky.
|2.
|3.
|Ray Bollinger (77)
Kewanee, Il.
|3.
|4.
|Mike McKinney (96m)
Plainfield, Il.
|4.
|8.
|Chad Sellers (E55)
Breese, Il.
|5.
|17.
|Brent Mullins (41m)
Litchfield, Il.
|6.
|6.
|Jeffrey Ledford (18)
Pontiac, Il.
|7.
|15.
|Levi Kissinger (8K)
Mt Vernon, In.
|8.
|10.
|Tommie Seets Jr (6)
Alton, Il.
|9.
|11.
|Kyle Steffens (8)
St Charles, Mo.
|10.
|20.
|Rick Conoyer (14C)
St Peters, Mo.
|11.
|7.
|Chad Wheeler (88)
Muskogee, Ok.
|12.
|2.
|Chris Arnold (99w)
Chesterfield, Va.
|13.
|18.
|Trent Young (10Y)
Crofton, Ky.
|14.
|14.
|Kc Burdette (44KC)
Parkersburg, Wv.
|15.
|5.
|Tanner Mullens (2x)
Wichita, Ks.
|16.
|12.
|Michael Long (18L)
Fowler, Il.
|17.
|16.
|Nick Roberts. (23jr)
Des Moines, Ia.
|18.
|19.
|Derek Losh (21)
Rennsselaer, In.
|19.
|9.
|Phil Dixon (A1)
Crosby, Tx.
|20.
|13.
|David Wietholder (05)
Liberty, Il.
Modifieds A-Feature 2
|PLACE
|START
|DRIVER
|POINTS
|1.
|1.
|Kenny Wallace (36)
Imperial, Mo.
|2.
|14.
|Dean Hoffman (1D)
Troy, Il.
|3.
|2.
|Nick Hoffman (2)
Mooresville, Nc.
|4.
|11.
|Trey Harris (A-1)
Hillsboro, Mo.
|5.
|9.
|Tim Hancock (0)
Mt. Olive, Il.
|6.
|4.
|Mike Harrison (24H)
Highland, Il.
|7.
|13.
|Darron Fuqua (87)
Mayetta, Ks.
|8.
|6.
|Tommy Sheppard Jr (T6)
New Berlin, Il.
|9.
|19.
|Robbie Eilers (3E)
Highland, Il.
|10.
|16.
|Royal Jones (131)
Las Cruces, Nm.
|11.
|8.
|Shaun Hortsmann (24)
Highland, Il.
|12.
|15.
|Jeff Leka (3L)
Buffalo, Il.
|13.
|20.
|Matt Cooper (18c)
Mckenzie, Tn.
|14.
|12.
|Peyton Taylor (01x)
Batesville, Ar.
|15.
|17.
|Jim Black (10x)
Bonne Terre, Mo.
|16.
|7.
|Jordan. Grabouski (30)
Beatrice, Ne.
|17.
|3.
|Kyle Strickler (19)
Mooresville, Nc.
|18.
|5.
|Tyler Nicely (25)
Owensboro, Ky.
|19.
|10.
|Bobby Pierce (32)
Oakwood, Il.
|20.
|18.
|Chase Allen (130)
Milothian, Tx.
To bad the little guys can,t race there all big $ what a joke
That’s one reason why we go back. The other is deer season here in Illinois. They had something great now it went to commercialized. Just like nascar they are ruining the dirt car side of things.
Darrin Basinger get ur money up then.. just saying ,always haters
I think i got the money
You do know you could’ve pursued an invite to the dome if you really wanted it bad enough.. Would make more sense than looking like a fool in these comments.
i think your talking out of your ass maybe you need to own a race team
Big money, little money, whatever, if you’re not happy to see Kenny Wallace win you ain’t a race fan. Guy has so much passion for this sport and is a great representative for all that dirt racing stands for. WE NEED MORE KENNY WALLACES’
Big yeah for Kenny Wallace