Home --> Race Track News --> Missouri --> Josh Harris & Kenny Wallace take Gateway Dirt Nationals Friday Modified prelim Feature wins!

Josh Harris & Kenny Wallace take Gateway Dirt Nationals Friday Modified prelim Feature wins!

Josh Harris

 

Kenny Wallace

November 30th, 2018

Modifieds B-Feature 1

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS
1. 1. Nick Roberts. (23jr)
Des Moines, Ia.
2. 7. Brent Mullins (41m)
Litchfield, Il.
3. 5. Trent Young (10Y)
Crofton, Ky.
4. 12. Derek Losh (21)
Rennsselaer, In.
5. 9. Rick Conoyer (14C)
St Peters, Mo.
6. 10. Jamie Lomax (36L)
Lake Village, In.
7. 3. Ryan Gillmore (3366)
Springfield, Mo.
8. 4. Evan Fink (242)
Glasford, Il.
9. 2. John Clippinger (16c)
Evansville, In.
10. 8. Morgan Ward (37JR)
Watertown, Sd.
11. 6. Clay Money (7)
Penokee, Ks.
DNS. 11. Jessie Hoskins (71)
Longdale, Ok.

 

Modifieds B-Feature 2

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS
1. 1. Royal Jones (131)
Las Cruces, Nm.
2. 3. Jim Black (10x)
Bonne Terre, Mo.
3. 7. Chase Allen (130)
Milothian, Tx.
4. 4. Robbie Eilers (3E)
Highland, Il.
5. 2. Matt Cooper (18c)
Mckenzie, Tn.
6. 9. Joe Dresch (5)
Brighton, Il.
7. 8. Kevin Adams (40)
Cameron, Wi.
8. 11. Todd Shute (5s)
Des Moines, Ia.
9. 12. Mark Anderson (31)
Canton, Il.
10. 5. Joe Duvall (91)
Claremore, Ok.
11. 10. Drake Troutman (7T)
Hyndman, Pa.
DNS. 6. Randy Timms (5T)
Wheatland, Ok.

 

Modifieds A-Feature 1

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS
1. 1. Josh Harris (22)
Utica, Ky.
2. 3. Ray Bollinger (77)
Kewanee, Il.
3. 4. Mike McKinney (96m)
Plainfield, Il.
4. 8. Chad Sellers (E55)
Breese, Il.
5. 17. Brent Mullins (41m)
Litchfield, Il.
6. 6. Jeffrey Ledford (18)
Pontiac, Il.
7. 15. Levi Kissinger (8K)
Mt Vernon, In.
8. 10. Tommie Seets Jr (6)
Alton, Il.
9. 11. Kyle Steffens (8)
St Charles, Mo.
10. 20. Rick Conoyer (14C)
St Peters, Mo.
11. 7. Chad Wheeler (88)
Muskogee, Ok.
12. 2. Chris Arnold (99w)
Chesterfield, Va.
13. 18. Trent Young (10Y)
Crofton, Ky.
14. 14. Kc Burdette (44KC)
Parkersburg, Wv.
15. 5. Tanner Mullens (2x)
Wichita, Ks.
16. 12. Michael Long (18L)
Fowler, Il.
17. 16. Nick Roberts. (23jr)
Des Moines, Ia.
18. 19. Derek Losh (21)
Rennsselaer, In.
19. 9. Phil Dixon (A1)
Crosby, Tx.
20. 13. David Wietholder (05)
Liberty, Il.

 

Modifieds A-Feature 2

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS
1. 1. Kenny Wallace (36)
Imperial, Mo.
2. 14. Dean Hoffman (1D)
Troy, Il.
3. 2. Nick Hoffman (2)
Mooresville, Nc.
4. 11. Trey Harris (A-1)
Hillsboro, Mo.
5. 9. Tim Hancock (0)
Mt. Olive, Il.
6. 4. Mike Harrison (24H)
Highland, Il.
7. 13. Darron Fuqua (87)
Mayetta, Ks.
8. 6. Tommy Sheppard Jr (T6)
New Berlin, Il.
9. 19. Robbie Eilers (3E)
Highland, Il.
10. 16. Royal Jones (131)
Las Cruces, Nm.
11. 8. Shaun Hortsmann (24)
Highland, Il.
12. 15. Jeff Leka (3L)
Buffalo, Il.
13. 20. Matt Cooper (18c)
Mckenzie, Tn.
14. 12. Peyton Taylor (01x)
Batesville, Ar.
15. 17. Jim Black (10x)
Bonne Terre, Mo.
16. 7. Jordan. Grabouski (30)
Beatrice, Ne.
17. 3. Kyle Strickler (19)
Mooresville, Nc.
18. 5. Tyler Nicely (25)
Owensboro, Ky.
19. 10. Bobby Pierce (32)
Oakwood, Il.
20. 18. Chase Allen (130)
Milothian, Tx.
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. Chris Arnold, Ray Bollinger, Josh Harris, Nick Hoffman, Kyle Strickler & Kenny Wallace take Modified heat wins at Gateway Dirt Nationals!
  2. Brandon Sheppard & Bobby Pierce take Gateway Dirt Nationals Friday Prelim Feature wins!
  3. Kenny Wallace wins Kickapoo Summit Modified Nationals!
  4. Trey Harris sweeps Tri-City Speedway’s B-Mod Bash for $7,000 payday! Kenny Wallace & Brian Harris also earn wins!
  5. Josh Harris wins Summit Modified Nationals at Clarksville Speedway!
  6. Kenny Wallace wins Peoria Speedway’s Summit Modified Nationals

Tagged with:

8 comments

  1. Darrin Basinger
    December 1, 2018 at 2:01 am

    To bad the little guys can,t race there all big $ what a joke

    Reply
  2. Tyler Summerlin
    December 1, 2018 at 2:19 am

    Big money, little money, whatever, if you’re not happy to see Kenny Wallace win you ain’t a race fan. Guy has so much passion for this sport and is a great representative for all that dirt racing stands for. WE NEED MORE KENNY WALLACES’

    Reply
  3. Dorothy Wiechens
    December 1, 2018 at 7:29 am

    Big yeah for Kenny Wallace

    Reply

POST A COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE!

© Copyright 2018 STLRacing.com, All Rights Reserved.                        Privacy Policy