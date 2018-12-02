Bobby Pierce takes Gateway Dirt Nationals Late Model victory!

December 1st, 2018
Super Late Models B-Feature 1
|PLACE
|START
|DRIVER
|POINTS
|1.
|1.
|Jonathan Davenport (49)
Blairsville, Ga.
|2.
|2.
|Ryan Unzicker (24)
El Paso, Il.
|3.
|4.
|Austin Rettig (94)
Sikeston, Mo.
|4.
|5.
|Scott Ward (37)
Hayti, Sd.
|5.
|6.
|Billy Moyer Jr (21JR)
Batesville, Ar.
|6.
|12.
|Scott Bloomquist (0)
Mooresburg, Tn.
|7.
|13.
|Luke Goedert (44G)
Guttenberg, Ia.
|8.
|11.
|Mark Shipman (57)
Grandview, Tx.
|9.
|10.
|Rc Whitwell (71H)
Longdale, Ok.
|10.
|9.
|Jake Miller (28m)
Mendota, Il.
|11.
|8.
|Trevor Gundaker (11T)
St. Charles, Mo.
|12.
|7.
|Don Hammer (45H)
Clinton, Il.
|13.
|3.
|Rusty Griffaw (16)
Festus, Mo.
|DNS.
|14.
|Dennis Erb Jr (28)
Carpentersville, Il.
Super Late Models B-Feature 2
|PLACE
|START
|DRIVER
|POINTS
|1.
|1.
|Camaron Marlar (57m)
Winfield, Tn.
|2.
|6.
|Tyler Carpenter (28c)
Parkersburg, Wv.
|3.
|7.
|Mike Schulte (27m)
Summerfield, Il.
|4.
|8.
|Blair Nothdurft (76)
Sioux Falls, Sd.
|5.
|4.
|Tim Manville (33)
Highland, Il.
|6.
|9.
|Zach McMillan (14z)
Gladewater, Tx.
|7.
|12.
|Cody Holtkamp (23)
Holts Summit, Mo.
|8.
|3.
|Eric Hickerson (98)
Linden, Tn.
|9.
|11.
|Derek Fetter (32F)
Troy, Mo.
|10.
|13.
|Corey Ford (84F)
Belleville, Il.
|11.
|10.
|Brian Mullins (626)
Cincinnati, Oh.
|12.
|2.
|Greg Kimmons (27)
Pleasant Plains, Il.
|13.
|5.
|Zack Dohm (6T)
Cross Lanes, Wv.
|14.
|14.
|Brandon Hood (1B)
Burleson, Tx.
Super Late Models B-Feature 3
|PLACE
|START
|DRIVER
|POINTS
|1.
|1.
|Joey Coulter (2c)
Concord, Nc.
|2.
|2.
|Gordy Gundaker (11G)
St Charles, Mo.
|3.
|3.
|Rich Bell (21B)
Sheffield, Il.
|4.
|6.
|Clay Fisher (99F)
Dewitt, Ar.
|5.
|4.
|Oakley Johns (C6)
Hohenwald, Tn.
|6.
|10.
|Greg Johnson (17j)
Bedford, In.
|7.
|11.
|Hunter Rasdon (R5)
Jonesboro, Ar.
|8.
|7.
|Donald Johns (C66)
Summertown, Tn.
|9.
|8.
|Brian Woodard (23w)
Ripley, Tn.
|10.
|5.
|Chris Fetter (15F)
Troy, Mo.
|11.
|9.
|Randy Manos (R1)
Rockford, Il.
|12.
|12.
|Richard Shepler (88s)
Mounds, Ok.
|DNS.
|13.
|Amber Crouch (91)
Cullom, Il.
|DNS.
|14.
|Randy Timms (5T)
Wheatland, Ok.
Super Late Models B-Feature 4
|PLACE
|START
|DRIVER
|POINTS
|1.
|1.
|Shannon Babb (18)
Moweaqua, Il.
|2.
|4.
|Patrik Daniel (75)
Wills Pont, Tx.
|3.
|3.
|Jason Feger (25)
Bloomington, Il.
|4.
|8.
|Jeremiah Hurst (58)
Dubuque, Ia.
|5.
|7.
|Jeremy Sneed (24S)
Bluford, Il.
|6.
|5.
|Myles Moos (84)
Lincoln, Il.
|7.
|6.
|Scott Bell (45)
East Prairie, Mo.
|8.
|11.
|Payton Looney (15)
Republic, Mo.
|9.
|12.
|Kody Frame (97)
Elkview, Wv.
|10.
|13.
|Kip Hughes (G0)
Enid, Ok.
|11.
|10.
|William Stile Jr (51)
Muse, Pa.
|12.
|2.
|Mike Fryer (44w)
Freeport, Il.
|13.
|9.
|Scott Halley (H20)
Washington, Mo.
|DNS.
|14.
|Dan Drury (21D)
Eldora, Ia.
Super Late Models B-Feature 5
|PLACE
|START
|DRIVER
|POINTS
|1.
|2.
|Tanner English (96)
Benton, Ky.
|2.
|1.
|Manny Falcon (995)
Pine Grove, La.
|3.
|3.
|Freddie Carpenter (K0)
Parkersburg, Wv.
|4.
|4.
|Rusty Schlenk (CJ1)
Mcclure, Oh.
|5.
|5.
|Bryce Davis (94D)
Canisteo, Ny.
|6.
|7.
|Blake Martin (63)
Milton, Fl.
|7.
|10.
|Robbie Stuart (6R)
Deridder, La.
|8.
|6.
|Ruben Mayfield (00)
Lenoir City, Tn.
|9.
|8.
|Mike Hammerle (16H)
St Charles, Mo.
|DNS.
|9.
|Adam Schrag (10-4)
Hutchinson, Ks.
|DNS.
|11.
|Dan Patnoe (D1)
Wyanet, Il.
|DNS.
|12.
|Levi Ashby (1A)
Cumberland Furnance, Tn.
|DNS.
|13.
|Paul Roider (23R)
Columbia, Il.
|DNS.
|14.
|Brandon Tibaldi (119)
Almo, Ky.
Super Late Models B-Feature 6
|PLACE
|START
|DRIVER
|POINTS
|1.
|1.
|Bob Gardner (4G)
Washington, Il.
|2.
|3.
|Mike Spatola (89)
Manhattan, Il.
|3.
|5.
|Dan Jacober (22j)
Highland, Il.
|4.
|4.
|Caleb Ashby (61)
Cunningham, Tn.
|5.
|6.
|Josh Knoll (87k)
Lake, Mi.
|6.
|7.
|Brandon Pralle (56)
Ashkum, Il.
|7.
|13.
|Brad Simpson (53)
Rodney, On.
|8.
|8.
|Jon Ortega (22)
Las Cruces, Nm.
|9.
|12.
|Robert Ardry (127)
Murfreesboro, Tn.
|10.
|2.
|Logan Roberson (19)
Waynesboro, Va.
|11.
|9.
|Peyton Walker (2)
Paducah, Ky.
|12.
|14.
|Dewayne Kiefer (0K)
Bloomsdale, Mo.
|DNS.
|10.
|Matt Koch (96K)
Aviston, Il.
|DNS.
|11.
|Daryn Klein (14K)
Fairview Heights, Il.
Super Late Models A-Feature
|PLACE
|START
|DRIVER
|POINTS
|1.
|1.
|Bobby Pierce (32)
Oakwood, Il.
|2.
|4.
|Billy Moyer (21)
Batesville, Ar.
|3.
|2.
|Don O Neal (71)
Martinsville, In.
|4.
|6.
|Jason Welshan (29w)
Maryville, Tn.
|5.
|15.
|Ryan Unzicker (24)
El Paso, Il.
|6.
|22.
|Billy Moyer Jr (21JR)
Batesville, Ar.
|7.
|20.
|Mike Spatola (89)
Manhattan, Il.
|8.
|17.
|Gordy Gundaker (11G)
St Charles, Mo.
|9.
|16.
|Tyler Carpenter (28c)
Parkersburg, Wv.
|10.
|3.
|Jeff Herzog (11H)
Herculaneum, Mo.
|11.
|18.
|Patrik Daniel (75)
Wills Pont, Tx.
|12.
|10.
|Camaron Marlar (57m)
Winfield, Tn.
|13.
|14.
|Bob Gardner (4G)
Washington, Il.
|14.
|21.
|Scott Bloomquist (0)
Mooresburg, Tn.
|15.
|12.
|Shannon Babb (18)
Moweaqua, Il.
|16.
|11.
|Joey Coulter (2c)
Concord, Nc.
|17.
|19.
|Manny Falcon (995)
Pine Grove, La.
|18.
|9.
|Jonathan Davenport (49)
Blairsville, Ga.
|19.
|8.
|Brandon Sheppard (B5)
New Berlin, Il.
|20.
|13.
|Tanner English (96)
Benton, Ky.
|21.
|7.
|Chad Zobrist (78)
Highland, Il.
|22.
|5.
|Tim McCreadie (39)
Watertown, Ny.
Wish someone could have challenged him.
Great job Bobby
Wtg Bobby
Congratulations to the “Smooth Operator.”
Congratulations!
It was a great race wish someone could have got up there and maybe challenged him a little bit but as rough as the track was I was surprised as many cars finished as I did but it was a great night of racing
Congratulations Bobby and Pierce Racing