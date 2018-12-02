Home --> Dirt Late Model News --> Bobby Pierce takes Gateway Dirt Nationals Late Model victory!

Bobby Pierce takes Gateway Dirt Nationals Late Model victory!

Bobby Pierce

December 1st, 2018

Super Late Models B-Feature 1

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS
1. 1. Jonathan Davenport (49)
Blairsville, Ga.
2. 2. Ryan Unzicker (24)
El Paso, Il.
3. 4. Austin Rettig (94)
Sikeston, Mo.
4. 5. Scott Ward (37)
Hayti, Sd.
5. 6. Billy Moyer Jr (21JR)
Batesville, Ar.
6. 12. Scott Bloomquist (0)
Mooresburg, Tn.
7. 13. Luke Goedert (44G)
Guttenberg, Ia.
8. 11. Mark Shipman (57)
Grandview, Tx.
9. 10. Rc Whitwell (71H)
Longdale, Ok.
10. 9. Jake Miller (28m)
Mendota, Il.
11. 8. Trevor Gundaker (11T)
St. Charles, Mo.
12. 7. Don Hammer (45H)
Clinton, Il.
13. 3. Rusty Griffaw (16)
Festus, Mo.
DNS. 14. Dennis Erb Jr (28)
Carpentersville, Il.

 

Super Late Models B-Feature 2

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS
1. 1. Camaron Marlar (57m)
Winfield, Tn.
2. 6. Tyler Carpenter (28c)
Parkersburg, Wv.
3. 7. Mike Schulte (27m)
Summerfield, Il.
4. 8. Blair Nothdurft (76)
Sioux Falls, Sd.
5. 4. Tim Manville (33)
Highland, Il.
6. 9. Zach McMillan (14z)
Gladewater, Tx.
7. 12. Cody Holtkamp (23)
Holts Summit, Mo.
8. 3. Eric Hickerson (98)
Linden, Tn.
9. 11. Derek Fetter (32F)
Troy, Mo.
10. 13. Corey Ford (84F)
Belleville, Il.
11. 10. Brian Mullins (626)
Cincinnati, Oh.
12. 2. Greg Kimmons (27)
Pleasant Plains, Il.
13. 5. Zack Dohm (6T)
Cross Lanes, Wv.
14. 14. Brandon Hood (1B)
Burleson, Tx.

 

Super Late Models B-Feature 3

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS
1. 1. Joey Coulter (2c)
Concord, Nc.
2. 2. Gordy Gundaker (11G)
St Charles, Mo.
3. 3. Rich Bell (21B)
Sheffield, Il.
4. 6. Clay Fisher (99F)
Dewitt, Ar.
5. 4. Oakley Johns (C6)
Hohenwald, Tn.
6. 10. Greg Johnson (17j)
Bedford, In.
7. 11. Hunter Rasdon (R5)
Jonesboro, Ar.
8. 7. Donald Johns (C66)
Summertown, Tn.
9. 8. Brian Woodard (23w)
Ripley, Tn.
10. 5. Chris Fetter (15F)
Troy, Mo.
11. 9. Randy Manos (R1)
Rockford, Il.
12. 12. Richard Shepler (88s)
Mounds, Ok.
DNS. 13. Amber Crouch (91)
Cullom, Il.
DNS. 14. Randy Timms (5T)
Wheatland, Ok.

 

Super Late Models B-Feature 4

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS
1. 1. Shannon Babb (18)
Moweaqua, Il.
2. 4. Patrik Daniel (75)
Wills Pont, Tx.
3. 3. Jason Feger (25)
Bloomington, Il.
4. 8. Jeremiah Hurst (58)
Dubuque, Ia.
5. 7. Jeremy Sneed (24S)
Bluford, Il.
6. 5. Myles Moos (84)
Lincoln, Il.
7. 6. Scott Bell (45)
East Prairie, Mo.
8. 11. Payton Looney (15)
Republic, Mo.
9. 12. Kody Frame (97)
Elkview, Wv.
10. 13. Kip Hughes (G0)
Enid, Ok.
11. 10. William Stile Jr (51)
Muse, Pa.
12. 2. Mike Fryer (44w)
Freeport, Il.
13. 9. Scott Halley (H20)
Washington, Mo.
DNS. 14. Dan Drury (21D)
Eldora, Ia.

 

Super Late Models B-Feature 5

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS
1. 2. Tanner English (96)
Benton, Ky.
2. 1. Manny Falcon (995)
Pine Grove, La.
3. 3. Freddie Carpenter (K0)
Parkersburg, Wv.
4. 4. Rusty Schlenk (CJ1)
Mcclure, Oh.
5. 5. Bryce Davis (94D)
Canisteo, Ny.
6. 7. Blake Martin (63)
Milton, Fl.
7. 10. Robbie Stuart (6R)
Deridder, La.
8. 6. Ruben Mayfield (00)
Lenoir City, Tn.
9. 8. Mike Hammerle (16H)
St Charles, Mo.
DNS. 9. Adam Schrag (10-4)
Hutchinson, Ks.
DNS. 11. Dan Patnoe (D1)
Wyanet, Il.
DNS. 12. Levi Ashby (1A)
Cumberland Furnance, Tn.
DNS. 13. Paul Roider (23R)
Columbia, Il.
DNS. 14. Brandon Tibaldi (119)
Almo, Ky.

 

Super Late Models B-Feature 6

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS
1. 1. Bob Gardner (4G)
Washington, Il.
2. 3. Mike Spatola (89)
Manhattan, Il.
3. 5. Dan Jacober (22j)
Highland, Il.
4. 4. Caleb Ashby (61)
Cunningham, Tn.
5. 6. Josh Knoll (87k)
Lake, Mi.
6. 7. Brandon Pralle (56)
Ashkum, Il.
7. 13. Brad Simpson (53)
Rodney, On.
8. 8. Jon Ortega (22)
Las Cruces, Nm.
9. 12. Robert Ardry (127)
Murfreesboro, Tn.
10. 2. Logan Roberson (19)
Waynesboro, Va.
11. 9. Peyton Walker (2)
Paducah, Ky.
12. 14. Dewayne Kiefer (0K)
Bloomsdale, Mo.
DNS. 10. Matt Koch (96K)
Aviston, Il.
DNS. 11. Daryn Klein (14K)
Fairview Heights, Il.

 

Super Late Models A-Feature

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS
1. 1. Bobby Pierce (32)
Oakwood, Il.
2. 4. Billy Moyer (21)
Batesville, Ar.
3. 2. Don O Neal (71)
Martinsville, In.
4. 6. Jason Welshan (29w)
Maryville, Tn.
5. 15. Ryan Unzicker (24)
El Paso, Il.
6. 22. Billy Moyer Jr (21JR)
Batesville, Ar.
7. 20. Mike Spatola (89)
Manhattan, Il.
8. 17. Gordy Gundaker (11G)
St Charles, Mo.
9. 16. Tyler Carpenter (28c)
Parkersburg, Wv.
10. 3. Jeff Herzog (11H)
Herculaneum, Mo.
11. 18. Patrik Daniel (75)
Wills Pont, Tx.
12. 10. Camaron Marlar (57m)
Winfield, Tn.
13. 14. Bob Gardner (4G)
Washington, Il.
14. 21. Scott Bloomquist (0)
Mooresburg, Tn.
15. 12. Shannon Babb (18)
Moweaqua, Il.
16. 11. Joey Coulter (2c)
Concord, Nc.
17. 19. Manny Falcon (995)
Pine Grove, La.
18. 9. Jonathan Davenport (49)
Blairsville, Ga.
19. 8. Brandon Sheppard (B5)
New Berlin, Il.
20. 13. Tanner English (96)
Benton, Ky.
21. 7. Chad Zobrist (78)
Highland, Il.
22. 5. Tim McCreadie (39)
Watertown, Ny.
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. Bobby Pierce takes the Late Model win at the Gateway Dirt Nationals
  2. Brandon Sheppard & Bobby Pierce take Gateway Dirt Nationals Friday Prelim Feature wins!
  3. Tanner English sets Late Model fast time at Gateway Dirt Nationals!
  4. Gateway Dirt Nationals Late Model Qualifying Results – 12/15/16
  5. Rusty Schlenk takes Race of Champions win at Gateway Dirt Nationals
  6. Shannon Babb takes Gateway Dirt Nationals Late Model opener

Tagged with:

7 comments

  1. Paul Jones
    December 2, 2018 at 1:27 am

    Wish someone could have challenged him.

    Reply
  2. Ron Young
    December 2, 2018 at 4:30 am

    Great job Bobby

    Reply
  3. Jon Chapman
    December 2, 2018 at 5:05 am

    Wtg Bobby

    Reply
  4. Larry McMurray
    December 2, 2018 at 6:01 am

    Congratulations to the “Smooth Operator.”

    Reply
  5. Susan Olson
    December 2, 2018 at 6:18 am

    Congratulations!

    Reply
  6. Marshall Clemons
    December 2, 2018 at 7:06 am

    It was a great race wish someone could have got up there and maybe challenged him a little bit but as rough as the track was I was surprised as many cars finished as I did but it was a great night of racing

    Reply
  7. Claude Bailey
    December 2, 2018 at 7:54 am

    Congratulations Bobby and Pierce Racing

    Reply

POST A COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE!

© Copyright 2018 STLRacing.com, All Rights Reserved.                        Privacy Policy